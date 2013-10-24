Duran beats Wells and Grant in La Ruta stage 1
Mata wins opening women's stage
Stage 1: Jaco - El Rodeo
Costa Rican athlete Marconi Durán (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy) surprised everyone by coming in first in the 100km stage 1 of La Ruta de los Conquistaadores in Costa Rica on Thursday from Jaco Beach to El Rodeo. His time was 4:38:06.
Former race winner Todd Wells (Specialized) placed second at 11:14, and Alex Grant (Sho-AirCannondale) was third one second later.
This edition of La Ruta marked Durán's debut at the race. "Years ago, I wanted to race in La Ruta, and I did not have the chance to do so. Thank God I could do it this year and start off on the right foot. I want to dedicate my victory to my team that has been supporting me all the way."
"I wasn't one of the favorites, so I decided, along with Jonathan and Deiber, to ride hard. I think that because no one expected me to win, the favorites let me take an advantage very easily, getting a minute or a minute and a half, and I believe that's what helped me make such good time in Carara. We knew we were going to have an advantage in Carara, where it was mostly walking."
Wells realized the danger of Durán getting so much time. "Both of the previous times I have done this race, the person who wins the first stage is the one who wins the whole race, but this is mountain biking and anything can happen, so I'm going to put up a fight until the very end."
Grant was very surprised by Durán's acheivement, specially because he had never heard of him, "I didn't know who he was, but he deserves a congratulations because he showed a lot of strength. Wells and I helped each other on the climb, which helped us come in with good time."
Last year's winner, who also won the 2004 edition of La Ruta, Costa Rican Paolo Montoya, came in fourth, and after crossing the finish line, he said he was a little over confident on the climb, and that's what he thinks made him come in the position he did.
"There's still two days left. Tomorrow will be pretty tough, there will be lots of climbing, especially at the beginning," said Montoya. "I need to work on making up for the time I lost today and place second or third. Also, I need to see how to beat Marconi, who has gained a lot of time and will definitely be a challenge."
Monique Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) won the women's stage 1 after crossing the finish line and feeling well physically. Mata came in 36:34 ahead of runner-up Adriana Rojas, but says she doesn't feel like the winner of the race just yet.
"Being this is my second year here, it was easier because I had an idea of what was to come," said Mata. "Still it was a huge challenge. After the first climb, I lost sight of everyone, but I don't feel like the winner, because everyone here is a winner just by taking on the challenge. Anything can happen in this race, from falling to having bad nutrition and having to quit."
Stage 2 will begin on Friday at 6:00 am and will go from Terramall in the province of Cartago, to Turrialba over 86km.
Full Results for stage 1 and GC after stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marconi Duran (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy
|4:38:06
|2
|Todd Wells (USA) Cannondale
|0:11:14
|3
|Alex Grant (USA) ShoAir-Cannondale
|0:11:15
|4
|Paolo Montoya (CRc) Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus
|0:18:59
|5
|Jonathan Carballo (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy
|0:33:16
|6
|Jose Montoya (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly
|0:39:42
|7
|Federico Ramirez (CRc) Grupo Orosi-Trek
|8
|Deiber Esquivel (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly
|0:44:12
|9
|Erick Soto (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut
|0:45:19
|10
|Moises Hernandez (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly
|0:49:55
|11
|Andrey Fonseca (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut
|0:50:57
|12
|Jose Cruz (Mex) Farmacia Paris
|0:51:10
|13
|Jeffrey Herrera (CRc) Puro MTB-Niner Bikes
|0:53:00
|14
|Hector Riveros (Col) Constructora ARPO
|0:58:12
|15
|Dennis Porras (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy
|1:04:30
|16
|Alexander Sanchez (CRc) Specialized
|1:09:54
|17
|Miguel Gutierrez (Mex) Farmacia Paris
|1:11:17
|18
|Ronald Araya (CRc) Positivos
|1:13:39
|19
|Dax Jaikel (CRc) Seven Capital
|1:16:41
|20
|Trevor Deruis (USA) Bloody Rose MTB Hillclimb
|1:20:37
|21
|Esteban Rodriguez (CRc)
|1:27:59
|22
|Yanan Briceno (CRc) Santa Cruz Bike
|1:34:11
|23
|Maikol Artavia (CRc)
|1:58:54
|24
|Jean Moraga (CRc) Mi Empleo-Adobe Rent a Car- Dr Frank
|2:22:57
|25
|Kenneth Sanabria (CRc) Navarro y Aviles
|2:52:46
|26
|Markus Bauer (Ger) Scott-Shimano
|3:07:17
|27
|Douglas Dijeres (CRc)
|3:31:36
|28
|Alvaro Maya (Col) Sportlab
|3:39:52
|29
|Luis Marin (CRc) Arpo-Bikenology-Araya
|3:48:00
|30
|Gustavo Orellana (Per) Ciclismo El Valle
|3:57:07
|31
|Daniel Camacho (CRc)
|4:05:02
|32
|Gaston Michaud (CRc)
|4:10:25
|33
|Leonardo Rutt (CRc) Coreco
|4:11:50
|34
|Roy Campos (CRc) Chito Cars
|4:27:05
|35
|Ibrahin Iturriaga (CRc) Banco Lafise-Toyota Rent A Car-Oakley-Optica Ver +
|4:37:04
|36
|Gabriel Cespedes (CRc) Pollo Racing Team
|4:40:19
|37
|Jose Iturriaga (CRc) LAFISE - TOYOTA RENT A CAR - OAKLEY
|5:02:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pua Mata (USA)
|5:40:41
|2
|Adriana Rojas (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly
|0:36:34
|3
|Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team CF
|0:47:07
|4
|Milagro Mena (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly
|1:17:13
|5
|Jane Rynbrandt (USA) CTS Team
|1:25:39
|6
|Natalia Navarro (CRc) Liote-Bicicletas Focus
|1:28:09
|7
|Cristine De-Mezerville (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly
|1:47:00
|8
|Eunice Rojas (CRc)
|2:02:43
|9
|Nancy Amores (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz
|2:03:38
|10
|Cinthya Coto (CRc) Fox CR
|2:04:57
|11
|Sof?A Howell (CRc) Laboratorio Prostodent
|2:27:42
|12
|Sigrid Miller (CRc) Avimil
|2:43:48
|13
|Claribett Vega (CRc) Land Rover
|2:48:47
|14
|Silvia Cespedes (CRc)
|2:52:27
|15
|Silvia Sabor?O (CRc) Bikenology
|3:02:10
|16
|Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Farmacia Paris
|3:08:35
|17
|Angelica Ordo?Ez (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea
|3:38:15
|18
|Cristina Camacho (CRc) At?n Bikes
|3:54:43
|19
|Ivannia Fonseca (CRc) Aerodiva
|4:03:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Prado (CRc) ShoAir-Cannondale-IGeniusCR.com
