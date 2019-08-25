Image 1 of 15 Marta Bastianelli, Marianne Vos and Ilaria Sanguineti on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 15 Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won best young rider (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu) won the points classification (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) won the mountains classification (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the overall classification (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 The jerseys in the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Lorena Wiebes leads the WorldTour young rider's classification (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Team Sunweb women on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 UCI Women's WorldTour leader Marianne Vos (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Susanne Andersen (Sunweb) was best Norwegian rider (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 15 Sharlotte Lucas (Tibco - Svb) and Jessica Allen (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 15 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 15 Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 15 Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 15 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins the final stage and overall Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has repeated last year's success at the Ladies Tour of Norway, winning three consecutive stages and the race overall again. On the final stage from the Svinesund bridge to Halden, Vos opened her sprint early and took the lead, winning stage 4 ahead of Marta Bastianelli (Team Virtu Cycling) and Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar Cylance).

By winning the final stage in the yellow jersey, Vos obviously also is the overall race winner, 29 seconds ahead of Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and 41 seconds ahead of Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb). Additionally, Vos takes the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour ranking.

"It was a long stage, but there was so much action that it was really fast," Vos said on the race podium. "First and foremost, it was about being safe in the general classification. But when we got to the final lap and I still was in a good position, we decided also to go for the sprint. The team did a perfect job all day to keep me fresh and safe, so I had something left in the tank and wanted to give my all on the finish."

How it happened

At 156.2 kilometres, stage 4 was the longest of the race. Starting at the Norwegian-Swedish border on the Svinesund bridge, the rolling parcours wound its way back and forth between the two countries, with two classified climbs, a seven-kilometre gravel section, and two intermediate sprints as well as a special border sprint at the final border crossing back into Norway where almost four laps of a technical circuit in Halden that included many turns and a short cobblestone section concluded the stage.

15 riders did not start or abandoned during the stage, feeling the effects of yesterday's crashes. At the first intermediate sprint, Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling) took full points, securing the green points jersey for herself. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) did the same on the first classified climb to win the polka-dot mountain jersey.

Ursa Pintar (BTC City Ljubljana) got away solo on the second classified climb after 60 km and held a lead of up to 1:10 minutes, but the Slovenian was reeled in with 70 km to go. Next to break away were Diana Peñuela (Alé Cipollini), Margarita Victoria Garcia (Movistar Team), and Silvia Pollicini (Valcar Cylance). This trio was 1:40 minutes ahead at the special border sprint with 55 km to go, won by Garcia. Parkhotel Valkenburg of stage 1 winner Lorena Wiebes closed the gap to less than a minute at the 40-kilometre mark, and ten kilometres later the breakaway was reeled in.

The peloton was split on the climb to Fredriksten Fortress just before entering the five-kilometre finishing circuit. Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) sneaked away on the descent and built an advantage of up to 18 seconds. In the peloton behind, there were several attempts to bridge to the front, but nobody could get away.

Eventually, Tenniglo faltered and was caught just before the cobble section on the penultimate lap, with 7.5 km left to race. Her teammate Sarah Roy counterattacked and had a five-second lead starting the final lap, but she was also reeled in with two kilometres to go, setting things up for a sprint finish.

In a chaotic final kilometre, Vos jumped 300 metres from the line, coming around Wiebes and Rivera on the left side of the road to win her third consecutive stage and the general classification. Wiebes won the white jersey for the best U23 rider and also took the lead in the Women's WorldTour U23 ranking. Susanne Andersen (Team Sunweb) was the best Norwegian rider.



Full Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 3:52:24 2 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 3 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 8 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 9 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 12 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 13 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 14 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 15 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 16 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 17 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 18 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 19 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 20 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 21 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 22 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 23 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 24 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 25 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 26 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 27 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 28 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 29 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 30 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 31 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 32 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 33 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 34 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 35 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:12 36 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:15 37 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:00:16 38 Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 39 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:00:20 40 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 41 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 42 Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 43 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 44 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 45 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 46 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 47 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 48 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:24 49 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:26 50 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 51 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 52 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 53 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 54 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:58 55 Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops 56 Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway 57 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 58 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 59 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 60 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:01:01 61 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 62 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 0:01:51 63 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 64 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 65 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 66 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 67 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:01 68 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:29 69 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:04:41 70 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink 71 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 72 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 73 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 74 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 75 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 76 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 77 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 78 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 79 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 80 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 81 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 82 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 83 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 84 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 85 Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops 0:06:00 86 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:08:01 87 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 88 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:09:06 DNS Emelie Roe Utvik (Nor) Norway DNS Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women DNS Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink DNF Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women DNF Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women DNF Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women DNF Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women DNF Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team DNF Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women DNF Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport DNF Silvia Magri (Ita) BePink DNF Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink

