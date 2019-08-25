Vos wins Ladies Tour of Norway
CCC-Liv rider wins her third straight stage to seal overall
Stage 4: Svinesund - Halden
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has repeated last year's success at the Ladies Tour of Norway, winning three consecutive stages and the race overall again. On the final stage from the Svinesund bridge to Halden, Vos opened her sprint early and took the lead, winning stage 4 ahead of Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) and Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar Cylance).
By winning the final stage in the yellow jersey, Vos obviously also is the overall race winner, 29 seconds ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and 41 seconds ahead of Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb). Additionally, Vos takes the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking.
"It was a long stage, but there was so much action that it was really fast," Vos said on the race podium. "First and foremost, it was about being safe in the general classification. But when we got to the final lap and I still was in a good position, we decided also to go for the sprint. The team did a perfect job all day to keep me fresh and safe, so I had something left in the tank and wanted to give my all on the finish."
How it happened
At 156.2 kilometres, stage 4 was the longest of the race. Starting at the Norwegian-Swedish border on the Svinesund bridge, the rolling parcours wound its way back and forth between the two countries, with two classified climbs, a seven-kilometre gravel section, and two intermediate sprints as well as a special border sprint at the final border crossing back into Norway where almost four laps of a technical circuit in Halden that included many turns and a short cobblestone section concluded the stage.
15 riders did not start or abandoned during the stage, feeling the effects of yesterday's crashes. At the first intermediate sprint, Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) took full points, securing the green points jersey for herself. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) did the same on the first classified climb to win the polka-dot mountain jersey.
Ursa Pintar (BTC City Ljubljana) got away solo on the second classified climb after 60 km and held a lead of up to 1:10 minutes, but the Slovenian was reeled in with 70 km to go. Next to break away were Diana Peñuela (Alé Cipollini), Margarita Victoria Garcia (Movistar Team), and Silvia Pollicini (Valcar Cylance). This trio was 1:40 minutes ahead at the special border sprint with 55 km to go, won by Garcia. Parkhotel Valkenburg of stage 1 winner Lorena Wiebes closed the gap to less than a minute at the 40-kilometre mark, and ten kilometres later the breakaway was reeled in.
The peloton was split on the climb to Fredriksten Fortress just before entering the five-kilometre finishing circuit. Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) sneaked away on the descent and built an advantage of up to 18 seconds. In the peloton behind, there were several attempts to bridge to the front, but nobody could get away.
Eventually, Tenniglo faltered and was caught just before the cobble section on the penultimate lap, with 7.5 km left to race. Her teammate Sarah Roy counterattacked and had a five-second lead starting the final lap, but she was also reeled in with two kilometres to go, setting things up for a sprint finish.
In a chaotic final kilometre, Vos jumped 300 metres from the line, coming around Wiebes and Rivera on the left side of the road to win her third consecutive stage and the general classification. Wiebes won the white jersey for the best U23 rider and also took the lead in the Women's WorldTour U23 ranking. Susanne Andersen (Team Sunweb) was the best Norwegian rider.
Full Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|3:52:24
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|9
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|13
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|14
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|16
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|17
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|18
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|19
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|20
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|21
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|22
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|23
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|25
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|26
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|27
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|28
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|29
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|30
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|32
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|34
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|35
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:12
|36
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:15
|37
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:16
|38
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|39
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:20
|40
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|41
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|42
|Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|43
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|44
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|45
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|46
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|47
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|48
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:24
|49
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:26
|50
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|51
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|52
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|53
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|54
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:58
|55
|Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
|56
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
|57
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|58
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|59
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|60
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:01
|61
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|62
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|0:01:51
|63
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|64
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|65
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|66
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|67
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:01
|68
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:29
|69
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:41
|70
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink
|71
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|72
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|73
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|74
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|75
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|76
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|77
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|78
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|79
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|80
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|81
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|82
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|83
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|84
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|85
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
|0:06:00
|86
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:08:01
|87
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|88
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:09:06
|DNS
|Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|DNS
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|DNS
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|DNF
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|4
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|4
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|7
|pts
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|3
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|3
|5
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|pts
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|4
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
|4
|pts
|2
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canyon - sram Racing
|11:37:12
|2
|Team Sunweb
|3
|Ccc - Liv
|4
|Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:00:20
|7
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:32
|9
|Drops
|0:00:58
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|11
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:18
|12
|Movistar Team Women
|0:01:24
|13
|Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:01:51
|14
|Norway national
|0:03:09
|15
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:01
|16
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:05:59
|17
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:22
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|13:52:14
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:29
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:41
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:42
|6
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:45
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:52
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:55
|9
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:01:00
|10
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:02
|12
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:03
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:09
|16
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:17
|17
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:52
|18
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|19
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:01:56
|20
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:01:58
|21
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:14
|22
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:15
|23
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:30
|24
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:37
|25
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:41
|26
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|27
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:49
|28
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:03:01
|29
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:03:28
|30
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:49
|31
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:48
|32
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:49
|33
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:04:53
|34
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|0:05:07
|35
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:13
|36
|Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
|0:05:23
|37
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:48
|38
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:05:59
|39
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:01
|40
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:02
|41
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:03
|42
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:14
|43
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:39
|44
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:07:12
|45
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:07:25
|46
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:27
|47
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
|0:07:50
|48
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:09
|49
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:08:17
|50
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:08:19
|51
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:08:20
|52
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:29
|53
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:08:59
|54
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:57
|55
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|56
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12:00
|57
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:12:23
|58
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:12:32
|59
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:12:44
|60
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:13:25
|61
|Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|0:13:28
|62
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:14:10
|63
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:14:27
|64
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:14:33
|65
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:14:57
|66
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:15:10
|67
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:15:14
|68
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:15:45
|69
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:15:58
|70
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:16:21
|71
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:16:32
|72
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:16:48
|73
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|0:17:05
|74
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:17:28
|75
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:30
|76
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:19:03
|77
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|0:19:17
|78
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
|0:19:34
|79
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:19:42
|80
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:20:27
|81
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:21:25
|82
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:21:36
|83
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:21:40
|84
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink
|0:23:15
|85
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:23:32
|86
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:25:57
|87
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:26:15
|88
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
|0:42:21
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|22
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|16
|3
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|9
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|9
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|9
|6
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|10
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|4
|11
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|12
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|13
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|14
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|15
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|16
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|17
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|18
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|19
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|3
|20
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|21
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|22
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|23
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|25
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|1
|26
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1
|27
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
|28
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|1
|29
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|19
|pts
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|11
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|9
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|6
|Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
|4
|7
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|4
|8
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|9
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|4
|10
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|11
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|12
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|13
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|14
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|15
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|16
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|17
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|2
|18
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|19
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13:52:56
|2
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:27
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|0:01:14
|4
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:01:16
|5
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:33
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:07
|7
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:07
|8
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|0:04:25
|9
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:06
|10
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:11:15
|11
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:18
|12
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:11:50
|13
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:12:02
|14
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:15:16
|15
|Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway
|0:16:23
|16
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:17:48
|17
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
|0:19:45
|18
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:20:43
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|41:38:43
|2
|Ccc - Liv
|0:00:24
|3
|Canyon - sram Racing
|0:02:24
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:31
|5
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:03:20
|6
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:04:01
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:05:27
|8
|Movistar Team Women
|0:08:00
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|0:08:25
|10
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:59
|11
|Drops
|0:10:25
|12
|Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:11:41
|13
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:17:06
|14
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:19:01
|15
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:22:55
|16
|Norway national
|0:28:36
|17
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:49:43
