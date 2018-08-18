Ladies Tour of Norway: Vos wins stage 2
Waowdeals rider increases overall lead in Sarpsborg
Stage 2: Fredrikstad-Sarpsborg -
Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) continues to dominate the Ladies Tour of Norway, winning stage 2, winning stage 2 in an uphill sprint. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was led out well by her team, but was in the wind too early. Vos went around the Pole with 150 metres to go to win, and on the last metres Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) came from behind to take second place, leaving Niewiadoma in third.
Vos now holds an 18-second overall lead over Fahlin ahead of Sunday's final stage.
Starting in Fredrikstad, stage 2 covered 127.7 kilometres to Sarpsborg. The sole mountain sprint came at Vikanetoppen after 21.5km, the first of two intermediate in Karlshus some 30km later. Entering Sarpsborg with 32.6km left to race, the finish line was crossed for the first time with 26.8km and four laps à 6.7 kilometres remaining. The circuit was a continuous up and down with several 90-degree turns, and the last kilometre to the finish was uphill. The second intermediate sprint was held at the finish line with three laps to go.
The wind was strong again, it rained through the whole stage, and the first hour of racing close to the sea also included a short gravel section. Katarzyna Niewiadoma won the mountain sprint to defend her polka-dot jersey, then Team Sunweb tried to split the peloton in the crosswinds. But as there were still 90km to go, things eventually settled down again.
Marianne Vos won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Emilia Fahlin and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), taking a three-second time bonus. The continuing rain put a damper on the peloton, and there were no attacks until the riders closed in on Sarpsborg. At the 40 kilometre mark, Lauren Kitchen (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) got a small gap, but was soon caught again.
The peloton was led into the finishing circuit by Boels Dolmans. Team Sunweb went to the front and pushed the pace through a tight turn with 32 km to go, and from that point the peloton was in single file almost all the time to the finish. With four laps left to race, the peloton consisted of less than 50 riders, and the attacks started soon afterwards. Team Sunweb tried to force a selection, with Floortje Mackaij, Ruth Winder, and Liane Lippert all attacking on the first lap, but not getting away. Niewiadoma attacked on the finishing straight for the bonus sprint, but was caught and passed by Vos and Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana).
A front group of six riders formed on the second lap. Bujak, Vos, Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Lucinda Brand, and Coryn Rivera (both Team Sunweb) held a lead of twelve seconds, but a determined chase by Boels Dolmans made them sit up again. Now Majerus made a move and pulled around ten riders with her, but the gap was quickly closed. When the Luxembourgish champion eased off with 12km left to race, the Sunweb riders took turns attacking, and Brand eventually got a small gap with four kilometres to go.
Brand's solo was ended just inside the three-kilometre mark as Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) brought her back. Canyon-SRAM went to the front with four riders to lead out Niewiadoma for the sprint and looked in control. Niewiadoma started her sprint about 400 metres from the line, and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) could not hold her wheel, forcing Vos to go around the Australian. Distinctive in her yellow leader's jersey, Vos waited for a long time in Niewiadoma's wheel before opening up with 150 metres to go and easily passing the Pole to win. Just like Friday, Fahlin had the highest speed at the finish, but Vos was too far ahead, so the Swedish champion had to content herself with another second place. Behind the podium, there were small time gaps in the peloton due to the hard uphill finish.
With her stage win, Vos extended her overall advantage to 18 seconds over Fahlin who moved up to second overall. The Dutchwoman also leads the points classification, but the green jersey will actually be worn on stage 3 by Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) since all ahead of her either hold a classification jersey in their own right or are reigning national champions. Chiara Consonni (Valcar PBM) keeps the white jersey for the best U23 rider, Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) continues to be the best-placed Norwegian.
