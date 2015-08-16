Ladies Tour of Norway: Guarnier wins overall title
Olds wins second and final stage in Halden
Stage 2: Svinesund - Halden
Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini) won the second and final stage at the Ladies Tour of Norway on Sunday in Halden. The American sprinter was quickest to the finish line beating Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) and Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products). It was the second victory of the weekend for Olds, who also won the event's warm-up criterium on Friday.
"The girls made a great race, they have always been present in the most important attacks of the day and have always been in the head of the group," said Ale-Cipollini director Fabiana Luperini. "Shelley, who is in great condition, finalized the work of the whole team. The sprint has been not easy, she succeeded in winning in her own way, with a long sprint. I am very satisfied because we have proven to be a great team, during all these races in Norwey."
Top honours went to Olds' compatriot Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans), who won the overall title of the two-day UCI 2.2 race. The US road champion won the opening stage on Saturday and maintained her lead upon the conclusion of stage 2, where she finished in the main pack in eighth place.
Guarnier finalized her overall win by five seconds ahead of Olds and six seconds ahead of Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS). It was a great race for the US as Olds also won the sprint classification and Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) secured the overall mountain classification. Boels-Dolmans also secured the overall team classification and the young rider award with Amalie Dideriksen.
Boels-Dolmans team manager Danny Stam said, “It is good to see we are still performing strongly at the start of the important last part of the season. I would not say we were dominant in Norway, but Megan is still performing very well and yesterday our plan worked out perfectly. The other teams were in the defensive and luckily Megan and Spratt were able to just hold on to their lead. Today there were many attacks, but Megan could react to that every time in a convincing way. It was really good to see the team secured two other jerseys and the team classification. It gives us confidence towards the World Cup-races in Vargarda and the other races that are waiting for us in August and September.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|2:54:16
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|3
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|5
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|6
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|7
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
|8
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|12
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|15
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn
|17
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|18
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|19
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|20
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden
|23
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|24
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|25
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|27
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|28
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl
|29
|Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
|30
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|31
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|32
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|33
|Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|34
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|0:00:10
|35
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|36
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|37
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|38
|Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden
|39
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl
|40
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|41
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|42
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|43
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|44
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|45
|Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix
|46
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|0:02:29
|47
|Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|48
|Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria
|49
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria
|50
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|51
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|52
|Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|53
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|54
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|55
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|56
|Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria
|57
|Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|58
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|59
|Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|60
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|61
|Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|62
|Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden
|63
|Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria
|64
|Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria
|65
|Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|66
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|68
|Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn
|69
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|70
|Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|71
|Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|0:03:26
|72
|Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn
|0:04:22
|73
|Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|74
|Siren Wulf (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|0:04:27
|75
|Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|0:05:15
|76
|Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix
|0:07:13
|77
|Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|78
|Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|0:08:05
|79
|Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix
|0:11:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|5
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|5
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|7
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|5
|3
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|4
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|3
|5
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|6
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|2
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5:56:11
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:05
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:06
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|0:00:11
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|0:00:15
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:21
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|11
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
|14
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden
|15
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|19
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|0:01:00
|20
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|21
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:15
|22
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|23
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|24
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|25
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl
|26
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|28
|Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn
|29
|Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
|30
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|31
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|32
|Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|33
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|0:03:27
|34
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|35
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|0:04:55
|36
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|37
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|39
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|40
|Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden
|41
|Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|0:05:46
|42
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|43
|Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria
|44
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria
|45
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|46
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:06:32
|47
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl
|0:07:28
|48
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|49
|Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|0:08:19
|50
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|51
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|52
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|54
|Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|55
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|56
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:56
|57
|Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix
|0:11:11
|58
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|59
|Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria
|0:12:02
|60
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|61
|Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|62
|Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria
|63
|Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden
|64
|Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|0:12:47
|65
|Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria
|66
|Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|0:12:59
|67
|Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn
|0:13:55
|68
|Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|0:14:40
|69
|Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|0:14:48
|70
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|0:15:12
|71
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|72
|Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|73
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|74
|Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn
|75
|Siren Wulf (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|0:17:10
|76
|Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix
|0:19:56
|77
|Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|78
|Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|79
|Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix
|0:22:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|20
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|13
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|5
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|4
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|4
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3
|10
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|11
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden
|2
|12
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|4
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|3
|6
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|3
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|2
|8
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|2
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|1
|10
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5:56:32
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:54
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|0:02:56
|5
|Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
|6
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|0:04:34
|7
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|8
|Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|0:05:25
|9
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|0:07:07
|10
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|0:07:58
|11
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|12
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|0:11:41
|13
|Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|0:14:19
|14
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|0:14:51
|15
|Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix
|0:19:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17:49:28
|2
|Orica - Ais
|0:00:01
|3
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|4
|Hitec Products
|0:03:04
|5
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|National Team Sweden
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:06:00
|8
|Bms Birn
|0:13:58
|9
|Maxx - Solar
|0:17:14
|10
|Racing Chance Foundation
|0:18:09
|11
|Ck Victoria (Mix)
|0:22:39
|12
|Grimstad Sk (Mix)
|0:24:21
|13
|Team Crescent D.A.R.E
|0:31:14
