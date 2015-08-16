Image 1 of 11 Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 1 of the UCI race and takes the race lead (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 11 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) wins the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 3 of 11 Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini) wins stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 4 of 11 The peloton racing stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 5 of 11 Vera Koedooder (Bigla) (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 6 of 11 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) won the mountain classification at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 7 of 11 Street furniture on the corner puts some riders in trouble (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 8 of 11 Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) and race leader Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 9 of 11 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 10 of 11 Attacks during stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 11 of 11 The peloton during stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Sean Robinson)

Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini) won the second and final stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway on Sunday in Halden. The American sprinter was quickest to the finish line beating Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) and Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products). It was the second victory of the weekend for Olds, who also won the event's warm-up criterium on Friday.

"The girls made a great race, they have always been present in the most important attacks of the day and have always been in the head of the group," said Ale-Cipollini director Fabiana Luperini. "Shelley, who is in great condition, finalized the work of the whole team. The sprint has been not easy, she succeeded in winning in her own way, with a long sprint. I am very satisfied because we have proven to be a great team, during all these races in Norwey."

Top honours went to Olds' compatriot Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans), who won the overall title of the two-day UCI 2.2 race. The US road champion won the opening stage on Saturday and maintained her lead upon the conclusion of stage 2, where she finished in the main pack in eighth place.

Guarnier finalized her overall win by five seconds ahead of Olds and six seconds ahead of Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS). It was a great race for the US as Olds also won the sprint classification and Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) secured the overall mountain classification. Boels-Dolmans also secured the overall team classification and the young rider award with Amalie Dideriksen.

Boels-Dolmans team manager Danny Stam said, “It is good to see we are still performing strongly at the start of the important last part of the season. I would not say we were dominant in Norway, but Megan is still performing very well and yesterday our plan worked out perfectly. The other teams were in the defensive and luckily Megan and Spratt were able to just hold on to their lead. Today there were many attacks, but Megan could react to that every time in a convincing way. It was really good to see the team secured two other jerseys and the team classification. It gives us confidence towards the World Cup-races in Vargarda and the other races that are waiting for us in August and September.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 2:54:16 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 3 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 5 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 6 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 7 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden 8 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 11 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 12 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 13 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 14 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 15 Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn 17 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 18 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 19 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 20 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 21 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 22 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden 23 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 24 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 25 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 26 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 27 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 28 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl 29 Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn 30 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden 31 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 32 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 33 Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 34 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 0:00:10 35 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:47 36 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 37 Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 38 Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden 39 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl 40 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 41 Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 42 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 43 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 44 Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix 45 Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix 46 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 0:02:29 47 Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix 48 Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria 49 Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria 50 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 51 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 52 Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 53 Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 54 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 55 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 56 Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria 57 Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 58 Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 59 Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 60 Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 61 Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix 62 Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden 63 Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria 64 Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria 65 Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 66 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 67 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 68 Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn 69 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 70 Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix 71 Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 0:03:26 72 Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn 0:04:22 73 Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 74 Siren Wulf (Nor) Grimstad Mix 0:04:27 75 Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix 0:05:15 76 Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix 0:07:13 77 Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 78 Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 0:08:05 79 Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix 0:11:46

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 5 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 5 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 7 pts 2 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 5 3 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 4 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 3 5 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 6 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 3 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 3 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 2 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 1

Final general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5:56:11 2 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 0:00:05 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 0:00:11 5 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 0:00:15 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:16 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:00:21 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 9 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 10 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 11 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 12 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 13 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden 14 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden 15 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 16 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 17 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 18 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 19 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 0:01:00 20 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:50 21 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:03:15 22 Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 23 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 24 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 25 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl 26 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 28 Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn 29 Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn 30 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 31 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden 32 Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 33 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 0:03:27 34 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:04:04 35 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 0:04:55 36 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 37 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 38 Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 39 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 40 Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden 41 Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix 0:05:46 42 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 43 Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria 44 Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria 45 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 46 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:06:32 47 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl 0:07:28 48 Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 49 Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 0:08:19 50 Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 51 Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 52 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 53 Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 54 Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix 55 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 56 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 0:08:56 57 Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix 0:11:11 58 Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix 59 Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria 0:12:02 60 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 61 Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 62 Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria 63 Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden 64 Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix 0:12:47 65 Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria 66 Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 0:12:59 67 Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn 0:13:55 68 Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 0:14:40 69 Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix 0:14:48 70 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 0:15:12 71 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 72 Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 73 Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 74 Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn 75 Siren Wulf (Nor) Grimstad Mix 0:17:10 76 Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix 0:19:56 77 Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 78 Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 0:20:48 79 Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix 0:22:04

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 20 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 13 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 12 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 8 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 6 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 5 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 4 8 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 4 9 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3 10 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 11 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden 2 12 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 4 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 5 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 3 6 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 3 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 2 8 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 2 9 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 1 10 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5:56:32 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 3 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:54 4 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 0:02:56 5 Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn 6 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 0:04:34 7 Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 8 Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix 0:05:25 9 Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 0:07:07 10 Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 0:07:58 11 Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 12 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 0:11:41 13 Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 0:14:19 14 Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 0:14:51 15 Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix 0:19:35