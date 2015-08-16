Trending

Ladies Tour of Norway: Guarnier wins overall title

Olds wins second and final stage in Halden

Image 1 of 11

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 1 of the UCI race and takes the race lead

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 1 of the UCI race and takes the race lead
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 11

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) wins the Ladies Tour of Norway

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) wins the Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Image 3 of 11

Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini) wins stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway

Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini) wins stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Image 4 of 11

The peloton racing stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway

The peloton racing stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Image 5 of 11

Vera Koedooder (Bigla)

Vera Koedooder (Bigla)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Image 6 of 11

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) won the mountain classification at the Ladies Tour of Norway

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) won the mountain classification at the Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Image 7 of 11

Street furniture on the corner puts some riders in trouble

Street furniture on the corner puts some riders in trouble
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Image 8 of 11

Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) and race leader Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Rabo-Liv) and race leader Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Image 9 of 11

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Image 10 of 11

Attacks during stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway

Attacks during stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Image 11 of 11

The peloton during stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway

The peloton during stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Sean Robinson)

Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini) won the second and final stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway on Sunday in Halden. The American sprinter was quickest to the finish line beating Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) and Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products). It was the second victory of the weekend for Olds, who also won the event's warm-up criterium on Friday.

"The girls made a great race, they have always been present in the most important attacks of the day and have always been in the head of the group," said Ale-Cipollini director Fabiana Luperini. "Shelley, who is in great condition, finalized the work of the whole team. The sprint has been not easy, she succeeded in winning in her own way, with a long sprint. I am very satisfied because we have proven to be a great team, during all these races in Norwey."

Top honours went to Olds' compatriot Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans), who won the overall title of the two-day UCI 2.2 race. The US road champion won the opening stage on Saturday and maintained her lead upon the conclusion of stage 2, where she finished in the main pack in eighth place.

Guarnier finalized her overall win by five seconds ahead of Olds and six seconds ahead of Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS). It was a great race for the US as Olds also won the sprint classification and Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) secured the overall mountain classification. Boels-Dolmans also secured the overall team classification and the young rider award with Amalie Dideriksen.

Boels-Dolmans team manager Danny Stam said, “It is good to see we are still performing strongly at the start of the important last part of the season. I would not say we were dominant in Norway, but Megan is still performing very well and yesterday our plan worked out perfectly. The other teams were in the defensive and luckily Megan and Spratt were able to just hold on to their lead. Today there were many attacks, but Megan could react to that every time in a convincing way. It was really good to see the team secured two other jerseys and the team classification. It gives us confidence towards the World Cup-races in Vargarda and the other races that are waiting for us in August and September.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini2:54:16
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
3Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
5Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
6Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
7Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
8Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
12Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
13Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
15Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn
17Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
18Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
19Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
20Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
21Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
22Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden
23Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
24Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
25Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
27Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
28Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl
29Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
30Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
31Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
32Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
33Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
34Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling0:00:10
35Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:47
36Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
37Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
38Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden
39Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl
40Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
41Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
42Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
43Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
44Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix
45Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix
46Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling0:02:29
47Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
48Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria
49Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria
50Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
51Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
52Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
53Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
54Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
55Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
56Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria
57Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
58Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
59Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
60Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
61Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix
62Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden
63Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria
64Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria
65Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
66Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
68Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn
69Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
70Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
71Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix0:03:26
72Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn0:04:22
73Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
74Siren Wulf (Nor) Grimstad Mix0:04:27
75Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix0:05:15
76Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix0:07:13
77Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
78Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team0:08:05
79Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix0:11:46

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini5pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini5pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini7pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling5
3Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK4
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS3
5Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS2
6Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS3
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
3Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini2
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1

Final general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5:56:11
2Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini0:00:05
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:06
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS0:00:11
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling0:00:15
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:16
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:21
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
9Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
10Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
11Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
12Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
14Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden
15Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
18Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
19Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling0:01:00
20Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:50
21Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:03:15
22Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
23Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
24Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
25Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl
26Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
28Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn
29Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
30Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
31Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
32Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
33Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling0:03:27
34Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:04
35Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling0:04:55
36Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
37Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
38Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
39Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
40Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden
41Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix0:05:46
42Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
43Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria
44Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria
45Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
46Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:06:32
47Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl0:07:28
48Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
49Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation0:08:19
50Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
51Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
52Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
53Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
54Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
55Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
56Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini0:08:56
57Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix0:11:11
58Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix
59Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria0:12:02
60Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
61Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
62Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria
63Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden
64Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix0:12:47
65Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria
66Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix0:12:59
67Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn0:13:55
68Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix0:14:40
69Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix0:14:48
70Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling0:15:12
71Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
72Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
73Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
74Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn
75Siren Wulf (Nor) Grimstad Mix0:17:10
76Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix0:19:56
77Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
78Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team0:20:48
79Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix0:22:04

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini20pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS13
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team12
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS8
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling5
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS4
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK4
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini3
10Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS2
11Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden2
12Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team12pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team9
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS4
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS3
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS3
6Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling3
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling2
8Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini2
9Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK1
10Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5:56:32
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:54
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling0:02:56
5Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
6Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling0:04:34
7Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
8Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix0:05:25
9Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation0:07:07
10Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling0:07:58
11Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
12Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team0:11:41
13Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix0:14:19
14Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation0:14:51
15Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix0:19:35

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cycling Team17:49:28
2Orica - Ais0:00:01
3Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:47
4Hitec Products0:03:04
5Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6National Team Sweden
7Ale Cipollini0:06:00
8Bms Birn0:13:58
9Maxx - Solar0:17:14
10Racing Chance Foundation0:18:09
11Ck Victoria (Mix)0:22:39
12Grimstad Sk (Mix)0:24:21
13Team Crescent D.A.R.E0:31:14

 

