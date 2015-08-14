Trending

Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Carmen Small (Bigla)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Solid first day back for Doris Schweizer (Bigla)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) Ladies Tour of Norway Criterium

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Vera Koedooder carrying speed through the corner

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products) at the Ladies Tour of Norway criterium

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini) wins the Ladies Tour of Norway warm-up criterium

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini) wins the criterium and the sprint competitions

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) leads the field at the Ladies Tour of Norway warm-up criterium

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini0:39:21
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
3Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais0:01:00
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) Bms Birn
8Emilia Fahlin (Swe) National Team Sweden
9Sara Mustonen (Swe) National Team Sweden
10Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
11Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
13Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi - Sports Tour
14Véra Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
17Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:06
18Hanna Nilsson (Swe) National Team Sweden
19Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
20Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
21Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx - Solar
22Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling
23Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
24Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling
25Sara Penton (Swe) National Team Sweden
26Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling
27Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swabo Ladies
28Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx - Solar

Sprint - km. 2.2 - Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Kirsti Ruud (Nor) OKE1

Sprint - km. 4.4 - Lap 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais3pts
2Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1

Sprint - km. 6.6 - Lap 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais2
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1

Sprint - km. 8.8 - Lap 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais3pts
2Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini2
3Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Sprint - km. 11 - Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais2
3Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Sprint - km. 13.2 - Lap 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais2
3Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini1

Sprint - km. 15.4 - Lap 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini3pts
2Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1

Sprint - km. 17.6 - Lap 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais2
3Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Sprint - km. 19.8 - Lap 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais3pts
2Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini1

Sprint - km. 22 - Lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini3pts
2Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
3Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Sprint - km. 24.2 - Lap 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais3pts
2Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini2
3Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Sprint - km. 24.2 - Lap 22
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
3Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini21pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais20
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team17
4Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team16
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
6Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
8Kirsti Ruud (Nor) OKE1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:39:21
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:00
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:06