|5:21:12
|2
|Santos Corea (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz
|0:12:23
|3
|Marcos Azofeifa (CRc) Liote-Bicicletas Focus
|0:22:14
|4
|Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea
|0:22:25
|5
|Randall Aguilar (CRc) Taller RJ Paraiso
|0:28:12
|6
|Pablo Sanchez (CRc) Seven Capital
|0:33:36
|7
|William Valverde (CRc) Navarro y Aviles First Endurance
|0:37:50
|8
|Luis Chaverri (CRc) AMPM-Credomatic
|0:40:51
|9
|Mario Araya (CRc) Grupo Orosi-Trek
|0:50:20
|10
|Victor Araya (CRc) Xerox-Roes-Fluid
|1:00:46
|11
|Rodrigo Herrera (CRc) Seven Capital
|1:04:51
|12
|Christopher Case (USA) VeloNews
|1:05:00
|13
|Edgar Zumbado (CRc) Coreco
|1:05:06
|14
|Marco Moreno (CRc) Ciclo Moreno-Bikenology
|1:17:39
|15
|Allan Padilla (CRc) 7C-Gallo
|1:25:55
|16
|Pablo Castrillo (CRc) Xerox-Roes
|17
|Javier Vega (CRc) Universal de Alimentos/Piratas MTB
|1:34:33
|18
|Adrian Solis (CRc) Clinica Dr. Solis
|1:38:58
|19
|Lucas Yacovino (Spa) Yaco Bikes/Bicicosta
|1:40:12
|20
|Luis Garcia (CRc) Costas y Monta?as
|1:43:19
|21
|Andres Gamboa (CRc)
|1:45:12
|22
|Bryan Obando (CRc) Farmacia La Economica
|1:51:33
|23
|Paulo Arce (CRc) Ciclo Brenes
|1:53:18
|24
|Erick Barboza (CRc) Enertel
|1:56:43
|25
|Jose Lopez (CRc) Cane Creek - Fluid
|1:58:27
|26
|Esteban Segura (CRc) At?n Bikes
|2:00:17
|27
|Juan Contreras (CRc) Independiente
|2:00:28
|28
|Asdrubal Salazar (CRc) Alografico y Salazar
|2:01:03
|29
|Mauricio Salas (CRc) Autos Salas
|2:01:24
|30
|Juan Piedra (CRc) Pozuelo DCR SA
|2:02:23
|31
|Erick Ballestero (CRc) BMG-Alografico Salazar-2Late
|2:04:20
|32
|Roy Rojas (CRc) AM-PM Credomatic
|2:04:36
|33
|Eduardo Saenz (CRc) Grupo Oncologico Hope
|2:09:40
|34
|Christian Palomo (CRc) BMG-Too Late
|2:12:20
|35
|Esteban Pacheco (CRc) ITG
|2:13:05
|36
|Minor Castro (CRc)
|2:13:56
|37
|Wagner Salazar (CRc)
|2:14:57
|38
|Jose Blandon (CRc)
|2:17:01
|39
|Irving Matthews (CRc)
|2:17:23
|40
|Cristian Barquero (CRc) Palmares
|2:18:58
|41
|Andres Bruna (CRc) Hypoxic
|2:33:45
|42
|Philippe Garnier (CRc) Sram-Asics-Garnier
|43
|Pablo Mora (CRc)
|2:43:08
|44
|Bruno Negri (Ita)
|2:56:02
|45
|Alejandro Lopez (CRc) Alografico Cycling Team
|2:58:22
|46
|Adrian Hidalgo (CRc) Educational Center ABC
|3:02:18
|47
|Mauricio Odio (CRc) SmartLiving-Garnier
|3:09:37
|48
|Johann Ramberg (Per)
|3:14:01
|49
|Carlos Ascencio (CRc)
|3:14:06
|50
|Jurgen Chinchilla (CRc)
|3:15:27
|51
|Daniel Casta?O (CRc)
|3:15:39
|52
|Carlos Azofeifa (CRc) Farmacia La Economica
|3:15:47
|53
|Alejandro Lopez (CRc) Mi Empleo-Adobe Rent a Car- Dr Frank
|3:24:34
|54
|Geovanni Bernini (CRc) Ciclo Aro Nicoya
|3:27:16
|55
|Alfonso Quesada (CRc) Fluid-Cane Creek
|3:29:50
|56
|Juan Isaza (Col) Sportlab
|3:37:04
|57
|Ariel Amaral (Bra)
|3:45:05
|58
|Jonathan Sanchez (CRc)
|3:47:34
|59
|Cristian Lara (CRc)
|3:49:13
|60
|Mauricio Barrientos (Sal)
|3:57:14
|61
|Jose Jimenez (CRc) Demasa
|3:58:41
|62
|Jose Azofeifa (CRc) Lafise-Toyota Rent a Car-Oakley
|4:02:14
|63
|Mario Merino (CRc) Coreco
|4:03:20
|64
|Juan Soto (CRc) Tropics Adventure Wear-Sagel
|4:04:32
|65
|Luis Chavarria (CRc)
|4:05:45
|66
|Miguel Hernandez (CRc)
|4:05:47
|67
|Carlos Ledezma (CRc) Ciclismo Piratas MTB
|4:07:12
|68
|Alejandro Cruz (CRc)
|4:07:30
|69
|Omar Roman (CRc) Sin Derecho a Rendirse
|4:11:07
|70
|Ruud Van HOL Go Fast !
|4:14:41
|71
|Jonathan Vega (CRc)
|4:16:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alfredo Peralta (CRc) AMPM
|5:52:01
|2
|Luis Hidalgo (CRc) Scotiabank-Ciclo Guilly
|0:07:09
|3
|Gerald Pflug (USA) Team CF
|0:08:59
|4
|Joel Mischke (USA) Basalt Bike & Ski
|0:23:47
|5
|Fernando Salazar (CRc) AM-PM
|0:44:59
|6
|Willy Quiros (CRc) Casa de Empe?o Puriscal
|0:57:57
|7
|Federico Gonzalez (CRc)
|1:08:11
|8
|Harold Alfaro (CRc) Cosecha Dorada
|1:09:39
|9
|Carlos Elizondo (CRc) Colegio de Topografos Tarraz?
|1:11:44
|10
|Alvaro Lang (CRc) CRN2
|1:13:14
|11
|Federico Amador (CRc) AMPM
|1:33:47
|12
|Carlos Cabezas (CRc)
|1:44:39
|13
|Bethold Schwarz (Ger)
|1:46:03
|14
|Juan Mondragon (Col) Sportlab
|1:51:04
|15
|Marco Sol?S (CRc)
|1:56:39
|16
|Diego Bernini (CRc)
|2:01:39
|17
|Ronald Obando (CRc)
|2:07:59
|18
|Juan Velasco (Col) Sportlab
|2:16:42
|19
|Luis Jimenez (CRc) AMPM-Credomatic-Nitidos
|2:18:13
|20
|Francisco Aljure (Col) Sportlab
|2:31:38
|21
|Arnaldo Brenes (CRc) Grupo Orosi
|2:31:43
|22
|Roy Soto (CRc)
|2:40:51
|23
|Erick Mu?Oz (CRc) PZ
|2:44:09
|24
|Juan Villegas (Col) Sportlab
|2:48:29
|25
|Juan Esquivel (CRc)
|2:48:52
|26
|Carlos Quiros (CRc) CDU Maquinaria
|2:52:19
|27
|Ronald Calvo (CRc) Costas y Monta?as
|2:57:22
|28
|Roy Padilla (CRc) AM-PM/Nitidos/Credomatic
|3:05:46
|29
|Jimmy Gomez (Col) Sportlab
|3:06:15
|30
|Elemer Hidalgo (CRc) Enertel-CIE
|3:10:55
|31
|Carlos Cespedes (CRc) Gordos en Cleta
|3:18:23
|32
|Modesto Jimenez (CRc) Carbuncos-Guapiles
|3:24:13
|33
|Mateo Martinez (Mex) Tequila Bike Jalisco
|3:24:21
|34
|Christian Jimenez (CRc) Team Coreco
|3:43:33
|35
|Marco Cerdas (CRc)
|3:50:09
|36
|Erick Richmond (CRc)
|3:54:55
|37
|Carlos Calvo (CRc) Sin Derecho a Rendirse
|3:59:15
|38
|Edwin Vega (CRc)
|12:06:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Avila (CRc) Avimil
|7:27:53
|2
|Enrico Moreno (CRc) Asociacion de Sobrevivientes del Cancer Int
|0:32:42
|3
|Wilberth Quesada (CRc) Ciclo Keka-Carniceria EL Sur
|0:47:25
|4
|Matt Luhn (USA) Gopher Gulch Cyclery
|1:01:11
|5
|Anthony D'amico (USA)
|1:03:34
|6
|Miguel Bruna (CRc) LAFISE - TOYOTA RENT A CAR - OAKLEY
|1:27:54
|7
|Oscar Camacho (CRc) Demasa
|2:06:17
|8
|Gabriel Montoya (CRc)
|2:22:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Mock (Aus) Enduro Magazine Australia
|5:55:52
|2
|Luis Sojo (CRc) Aerodiva
|0:03:11
|3
|Elias Van-Hoeydonk (Bel) Coreco
|0:10:13
|4
|Keylor Quiros (CRc) Atun Bikes
|0:16:18
|5
|Travis Donn (USA)
|0:31:02
|6
|James Meyer (USA)
|0:32:44
|7
|Carl Reilly (USA)
|0:39:17
|8
|Pablo Leiva (CRc) Aerodiva
|0:40:13
|9
|Bruce Guftanson (USA) Ride 2 Recovery
|0:47:13
|10
|Tom Smets (Bel) O2 Bikers-Green Force
|0:59:25
|11
|Jason Molina (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz
|1:05:10
|12
|Wayne Morris (USA)
|1:14:46
|13
|Harry Johnson (USA) Team Rockford/Clif
|1:15:21
|14
|Andrew Bennett (USA)
|1:22:31
|15
|Jostein Alvestad (USA) Lucky Brake
|1:26:03
|16
|Henry Jimenez (CRc)
|1:26:25
|17
|Alexander Hernandez (CRc) At?n Bikes
|1:27:44
|18
|Brad Marshall (USA) B&L Bike and Sport
|1:28:34
|19
|Jose Martinez (CRc) ITG Group-MTB Puntarenas
|1:31:27
|20
|Robert Campbell (USA)
|1:31:50
|21
|Anthony Fonseca (CRc) Constructora Navarro y Aviles-Lunaca S.A.
