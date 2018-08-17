Trending

Ladies Tour of Norway: Vos wins opening stage in Rakkestad-Mysen

Canuel caught by chasing group within sight of the line

The podium on stage 1: Coryn Rivera, Marianne Vos and Emilia Fahlin

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (Waowdeals)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins the sprint

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins the sprint

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Annemiek Van Vleuten and Kasia Niewiadoma

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Moniek Tenniglo (FDJ) leads the chase

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) on the attack

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) leads a breakaway

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) won stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway in a sprint as solo attacker Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) was caught only 100 metres from the finish line. Vos narrowly beat Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) on the line, Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished third. Vos is the race leader, going into Saturday's stage 2 with a nine-second lead on Rivera.

Covering 127.7 kilometres between Rakkestad and Mysen, the stage included two intermediate sprints and one classified climb, but the course was rolling the whole day with many short climbs. The dam across the Solbergfoss and the strong wind also played an important role. In Mysen, a technical 6.3 kilometre finishing circuit with a 250-metre uphill finishing straight was raced twice.

Helped by a tailwind, the peloton covered 38km in the first hour despite the rolling terrain. WaowDeals kept things together to the first intermediate sprint that was won by Vos ahead of Rivera and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans). The peloton briefly split on the first passage of the narrow Solbergfoss dam and the following ascent, but eventually came back together.

With 55km to go, a number of riders attacked through the feed zone, starting a flurry of attacks that led to Anna Plichta (Boels Dolmans), Katrine Aalerud (Team Virtu Cycling), and Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team) getting a 20-second gap for a short while. When this trio had been reeled in, Team Sunweb and WaowDeals led the peloton into the only classified climb of the day, cresting 40.8 km from the finish.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) took maximum points at the top and will wear the polka-dot mountain jersey on stage 2. The peloton was strung out after the climb, and Lucinda Brand forced a selection by keeping up the pace down to the Solbergfoss, across the dam and into the climb on the other side. Eventually, a group of 33 riders formed that gradually increased its advantage on the peloton.

Vos won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Majerus and Rivera amid countless attacks in the leading group, Team Sunweb being particularly active. An attack by Niewiadoma was followed by many high-profile riders and led to a high-speed chase in the crosswinds before Team Sunweb could close the gap again with 24 km to go.

Karol-Ann Canuel went on a solo shortly afterwards and was let go by the others. She established a decent advantage as there was no cohesion in the group behind. Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) also took off on her own, and passing the finish line for the first time with 12.6 km left to race, Canuel was 30 seconds ahead of Mackaij and 1:10 minutes ahead of the chasing group.

Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt (both Mitchelton-Scott) took up the chase for their team mate Gracie Elvin. Without help from the other riders, they eventually caught Mackaij. Canuel was still 40 seconds ahead with one lap to go, but now Team Sunweb started helping Mitchelton-Scott with Ruth Winder.

Canuel was in sight of the group on the long straights on the last four kilometres, and there were attacks by a.o. Brand, Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), and Margarita Victoria Garcia that were all brought back immediately. Taking a lead of nine seconds into the final kilometre, Canuel was oversprinted with the finish line in sight as Vos opened her sprint early and passed the Canadian with 100 metres to go. Emilia Fahlin came strong on the last metres, but Vos just held on to win. Rivera sprinted to third place from far back, just pipping Elvin on the line.

With the stage win and time bonuses from the intermediate sprints, Vos now holds a general classification lead of nine seconds on Rivera who will wear the green points jersey on stage 2 in Vos' place. Chiara Consonni (Valcar PBM) takes the white jersey as the best U23 rider, Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) is the best-placed Norwegian.

The Ladies Tour of Norway continues on Saturday with stage 2, 127.6 kilometres from Fredrikstad to Sarpsborg.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:18:03
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
6Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
7Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
10Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
13Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
14Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
15Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
16Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
17Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
18Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
19Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
21Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
22Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
23Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
24Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
26Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
27Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
28Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
29Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
30Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:43
31Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:00:47
32Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:01:35
33Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:02:07
34Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:24
35Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
36Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
37Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
38Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
39Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
40Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
42Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
43Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
44Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
45Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
46Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
47Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
48Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
49Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
50Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
51Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
52Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
53Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
54Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
55Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
56Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
57Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
58Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
59Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
60Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
61Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
62Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
63Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
64Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
65Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
66Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
67Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
68Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
69Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
70Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
71Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
72Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
73Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
74Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
75Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
76Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
77Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
78Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
79Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
80Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
81Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
82Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:44
83Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
84Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:34
85Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:07:57
86Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
87Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
88Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
89Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
90Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
91Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
92Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
93Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
94Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
95Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
96Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
97Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
98Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:08:04
99Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
100Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas0:10:42
101Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:13:02
102Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
103Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
104Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
105Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
106Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway0:16:02
107Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
108Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
109Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
110Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
111Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
112Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNSNicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFLine Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
DNFElizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
DNFKarina Birkenes (Nor) Norway
DNFMatilda Frantzich (Swe) Sweden
DNFFrida Knutsson (Swe) Sweden

Sprint 1 - Skjønhaug, km 28.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint 2 - Askim, km 99.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High55
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women3
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini2
6Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women1

Mountain 1 - Skoro, km 87
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing4pts
2Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team Women9:54:09
2Team Sunweb
3Mitchelton Scott
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Ale Cipollini0:01:35
6Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
7Canyon // Sram Racing
8Wiggle High5
9Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Btc City Ljubljana0:03:07
11Trek - Drops0:04:48
12Astana Women`s Team
13Valcar Pbm
14Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
15Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team0:05:35
16Team Virtu Cycling0:07:12
17Hitec Products - Birk Sport
18Lotto Soudal Ladies0:12:45
19Norway national
20Bepink
21Sweden national

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:17:47
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:09
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:10
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:13
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:16
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
7Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
8Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
9Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
10Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
13Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
14Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
15Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
16Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
17Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
18Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
19Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
21Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
22Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
23Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
24Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
26Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
27Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
28Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
29Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
30Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:59
31Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:01:03
32Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:01:51
33Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:02:23
34Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:40
35Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
36Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
37Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
38Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
39Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
40Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
42Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
43Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
44Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
45Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
46Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
47Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
48Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
49Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
50Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
51Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
52Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
53Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
54Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
55Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
56Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
57Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
58Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
59Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
60Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
61Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
62Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
63Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
64Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
65Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
66Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
67Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
68Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
69Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
70Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
71Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
72Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
73Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
74Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
75Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
76Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
77Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
78Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
79Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
80Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
81Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
82Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:00
83Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
84Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:50
85Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:08:13
86Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
87Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
88Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
89Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
90Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
91Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
92Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
93Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
94Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
95Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
96Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
97Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
98Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:08:20
99Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
100Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas0:10:58
101Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:13:18
102Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
103Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
104Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
105Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
106Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway0:16:18
107Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
108Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
109Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
110Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
111Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
112Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team17pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women8
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High55
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women3
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini2
7Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing4pts
2Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM3:18:03
2Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
3Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
4Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
5Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:00:47
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:24
7Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
8Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
9Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
11Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
12Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
13Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
14Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
16Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
17Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
18Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:44
19Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:07:57
20Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas0:10:42
22Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:13:02
23Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
24Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
25Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway0:16:02
26Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
27Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
28Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden

