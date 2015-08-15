Ladies Tour of Norway: Guarnier wins stage 1
American champion takes the early race lead
Stage 1: Strømstad - Halden
US road champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) won the first stage of the Ladies Tour of Norway on Saturday in Halden. She was in a breakaway with Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) and out-sprinted the Australian to the finish line to take both the stage win and the leader's jersey. Spratt's teammate Valentina Scandolara sprinted in for third place ahead of an 18-rider chase group.
"I'm really happy with this win," Guarnier said. "I like an agressive race and that is what we did today. 50km before the finish line I attacked and saw Spratt join me. It's great to finish this agressive racing with a victory in Norway. And to win for Boels-Dolmans again."
Guarnier is now leading the overall classification heading into the second and final stage on Sunday. She has a six-second lead over Spratt and 14 over Scandolara. Stage 2 will bring the peloton on a 115km race from Svinesund to Halden.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:02:08
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:01
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|0:00:08
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|10
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|11
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|14
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|15
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|16
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|19
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
|20
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|0:00:47
|21
|Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria
|0:03:04
|22
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|23
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl
|24
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|25
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|26
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|27
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|28
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|30
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|32
|Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|33
|Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
|34
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|36
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|37
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|38
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria
|39
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|40
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|41
|Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn
|42
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|43
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|44
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl
|0:05:37
|45
|Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|46
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) BMS-Birn
|47
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|48
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|49
|Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|50
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|51
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden
|0:03:04
|53
|Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|0:05:37
|54
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|55
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:06:03
|56
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:43
|57
|Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|0:09:20
|58
|Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix
|59
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|60
|Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria
|61
|Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn
|62
|Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|63
|Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria
|64
|Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|65
|Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden
|66
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|67
|Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria
|0:10:05
|68
|Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|69
|Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix
|70
|Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|71
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Bergen Mix
|0:12:30
|72
|Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn
|73
|Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Sweden
|74
|Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix
|75
|Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|76
|Emma Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|77
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen Mix
|78
|Kristin Falck (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|79
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|80
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|81
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|82
|Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|83
|Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|96
|Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|5
|pts
|2
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|4
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|3
|5
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden
|2
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|3
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|2
|4
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|2
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:01:55
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:06
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|0:00:14
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:21
|6
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|8
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|9
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|10
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|11
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|14
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|15
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|16
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|19
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Sweden
|20
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|0:01:00
|21
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:15
|22
|Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor) CK Viktoria
|0:03:17
|23
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|24
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Swaboladies,nl
|25
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|26
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|27
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|28
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|29
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|32
|Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|33
|Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
|34
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|36
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|37
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|38
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) CK Viktoria
|39
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|40
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|41
|Camilla Møllebro Pedersen (Den) BMS-Birn
|42
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|43
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Sweden
|44
|Sara Penton (Swe) Sweden
|45
|Vita Heine Petersone (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|46
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Swaboladies,nl
|0:05:50
|47
|Julie Erskine (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|48
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) BMS-Birn
|49
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|50
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|51
|Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|52
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|53
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Rebecca Rimmington (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|55
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|56
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:06:36
|57
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:56
|58
|Linda Halleröd (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|0:09:33
|59
|Marianne Daae (Nor) Bergen Mix
|60
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|61
|Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Viktoria
|62
|Iben Bohé (Den) BMS-Birn
|63
|Marie Elise Ommundsen (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|64
|Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Viktoria
|65
|Turid Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|66
|Linnea Sjoblom (Swe) Sweden
|67
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|68
|Thrude Karlsen Natholmen (Nor) CK Viktoria
|0:10:18
|69
|Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|70
|Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen Mix
|71
|Julie Meyer Solvang (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|72
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Bergen Mix
|0:12:43
|73
|Rikke Lønne (Den) BMS-Birn
|74
|Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Sweden
|75
|Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix
|76
|Tilina Levin (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|77
|Emma Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|78
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen Mix
|79
|Kristin Falck (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|80
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|81
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|82
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|83
|Lauren Creamer (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|84
|Emma Skjerstad (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|9
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|3
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Sweden
|2
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|3
|5
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|3
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|2
|7
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:02:16
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:54
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|0:02:56
|5
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling
|6
|Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad Mix
|7
|Marie Vilmann (Den) BMS-Birn
|8
|Julia Karlsson (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|9
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) BMS-Birn
|0:05:29
|10
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|11
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) Team Maxx Solar Cycling
|12
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|13
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International Cycling Team
|0:09:12
|14
|Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Ik Hero Mix
|0:09:57
|15
|Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Sweden
|0:12:22
|16
|Tora Helene Sel (Nor) Bergen Mix
|17
|Emma Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Crescent D.A.R.E.
|18
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen Mix
|19
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Racing Change Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9:06:40
|2
|Orica - Ais
|0:00:01
|3
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|4
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|5
|National Team Sweden
|6
|Hitec Products
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:06:00
|8
|Maxx - Solar
|0:11:29
|9
|Bms Birn
|10
|Racing Chance Foundation
|0:14:02
|11
|Ck Victoria (Mix)
|0:15:12
|12
|Grimstad Sk (Mix)
|0:17:45
|13
|Team Crescent D.A.R.E
|0:24:38
