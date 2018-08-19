Image 1 of 15 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins stage 3 and the overall title at 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 15 The peloton during stage 3 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 15 The peloton during stage 3 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 15 The peloton during stage 3 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 15 Amanda Spratt during stage 3 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 15 Stage 3 at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 15 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 15 Marianne Vos wins the stage 3 sprint at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 15 Marianne Vos wins the stage 3 sprint at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 15 Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) second overall at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 15 Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) second overall at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 15 Kasia Niewiadoma wins the mountain classification at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 15 Marianne Vos wins overall title at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 15 Marianne Vos wins the stage 3 sprint at Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) showed her class once again, winning the finale stage 3 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway. After a hectic final 20km with lots of attacks on the finishing circuit in Halden, Vos was the best in the sprint, beating Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5).

With three stage wins, Vos also won the overall classification, ahead of Fahlin and Rivera.

The neutral start of stage 3 was held on the Svinesund bridge at the border between Sweden and Norway. The first intermediate sprint came in Sweden after 16.6km, as did the first mountain sprint at km 31.1. Back in Norway, the second and final mountain sprint came after 59km, followed by another crossing into Sweden and a seven-kilometre uphill gravel section.

The feed zone came just after the halfway point of the 153.9km stage, and a special sprint (without bonus seconds) celebrated the final border crossing into Norway with 56.4km left to go. After climbing to the Fredriksten fortress overlooking Halden, almost four laps on a finishing circuit of 5.2km remained. Narrow roads, many turns, two bridges, an underpass and a slightly uphill cobblestone section made the circuit very technical and promised action. The finish line was in a sweeping left-hand turn on a two-lane street, and the second intermediate sprint was held with three laps to go.

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Coryn Rivera and Marianne Vos. After a short-lived break of four, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked to win the first mountain sprint. A break of seven went away after Niewiadoma had sat up.

Lourdes Oyarbide (Movistar Team), Anna Christian (Trek-Drops), Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar PBM), Sara Penton (Team Virtu Cycling), Silvia Valsecchi (BePink), Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini), and Sara Olsson (Swedish National Team) built an advantage of up to 3:25 minutes, but had only 1:10 minutes left after the gravel section where Team Sunweb and Boels Dolmans pushed the pace in the peloton.

The break was caught just before the border sprint that was won by Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling), and then the attacks started again. Julie van de Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies) briefly enjoyed a 17-second advantage, later Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) was half a minute ahead of the peloton, with Rachel Neylan (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) chasing in between.

First Neylan, then Paladin were caught before the climb to the fortress of Fredriksten. The peloton broke into two groups on the fast descent into Halden, and 37 riders remained to contest the finishing circuit. The second intermediate sprint was won by Fahlin ahead of Majerus and Rivera, and the final 15 kilometres were raced with the group strung out in single file.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked through a difficult corner with 14.6km to go and was followed by Vos, Majerus, and Niewiadoma, but after Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) bridged on the cobbles, the group was brought back. Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) immediately counter-attacked and held a gap of 15 seconds until Brand and Vos came up to her just after the cobblestone section and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) closed them down.

Van Vleuten tried to get away again, then it was Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), and Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) who briefly got a gap until Vos brought the peloton back. Van Vleuten accelerated another time, only to be reeled in by Dideriksen.

A move by Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) was followed by Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Vos before being closed down by Majerus, then Spratt attacked into the final lap, was followed by Dideriksen and reeled in again by Vos. An attack by van Vleuten got her and Niewiadoma, Vos, Majerus, and eventually Fahlin off the front, only to be chased down by Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini).

Brand went on the cobbles with three kilometres to go. She was joined by Vos and Majerus, but Longo Borghini brought the trio back. Van Vleuten tried one last time, then Brand again at the two-kilometre mark, both were reeled in by Vos. Now on wider roads, riders got ready to sprint, and Hannah Payton (Trek-Drops) and Dideriksen led the group onto the final kilometre.

Confalonieri opened the sprint 300 metres from the line, and Vos jumped into her wheel and accelerated out of the right-hander with 150 metres to go. Rivera and Fahlin tried to come past the Dutch race leader, but Vos was unbeatable and won with half a bike length on the US champion, with the Swedish champion in third.

