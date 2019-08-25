Trending

Vos wins Ladies Tour of Norway

CCC-Liv rider wins her third straight stage to seal overall

Image 1 of 15

Marta Bastianelli, Marianne Vos and Ilaria Sanguineti on the podium

Marta Bastianelli, Marianne Vos and Ilaria Sanguineti on the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won best young rider

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won best young rider
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu) won the points classification

Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu) won the points classification
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) won the mountains classification

Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) won the mountains classification
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the overall classification

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the overall classification
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

The jerseys in the Ladies Tour of Norway

The jerseys in the Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

Lorena Wiebes leads the WorldTour young rider's classification

Lorena Wiebes leads the WorldTour young rider's classification
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

Team Sunweb women on the podium

Team Sunweb women on the podium
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

UCI Women's WorldTour leader Marianne Vos

UCI Women's WorldTour leader Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

Susanne Andersen (Sunweb) was best Norwegian rider

Susanne Andersen (Sunweb) was best Norwegian rider
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 15

Sharlotte Lucas (Tibco - Svb) and Jessica Allen (Mitchelton-Scott)

Sharlotte Lucas (Tibco - Svb) and Jessica Allen (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 15

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 15

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo)

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 15

Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott)

Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 15

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins the final stage and overall Ladies Tour of Norway

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins the final stage and overall Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has repeated last year's success at the Ladies Tour of Norway, winning three consecutive stages and the race overall again. On the final stage from the Svinesund bridge to Halden, Vos opened her sprint early and took the lead, winning stage 4 ahead of Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) and Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar Cylance).

By winning the final stage in the yellow jersey, Vos obviously also is the overall race winner, 29 seconds ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and 41 seconds ahead of Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb). Additionally, Vos takes the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking.

"It was a long stage, but there was so much action that it was really fast," Vos said on the race podium. "First and foremost, it was about being safe in the general classification. But when we got to the final lap and I still was in a good position, we decided also to go for the sprint. The team did a perfect job all day to keep me fresh and safe, so I had something left in the tank and wanted to give my all on the finish."

How it happened

At 156.2 kilometres, stage 4 was the longest of the race. Starting at the Norwegian-Swedish border on the Svinesund bridge, the rolling parcours wound its way back and forth between the two countries, with two classified climbs, a seven-kilometre gravel section, and two intermediate sprints as well as a special border sprint at the final border crossing back into Norway where almost four laps of a technical circuit in Halden that included many turns and a short cobblestone section concluded the stage.

15 riders did not start or abandoned during the stage, feeling the effects of yesterday's crashes. At the first intermediate sprint, Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) took full points, securing the green points jersey for herself. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) did the same on the first classified climb to win the polka-dot mountain jersey.

Ursa Pintar (BTC City Ljubljana) got away solo on the second classified climb after 60 km and held a lead of up to 1:10 minutes, but the Slovenian was reeled in with 70 km to go. Next to break away were Diana Peñuela (Alé Cipollini), Margarita Victoria Garcia (Movistar Team), and Silvia Pollicini (Valcar Cylance). This trio was 1:40 minutes ahead at the special border sprint with 55 km to go, won by Garcia. Parkhotel Valkenburg of stage 1 winner Lorena Wiebes closed the gap to less than a minute at the 40-kilometre mark, and ten kilometres later the breakaway was reeled in.

The peloton was split on the climb to Fredriksten Fortress just before entering the five-kilometre finishing circuit. Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) sneaked away on the descent and built an advantage of up to 18 seconds. In the peloton behind, there were several attempts to bridge to the front, but nobody could get away.

Eventually, Tenniglo faltered and was caught just before the cobble section on the penultimate lap, with 7.5 km left to race. Her teammate Sarah Roy counterattacked and had a five-second lead starting the final lap, but she was also reeled in with two kilometres to go, setting things up for a sprint finish.

In a chaotic final kilometre, Vos jumped 300 metres from the line, coming around Wiebes and Rivera on the left side of the road to win her third consecutive stage and the general classification. Wiebes won the white jersey for the best U23 rider and also took the lead in the Women's WorldTour U23 ranking. Susanne Andersen (Team Sunweb) was the best Norwegian rider.

