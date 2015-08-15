Image 1 of 11 US road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 1 of Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 11 Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 1 of the UCI race and takes the race lead (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 11 Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) sits down after winning stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 11 US champion Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) and Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) were in a breakaway together (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 11 Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 11 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 11 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 11 Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 11 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 11 Bigla's Doris Schweizer (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 11 Criterium winner Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

US road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) won the first stage of the Ladies Tour of Norway on Saturday in Halden. She was in a breakaway with Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) and out-sprinted the Australian to the finish line to take both the stage win and the leader's jersey. Spratt's teammate Valentina Scandolara sprinted in for third place ahead of an 18-rider chase group.

"I'm really happy with this win," Guarnier said. "I like an agressive race and that is what we did today. 50km before the finish line I attacked and saw Spratt join me. It's great to finish this agressive racing with a victory in Norway. And to win for Boels-Dolmans again."

Guarnier is now leading the overall classification heading into the second and final stage on Sunday. She has a six-second lead over Spratt and 14 over Scandolara. Stage 2 will bring the peloton on a 115km race from Svinesund to Halden.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3:02:08 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:01 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 0:00:08 4 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 5 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 7 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 10 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 11 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 12 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 13 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 14 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 15 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 16 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 19 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden 20 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 0:00:47 21 Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria 0:03:04 22 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 23 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl 24 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 25 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 26 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 27 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 28 Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 29 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 30 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 31 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 32 Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix 33 Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn 34 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 35 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 36 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 37 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 38 Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria 39 Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 40 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 41 Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn 42 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 43 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden 44 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl 0:05:37 45 Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 46 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) BMS-Birn 47 Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 48 Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 49 Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix 50 Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 51 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 52 Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden 0:03:04 53 Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 0:05:37 54 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 55 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:06:03 56 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 0:08:43 57 Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 0:09:20 58 Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix 59 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 60 Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria 61 Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn 62 Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 63 Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria 64 Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix 65 Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden 66 Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix 67 Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria 0:10:05 68 Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 69 Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix 70 Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix 71 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Bergen Mix 0:12:30 72 Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn 73 Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Sweden 74 Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix 75 Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 76 Emma Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 77 Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen Mix 78 Kristin Falck (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 79 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 80 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 81 Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 82 Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 83 Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 96 Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:03:04

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 5 pts 2 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 4 4 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 3 5 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden 2 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 3 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 2 4 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 2 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3:01:55 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 0:00:14 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:19 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 0:00:21 6 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 8 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 9 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 10 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 11 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 12 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 13 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 14 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 15 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 16 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 19 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden 20 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 0:01:00 21 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:03:15 22 Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria 0:03:17 23 Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 24 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl 25 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 26 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 27 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 28 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 29 Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 30 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 31 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 32 Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix 33 Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn 34 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 35 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 36 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 37 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 38 Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria 39 Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 40 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 41 Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn 42 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 43 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden 44 Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden 45 Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 46 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl 0:05:50 47 Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 48 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) BMS-Birn 49 Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 50 Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 51 Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix 52 Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 53 Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 54 Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 55 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 56 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:06:36 57 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 0:08:56 58 Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 0:09:33 59 Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix 60 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 61 Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria 62 Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn 63 Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 64 Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria 65 Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix 66 Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden 67 Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix 68 Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria 0:10:18 69 Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 70 Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix 71 Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix 72 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Bergen Mix 0:12:43 73 Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn 74 Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Sweden 75 Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix 76 Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 77 Emma Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 78 Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen Mix 79 Kristin Falck (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 80 Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 81 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 82 Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 83 Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 84 Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 9 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 8 4 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini 3 5 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 7 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden 2 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 3 5 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 3 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 2 7 Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3:02:16 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 3 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:54 4 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 0:02:56 5 Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling 6 Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix 7 Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn 8 Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 9 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) BMS-Birn 0:05:29 10 Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 11 Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling 12 Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation 13 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team 0:09:12 14 Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix 0:09:57 15 Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Sweden 0:12:22 16 Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix 17 Emma Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E. 18 Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen Mix 19 Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation