Image 1 of 2 Marconi Durán (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy) wins stage 1 of La Ruta (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 2 of 2 Marconi Durán (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy) en route to victory (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)

Costa Rican athlete Marconi Durán (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy) surprised everyone by coming in first in the 100km stage 1 of La Ruta de los Conquistaadores in Costa Rica on Thursday from Jaco Beach to El Rodeo. His time was 4:38:06.

Former race winner Todd Wells (Specialized) placed second at 11:14, and Alex Grant (Sho-AirCannondale) was third one second later.

This edition of La Ruta marked Durán's debut at the race. "Years ago, I wanted to race in La Ruta, and I did not have the chance to do so. Thank God I could do it this year and start off on the right foot. I want to dedicate my victory to my team that has been supporting me all the way."

"I wasn't one of the favorites, so I decided, along with Jonathan and Deiber, to ride hard. I think that because no one expected me to win, the favorites let me take an advantage very easily, getting a minute or a minute and a half, and I believe that's what helped me make such good time in Carara. We knew we were going to have an advantage in Carara, where it was mostly walking."

Wells realized the danger of Durán getting so much time. "Both of the previous times I have done this race, the person who wins the first stage is the one who wins the whole race, but this is mountain biking and anything can happen, so I'm going to put up a fight until the very end."

Grant was very surprised by Durán's acheivement, specially because he had never heard of him, "I didn't know who he was, but he deserves a congratulations because he showed a lot of strength. Wells and I helped each other on the climb, which helped us come in with good time."

Last year's winner, who also won the 2004 edition of La Ruta, Costa Rican Paolo Montoya, came in fourth, and after crossing the finish line, he said he was a little over confident on the climb, and that's what he thinks made him come in the position he did.

"There's still two days left. Tomorrow will be pretty tough, there will be lots of climbing, especially at the beginning," said Montoya. "I need to work on making up for the time I lost today and place second or third. Also, I need to see how to beat Marconi, who has gained a lot of time and will definitely be a challenge."

Monique Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) won the women's stage 1 after crossing the finish line and feeling well physically. Mata came in 36:34 ahead of runner-up Adriana Rojas, but says she doesn't feel like the winner of the race just yet.

"Being this is my second year here, it was easier because I had an idea of what was to come," said Mata. "Still it was a huge challenge. After the first climb, I lost sight of everyone, but I don't feel like the winner, because everyone here is a winner just by taking on the challenge. Anything can happen in this race, from falling to having bad nutrition and having to quit."

Stage 2 will begin on Friday at 6:00 am and will go from Terramall in the province of Cartago, to Turrialba over 86km.

Full Results for stage 1 and GC after stage 1

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marconi Duran (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy 4:38:06 2 Todd Wells (USA) Cannondale 0:11:14 3 Alex Grant (USA) ShoAir-Cannondale 0:11:15 4 Paolo Montoya (CRc) Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus 0:18:59 5 Jonathan Carballo (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy 0:33:16 6 Jose Montoya (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly 0:39:42 7 Federico Ramirez (CRc) Grupo Orosi-Trek 8 Deiber Esquivel (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly 0:44:12 9 Erick Soto (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut 0:45:19 10 Moises Hernandez (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly 0:49:55 11 Andrey Fonseca (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut 0:50:57 12 Jose Cruz (Mex) Farmacia Paris 0:51:10 13 Jeffrey Herrera (CRc) Puro MTB-Niner Bikes 0:53:00 14 Hector Riveros (Col) Constructora ARPO 0:58:12 15 Dennis Porras (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy 1:04:30 16 Alexander Sanchez (CRc) Specialized 1:09:54 17 Miguel Gutierrez (Mex) Farmacia Paris 1:11:17 18 Ronald Araya (CRc) Positivos 1:13:39 19 Dax Jaikel (CRc) Seven Capital 1:16:41 20 Trevor Deruis (USA) Bloody Rose MTB Hillclimb 1:20:37 21 Esteban Rodriguez (CRc) 1:27:59 22 Yanan Briceno (CRc) Santa Cruz Bike 1:34:11 23 Maikol Artavia (CRc) 1:58:54 24 Jean Moraga (CRc) Mi Empleo-Adobe Rent a Car- Dr Frank 2:22:57 25 Kenneth Sanabria (CRc) Navarro y Aviles 2:52:46 26 Markus Bauer (Ger) Scott-Shimano 3:07:17 27 Douglas Dijeres (CRc) 3:31:36 28 Alvaro Maya (Col) Sportlab 3:39:52 29 Luis Marin (CRc) Arpo-Bikenology-Araya 3:48:00 30 Gustavo Orellana (Per) Ciclismo El Valle 3:57:07 31 Daniel Camacho (CRc) 4:05:02 32 Gaston Michaud (CRc) 4:10:25 33 Leonardo Rutt (CRc) Coreco 4:11:50 34 Roy Campos (CRc) Chito Cars 4:27:05 35 Ibrahin Iturriaga (CRc) Banco Lafise-Toyota Rent A Car-Oakley-Optica Ver + 4:37:04 36 Gabriel Cespedes (CRc) Pollo Racing Team 4:40:19 37 Jose Iturriaga (CRc) LAFISE - TOYOTA RENT A CAR - OAKLEY 5:02:29

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Mata (USA) 5:40:41 2 Adriana Rojas (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly 0:36:34 3 Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team CF 0:47:07 4 Milagro Mena (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly 1:17:13 5 Jane Rynbrandt (USA) CTS Team 1:25:39 6 Natalia Navarro (CRc) Liote-Bicicletas Focus 1:28:09 7 Cristine De-Mezerville (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly 1:47:00 8 Eunice Rojas (CRc) 2:02:43 9 Nancy Amores (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz 2:03:38 10 Cinthya Coto (CRc) Fox CR 2:04:57 11 Sof?A Howell (CRc) Laboratorio Prostodent 2:27:42 12 Sigrid Miller (CRc) Avimil 2:43:48 13 Claribett Vega (CRc) Land Rover 2:48:47 14 Silvia Cespedes (CRc) 2:52:27 15 Silvia Sabor?O (CRc) Bikenology 3:02:10 16 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Farmacia Paris 3:08:35 17 Angelica Ordo?Ez (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea 3:38:15 18 Cristina Camacho (CRc) At?n Bikes 3:54:43 19 Ivannia Fonseca (CRc) Aerodiva 4:03:39

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Prado (CRc) ShoAir-Cannondale-IGeniusCR.com 5:21:12 2 Santos Corea (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz 0:12:23 3 Marcos Azofeifa (CRc) Liote-Bicicletas Focus 0:22:14 4 Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea 0:22:25 5 Randall Aguilar (CRc) Taller RJ Paraiso 0:28:12 6 Pablo Sanchez (CRc) Seven Capital 0:33:36 7 William Valverde (CRc) Navarro y Aviles First Endurance 0:37:50 8 Luis Chaverri (CRc) AMPM-Credomatic 0:40:51 9 Mario Araya (CRc) Grupo Orosi-Trek 0:50:20 10 Victor Araya (CRc) Xerox-Roes-Fluid 1:00:46 11 Rodrigo Herrera (CRc) Seven Capital 1:04:51 12 Christopher Case (USA) VeloNews 1:05:00 13 Edgar Zumbado (CRc) Coreco 1:05:06 14 Marco Moreno (CRc) Ciclo Moreno-Bikenology 1:17:39 15 Allan Padilla (CRc) 7C-Gallo 1:25:55 16 Pablo Castrillo (CRc) Xerox-Roes 17 Javier Vega (CRc) Universal de Alimentos/Piratas MTB 1:34:33 18 Adrian Solis (CRc) Clinica Dr. Solis 1:38:58 19 Lucas Yacovino (Spa) Yaco Bikes/Bicicosta 1:40:12 20 Luis Garcia (CRc) Costas y Monta?as 1:43:19 21 Andres Gamboa (CRc) 1:45:12 22 Bryan Obando (CRc) Farmacia La Economica 1:51:33 23 Paulo Arce (CRc) Ciclo Brenes 1:53:18 24 Erick Barboza (CRc) Enertel 1:56:43 25 Jose Lopez (CRc) Cane Creek - Fluid 1:58:27 26 Esteban Segura (CRc) At?n Bikes 2:00:17 27 Juan Contreras (CRc) Independiente 2:00:28 28 Asdrubal Salazar (CRc) Alografico y Salazar 2:01:03 29 Mauricio Salas (CRc) Autos Salas 2:01:24 30 Juan Piedra (CRc) Pozuelo DCR SA 2:02:23 31 Erick Ballestero (CRc) BMG-Alografico Salazar-2Late 2:04:20 32 Roy Rojas (CRc) AM-PM Credomatic 2:04:36 33 Eduardo Saenz (CRc) Grupo Oncologico Hope 2:09:40 34 Christian Palomo (CRc) BMG-Too Late 2:12:20 35 Esteban Pacheco (CRc) ITG 2:13:05 36 Minor Castro (CRc) 2:13:56 37 Wagner Salazar (CRc) 2:14:57 38 Jose Blandon (CRc) 2:17:01 39 Irving Matthews (CRc) 2:17:23 40 Cristian Barquero (CRc) Palmares 2:18:58 41 Andres Bruna (CRc) Hypoxic 2:33:45 42 Philippe Garnier (CRc) Sram-Asics-Garnier 43 Pablo Mora (CRc) 2:43:08 44 Bruno Negri (Ita) 2:56:02 45 Alejandro Lopez (CRc) Alografico Cycling Team 2:58:22 46 Adrian Hidalgo (CRc) Educational Center ABC 3:02:18 47 Mauricio Odio (CRc) SmartLiving-Garnier 3:09:37 48 Johann Ramberg (Per) 3:14:01 49 Carlos Ascencio (CRc) 3:14:06 50 Jurgen Chinchilla (CRc) 3:15:27 51 Daniel Casta?O (CRc) 3:15:39 52 Carlos Azofeifa (CRc) Farmacia La Economica 3:15:47 53 Alejandro Lopez (CRc) Mi Empleo-Adobe Rent a Car- Dr Frank 3:24:34 54 Geovanni Bernini (CRc) Ciclo Aro Nicoya 3:27:16 55 Alfonso Quesada (CRc) Fluid-Cane Creek 3:29:50 56 Juan Isaza (Col) Sportlab 3:37:04 57 Ariel Amaral (Bra) 3:45:05 58 Jonathan Sanchez (CRc) 3:47:34 59 Cristian Lara (CRc) 3:49:13 60 Mauricio Barrientos (Sal) 3:57:14 61 Jose Jimenez (CRc) Demasa 3:58:41 62 Jose Azofeifa (CRc) Lafise-Toyota Rent a Car-Oakley 4:02:14 63 Mario Merino (CRc) Coreco 4:03:20 64 Juan Soto (CRc) Tropics Adventure Wear-Sagel 4:04:32 65 Luis Chavarria (CRc) 4:05:45 66 Miguel Hernandez (CRc) 4:05:47 67 Carlos Ledezma (CRc) Ciclismo Piratas MTB 4:07:12 68 Alejandro Cruz (CRc) 4:07:30 69 Omar Roman (CRc) Sin Derecho a Rendirse 4:11:07 70 Ruud Van HOL Go Fast ! 4:14:41 71 Jonathan Vega (CRc) 4:16:24

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alfredo Peralta (CRc) AMPM 5:52:01 2 Luis Hidalgo (CRc) Scotiabank-Ciclo Guilly 0:07:09 3 Gerald Pflug (USA) Team CF 0:08:59 4 Joel Mischke (USA) Basalt Bike & Ski 0:23:47 5 Fernando Salazar (CRc) AM-PM 0:44:59 6 Willy Quiros (CRc) Casa de Empe?o Puriscal 0:57:57 7 Federico Gonzalez (CRc) 1:08:11 8 Harold Alfaro (CRc) Cosecha Dorada 1:09:39 9 Carlos Elizondo (CRc) Colegio de Topografos Tarraz? 1:11:44 10 Alvaro Lang (CRc) CRN2 1:13:14 11 Federico Amador (CRc) AMPM 1:33:47 12 Carlos Cabezas (CRc) 1:44:39 13 Bethold Schwarz (Ger) 1:46:03 14 Juan Mondragon (Col) Sportlab 1:51:04 15 Marco Sol?S (CRc) 1:56:39 16 Diego Bernini (CRc) 2:01:39 17 Ronald Obando (CRc) 2:07:59 18 Juan Velasco (Col) Sportlab 2:16:42 19 Luis Jimenez (CRc) AMPM-Credomatic-Nitidos 2:18:13 20 Francisco Aljure (Col) Sportlab 2:31:38 21 Arnaldo Brenes (CRc) Grupo Orosi 2:31:43 22 Roy Soto (CRc) 2:40:51 23 Erick Mu?Oz (CRc) PZ 2:44:09 24 Juan Villegas (Col) Sportlab 2:48:29 25 Juan Esquivel (CRc) 2:48:52 26 Carlos Quiros (CRc) CDU Maquinaria 2:52:19 27 Ronald Calvo (CRc) Costas y Monta?as 2:57:22 28 Roy Padilla (CRc) AM-PM/Nitidos/Credomatic 3:05:46 29 Jimmy Gomez (Col) Sportlab 3:06:15 30 Elemer Hidalgo (CRc) Enertel-CIE 3:10:55 31 Carlos Cespedes (CRc) Gordos en Cleta 3:18:23 32 Modesto Jimenez (CRc) Carbuncos-Guapiles 3:24:13 33 Mateo Martinez (Mex) Tequila Bike Jalisco 3:24:21 34 Christian Jimenez (CRc) Team Coreco 3:43:33 35 Marco Cerdas (CRc) 3:50:09 36 Erick Richmond (CRc) 3:54:55 37 Carlos Calvo (CRc) Sin Derecho a Rendirse 3:59:15 38 Edwin Vega (CRc) 12:06:28

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Avila (CRc) Avimil 7:27:53 2 Enrico Moreno (CRc) Asociacion de Sobrevivientes del Cancer Int 0:32:42 3 Wilberth Quesada (CRc) Ciclo Keka-Carniceria EL Sur 0:47:25 4 Matt Luhn (USA) Gopher Gulch Cyclery 1:01:11 5 Anthony D'amico (USA) 1:03:34 6 Miguel Bruna (CRc) LAFISE - TOYOTA RENT A CAR - OAKLEY 1:27:54 7 Oscar Camacho (CRc) Demasa 2:06:17 8 Gabriel Montoya (CRc) 2:22:06