Vos also won the overall classification, 22 seconds ahead of Fahlin and 33 seconds ahead of Rivera, as well as the points classification. Niewiadoma took home the polka-dot mountain jersey, Chiara Consonni (Valcar PBM) won the white jersey for the best U23 rider, and Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) was the best Norwegian rider.

Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour U23 classification. Having led since the Flèche Wallonne Féminine, Anna van der Breggen lost the purple jersey for the overall UCI Women's WorldTour ranking, as Vos passed her thanks to a perfect race with three stages and the overall win.

The UCI Women's WorldTour continues with the GP Plouay on 25 August.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3:49:14 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 6 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 7 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 9 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 10 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 11 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 12 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 13 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 14 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 15 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 17 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 18 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 19 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 20 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 21 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 22 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 23 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 24 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 26 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 27 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 28 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:05 29 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 31 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 32 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 33 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:09 34 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 35 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:27 36 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:32 37 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 38 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:26 39 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 40 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas 41 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 42 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 43 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 44 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 45 Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 46 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 47 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 48 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 49 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 50 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 51 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 52 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 53 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 54 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 55 Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway 56 Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas 57 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 58 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 59 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 60 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden 61 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 62 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 63 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 64 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 65 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 66 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 67 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 68 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 69 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 70 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 71 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 72 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 73 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 74 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 75 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 76 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 77 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:33 78 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:05:57 79 Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden 80 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 81 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 82 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 83 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:09:31 84 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:12:56 85 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 86 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 87 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 88 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 89 Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas 90 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 91 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden 92 Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden 93 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 94 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team

Sprint 1 - km 16.6 - Stene # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - km 138.4 - Halden # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 5 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 5 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 4 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 3 5 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 6 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 1

Mountain 1 - km 31.1 - Dafto # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 pts 2 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1

Mountain 2 - km 59 - Glende # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 4 pts 2 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 3 3 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2 4 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Final general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 10:17:49 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:22 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:33 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:37 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:39 6 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:00:46 7 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 0:00:51 8 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 9 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:59 10 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:00 11 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:02 12 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:04 13 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 14 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 15 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 16 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:08 17 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:09 18 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:13 19 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:17 20 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:22 21 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:31 22 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:34 23 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:47 24 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:02:18 25 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:57 26 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:14 27 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:03:18 28 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:25 29 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:28 30 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 0:03:32 31 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 32 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:44 33 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:04:22 34 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:04:33 35 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:04:34 36 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 37 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 38 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:06:54 39 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:06:58 40 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:07:05 41 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 0:07:15 42 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:07:17 43 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:07:18 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:07:21 45 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:07:35 46 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:58 47 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:08:08 48 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 49 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:08:15 50 Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 0:09:51 51 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:02 52 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 53 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:11:46 54 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:11:50 55 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 56 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:12:57 57 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:13:46 58 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:14:12 59 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:14:16 60 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 0:14:18 61 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:15:07 62 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas 63 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden 64 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 65 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 66 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 67 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 68 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:15:16 69 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:15:27 70 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 0:15:35 71 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:17:38 72 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:17:41 73 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:20:40 74 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 75 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:20:55 76 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:21:20 77 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:22:08 78 Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas 79 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 80 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 81 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:23:23 82 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 0:23:44 83 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:24:20 84 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:24:37 85 Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden 0:24:39 86 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 87 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:27:41 88 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:28:16 89 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:30:10 90 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:30:32 91 Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway 0:35:46 92 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden 0:37:11 93 Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden 0:38:15 94 Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 42 pts 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 22 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 20 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 7 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 3 8 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 2 9 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 10 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 1 11 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 1 12 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 1 13 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 pts 2 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 8 3 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 4 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 5 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 3 6 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 8 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 1 11 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1 12 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 10:18:53 2 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 3 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 4 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:14 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:24 6 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:02:28 7 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:03:18 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:05:54 9 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:06:01 10 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:31 11 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:54 12 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:08:58 13 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:11:53 14 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:13:12 15 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:14:23 16 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:19:36 17 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:20:16 18 Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas 0:21:04 19 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:23:16 20 Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden 0:37:11 21 Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas