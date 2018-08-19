Vos wins 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway
Waowdeals rider wins all three stages and overall title, takes lead of WWT
Stage 3: Svinesund-Halden -
Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) showed her class once again, winning the finale stage 3 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway. After a hectic final 20km with lots of attacks on the finishing circuit in Halden, Vos was the best in the sprint, beating Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5).
With three stage wins, Vos also won the overall classification, ahead of Fahlin and Rivera.
The neutral start of stage 3 was held on the Svinesund bridge at the border between Sweden and Norway. The first intermediate sprint came in Sweden after 16.6km, as did the first mountain sprint at km 31.1. Back in Norway, the second and final mountain sprint came after 59km, followed by another crossing into Sweden and a seven-kilometre uphill gravel section.
The feed zone came just after the halfway point of the 153.9km stage, and a special sprint (without bonus seconds) celebrated the final border crossing into Norway with 56.4km left to go. After climbing to the Fredriksten fortress overlooking Halden, almost four laps on a finishing circuit of 5.2km remained. Narrow roads, many turns, two bridges, an underpass and a slightly uphill cobblestone section made the circuit very technical and promised action. The finish line was in a sweeping left-hand turn on a two-lane street, and the second intermediate sprint was held with three laps to go.
Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Coryn Rivera and Marianne Vos. After a short-lived break of four, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked to win the first mountain sprint. A break of seven went away after Niewiadoma had sat up.
Lourdes Oyarbide (Movistar Team), Anna Christian (Trek-Drops), Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar PBM), Sara Penton (Team Virtu Cycling), Silvia Valsecchi (BePink), Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini), and Sara Olsson (Swedish National Team) built an advantage of up to 3:25 minutes, but had only 1:10 minutes left after the gravel section where Team Sunweb and Boels Dolmans pushed the pace in the peloton.
The break was caught just before the border sprint that was won by Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling), and then the attacks started again. Julie van de Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies) briefly enjoyed a 17-second advantage, later Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) was half a minute ahead of the peloton, with Rachel Neylan (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) chasing in between.
First Neylan, then Paladin were caught before the climb to the fortress of Fredriksten. The peloton broke into two groups on the fast descent into Halden, and 37 riders remained to contest the finishing circuit. The second intermediate sprint was won by Fahlin ahead of Majerus and Rivera, and the final 15 kilometres were raced with the group strung out in single file.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked through a difficult corner with 14.6km to go and was followed by Vos, Majerus, and Niewiadoma, but after Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) bridged on the cobbles, the group was brought back. Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) immediately counter-attacked and held a gap of 15 seconds until Brand and Vos came up to her just after the cobblestone section and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) closed them down.
Van Vleuten tried to get away again, then it was Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), and Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) who briefly got a gap until Vos brought the peloton back. Van Vleuten accelerated another time, only to be reeled in by Dideriksen.
A move by Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) was followed by Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Vos before being closed down by Majerus, then Spratt attacked into the final lap, was followed by Dideriksen and reeled in again by Vos. An attack by van Vleuten got her and Niewiadoma, Vos, Majerus, and eventually Fahlin off the front, only to be chased down by Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini).
Brand went on the cobbles with three kilometres to go. She was joined by Vos and Majerus, but Longo Borghini brought the trio back. Van Vleuten tried one last time, then Brand again at the two-kilometre mark, both were reeled in by Vos. Now on wider roads, riders got ready to sprint, and Hannah Payton (Trek-Drops) and Dideriksen led the group onto the final kilometre.
Confalonieri opened the sprint 300 metres from the line, and Vos jumped into her wheel and accelerated out of the right-hander with 150 metres to go. Rivera and Fahlin tried to come past the Dutch race leader, but Vos was unbeatable and won with half a bike length on the US champion, with the Swedish champion in third.
Vos also won the overall classification, 22 seconds ahead of Fahlin and 33 seconds ahead of Rivera, as well as the points classification. Niewiadoma took home the polka-dot mountain jersey, Chiara Consonni (Valcar PBM) won the white jersey for the best U23 rider, and Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) was the best Norwegian rider.
Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour U23 classification. Having led since the Flèche Wallonne Féminine, Anna van der Breggen lost the purple jersey for the overall UCI Women's WorldTour ranking, as Vos passed her thanks to a perfect race with three stages and the overall win.
The UCI Women's WorldTour continues with the GP Plouay on 25 August.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:49:14
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|9
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|11
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|12
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|13
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|15
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|17
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|18
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|19
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|21
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|22
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|23
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|24
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|26
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|27
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|28
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:05
|29
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|32
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|33
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:09
|34
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|35
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:27
|36
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:32
|37
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|38
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:26
|39
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|40
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
|41
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|42
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|43
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|46
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|47
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|48
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|49
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|50
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|52
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|53
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|54
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|55
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
|56
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
|57
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|58
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|59
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|60
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
|61
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|62
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|63
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|64
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|65
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|66
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|67
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|68
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|69
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|70
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|71
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|72
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|73
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|74
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|75
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|76
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|77
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:33
|78
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:05:57
|79
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|80
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|81
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|83
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:09:31
|84
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:12:56
|85
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|86
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|87
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|88
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|89
|Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
|90
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|91
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
|92
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
|93
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|94
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|4
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|3
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|4
|pts
|2
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|3
|3
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|4
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10:17:49
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:22
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:33
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:37
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:39
|6
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:46
|7
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|0:00:51
|8
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:59
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:00
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:02
|12
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:04
|13
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|14
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|15
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:08
|17
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:09
|18
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:13
|19
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:17
|20
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:22
|21
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:31
|22
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:34
|23
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:47
|24
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:02:18
|25
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|26
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:14
|27
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:03:18
|28
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:25
|29
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:28
|30
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|0:03:32
|31
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|32
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:44
|33
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:04:22
|34
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:33
|35
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:34
|36
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|37
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|38
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|39
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:06:58
|40
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:07:05
|41
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:07:15
|42
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|43
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:07:18
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:07:21
|45
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:07:35
|46
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:58
|47
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:08:08
|48
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|49
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:15
|50
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|0:09:51
|51
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:02
|52
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|53
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|54
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:11:50
|55
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|56
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:12:57
|57
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:13:46
|58
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:14:12
|59
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:14:16
|60
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:14:18
|61
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:15:07
|62
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
|63
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
|64
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|65
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|66
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|67
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|68
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:15:16
|69
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:15:27
|70
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:15:35
|71
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:17:38
|72
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:17:41
|73
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:20:40
|74
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|75
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:20:55
|76
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:21:20
|77
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:22:08
|78
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
|79
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|80
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|81
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:23:23
|82
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:23:44
|83
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:24:20
|84
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:24:37
|85
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:24:39
|86
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|87
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:27:41
|88
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:28:16
|89
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:30:10
|90
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:30:32
|91
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
|0:35:46
|92
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
|0:37:11
|93
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
|0:38:15
|94
|Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|42
|pts
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|22
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|20
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3
|8
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|2
|9
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|10
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|1
|11
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|12
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|13
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|pts
|2
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|8
|3
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|4
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|5
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|3
|6
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|8
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|12
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10:18:53
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|4
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:14
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:24
|6
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:02:28
|7
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:03:18
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:05:54
|9
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:01
|10
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:06:31
|11
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:54
|12
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:08:58
|13
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:11:53
|14
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:13:12
|15
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:14:23
|16
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:19:36
|17
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:20:16
|18
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
|0:21:04
|19
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:23:16
|20
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
|0:37:11
|21
|Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|30:56:00
|2
|Movistar Team Women
|0:00:21
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:30
|4
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:33
|5
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|6
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:07:02
|7
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:07:19
|8
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:42
|9
|Wiggle High5
|0:08:36
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|0:09:39
|11
|Valcar Pbm
|0:13:44
|12
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:16:11
|13
|Trek - Drops
|0:17:47
|14
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:31:02
|15
|Norway national
|0:31:30
|16
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:36:39
|17
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:08
|18
|Bepink
|0:47:39
|19
|Sweden national
|1:07:23
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy