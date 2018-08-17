Image 1 of 18 The podium on stage 1: Coryn Rivera, Marianne Vos and Emilia Fahlin (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 18 Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 18 Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 18 Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 18 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins the sprint (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins the sprint (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten and Kasia Niewiadoma (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 Moniek Tenniglo (FDJ) leads the chase (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) on the attack (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) leads a breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 18 Stage 1 of the 2018 Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) won stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway in a sprint as solo attacker Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) was caught only 100 metres from the finish line. Vos narrowly beat Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) on the line, Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) finished third. Vos is the race leader, going into Saturday's stage 2 with a nine-second lead on Rivera.

Covering 127.7 kilometres between Rakkestad and Mysen, the stage included two intermediate sprints and one classified climb, but the course was rolling the whole day with many short climbs. The dam across the Solbergfoss and the strong wind also played an important role. In Mysen, a technical 6.3 kilometre finishing circuit with a 250-metre uphill finishing straight was raced twice.

Helped by a tailwind, the peloton covered 38km in the first hour despite the rolling terrain. WaowDeals kept things together to the first intermediate sprint that was won by Vos ahead of Rivera and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans). The peloton briefly split on the first passage of the narrow Solbergfoss dam and the following ascent, but eventually came back together.

With 55km to go, a number of riders attacked through the feed zone, starting a flurry of attacks that led to Anna Plichta (Boels Dolmans), Katrine Aalerud (Team Virtu Cycling), and Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team) getting a 20-second gap for a short while. When this trio had been reeled in, Team Sunweb and WaowDeals led the peloton into the only classified climb of the day, cresting 40.8 km from the finish.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) took maximum points at the top and will wear the polka-dot mountain jersey on stage 2. The peloton was strung out after the climb, and Lucinda Brand forced a selection by keeping up the pace down to the Solbergfoss, across the dam and into the climb on the other side. Eventually, a group of 33 riders formed that gradually increased its advantage on the peloton.

Vos won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Majerus and Rivera amid countless attacks in the leading group, Team Sunweb being particularly active. An attack by Niewiadoma was followed by many high-profile riders and led to a high-speed chase in the crosswinds before Team Sunweb could close the gap again with 24 km to go.

Karol-Ann Canuel went on a solo shortly afterwards and was let go by the others. She established a decent advantage as there was no cohesion in the group behind. Floortje Mackaij (Team Sunweb) also took off on her own, and passing the finish line for the first time with 12.6 km left to race, Canuel was 30 seconds ahead of Mackaij and 1:10 minutes ahead of the chasing group.

Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt (both Mitchelton-Scott) took up the chase for their team mate Gracie Elvin. Without help from the other riders, they eventually caught Mackaij. Canuel was still 40 seconds ahead with one lap to go, but now Team Sunweb started helping Mitchelton-Scott with Ruth Winder.

Canuel was in sight of the group on the long straights on the last four kilometres, and there were attacks by a.o. Brand, Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team), and Margarita Victoria Garcia that were all brought back immediately. Taking a lead of nine seconds into the final kilometre, Canuel was oversprinted with the finish line in sight as Vos opened her sprint early and passed the Canadian with 100 metres to go. Emilia Fahlin came strong on the last metres, but Vos just held on to win. Rivera sprinted to third place from far back, just pipping Elvin on the line.

With the stage win and time bonuses from the intermediate sprints, Vos now holds a general classification lead of nine seconds on Rivera who will wear the green points jersey on stage 2 in Vos' place. Chiara Consonni (Valcar PBM) takes the white jersey as the best U23 rider, Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) is the best-placed Norwegian.

The Ladies Tour of Norway continues on Saturday with stage 2, 127.6 kilometres from Fredrikstad to Sarpsborg.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3:18:03 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 7 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 13 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 14 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 16 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 17 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 18 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 19 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 21 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 22 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 23 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 24 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 26 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 27 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 28 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 29 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 30 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:43 31 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:00:47 32 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 0:01:35 33 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:07 34 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:24 35 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 36 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 37 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 38 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 39 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 40 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 41 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 42 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 43 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 44 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 45 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 46 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 47 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 48 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 49 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 50 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden 51 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 52 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 53 Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 54 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 55 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 56 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 57 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 58 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 59 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 60 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 61 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 62 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 63 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas 64 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 65 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 66 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 67 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 68 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 69 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 70 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 71 Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas 72 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 73 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 74 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 75 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 76 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 77 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 78 Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden 79 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 80 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 81 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 82 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:44 83 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 84 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:34 85 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:07:57 86 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 87 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden 88 Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 89 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 90 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 91 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 92 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway 93 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 94 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 95 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 96 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 97 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 98 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:08:04 99 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 100 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas 0:10:42 101 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:13:02 102 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 103 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 104 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 105 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 106 Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway 0:16:02 107 Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas 108 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 109 Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team 110 Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway 111 Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden 112 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNS Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink DNF Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas DNF Karina Birkenes (Nor) Norway DNF Matilda Frantzich (Swe) Sweden DNF Frida Knutsson (Swe) Sweden

Sprint 1 - Skjønhaug, km 28.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 2 - Askim, km 99.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 5 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 3 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 2 6 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 1

Mountain 1 - Skoro, km 87 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 pts 2 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team Women 9:54:09 2 Team Sunweb 3 Mitchelton Scott 4 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Ale Cipollini 0:01:35 6 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 7 Canyon // Sram Racing 8 Wiggle High5 9 Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 10 Btc City Ljubljana 0:03:07 11 Trek - Drops 0:04:48 12 Astana Women`s Team 13 Valcar Pbm 14 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 15 Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team 0:05:35 16 Team Virtu Cycling 0:07:12 17 Hitec Products - Birk Sport 18 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:12:45 19 Norway national 20 Bepink 21 Sweden national

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3:17:47 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:09 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:10 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:13 5 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:16 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 7 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 8 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 9 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 13 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 14 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 16 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 17 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 18 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 19 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 21 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 22 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 23 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 24 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 26 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 27 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 28 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 29 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 30 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:59 31 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:01:03 32 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 0:01:51 33 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:23 34 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:40 35 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 36 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 37 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 38 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 39 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 40 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 41 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 42 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 43 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 44 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 45 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 46 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 47 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 48 Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling 49 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 50 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden 51 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 52 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 53 Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway 54 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 55 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 56 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 57 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 58 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 59 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 60 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 61 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 62 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 63 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas 64 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 65 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 66 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 67 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 68 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 69 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 70 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 71 Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas 72 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 73 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 74 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 75 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 76 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 77 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 78 Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden 79 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 80 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 81 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 82 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:00 83 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 84 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:50 85 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:08:13 86 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 87 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden 88 Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 89 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 90 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 91 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 92 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway 93 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 94 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 95 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 96 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 97 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 98 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:08:20 99 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 100 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas 0:10:58 101 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:13:18 102 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 103 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 104 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 105 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 106 Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway 0:16:18 107 Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas 108 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 109 Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team 110 Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway 111 Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden 112 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 17 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 8 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 5 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 5 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 3 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 2 7 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 pts 2 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM 3:18:03 2 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team 4 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 5 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:00:47 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:24 7 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 8 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 10 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 11 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 12 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 13 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 14 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 15 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM 16 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 17 Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas 18 Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:44 19 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:07:57 20 Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 21 Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas 0:10:42 22 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:13:02 23 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 24 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 25 Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway 0:16:02 26 Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas 27 Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team 28 Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden