Ladies Tour of Norway: Vos wins stage 2

Waowdeals rider increases overall lead in Sarpsborg

Image 1 of 15

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway, leads the overall race and points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Kasia Niewiadoma leads the mountain classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) wins stage 2 at Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) continues to dominate the Ladies Tour of Norway, winning stage 2, winning stage 2 in an uphill sprint. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) was led out well by her team, but was in the wind too early. Vos went around the Pole with 150 metres to go to win, and on the last metres Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) came from behind to take second place, leaving Niewiadoma in third.

Vos now holds an 18-second overall lead over Fahlin ahead of Sunday's final stage.

Starting in Fredrikstad, stage 2 covered 127.7 kilometres to Sarpsborg. The sole mountain sprint came at Vikanetoppen after 21.5km, the first of two intermediate in Karlshus some 30km later. Entering Sarpsborg with 32.6km left to race, the finish line was crossed for the first time with 26.8km and four laps à 6.7 kilometres remaining. The circuit was a continuous up and down with several 90-degree turns, and the last kilometre to the finish was uphill. The second intermediate sprint was held at the finish line with three laps to go.

The wind was strong again, it rained through the whole stage, and the first hour of racing close to the sea also included a short gravel section. Katarzyna Niewiadoma won the mountain sprint to defend her polka-dot jersey, then Team Sunweb tried to split the peloton in the crosswinds. But as there were still 90km to go, things eventually settled down again.

Marianne Vos won the first intermediate sprint ahead of Emilia Fahlin and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), taking a three-second time bonus. The continuing rain put a damper on the peloton, and there were no attacks until the riders closed in on Sarpsborg. At the 40 kilometre mark, Lauren Kitchen (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) got a small gap, but was soon caught again.

The peloton was led into the finishing circuit by Boels Dolmans. Team Sunweb went to the front and pushed the pace through a tight turn with 32 km to go, and from that point the peloton was in single file almost all the time to the finish. With four laps left to race, the peloton consisted of less than 50 riders, and the attacks started soon afterwards. Team Sunweb tried to force a selection, with Floortje Mackaij, Ruth Winder, and Liane Lippert all attacking on the first lap, but not getting away. Niewiadoma attacked on the finishing straight for the bonus sprint, but was caught and passed by Vos and Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana).

A front group of six riders formed on the second lap. Bujak, Vos, Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Lucinda Brand, and Coryn Rivera (both Team Sunweb) held a lead of twelve seconds, but a determined chase by Boels Dolmans made them sit up again. Now Majerus made a move and pulled around ten riders with her, but the gap was quickly closed. When the Luxembourgish champion eased off with 12km left to race, the Sunweb riders took turns attacking, and Brand eventually got a small gap with four kilometres to go.

Brand's solo was ended just inside the three-kilometre mark as Danielle Rowe (WaowDeals) brought her back. Canyon-SRAM went to the front with four riders to lead out Niewiadoma for the sprint and looked in control. Niewiadoma started her sprint about 400 metres from the line, and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini) could not hold her wheel, forcing Vos to go around the Australian. Distinctive in her yellow leader's jersey, Vos waited for a long time in Niewiadoma's wheel before opening up with 150 metres to go and easily passing the Pole to win. Just like Friday, Fahlin had the highest speed at the finish, but Vos was too far ahead, so the Swedish champion had to content herself with another second place. Behind the podium, there were small time gaps in the peloton due to the hard uphill finish.

With her stage win, Vos extended her overall advantage to 18 seconds over Fahlin who moved up to second overall. The Dutchwoman also leads the points classification, but the green jersey will actually be worn on stage 3 by Gracie Elvin (Mitchelton-Scott) since all ahead of her either hold a classification jersey in their own right or are reigning national champions. Chiara Consonni (Valcar PBM) keeps the white jersey for the best U23 rider, Susanne Andersen (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) continues to be the best-placed Norwegian.

The Ladies Tour of Norway ends on Sunday with the longest stage of the race. Starting on the Svinesund bridge at the border between Norway and Sweden, the race winds through the two countries before finishing in Halden after 153.9 kilometres.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:11:15
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:03
5Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
6Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:07
7Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:08
8Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
11Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
12Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:00:11
13Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:16
14Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:18
15Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:19
16Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:21
17Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
18Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
20Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
21Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
22Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
23Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:25
24Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
26Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
27Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
28Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
29Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
30Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
31Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
32Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
33Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:32
34Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
35Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
36Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:39
37Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:42
38Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
39Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
40Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:48
41Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
42Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:01:01
43Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:02
44Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:08
45Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:01:15
46Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:18
47Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:25
48Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
49Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:01:35
50Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
51Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:42
52Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway0:03:18
53Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:29
54Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
55Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
56Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
57Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:04:06
58Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:57
59Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:07:41
60Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
61Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:07:43
62Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:08:17
63Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:34
64Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden
65Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
66Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
67Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
68Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
69Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
70Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
71Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
72Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
73Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
74Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
75Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
76Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
77Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway
78Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
79Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
80Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
81Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
82Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
83Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:08:37
84Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:08:43
85Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
86Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
87Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:08:46
88Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:08:49
89Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
90Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:08:55
91Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:09:10
92Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas0:15:35
93Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway
94Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
95Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
96Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
97Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
98Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
99Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
100Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
101Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas
102Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFUrska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
DNFShannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFAbigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFIngrid Moe (Nor) Norway

Sprint 1 - km 52.1 - Karlshus
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High53
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint 2 - km 107.6 - Sarpsborg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women3
3Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High55
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing4
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
5Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women2
6Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling1

Mountain - km 21.5 - Vikanetoppen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing4pts
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
3Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
4Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team6:28:46
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:18
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:28
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:31
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:35
7Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops0:00:40
8Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
9Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
10Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:48
11Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:51
12Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:00:53
13Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
14Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
15Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
16Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
17Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:56
18Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:57
19Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
20Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
21Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
22Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
24Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:04
25Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:11
26Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
27Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:20
28Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:23
29Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:40
30Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:02:20
31Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:03
32Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:07
33Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:14
34Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:17
35Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
36Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:03:21
37Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
38Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
39Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:03:28
40Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
41Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:38
42Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:40
43Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:44
44Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:58
45Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:04:04
46Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:04:11
47Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:21
48Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:04:31
49Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
50Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:34
51Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:04:38
52Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway0:06:14
53Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:25
54Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
55Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:07:02
56Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:08:13
57Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:13
58Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:10:35
59Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana0:10:37
60Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:10:39
61Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:10:41
62Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:11:13
63Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:30
64Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Sweden
65Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
66Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
67Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
68Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
69Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
70Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas
71Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
72Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
73Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
74Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:11:39
75Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
76Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
77Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:11:58
78Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:17:03
79Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
80Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
81Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:17:15
83Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:17:18
84Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:17:24
85Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:17:25
86Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:17:39
87Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:18:31
88Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas
89Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
90Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
91Sara Olsson (Swe) Sweden
92Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
93Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:22:08
94Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:22:11
95Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:24:04
96Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Sweden
97Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden0:25:08
98Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
99Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway
100Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas0:26:49
101Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:29:09
102Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Norway0:32:09

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team34pts
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High513
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women11
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing4
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women3
7Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women2
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini2
9Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women1
10Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana1
11Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing8pts
2Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women5
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing3
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM6:29:39
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
4Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:01:27
5Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:14
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:24
7Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:02:28
8Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
9Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:02:35
10Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:05
11Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:03:18
12Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:28
13Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:05:32
14Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:07:20
15Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:20
16Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:09:46
17Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:10:20
18Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:16:10
19Maelle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
20Agua Marina Espinola (Par) Cogeas0:17:38
21Clara Lundmark (Swe) Sweden0:24:15
22Teniel Campbell (Tto) Cogeas
23Hedda Wallstrom Johansen (Nor) Norway
24Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas0:25:56
25Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:28:16

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb19:28:18
2Movistar Team Women0:00:21
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:25
4Mitchelton Scott0:00:52
5Ale Cipollini0:02:47
6Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
7Canyon-Sram Racing0:03:36
8Btc City Ljubljana0:03:48
9Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:11
10Wiggle High50:04:43
11Team Virtu Cycling0:09:19
12Valcar Pbm0:13:44
13Trek - Drops0:14:21
14Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team0:23:20
15Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:24:10
16Norway national0:24:38
17Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:28:49
18Lotto Soudal Ladies0:29:47
19Bepink0:37:21
20Sweden national0:45:04