The Ladies Tour of Norway ends on Sunday with the longest stage of the race. Starting on the Svinesund bridge at the border between Norway and Sweden, the race winds through the two countries before finishing in Halden after 153.9 kilometres.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:11:15
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:03
|5
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|6
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:07
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:08
|8
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|11
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|12
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:00:11
|13
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:16
|14
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:18
|15
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:19
|16
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:21
|17
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|18
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|19
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|21
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|22
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|23
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:25
|24
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|26
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|27
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|28
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|29
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|30
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|31
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|32
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:32
|34
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|35
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|36
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:39
|37
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:42
|38
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|39
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:48
|41
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|42
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:01:01
|43
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:02
|44
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:08
|45
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:01:15
|46
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:18
|47
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:25
|48
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|49
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:01:35
|50
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|51
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:42
|52
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|0:03:18
|53
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:29
|54
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|55
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|56
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|57
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:06
|58
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:57
|59
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:07:41
|60
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|61
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:07:43
|62
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:08:17
|63
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:34
|64
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
|65
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|66
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|67
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|68
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|69
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
|70
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|71
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|72
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|73
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|74
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|75
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
|76
|Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
|77
|Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway
|78
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|79
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|80
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|82
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|83
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:08:37
|84
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:08:43
|85
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|86
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|87
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:08:46
|88
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:49
|89
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|90
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:08:55
|91
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|92
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
|0:15:35
|93
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
|94
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|95
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|96
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|97
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|98
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|99
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|100
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
|101
|Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas
|102
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|3
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|5
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|2
|6
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|3
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|4
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|6:28:46
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:18
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:28
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:31
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:35
|7
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|0:00:40
|8
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:48
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:51
|12
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:53
|13
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|14
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|15
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:56
|18
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:57
|19
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|22
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|24
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:04
|25
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:11
|26
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|27
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:20
|28
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:23
|29
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:40
|30
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:02:20
|31
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:03
|32
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:03:07
|33
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:14
|34
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:17
|35
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:03:21
|37
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|38
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|39
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:28
|40
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|41
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:38
|42
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|43
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:44
|44
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:58
|45
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:04
|46
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:04:11
|47
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:21
|48
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:04:31
|49
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|50
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:34
|51
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:38
|52
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|0:06:14
|53
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:25
|54
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|55
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:07:02
|56
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:08:13
|57
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:13
|58
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:10:35
|59
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:10:37
|60
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:10:39
|61
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:10:41
|62
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:11:13
|63
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:11:30
|64
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
|65
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|66
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|67
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|69
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|70
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
|71
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|72
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|73
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|74
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:11:39
|75
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|76
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|77
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:11:58
|78
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:17:03
|79
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|80
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|81
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:17:15
|83
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:17:18
|84
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:17:24
|85
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:17:25
|86
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:39
|87
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:18:31
|88
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
|89
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|90
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|91
|Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|92
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|93
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:22:08
|94
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:22:11
|95
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:24:04
|96
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
|97
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
|0:25:08
|98
|Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
|99
|Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway
|100
|Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:26:49
|101
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:29:09
|102
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
|0:32:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|13
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|11
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|2
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|2
|9
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|1
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|11
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|8
|pts
|2
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|6
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|6:29:39
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:01:27
|5
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:14
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:24
|7
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:02:28
|8
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|9
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:35
|10
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:05
|11
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:03:18
|12
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:28
|13
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:05:32
|14
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:07:20
|15
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:20
|16
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:09:46
|17
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:10:20
|18
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:16:10
|19
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
|0:17:38
|21
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
|0:24:15
|22
|Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
|23
|Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway
|24
|Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas
|0:25:56
|25
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:28:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|19:28:18
|2
|Movistar Team Women
|0:00:21
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:25
|4
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:52
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:02:47
|6
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|7
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:03:36
|8
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:03:48
|9
|Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:11
|10
|Wiggle High5
|0:04:43
|11
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:19
|12
|Valcar Pbm
|0:13:44
|13
|Trek - Drops
|0:14:21
|14
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:20
|15
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:24:10
|16
|Norway national
|0:24:38
|17
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:28:49
|18
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:29:47
|19
|Bepink
|0:37:21
|20
|Sweden national
|0:45:04
