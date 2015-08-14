Olds wins Ladies Tour of Norway criterium
Johansson out-sprinted on stage 1
Criterium: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|0:39:21
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|3
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais
|0:01:00
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Bms Birn
|8
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) National Team Sweden
|9
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) National Team Sweden
|10
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|11
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi - Sports Tour
|14
|Véra Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|17
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|18
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) National Team Sweden
|19
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
|20
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|21
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx - Solar
|22
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling
|23
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|24
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling
|25
|Sara Penton (Swe) National Team Sweden
|26
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling
|27
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swabo Ladies
|28
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx - Solar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor) OKE
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|3
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|2
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|3
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|2
|3
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|2
|3
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|2
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|3
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|2
|3
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|3
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|3
|pts
|2
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|3
|pts
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|2
|3
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|21
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|20
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|17
|4
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor) OKE
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:39:21
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:06
