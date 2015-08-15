Trending

Ladies Tour of Norway: Guarnier wins stage 1

American champion takes the early race lead

Image 1 of 11

US road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 1 of Ladies Tour of Norway

US road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 1 of Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 11

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 1 of the UCI race and takes the race lead

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) wins stage 1 of the UCI race and takes the race lead
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 11

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) sits down after winning stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) sits down after winning stage 1 at the Ladies Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 11

US champion Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) and Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) were in a breakaway together

US champion Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) and Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) were in a breakaway together
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 11

Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products)

Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 11

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans)

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 11

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans)

Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 11

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 11

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) in the day's breakaway

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 11

Bigla's Doris Schweizer

Bigla's Doris Schweizer
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 11

Criterium winner Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini)

Criterium winner Shelley Olds (Ale-Cipollini)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

US road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) won the first stage of the Ladies Tour of Norway on Saturday in Halden. She was in a breakaway with Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) and out-sprinted the Australian to the finish line to take both the stage win and the leader's jersey. Spratt's teammate Valentina Scandolara sprinted in for third place ahead of an 18-rider chase group. 

"I'm really happy with this win," Guarnier said. "I like an agressive race and that is what we did today. 50km before the finish line I attacked and saw Spratt join me. It's great to finish this agressive racing with a victory in Norway. And to win for Boels-Dolmans again."

Guarnier is now leading the overall classification heading into the second and final stage on Sunday. She has a six-second lead over Spratt and 14 over Scandolara. Stage 2 will bring the peloton on a 115km race from Svinesund to Halden.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:02:08
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:01
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS0:00:08
4Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
5Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
11Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
15Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
16Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
17Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
19Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling0:00:47
21Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria0:03:04
22Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
23Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl
24Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
25Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
26Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
27Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
28Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
29Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
30Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
31Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
32Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
33Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
34Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
35Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
36Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
37Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
38Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria
39Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
40Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
41Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn
42Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
43Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
44Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl0:05:37
45Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
46Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) BMS-Birn
47Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
48Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
49Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
50Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
51Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
52Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden0:03:04
53Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation0:05:37
54Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
55Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:06:03
56Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini0:08:43
57Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.0:09:20
58Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix
59Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
60Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria
61Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn
62Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
63Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria
64Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix
65Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden
66Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix
67Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria0:10:05
68Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
69Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix
70Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix
71Ingrid Moe (Nor) Bergen Mix0:12:30
72Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn
73Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Sweden
74Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix
75Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
76Emma Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
77Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen Mix
78Kristin Falck (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
79Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
80Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
81Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
82Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
83Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
96Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:04

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS5pts
2Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS3
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS5
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS4
4Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini3
5Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden2
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4pts
2Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling3
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS2
4Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS3
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling2
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:01:55
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:06
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS0:00:14
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:19
5Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini0:00:21
6Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
8Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
9Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
11Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
14Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
15Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
16Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
17Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
19Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling0:01:00
21Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:03:15
22Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria0:03:17
23Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
24Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl
25Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
26Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
27Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
28Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
29Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
30Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
31Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
32Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
33Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
34Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
35Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
36Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
37Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
38Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria
39Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
40Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
41Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn
42Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
43Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
44Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden
45Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
46Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl0:05:50
47Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
48Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) BMS-Birn
49Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
50Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
51Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
52Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
53Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
54Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
55Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
56Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:06:36
57Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini0:08:56
58Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.0:09:33
59Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix
60Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
61Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria
62Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn
63Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
64Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria
65Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix
66Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden
67Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix
68Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria0:10:18
69Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
70Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix
71Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix
72Ingrid Moe (Nor) Bergen Mix0:12:43
73Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn
74Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Sweden
75Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix
76Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
77Emma Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
78Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen Mix
79Kristin Falck (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
80Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
81Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
82Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
83Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
84Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team12pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS9
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS8
4Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini3
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini3
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden2
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS3
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS3
5Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling3
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling2
7Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:02:16
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:54
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling0:02:56
5Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
6Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
7Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
8Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
9Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) BMS-Birn0:05:29
10Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
11Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
12Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
13Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team0:09:12
14Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix0:09:57
15Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Sweden0:12:22
16Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix
17Emma Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
18Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen Mix
19Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cycling Team9:06:40
2Orica - Ais0:00:01
3Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:47
4Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
5National Team Sweden
6Hitec Products
7Ale Cipollini0:06:00
8Maxx - Solar0:11:29
9Bms Birn
10Racing Chance Foundation0:14:02
11Ck Victoria (Mix)0:15:12
12Grimstad Sk (Mix)0:17:45
13Team Crescent D.A.R.E0:24:38

 