Full Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv3:52:24
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
3Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
5Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
7Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
8Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
9Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
11Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
12Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
13Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
14Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
16Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
17Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
18Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
19Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
20Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
21Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
22Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
23Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
25Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
26Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
27Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
28Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
29Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
30Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
31Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
32Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
33Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
34Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
35Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:12
36Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:00:15
37Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:16
38Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
39Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:20
40Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
41Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
42Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
43Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
44Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
45Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
46Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
47Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
48Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:24
49Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:26
50Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
51Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
52Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
53Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
54Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:58
55Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops
56Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway
57Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
58Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
59Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
60Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:01
61Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
62Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway0:01:51
63Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
64Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women
65Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
66Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
67Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:01
68Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:29
69Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:41
70Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink
71Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
72Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
73Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
74Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
75Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
76Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
77Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
78Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
79Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
80Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
81Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
82Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops
83Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
84Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
85Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops0:06:00
86Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:08:01
87Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
88Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:09:06
DNSEmelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway
DNSAude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
DNSNicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
DNFAmalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFChristina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFGrace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFLourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFLetizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFElena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFHayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFKatherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women
DNFMieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFSilvia Magri (Ita) BePink
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink

Sprint 1 - Stene, km 18.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling4pts
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling3
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
4Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM1

Sprint 2 - Halden, km 140.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women4pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women3
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv2
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv7pts
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling5
3Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling4
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini3
5Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM2
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women1

Mountain 1 - Daftö, km 33.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini4pts
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM3
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women2
4Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women1

Mountain 2 - Glende, km 61.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops4pts
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women3
3Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv2
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women1

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon - sram Racing11:37:12
2Team Sunweb
3Ccc - Liv
4Team Virtu Cycling
5Trek - Segafredo
6Btc City Ljubljana0:00:20
7Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:32
9Drops0:00:58
10Ale Cipollini
11Mitchelton Scott0:01:18
12Movistar Team Women0:01:24
13Valcar Cylance Cycling0:01:51
14Norway national0:03:09
15Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:01
16Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:05:59
17Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:09:22

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv13:52:14
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:29
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:41
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
5Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:42
6Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:45
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:52
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:55
9Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:01:00
10Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
11Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:02
12Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
13Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:03
14Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
15Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:01:09
16Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:17
17Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:52
18Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
19Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:01:56
20Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:01:58
21Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:14
22Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:15
23Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:30
24Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:37
25Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:02:41
26Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
27Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:02:49
28Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:03:01
29Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:28
30Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:03:49
31Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:48
32Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:49
33Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:04:53
34Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops0:05:07
35Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:13
36Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops0:05:23
37Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:48
38Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:05:59
39Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:01
40Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:02
41Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:06:03
42Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:14
43Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:06:39
44Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:07:12
45Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:07:25
46Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:27
47Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway0:07:50
48Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:09
49Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:08:17
50Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:08:19
51Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:08:20
52Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:29
53Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:08:59
54Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:11:57
55Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
56Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:12:00
57Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:12:23
58Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:12:32
59Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv0:12:44
60Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:13:25
61Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway0:13:28
62Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:14:10
63Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:14:27
64Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:14:33
65Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:14:57
66Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:15:10
67Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:15:14
68Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:15:45
69Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:15:58
70Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:16:21
71Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:16:32
72Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:16:48
73Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway0:17:05
74Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:17:28
75Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:18:30
76Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:19:03
77Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini0:19:17
78Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops0:19:34
79Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:19:42
80Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:20:27
81Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:21:25
82Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:21:36
83Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:21:40
84Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink0:23:15
85Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:23:32
86Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:25:57
87Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:26:15
88Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops0:42:21

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling22pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv16
3Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM9
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling9
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini9
6Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg7
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM7
8Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling5
10Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women4
11Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4
12Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
13Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling4
14Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women4
15Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3
16Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women3
17Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
18Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM3
19Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini3
20Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv2
21Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM2
22Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
23Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
24Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women1
25Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM1
26Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv1
27Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1
28Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women1
29Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini19pts
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women11
3Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv9
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women6
5Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana5
6Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops4
7Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini4
8Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
9Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women4
10Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg4
11Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women3
12Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women3
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM3
14Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM3
15Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women3
16Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling3
17Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM2
18Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women1
19Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg13:52:56
2Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:27
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops0:01:14
4Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:01:16
5Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:33
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:02:07
7Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:03:07
8Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops0:04:25
9Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:06
10Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:11:15
11Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:18
12Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:11:50
13Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv0:12:02
14Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:15:16
15Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway0:16:23
16Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:17:48
17Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women0:19:45
18Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:20:43

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb41:38:43
2Ccc - Liv0:00:24
3Canyon - sram Racing0:02:24
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:31
5Mitchelton Scott0:03:20
6Btc City Ljubljana0:04:01
7Trek - Segafredo0:05:27
8Movistar Team Women0:08:00
9Ale Cipollini0:08:25
10Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:59
11Drops0:10:25
12Valcar Cylance Cycling0:11:41
13Parkhotel Valkenburg0:17:06
14Team Virtu Cycling0:19:01
15Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:22:55
16Norway national0:28:36
17Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:49:43

 

