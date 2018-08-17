Ladies Tour of Norway: Vos wins opening stage in Rakkestad-Mysen
Canuel caught by chasing group within sight of the line
Stage 1: Rakkestad-Mysen -
Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) won stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway in a sprint as solo attacker Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) was caught only 100 metres from the finish line. Vos narrowly beat Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) on the line, Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished third. Vos is the race leader, going into Saturday's stage 2 with a nine-second lead on Rivera.
Covering 127.7 kilometres between Rakkestad and Mysen, the stage included two intermediate sprints and one classified climb, but the course was rolling the whole day with many short climbs. The dam across the Solbergfoss and the strong wind also played an important role. In Mysen, a technical 6.3 kilometre finishing circuit with a 250-metre uphill finishing straight was raced twice.
Helped by a tailwind, the peloton covered 38km in the first hour despite the rolling terrain. WaowDeals kept things together to the first intermediate sprint that was won by Vos ahead of Rivera and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans). The peloton briefly split on the first passage of the narrow Solbergfoss dam and the following ascent, but eventually came back together.
With 55km to go, a number of riders attacked through the feed zone, starting a flurry of attacks that led to Anna Plichta (Boels Dolmans), Katrine Aalerud (Team Virtu Cycling), and Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team) getting a 20-second gap for a short while. When this trio had been reeled in, Team Sunweb and WaowDeals led the peloton into the only classified climb of the day, cresting 40.8 km from the finish.
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) took maximum points at the top and will wear the polka-dot mountain jersey on stage 2. The peloton was strung out after the climb, and Lucinda Brand forced a selection by keeping up the pace down to the Solbergfoss, across the dam and into the climb on the other side. Eventually, a group of 33 riders formed that gradually increased its advantage on the peloton.
Vos won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Majerus and Rivera amid countless attacks in the leading group, Team Sunweb being particularly active. An attack by Niewiadoma was followed by many high-profile riders and led to a high-speed chase in the crosswinds before Team Sunweb could close the gap again with 24 km to go.
Karol-Ann Canuel went on a solo shortly afterwards and was let go by the others. She established a decent advantage as there was no cohesion in the group behind. Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) also took off on her own, and passing the finish line for the first time with 12.6 km left to race, Canuel was 30 seconds ahead of Mackaij and 1:10 minutes ahead of the chasing group.
Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt (both Mitchelton-Scott) took up the chase for their team mate Gracie Elvin. Without help from the other riders, they eventually caught Mackaij. Canuel was still 40 seconds ahead with one lap to go, but now Team Sunweb started helping Mitchelton-Scott with Ruth Winder.
Canuel was in sight of the group on the long straights on the last four kilometres, and there were attacks by a.o. Brand, Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), and Margarita Victoria Garcia that were all brought back immediately. Taking a lead of nine seconds into the final kilometre, Canuel was oversprinted with the finish line in sight as Vos opened her sprint early and passed the Canadian with 100 metres to go. Emilia Fahlin came strong on the last metres, but Vos just held on to win. Rivera sprinted to third place from far back, just pipping Elvin on the line.
With the stage win and time bonuses from the intermediate sprints, Vos now holds a general classification lead of nine seconds on Rivera who will wear the green points jersey on stage 2 in Vos' place. Chiara Consonni (Valcar PBM) takes the white jersey as the best U23 rider, Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) is the best-placed Norwegian.
The Ladies Tour of Norway continues on Saturday with stage 2, 127.6 kilometres from Fredrikstad to Sarpsborg.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:18:03
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|6
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|16
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|18
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|19
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|21
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|23
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|24
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|26
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|28
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|29
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|30
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:43
|31
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:00:47
|32
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:35
|33
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:07
|34
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:24
|35
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|36
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|37
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|39
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|40
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|42
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|43
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|44
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|45
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|46
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|47
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|48
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|49
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|50
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
|51
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|52
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|53
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|54
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|56
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|58
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|59
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|60
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|61
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|62
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|63
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
|64
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|66
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|67
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|68
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|69
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|70
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|71
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
|72
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|73
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|74
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|75
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|76
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|77
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|78
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|79
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|80
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|81
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|82
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:44
|83
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|84
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:34
|85
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:07:57
|86
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|87
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
|88
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|89
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|90
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|91
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|92
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|93
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|94
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|95
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|96
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|97
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:08:04
|99
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|100
|Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:10:42
|101
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:13:02
|102
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|103
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|104
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|105
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|106
|Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:16:02
|107
|Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
|108
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|109
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|110
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
|111
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
|112
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNS
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|DNF
|Karina Birkenes (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Matilda Frantzich (Swe) Sweden
|DNF
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Sweden
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|2
|6
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team Women
|9:54:09
|2
|Team Sunweb
|3
|Mitchelton Scott
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:01:35
|6
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|7
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|8
|Wiggle High5
|9
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:03:07
|11
|Trek - Drops
|0:04:48
|12
|Astana Women`s Team
|13
|Valcar Pbm
|14
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|16
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:07:12
|17
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|18
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:12:45
|19
|Norway national
|20
|Bepink
|21
|Sweden national
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:17:47
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:09
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:10
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:13
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:16
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|8
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|9
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|16
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|18
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|19
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|21
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|23
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|24
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|26
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|28
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|29
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|30
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:59
|31
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:01:03
|32
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:51
|33
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:23
|34
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:40
|35
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|36
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|37
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|39
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|40
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|42
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|43
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|44
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|45
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|46
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|47
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|48
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|49
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|50
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
|51
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|52
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|53
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|54
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|56
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|58
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|59
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|60
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|61
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|62
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|63
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
|64
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|66
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|67
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|68
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|69
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|70
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|71
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
|72
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|73
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|74
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|75
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|76
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|77
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|78
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|79
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|80
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|81
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|82
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:00
|83
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|84
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:50
|85
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:08:13
|86
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|87
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
|88
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|89
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|90
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|91
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|92
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|93
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|94
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|95
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|96
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|97
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:08:20
|99
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|100
|Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:10:58
|101
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:13:18
|102
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|103
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|104
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|105
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|106
|Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:16:18
|107
|Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
|108
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|109
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|110
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
|111
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
|112
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|2
|7
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|3:18:03
|2
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|4
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:00:47
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:24
|7
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|8
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|10
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|11
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|12
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|13
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|14
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|16
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|17
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
|18
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:44
|19
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:07:57
|20
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:10:42
|22
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:13:02
|23
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|24
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|25
|Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:16:02
|26
|Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
|27
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|28
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team Women
|9:54:09
|2
|Team Sunweb
|3
|Mitchelton Scott
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:01:35
|6
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|7
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|8
|Wiggle High5
|9
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:03:07
|11
|Trek - Drops
|0:04:48
|12
|Astana Women`s Team
|13
|Valcar Pbm
|14
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|16
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:07:12
|17
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|18
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:12:45
|19
|Norway national
|20
|Bepink
|21
|Sweden national