|1:35:00
|22
|Renato Uma?A (CRc)
|1:35:27
|23
|Ilya Cantor (USA)
|1:38:11
|24
|Fredrik Strang (Swe) Crescent
|1:42:46
|25
|Michael Borrero (CRc) At?n Bikes
|1:44:09
|26
|Marco Amador (CRc)
|1:44:33
|27
|Juan Sanchez (CRc) At?n Bikes
|1:44:50
|28
|Cesar Oconotrillo (CRc) Dreamscape CR Real State services
|1:47:37
|29
|Juan Calderon (CRc) Scott-Shimano
|1:49:38
|30
|Sergio Paez (Col) Synergy Colombia
|1:49:46
|31
|Julian Buelvas (Col)
|1:51:06
|32
|Andres Bonelli (Uru)
|1:52:58
|33
|Juan Vargas (CRc) Team Vargas Racing
|1:56:14
|34
|Juan Casalvolone (CRc) Scott-Shimano
|2:00:16
|35
|Victor Rodriguez (CRc)
|2:01:38
|36
|Mauricio Monge (CRc) Coreco-Acoci
|2:02:44
|37
|Hugo Gonzalez (Mex) Farmacia Paris
|38
|Geiner Garita (CRc)
|2:03:46
|39
|Michiel Dronkers (CRc) CRN2
|2:05:56
|40
|Dirk Shaw (USA)
|2:07:35
|41
|Mauricio Martinez (CRc)
|2:09:14
|42
|Tab Tollett (USA) Moots
|2:10:32
|43
|Nat Grew (CRc)
|2:11:55
|44
|Will Solis (CRc)
|2:14:09
|45
|Charles Madison (CRc) Coreco
|2:14:10
|46
|Christopher Esquivel (CRc) Soling-Canicas Ciclismo
|2:19:24
|47
|Cesar Arias (CRc) Aerodiva
|2:20:19
|48
|Alexander Arias (CRc) Aerodiva
|49
|Gerald Diaz (CRc)
|2:20:57
|50
|Mauricio Richmond (CRc) Duros como Roca-Richmond Brothers
|2:23:24
|51
|Daniel Grew (CRc) Coreco
|2:24:37
|52
|Federico Hazera (CRc) Duros como Roca
|2:26:00
|53
|Fred Winney (USA)
|2:26:51
|54
|Marianela Quesada (CRc)
|2:30:18
|55
|Luis Pena (Mex)
|2:30:34
|56
|Javier Mendez (CRc)
|2:30:39
|57
|Marco Chacon (CRc) Herramientas Medicas
|2:32:04
|58
|Jose Garcia (Mex) Farmacia Paris
|2:32:08
|59
|Mike Tobin (USA) Ride 2 Recovery
|2:32:48
|60
|Mario Zaghloul (CRc) Lubnan
|2:33:36
|61
|Yogesvara Ramirez (CRc)
|2:38:12
|62
|Henry Ag?Ero (CRc) Coreco
|2:38:13
|63
|William Muecke (USA)
|2:40:25
|64
|Joshua Fonner (USA) Roam Life
|2:40:48
|65
|Federico Delgado (CRc) Coca Cola
|2:42:02
|66
|Douglas Sanchez (CRc) Chilillo Rancing
|2:44:24
|67
|Dauber Sibaja (CRc) Kidesis
|2:46:06
|68
|Fernando Barros (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea
|2:47:07
|69
|Juan Almeida (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea
|70
|Johnny Nu?Ez (CRc)
|2:51:11
|71
|Pablo Gonzalez (CRc)
|2:51:21
|72
|Wilberth Martinez (CRc) Ciclo Aro Nicoya
|2:52:36
|73
|Alejandro Arias (CRc)
|2:56:35
|74
|Marco Campos (CRc) Coreco-Acoci
|2:59:46
|75
|Ricardo Rovillon (CRc)
|3:00:12
|76
|Alejandro Barrantes (CRc) Soling-Canicas Ciclismo
|3:01:00
|77
|Javier Conejo (CRc) Automercado
|3:01:11
|78
|Hugo Arguedas (CRc)
|3:01:17
|79
|Inti Segura (CRc)
|3:01:40
|80
|Werner Brunner (Swi) bike team regio frauenfeld
|81
|Gabriel Baeza (Uru) Ethos
|3:01:46
|82
|William Mondol (CRc)
|3:03:40
|83
|Ricardo Piedra (CRc) Ciclo Villalobos
|3:05:29
|84
|Francisco Saborio (CRc) Bomberos
|3:06:35
|85
|Alexander Villegas (CRc)
|3:07:04
|86
|Esteban Zu?Iga (CRc)
|3:07:58
|87
|Michael Talbert (USA)
|3:08:06
|88
|Mario Sanchez (CRc) Land Rover-Bikes and Friends
|3:08:21
|89
|Jim Zimmerman (USA) JLvelo Ambassadors
|3:08:33
|90
|Pablo Pessoa (CRc) Jeep Team
|3:09:45
|91
|Victor Arguello (CRc)
|3:12:44
|92
|Jorge Guerra (CRc)
|3:13:59
|93
|Sonia Lopez (Mex) Farmacia Paris
|3:14:25
|94
|Luis Cristobal (Col)
|3:15:22
|95
|Leonard Rodriguez (CRc) Coreco-Acoci
|3:17:46
|96
|Jose Perez (CRc)
|3:17:49
|97
|Fernando Escobar (Sal)
|3:17:51
|98
|Gerardo Mena (CRc)
|3:18:38
|99
|Guy Jennings (RSA) CoreCo
|3:18:55
|100
|Mark Gray (GBr)
|3:21:03
|101
|Francisco Monterrosa (Sal)
|3:21:45
|102
|Ken Krebs (USA) Intent
|3:21:51
|103
|Luis Conejo (CRc)
|3:22:18
|104
|Ligia Madrigal (CRc) Bosi
|3:25:19
|105
|Chris Carmichael (USA)
|3:25:46
|106
|Pablo Vargas (CRc) Lafise-Toyota Rent a Car-Oakley
|3:27:34
|107
|Ben Swenka (USA) Sho-Air Minnesota
|3:28:06
|108
|Remo Marti (USA)
|3:30:43
|109
|Ignacio Merino (Mex) Farmacia Paris
|3:31:44
|110
|Ronald Cisneros (CRc) Chilillo Rancing
|3:36:28
|111
|Jorge Garcia (CRc) Atun Bikes
|3:37:16
|112
|Rick Schopp (USA)
|3:41:34
|113
|Heidi Shilling (USA)
|3:43:18
|114
|Mauricio Jaubert (CRc)
|3:43:28
|115
|Luis Nu?Ez (CRc)
|3:47:35
|116
|Sergio Aldegheri (Arg)
|117
|Pablo Gamez (CRc)
|3:51:45
|118
|Allan Zu?Iga (CRc) Piratas
|3:55:24
|119
|Renato Quesada (CRc) Verdes Hidroponicos
|3:56:03
