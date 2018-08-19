Trending

Vos wins 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway

Waowdeals rider wins all three stages and overall title, takes lead of WWT

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins stage 3 and the overall title at 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
The peloton during stage 3 at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during stage 3 at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton during stage 3 at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amanda Spratt during stage 3 at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 3 at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM young rider classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos wins the stage 3 sprint at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos wins the stage 3 sprint at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) second overall at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) second overall at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kasia Niewiadoma wins the mountain classification at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos wins overall title at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos wins the stage 3 sprint at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) showed her class once again, winning the finale stage 3 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway. After a hectic final 20km with lots of attacks on the finishing circuit in Halden, Vos was the best in the sprint, beating Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5).

With three stage wins, Vos also won the overall classification, ahead of Fahlin and Rivera.

The neutral start of stage 3 was held on the Svinesund bridge at the border between Sweden and Norway. The first intermediate sprint came in Sweden after 16.6km, as did the first mountain sprint at km 31.1. Back in Norway, the second and final mountain sprint came after 59km, followed by another crossing into Sweden and a seven-kilometre uphill gravel section.

The feed zone came just after the halfway point of the 153.9km stage, and a special sprint (without bonus seconds) celebrated the final border crossing into Norway with 56.4km left to go. After climbing to the Fredriksten fortress overlooking Halden, almost four laps on a finishing circuit of 5.2km remained. Narrow roads, many turns, two bridges, an underpass and a slightly uphill cobblestone section made the circuit very technical and promised action. The finish line was in a sweeping left-hand turn on a two-lane street, and the second intermediate sprint was held with three laps to go.

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Coryn Rivera and Marianne Vos. After a short-lived break of four, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked to win the first mountain sprint. A break of seven went away after Niewiadoma had sat up.

Lourdes Oyarbide (Movistar Team), Anna Christian (Trek-Drops), Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar PBM), Sara Penton (Team Virtu Cycling), Silvia Valsecchi (BePink), Ane Santesteban (Alé Cipollini), and Sara Olsson (Swedish National Team) built an advantage of up to 3:25 minutes, but had only 1:10 minutes left after the gravel section where Team Sunweb and Boels Dolmans pushed the pace in the peloton.

The break was caught just before the border sprint that was won by Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling), and then the attacks started again. Julie van de Velde (Lotto Soudal Ladies) briefly enjoyed a 17-second advantage, later Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) was half a minute ahead of the peloton, with Rachel Neylan (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) chasing in between.

First Neylan, then Paladin were caught before the climb to the fortress of Fredriksten. The peloton broke into two groups on the fast descent into Halden, and 37 riders remained to contest the finishing circuit. The second intermediate sprint was won by Fahlin ahead of Majerus and Rivera, and the final 15 kilometres were raced with the group strung out in single file.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked through a difficult corner with 14.6km to go and was followed by Vos, Majerus, and Niewiadoma, but after Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) bridged on the cobbles, the group was brought back. Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) immediately counter-attacked and held a gap of 15 seconds until Brand and Vos came up to her just after the cobblestone section and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) closed them down.

Van Vleuten tried to get away again, then it was Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), and Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) who briefly got a gap until Vos brought the peloton back. Van Vleuten accelerated another time, only to be reeled in by Dideriksen.

A move by Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) was followed by Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Vos before being closed down by Majerus, then Spratt attacked into the final lap, was followed by Dideriksen and reeled in again by Vos. An attack by van Vleuten got her and Niewiadoma, Vos, Majerus, and eventually Fahlin off the front, only to be chased down by Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini).

Brand went on the cobbles with three kilometres to go. She was joined by Vos and Majerus, but Longo Borghini brought the trio back. Van Vleuten tried one last time, then Brand again at the two-kilometre mark, both were reeled in by Vos. Now on wider roads, riders got ready to sprint, and Hannah Payton (Trek-Drops) and Dideriksen led the group onto the final kilometre.

Confalonieri opened the sprint 300 metres from the line, and Vos jumped into her wheel and accelerated out of the right-hander with 150 metres to go. Rivera and Fahlin tried to come past the Dutch race leader, but Vos was unbeatable and won with half a bike length on the US champion, with the Swedish champion in third.

Vos also won the overall classification, 22 seconds ahead of Fahlin and 33 seconds ahead of Rivera, as well as the points classification. Niewiadoma took home the polka-dot mountain jersey, Chiara Consonni (Valcar PBM) won the white jersey for the best U23 rider, and Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) was the best Norwegian rider.

Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team) continues to lead the UCI Women's WorldTour U23 classification. Having led since the Flèche Wallonne Féminine, Anna van der Breggen lost the purple jersey for the overall UCI Women's WorldTour ranking, as Vos passed her thanks to a perfect race with three stages and the overall win.

The UCI Women's WorldTour continues with the GP Plouay on 25 August.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:49:14
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
8Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
9Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
10Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
11Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
12Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
13Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
14Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
15Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
17Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
18Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
19Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
20Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
21Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
22Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
23Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
24Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
26Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
27Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
28Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:05
29Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
30Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
31Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
32Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
33Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:09
34Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
35Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:27
36Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:32
37Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
38Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:26
39Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
40Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
41Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
42Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
43Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
44Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
45Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
46Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
47Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
48Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
49Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
50Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
52Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
53Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
54Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
55Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
56Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
57Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
58Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
59Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
60Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
61Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
62Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
63Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
64Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
65Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
66Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
67Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
68Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
69Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
70Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
71Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
72Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
73Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
74Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
75Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
76Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
77Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:33
78Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops0:05:57
79Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
80Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
81Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
83Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:09:31
84Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:12:56
85Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
86Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
87Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
88Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
89Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
90Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
91Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
92Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
93Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
94Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team

Sprint 1 - km 16.6 - Stene
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - km 138.4 - Halden
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High55pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women5
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High54
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini3
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM1

Mountain 1 - km 31.1 - Dafto
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing4pts
2Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1

Mountain 2 - km 59 - Glende
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops4pts
2Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini3
3Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
4Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling1

Final general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team10:17:49
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:22
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:33
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:37
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:39
6Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:46
7Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops0:00:51
8Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
9Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:59
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:00
11Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:02
12Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:04
13Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
14Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
15Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
16Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:08
17Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:09
18Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:13
19Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:17
20Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:22
21Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:31
22Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:34
23Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:47
24Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:02:18
25Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
26Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:14
27Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:18
28Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:25
29Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:28
30Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway0:03:32
31Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
32Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:44
33Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:04:22
34Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:33
35Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:04:34
36Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
37Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
38Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:06:54
39Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:06:58
40Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:07:05
41Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:07:15
42Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:07:17
43Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:07:18
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:07:21
45Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:07:35
46Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:58
47Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:08:08
48Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
49Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:15
50Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway0:09:51
51Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:02
52Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
53Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:11:46
54Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:11:50
55Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
56Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:12:57
57Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:13:46
58Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:14:12
59Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:14:16
60Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:14:18
61Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:15:07
62Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
63Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
64Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
65Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
66Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
67Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
68Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:15:16
69Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:15:27
70Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:15:35
71Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:17:38
72Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:17:41
73Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:20:40
74Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
75Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:20:55
76Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:21:20
77Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:22:08
78Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
79Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
80Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
81Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:23:23
82Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:23:44
83Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:24:20
84Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:24:37
85Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden0:24:39
86Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
87Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:27:41
88Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:28:16
89Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:30:10
90Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:30:32
91Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway0:35:46
92Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden0:37:11
93Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden0:38:15
94Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team42pts
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High522
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women20
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini5
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing4
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women3
8Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women2
9Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
10Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women1
11Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling1
12Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana1
13Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing12pts
2Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women8
3Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops4
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
5Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini3
6Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
8Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women1
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1
12Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM10:18:53
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
4Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:14
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:24
6Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:28
7Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:03:18
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:05:54
9Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:06:01
10Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:06:31
11Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:54
12Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:08:58
13Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:11:53
14Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:13:12
15Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:14:23
16Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:19:36
17Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:20:16
18Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas0:21:04
19Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:23:16
20Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden0:37:11
21Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb30:56:00
2Movistar Team Women0:00:21
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:30
4Mitchelton Scott0:01:33
5Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
6Canyon-Sram Racing0:07:02
7Btc City Ljubljana0:07:19
8Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:42
9Wiggle High50:08:36
10Ale Cipollini0:09:39
11Valcar Pbm0:13:44
12Team Virtu Cycling0:16:11
13Trek - Drops0:17:47
14Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:31:02
15Norway national0:31:30
16Lotto Soudal Ladies0:36:39
17Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team0:43:08
18Bepink0:47:39
19Sweden national1:07:23

 

