Duran beats Wells and Grant in La Ruta stage 1

Mata wins opening women's stage

Marconi Durán (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy) wins stage 1 of La Ruta

(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)
Marconi Durán (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy) en route to victory

(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)

Costa Rican athlete Marconi Durán (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy) surprised everyone by coming in first in the 100km stage 1 of La Ruta de los Conquistaadores in Costa Rica on Thursday from Jaco Beach to El Rodeo. His time was 4:38:06.

Former race winner Todd Wells (Specialized) placed second at 11:14, and Alex Grant (Sho-AirCannondale) was third one second later.

This edition of La Ruta marked Durán's debut at the race. "Years ago, I wanted to race in La Ruta, and I did not have the chance to do so. Thank God I could do it this year and start off on the right foot. I want to dedicate my victory to my team that has been supporting me all the way."

"I wasn't one of the favorites, so I decided, along with Jonathan and Deiber, to ride hard. I think that because no one expected me to win, the favorites let me take an advantage very easily, getting a minute or a minute and a half, and I believe that's what helped me make such good time in Carara. We knew we were going to have an advantage in Carara, where it was mostly walking."

Wells realized the danger of Durán getting so much time. "Both of the previous times I have done this race, the person who wins the first stage is the one who wins the whole race, but this is mountain biking and anything can happen, so I'm going to put up a fight until the very end."

Grant was very surprised by Durán's acheivement, specially because he had never heard of him, "I didn't know who he was, but he deserves a congratulations because he showed a lot of strength. Wells and I helped each other on the climb, which helped us come in with good time."

Last year's winner, who also won the 2004 edition of La Ruta, Costa Rican Paolo Montoya, came in fourth, and after crossing the finish line, he said he was a little over confident on the climb, and that's what he thinks made him come in the position he did.

"There's still two days left. Tomorrow will be pretty tough, there will be lots of climbing, especially at the beginning," said Montoya. "I need to work on making up for the time I lost today and place second or third. Also, I need to see how to beat Marconi, who has gained a lot of time and will definitely be a challenge."

Monique Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) won the women's stage 1 after crossing the finish line and feeling well physically. Mata came in 36:34 ahead of runner-up Adriana Rojas, but says she doesn't feel like the winner of the race just yet.

"Being this is my second year here, it was easier because I had an idea of what was to come," said Mata. "Still it was a huge challenge. After the first climb, I lost sight of everyone, but I don't feel like the winner, because everyone here is a winner just by taking on the challenge. Anything can happen in this race, from falling to having bad nutrition and having to quit."

Stage 2 will begin on Friday at 6:00 am and will go from Terramall in the province of Cartago, to Turrialba over 86km.

Full Results for stage 1 and GC after stage 1

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marconi Duran (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy4:38:06
2Todd Wells (USA) Cannondale0:11:14
3Alex Grant (USA) ShoAir-Cannondale0:11:15
4Paolo Montoya (CRc) Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus0:18:59
5Jonathan Carballo (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy0:33:16
6Jose Montoya (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly0:39:42
7Federico Ramirez (CRc) Grupo Orosi-Trek
8Deiber Esquivel (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly0:44:12
9Erick Soto (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut0:45:19
10Moises Hernandez (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly0:49:55
11Andrey Fonseca (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut0:50:57
12Jose Cruz (Mex) Farmacia Paris0:51:10
13Jeffrey Herrera (CRc) Puro MTB-Niner Bikes0:53:00
14Hector Riveros (Col) Constructora ARPO0:58:12
15Dennis Porras (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy1:04:30
16Alexander Sanchez (CRc) Specialized1:09:54
17Miguel Gutierrez (Mex) Farmacia Paris1:11:17
18Ronald Araya (CRc) Positivos1:13:39
19Dax Jaikel (CRc) Seven Capital1:16:41
20Trevor Deruis (USA) Bloody Rose MTB Hillclimb1:20:37
21Esteban Rodriguez (CRc)1:27:59
22Yanan Briceno (CRc) Santa Cruz Bike1:34:11
23Maikol Artavia (CRc)1:58:54
24Jean Moraga (CRc) Mi Empleo-Adobe Rent a Car- Dr Frank2:22:57
25Kenneth Sanabria (CRc) Navarro y Aviles2:52:46
26Markus Bauer (Ger) Scott-Shimano3:07:17
27Douglas Dijeres (CRc)3:31:36
28Alvaro Maya (Col) Sportlab3:39:52
29Luis Marin (CRc) Arpo-Bikenology-Araya3:48:00
30Gustavo Orellana (Per) Ciclismo El Valle3:57:07
31Daniel Camacho (CRc)4:05:02
32Gaston Michaud (CRc)4:10:25
33Leonardo Rutt (CRc) Coreco4:11:50
34Roy Campos (CRc) Chito Cars4:27:05
35Ibrahin Iturriaga (CRc) Banco Lafise-Toyota Rent A Car-Oakley-Optica Ver +4:37:04
36Gabriel Cespedes (CRc) Pollo Racing Team4:40:19
37Jose Iturriaga (CRc) LAFISE - TOYOTA RENT A CAR - OAKLEY5:02:29

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Mata (USA)5:40:41
2Adriana Rojas (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly0:36:34
3Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team CF0:47:07
4Milagro Mena (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly1:17:13
5Jane Rynbrandt (USA) CTS Team1:25:39
6Natalia Navarro (CRc) Liote-Bicicletas Focus1:28:09
7Cristine De-Mezerville (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly1:47:00
8Eunice Rojas (CRc)2:02:43
9Nancy Amores (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz2:03:38
10Cinthya Coto (CRc) Fox CR2:04:57
11Sof?A Howell (CRc) Laboratorio Prostodent2:27:42
12Sigrid Miller (CRc) Avimil2:43:48
13Claribett Vega (CRc) Land Rover2:48:47
14Silvia Cespedes (CRc)2:52:27
15Silvia Sabor?O (CRc) Bikenology3:02:10
16Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Farmacia Paris3:08:35
17Angelica Ordo?Ez (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea3:38:15
18Cristina Camacho (CRc) At?n Bikes3:54:43
19Ivannia Fonseca (CRc) Aerodiva4:03:39

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado (CRc) ShoAir-Cannondale-IGeniusCR.com5:21:12
2Santos Corea (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz0:12:23
3Marcos Azofeifa (CRc) Liote-Bicicletas Focus0:22:14
4Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea0:22:25
5Randall Aguilar (CRc) Taller RJ Paraiso0:28:12
6Pablo Sanchez (CRc) Seven Capital0:33:36
7William Valverde (CRc) Navarro y Aviles First Endurance0:37:50
8Luis Chaverri (CRc) AMPM-Credomatic0:40:51
9Mario Araya (CRc) Grupo Orosi-Trek0:50:20
10Victor Araya (CRc) Xerox-Roes-Fluid1:00:46
11Rodrigo Herrera (CRc) Seven Capital1:04:51
12Christopher Case (USA) VeloNews1:05:00
13Edgar Zumbado (CRc) Coreco1:05:06
14Marco Moreno (CRc) Ciclo Moreno-Bikenology1:17:39
15Allan Padilla (CRc) 7C-Gallo1:25:55
16Pablo Castrillo (CRc) Xerox-Roes
17Javier Vega (CRc) Universal de Alimentos/Piratas MTB1:34:33
18Adrian Solis (CRc) Clinica Dr. Solis1:38:58
19Lucas Yacovino (Spa) Yaco Bikes/Bicicosta1:40:12
20Luis Garcia (CRc) Costas y Monta?as1:43:19
21Andres Gamboa (CRc)1:45:12
22Bryan Obando (CRc) Farmacia La Economica1:51:33
23Paulo Arce (CRc) Ciclo Brenes1:53:18
24Erick Barboza (CRc) Enertel1:56:43
25Jose Lopez (CRc) Cane Creek - Fluid1:58:27
26Esteban Segura (CRc) At?n Bikes2:00:17
27Juan Contreras (CRc) Independiente2:00:28
28Asdrubal Salazar (CRc) Alografico y Salazar2:01:03
29Mauricio Salas (CRc) Autos Salas2:01:24
30Juan Piedra (CRc) Pozuelo DCR SA2:02:23
31Erick Ballestero (CRc) BMG-Alografico Salazar-2Late2:04:20
32Roy Rojas (CRc) AM-PM Credomatic2:04:36
33Eduardo Saenz (CRc) Grupo Oncologico Hope2:09:40
34Christian Palomo (CRc) BMG-Too Late2:12:20
35Esteban Pacheco (CRc) ITG2:13:05
36Minor Castro (CRc)2:13:56
37Wagner Salazar (CRc)2:14:57
38Jose Blandon (CRc)2:17:01
39Irving Matthews (CRc)2:17:23
40Cristian Barquero (CRc) Palmares2:18:58
41Andres Bruna (CRc) Hypoxic2:33:45
42Philippe Garnier (CRc) Sram-Asics-Garnier
43Pablo Mora (CRc)2:43:08
44Bruno Negri (Ita)2:56:02
45Alejandro Lopez (CRc) Alografico Cycling Team2:58:22
46Adrian Hidalgo (CRc) Educational Center ABC3:02:18
47Mauricio Odio (CRc) SmartLiving-Garnier3:09:37
48Johann Ramberg (Per)3:14:01
49Carlos Ascencio (CRc)3:14:06
50Jurgen Chinchilla (CRc)3:15:27
51Daniel Casta?O (CRc)3:15:39
52Carlos Azofeifa (CRc) Farmacia La Economica3:15:47
53Alejandro Lopez (CRc) Mi Empleo-Adobe Rent a Car- Dr Frank3:24:34
54Geovanni Bernini (CRc) Ciclo Aro Nicoya3:27:16
55Alfonso Quesada (CRc) Fluid-Cane Creek3:29:50
56Juan Isaza (Col) Sportlab3:37:04
57Ariel Amaral (Bra)3:45:05
58Jonathan Sanchez (CRc)3:47:34
59Cristian Lara (CRc)3:49:13
60Mauricio Barrientos (Sal)3:57:14
61Jose Jimenez (CRc) Demasa3:58:41
62Jose Azofeifa (CRc) Lafise-Toyota Rent a Car-Oakley4:02:14
63Mario Merino (CRc) Coreco4:03:20
64Juan Soto (CRc) Tropics Adventure Wear-Sagel4:04:32
65Luis Chavarria (CRc)4:05:45
66Miguel Hernandez (CRc)4:05:47
67Carlos Ledezma (CRc) Ciclismo Piratas MTB4:07:12
68Alejandro Cruz (CRc)4:07:30
69Omar Roman (CRc) Sin Derecho a Rendirse4:11:07
70Ruud Van HOL Go Fast !4:14:41
71Jonathan Vega (CRc)4:16:24

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alfredo Peralta (CRc) AMPM5:52:01
2Luis Hidalgo (CRc) Scotiabank-Ciclo Guilly0:07:09
3Gerald Pflug (USA) Team CF0:08:59
4Joel Mischke (USA) Basalt Bike & Ski0:23:47
5Fernando Salazar (CRc) AM-PM0:44:59
6Willy Quiros (CRc) Casa de Empe?o Puriscal0:57:57
7Federico Gonzalez (CRc)1:08:11
8Harold Alfaro (CRc) Cosecha Dorada1:09:39
9Carlos Elizondo (CRc) Colegio de Topografos Tarraz?1:11:44
10Alvaro Lang (CRc) CRN21:13:14
11Federico Amador (CRc) AMPM1:33:47
12Carlos Cabezas (CRc)1:44:39
13Bethold Schwarz (Ger)1:46:03
14Juan Mondragon (Col) Sportlab1:51:04
15Marco Sol?S (CRc)1:56:39
16Diego Bernini (CRc)2:01:39
17Ronald Obando (CRc)2:07:59
18Juan Velasco (Col) Sportlab2:16:42
19Luis Jimenez (CRc) AMPM-Credomatic-Nitidos2:18:13
20Francisco Aljure (Col) Sportlab2:31:38
21Arnaldo Brenes (CRc) Grupo Orosi2:31:43
22Roy Soto (CRc)2:40:51
23Erick Mu?Oz (CRc) PZ2:44:09
24Juan Villegas (Col) Sportlab2:48:29
25Juan Esquivel (CRc)2:48:52
26Carlos Quiros (CRc) CDU Maquinaria2:52:19
27Ronald Calvo (CRc) Costas y Monta?as2:57:22
28Roy Padilla (CRc) AM-PM/Nitidos/Credomatic3:05:46
29Jimmy Gomez (Col) Sportlab3:06:15
30Elemer Hidalgo (CRc) Enertel-CIE3:10:55
31Carlos Cespedes (CRc) Gordos en Cleta3:18:23
32Modesto Jimenez (CRc) Carbuncos-Guapiles3:24:13
33Mateo Martinez (Mex) Tequila Bike Jalisco3:24:21
34Christian Jimenez (CRc) Team Coreco3:43:33
35Marco Cerdas (CRc)3:50:09
36Erick Richmond (CRc)3:54:55
37Carlos Calvo (CRc) Sin Derecho a Rendirse3:59:15
38Edwin Vega (CRc)12:06:28

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Avila (CRc) Avimil7:27:53
2Enrico Moreno (CRc) Asociacion de Sobrevivientes del Cancer Int0:32:42
3Wilberth Quesada (CRc) Ciclo Keka-Carniceria EL Sur0:47:25
4Matt Luhn (USA) Gopher Gulch Cyclery1:01:11
5Anthony D'amico (USA)1:03:34
6Miguel Bruna (CRc) LAFISE - TOYOTA RENT A CAR - OAKLEY1:27:54
7Oscar Camacho (CRc) Demasa2:06:17
8Gabriel Montoya (CRc)2:22:06

Unlicensed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Mock (Aus) Enduro Magazine Australia5:55:52
2Luis Sojo (CRc) Aerodiva0:03:11
3Elias Van-Hoeydonk (Bel) Coreco0:10:13
4Keylor Quiros (CRc) Atun Bikes0:16:18
5Travis Donn (USA)0:31:02
6James Meyer (USA)0:32:44
7Carl Reilly (USA)0:39:17
8Pablo Leiva (CRc) Aerodiva0:40:13
9Bruce Guftanson (USA) Ride 2 Recovery0:47:13
10Tom Smets (Bel) O2 Bikers-Green Force0:59:25
11Jason Molina (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz1:05:10
12Wayne Morris (USA)1:14:46
13Harry Johnson (USA) Team Rockford/Clif1:15:21
14Andrew Bennett (USA)1:22:31
15Jostein Alvestad (USA) Lucky Brake1:26:03
16Henry Jimenez (CRc)1:26:25
17Alexander Hernandez (CRc) At?n Bikes1:27:44
18Brad Marshall (USA) B&L Bike and Sport1:28:34
19Jose Martinez (CRc) ITG Group-MTB Puntarenas1:31:27
20Robert Campbell (USA)1:31:50
21Anthony Fonseca (CRc) Constructora Navarro y Aviles-Lunaca S.A.1:35:00
22Renato Uma?A (CRc)1:35:27
23Ilya Cantor (USA)1:38:11
24Fredrik Strang (Swe) Crescent1:42:46
25Michael Borrero (CRc) At?n Bikes1:44:09
26Marco Amador (CRc)1:44:33
27Juan Sanchez (CRc) At?n Bikes1:44:50
28Cesar Oconotrillo (CRc) Dreamscape CR Real State services1:47:37
29Juan Calderon (CRc) Scott-Shimano1:49:38
30Sergio Paez (Col) Synergy Colombia1:49:46
31Julian Buelvas (Col)1:51:06
32Andres Bonelli (Uru)1:52:58
33Juan Vargas (CRc) Team Vargas Racing1:56:14
34Juan Casalvolone (CRc) Scott-Shimano2:00:16
35Victor Rodriguez (CRc)2:01:38
36Mauricio Monge (CRc) Coreco-Acoci2:02:44
37Hugo Gonzalez (Mex) Farmacia Paris
38Geiner Garita (CRc)2:03:46
39Michiel Dronkers (CRc) CRN22:05:56
40Dirk Shaw (USA)2:07:35
41Mauricio Martinez (CRc)2:09:14
42Tab Tollett (USA) Moots2:10:32
43Nat Grew (CRc)2:11:55
44Will Solis (CRc)2:14:09
45Charles Madison (CRc) Coreco2:14:10
46Christopher Esquivel (CRc) Soling-Canicas Ciclismo2:19:24
47Cesar Arias (CRc) Aerodiva2:20:19
48Alexander Arias (CRc) Aerodiva
49Gerald Diaz (CRc)2:20:57
50Mauricio Richmond (CRc) Duros como Roca-Richmond Brothers2:23:24
51Daniel Grew (CRc) Coreco2:24:37
52Federico Hazera (CRc) Duros como Roca2:26:00
53Fred Winney (USA)2:26:51
54Marianela Quesada (CRc)2:30:18
55Luis Pena (Mex)2:30:34
56Javier Mendez (CRc)2:30:39
57Marco Chacon (CRc) Herramientas Medicas2:32:04
58Jose Garcia (Mex) Farmacia Paris2:32:08
59Mike Tobin (USA) Ride 2 Recovery2:32:48
60Mario Zaghloul (CRc) Lubnan2:33:36
61Yogesvara Ramirez (CRc)2:38:12
62Henry Ag?Ero (CRc) Coreco2:38:13
63William Muecke (USA)2:40:25
64Joshua Fonner (USA) Roam Life2:40:48
65Federico Delgado (CRc) Coca Cola2:42:02
66Douglas Sanchez (CRc) Chilillo Rancing2:44:24
67Dauber Sibaja (CRc) Kidesis2:46:06
68Fernando Barros (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea2:47:07
69Juan Almeida (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea
70Johnny Nu?Ez (CRc)2:51:11
71Pablo Gonzalez (CRc)2:51:21
72Wilberth Martinez (CRc) Ciclo Aro Nicoya2:52:36
73Alejandro Arias (CRc)2:56:35
74Marco Campos (CRc) Coreco-Acoci2:59:46
75Ricardo Rovillon (CRc)3:00:12
76Alejandro Barrantes (CRc) Soling-Canicas Ciclismo3:01:00
77Javier Conejo (CRc) Automercado3:01:11
78Hugo Arguedas (CRc)3:01:17
79Inti Segura (CRc)3:01:40
80Werner Brunner (Swi) bike team regio frauenfeld
81Gabriel Baeza (Uru) Ethos3:01:46
82William Mondol (CRc)3:03:40
83Ricardo Piedra (CRc) Ciclo Villalobos3:05:29
84Francisco Saborio (CRc) Bomberos3:06:35
85Alexander Villegas (CRc)3:07:04
86Esteban Zu?Iga (CRc)3:07:58
87Michael Talbert (USA)3:08:06
88Mario Sanchez (CRc) Land Rover-Bikes and Friends3:08:21
89Jim Zimmerman (USA) JLvelo Ambassadors3:08:33
90Pablo Pessoa (CRc) Jeep Team3:09:45
91Victor Arguello (CRc)3:12:44
92Jorge Guerra (CRc)3:13:59
93Sonia Lopez (Mex) Farmacia Paris3:14:25
94Luis Cristobal (Col)3:15:22
95Leonard Rodriguez (CRc) Coreco-Acoci3:17:46
96Jose Perez (CRc)3:17:49
97Fernando Escobar (Sal)3:17:51
98Gerardo Mena (CRc)3:18:38
99Guy Jennings (RSA) CoreCo3:18:55
100Mark Gray (GBr)3:21:03
101Francisco Monterrosa (Sal)3:21:45
102Ken Krebs (USA) Intent3:21:51
103Luis Conejo (CRc)3:22:18
104Ligia Madrigal (CRc) Bosi3:25:19
105Chris Carmichael (USA)3:25:46
106Pablo Vargas (CRc) Lafise-Toyota Rent a Car-Oakley3:27:34
107Ben Swenka (USA) Sho-Air Minnesota3:28:06
108Remo Marti (USA)3:30:43
109Ignacio Merino (Mex) Farmacia Paris3:31:44
110Ronald Cisneros (CRc) Chilillo Rancing3:36:28
111Jorge Garcia (CRc) Atun Bikes3:37:16
112Rick Schopp (USA)3:41:34
113Heidi Shilling (USA)3:43:18
114Mauricio Jaubert (CRc)3:43:28
115Luis Nu?Ez (CRc)3:47:35
116Sergio Aldegheri (Arg)
117Pablo Gamez (CRc)3:51:45
118Allan Zu?Iga (CRc) Piratas3:55:24
119Renato Quesada (CRc) Verdes Hidroponicos3:56:03