Sprint 1 - Stene, km 18.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 4 pts 2 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 3 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 4 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 1

Sprint 2 - Halden, km 140.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 4 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 3 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 7 pts 2 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 5 3 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 3 5 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 2 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 1

Mountain 1 - Daftö, km 33.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 pts 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 3 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 4 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 1

Mountain 2 - Glende, km 61.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops 4 pts 2 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 1

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canyon - sram Racing 11:37:12 2 Team Sunweb 3 Ccc - Liv 4 Team Virtu Cycling 5 Trek - Segafredo 6 Btc City Ljubljana 0:00:20 7 Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:32 9 Drops 0:00:58 10 Ale Cipollini 11 Mitchelton Scott 0:01:18 12 Movistar Team Women 0:01:24 13 Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:51 14 Norway national 0:03:09 15 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:05:01 16 Hitec Products - Birk Sport 0:05:59 17 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:22

Final general classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 13:52:14 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:29 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:41 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 5 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:42 6 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:45 7 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:52 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:55 9 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:01:00 10 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 11 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:02 12 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 13 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:03 14 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:09 16 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:17 17 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:52 18 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 19 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:01:56 20 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:01:58 21 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:14 22 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:15 23 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:30 24 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:37 25 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:02:41 26 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 27 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:49 28 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:03:01 29 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:03:28 30 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:49 31 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:48 32 Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:04:49 33 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:04:53 34 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 0:05:07 35 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:05:13 36 Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops 0:05:23 37 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:05:48 38 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:05:59 39 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:01 40 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:02 41 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:06:03 42 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:14 43 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:06:39 44 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:07:12 45 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:07:25 46 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:27 47 Vibeke Lystad (Nor) Norway 0:07:50 48 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:09 49 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:08:17 50 Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:08:19 51 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:08:20 52 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:08:29 53 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:08:59 54 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:11:57 55 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 56 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:12:00 57 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:12:23 58 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:12:32 59 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:12:44 60 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:13:25 61 Bridgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 0:13:28 62 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:14:10 63 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:14:27 64 Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:14:33 65 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:14:57 66 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:15:10 67 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:15:14 68 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:15:45 69 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:15:58 70 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:16:21 71 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:16:32 72 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:16:48 73 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 0:17:05 74 Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:17:28 75 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:18:30 76 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:19:03 77 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 0:19:17 78 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Drops 0:19:34 79 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:19:42 80 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:20:27 81 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:21:25 82 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:21:36 83 Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:21:40 84 Melissa Van Neck (Cze) BePink 0:23:15 85 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:23:32 86 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:25:57 87 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:26:15 88 Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops 0:42:21

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 22 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 16 3 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 9 4 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 9 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 9 6 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 7 8 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 5 10 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 4 11 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 12 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 13 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 14 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 4 15 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 16 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 17 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 18 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 3 19 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 3 20 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 21 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 2 22 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 23 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 24 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 1 25 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 1 26 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 1 27 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1 28 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling Women 1 29 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 19 pts 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 11 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 9 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 6 5 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 5 6 Joscelin Lowdon (GBr) Drops 4 7 Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini 4 8 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 9 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 4 10 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 4 11 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 3 12 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 13 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 3 14 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 3 15 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 16 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 3 17 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 2 18 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 1 19 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 1

Young riders classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 13:52:56 2 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:27 3 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 0:01:14 4 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:01:16 5 Anna Henderson (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:33 6 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:07 7 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:07 8 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 0:04:25 9 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:05:06 10 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:11:15 11 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:18 12 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:11:50 13 Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:12:02 14 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:15:16 15 Mie Bjorndal (Nor) Norway 0:16:23 16 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:17:48 17 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling Women 0:19:45 18 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:20:43