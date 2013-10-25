Trending

Montoya wins stage 2 of La Ruta

Mata makes it two women's stage wins in a row

Image 1 of 11

La Ruta race leader Marconi Duran (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy)

La Ruta race leader Marconi Duran (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy)
(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)
Image 2 of 11

Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)

Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)
Image 3 of 11

Paolo Montoya (Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus) on his way to winning stage 2 of La Ruta

Paolo Montoya (Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus) on his way to winning stage 2 of La Ruta
(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)
Image 4 of 11

Federico Ramirez (Grupo Orosi-Trek)

Federico Ramirez (Grupo Orosi-Trek)
(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)
Image 5 of 11

Todd Wells leads a group of favorites before he would be slowed by flat tires later in the stage

Todd Wells leads a group of favorites before he would be slowed by flat tires later in the stage
(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)
Image 6 of 11

Todd Wells (Specialized)

Todd Wells (Specialized)
(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)
Image 7 of 11

Erick Soto (BCR-Pizza Hut)

Erick Soto (BCR-Pizza Hut)
(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)
Image 8 of 11

Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale)

Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale)
(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)
Image 9 of 11

Todd Wells sets the pace

Todd Wells sets the pace
(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)
Image 10 of 11

Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)

Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)
Image 11 of 11

La Ruta racers rol out for stage 2

La Ruta racers rol out for stage 2
(Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)

Costa Rican cyclist Paolo Montoya (Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus) won stage 2 of La Ruta de los Conquistadores that went from Terramall to Turrialba, covering 100km. Costa Rican Marconi Durán (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy), winner of stage 1 on Thursday, finished second at 1:19 followed by Alex Grant (ShorAir-Cannondale) in third at 1:35.

At the end of the stage, Montoya said that his strategy for the day was to improve on his general classification, which he accomplished as he's now up to third overall, but he also noted that Durán is in great shape

"Obviously since the beginning, I decided to take a defensive approach. Today was do or die for me and so I gave my best," said Montoya. "I suffered a little in the high parts that came after the new addition to the stage, and I lost a little bit of time that I had gained on them. I was the first one to begin the descent, where they caught up to me a little more, but in the last part, when I knew I had a chance to win, I gave all I had to lower my time."

"Tomorrow will be a long day. I think there will be a lot of group riding and I have to be in the lead pack," said Montoya. "I hope to win again, but it will be hard. I would be happy if I could be one of the first three [overall], but I came here to win."

Durán said, "I took a big step in a stage that had a lot of climbing. I expected [Todd] Wells and [Alex] Grant to gain some time on the downhill, but thankfully there were no problems on how everything happened. Unfortunately Todd got a flat tire, but these things happen in mountain biking.

Wells actually got several flat tires, before and after he changed wheels at the tech zone.  He finished over half an hour down on stage 2, ending any chance at an overall win.

"At least I got second today and I didn't lose much time," said Duran. "I'm really happy to have a chance to win the overall tomorrow. Stage 3 has a lot of mountain climbing at first. It's long and very hot, and we have to have a different strategy. I will have my team that will help me no matter what."

However, the general classification leader doesn't think of himself as the winner yet. "I don't think there is anything set in stone yet," said Duran. "I know I can win this, but until I get to the finish line nothing is certain."

Wells is now placed fifth in the overall results. Because of his setback, Grant had to finish the stage alone and said, "We have to wait and see what happens when we get to Limón, we will fight for the win."

Mata only one step away from winning women's race

American Pua Mata won for the second straight day and is the heavy favourite to claim the overall victory on Saturday. She can only lose if something completely unpredictable happens.

"The hardest part of today was the new part because it was really steep, and I didn't know what to expect so I was riding very cautiously," said Mata.

"I don't know tomorrow's first part, so again I don't know what to expect. I'm really scared of the bridges, so I still don't feel like the winner because anything can happen. I haven't felt so good this year compared to last year. This year, I got injured and although I'm not at my best, I am trying my hardest."

Stage 2 will start on Saturday at 7:00 am.  The final day of La Ruta de los Conquistadores will cover 121km from Turrialba to La Playa Bonita in Limón.

Full stage 2 and brief GC after stage 2 Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Montoya (CRc) Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus3:34:15
2Marconi Duran (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy0:01:19
3Alex Grant (USA) ShoAir-Cannondale0:01:35
4Jonathan Carballo (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy0:07:40
5Erick Soto (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut0:10:44
6Federico Ramirez (CRc) Grupo Orosi-Trek0:13:05
7Moises Hernandez (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly
8Jose Montoya (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly0:20:29
9Andrey Fonseca (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut0:22:36
10Miguel Gutierrez (Mex) Farmacia Paris0:24:11
11Dennis Porras (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy0:26:45
12Jeffrey Herrera (CRc) Puro MTB-Niner Bikes0:28:08
13Alexander Sanchez (CRc) Specialized0:29:22
14Dax Jaikel (CRc) Seven Capital0:30:50
15Jose Cruz (Mex) Farmacia Paris0:32:38
16Todd Wells (USA) Cannondale0:32:58
17Hector Riveros (Col) Constructora ARPO0:51:17
18Esteban Rodriguez (CRc)1:23:07
19Yanan Briceno (CRc) Santa Cruz Bike1:28:31
20Trevor Deruis (USA) Bloody Rose MTB Hillclimb1:29:59
21Maikol Artavia (CRc)1:35:23
22Jean Moraga (CRc) Mi Empleo-Adobe Rent a Car- Dr Frank1:36:57
23Kenneth Sanabria (CRc) Navarro y Aviles1:38:40
24Cristian Barquero (CRc) Palmares2:02:26
25Douglas Dijeres (CRc)2:03:34
26Gustavo Orellana (Per) Ciclismo El Valle2:04:14
27Luis Marin (CRc) Arpo-Bikenology-Araya2:27:05
28Daniel Camacho (CRc)2:33:09
29Juan Hernandez (CRc)2:37:22
30Gaston Michaud (CRc)2:38:41
31Alvaro Maya (Col) Sportlab2:45:08
32Leonardo Rutt (CRc) Coreco2:45:21
33Ibrahin Iturriaga (CRc) Banco Lafise-Toyota Rent A Car-Oakley-Optica Ver +3:14:00
34Jose Iturriaga (CRc) LAFISE - TOYOTA RENT A CAR - OAKLEY
35Gabriel Cespedes (CRc) Pollo Racing Team3:19:09
36Roy Campos (CRc) Chito Cars3:21:31
37Federico Corrales (CRc)4:05:30
38Antonio Bruna (CRC)4:07:55

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Mata (USA)4:25:32
2Adriana Rojas (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly0:25:19
3Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team CF0:39:10
4Jane Rynbrandt (USA) CTS Team
5Milagro Mena (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly0:42:07
6Cristine De-Mezerville (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly0:57:03
7Nancy Amores (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz1:12:08
8Natalia Navarro (CRc) Liote-Bicicletas Focus1:14:55
9Cinthya Coto (CRc) Fox CR1:23:49
10Sof?A Howell (CRc) Laboratorio Prostodent1:28:10
11Silvia Cespedes (CRc)1:52:55
12Sigrid Miller (CRc) Avimil1:55:40
13Claribett Vega (CRc) Land Rover2:01:50
14Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Farmacia Paris2:02:33
15Ivannia Fonseca (CRc) Aerodiva2:07:25
16Angelica Ordo?Ez (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea2:24:12
17Rocio Monge (CRc)2:41:03
18Cristina Camacho (CRc) At?n Bikes2:50:20
19Silvia Sabor?O (CRc) Bikenology3:30:33

Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado (CRc) ShoAir-Cannondale-IGeniusCR.com4:02:23
2Pablo Sanchez (CRc) Seven Capital0:02:43
3Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea0:04:33
4Luis Chaverri (CRc) AMPM-Credomatic0:09:57
5Marcos Azofeifa (CRc) Liote-Bicicletas Focus0:14:00
6Mario Araya (CRc) Grupo Orosi-Trek0:16:14
7Randall Aguilar (CRc) Taller RJ Paraiso
8Santos Corea (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz0:18:33
9William Valverde (CRc) Navarro y Aviles First Endurance0:20:16
10Esteban Pacheco (CRc) ITG0:37:19
11Victor Araya (CRc) Xerox-Roes-Fluid0:47:06
12Bryan Obando (CRc) Farmacia La Economica0:51:09
13Erick Barboza (CRc) Enertel0:52:07
14Roy Rojas (CRc) AM-PM Credomatic0:56:10
15Lucas Yacovino (Spa) Yaco Bikes/Bicicosta0:58:42
16Christopher Case (USA) VeloNews1:06:07
17Andres Gamboa (CRc)1:07:58
18Edgar Zumbado (CRc) Coreco1:08:49
19Allan Padilla (CRc) 7C-Gallo1:10:32
20Adrian Solis (CRc) Clinica Dr. Solis1:11:26
21Rodrigo Herrera (CRc) Seven Capital1:11:27
22Mauricio Salas (CRc) Autos Salas1:15:25
23Minor Castro (CRc)1:25:10
24Asdrubal Salazar (CRc) Alografico y Salazar
25Erick Ballestero (CRc) BMG-Alografico Salazar-2Late1:26:03
26Christian Palomo (CRc) BMG-Too Late
27Andres Bruna (CRc) Hypoxic1:27:38
28Wagner Salazar (CRc)1:29:43
29Paulo Arce (CRc) Ciclo Brenes1:30:19
30Jose Blandon (CRc)1:32:15
31Juan Piedra (CRc) Pozuelo DCR SA1:33:18
32Alejandro Lopez (CRc) Alografico Cycling Team1:36:02
33Johann Ramberg (Per)1:36:12
34Luis Garcia (CRc) Costas y Monta?as1:37:22
35Eduardo Saenz (CRc) Grupo Oncologico Hope1:38:45
36Jose Lopez (CRc) Cane Creek - Fluid1:39:32
37Juan Contreras (CRc) Independiente1:42:19
38Pablo Castrillo (CRc) Xerox-Roes
39Marco Moreno (CRc) Ciclo Moreno-Bikenology1:43:16
40Philippe Garnier (CRc) Sram-Asics-Garnier1:45:38
41Alfonso Quesada (CRc) Fluid-Cane Creek1:48:50
42Daniel Casta?O (CRc)1:52:38
43Miguel Hernandez (CRc)1:54:28
44Irving Matthews (CRc)1:54:43
45Omar Roman (CRc) Sin Derecho a Rendirse2:02:20
46Jonathan Sanchez (CRc)2:02:47
47Javier Vega (CRc) Universal de Alimentos/Piratas MTB2:04:18
48Juan Soto (CRc) Tropics Adventure Wear-Sagel2:08:43
49Pablo Mora (CRc)2:16:36
50Carlos Azofeifa (CRc) Farmacia La Economica2:16:44
51Cristian Lara (CRc)2:19:37
52Mauricio Odio (CRc) SmartLiving-Garnier2:21:04
53Jurgen Chinchilla (CRc)2:21:29
54Carlos Ascencio (CRc)2:23:38
55Luis Chavarria (CRc)2:26:15
56Carlos Ledezma (CRc) Ciclismo Piratas MTB2:27:37
57Adrian Hidalgo (CRc) Educational Center ABC2:32:09
58Mauricio Barrientos (Sal)2:34:26
59Juan Valerin (CRc)2:44:00
60Mario Merino (CRc) Coreco2:44:49
61Esteban Herrero (CRc)2:45:05
62Ariel Amaral (Bra)2:52:58
63Jonathan Vega (CRc)2:54:12
64Jose Azofeifa (CRc) Lafise-Toyota Rent a Car-Oakley2:57:12
65Alejandro Lopez (CRc) Mi Empleo-Adobe Rent a Car- Dr Frank2:57:43
66Alejandro Cruz (CRc)2:58:17
67Ruud Van HOL Go Fast !3:06:36
68Simon Oramas (USA)3:10:32
69Carlos Chacon (CRc)3:16:38
70Bruno Negri (Ita)3:18:40
71Juan Isaza (Col) Sportlab3:25:54
72Jose Jimenez (CRc) Demasa3:25:55
73Gerardo Cambronero (CRc)3:30:11
74Geovanni Bernini (CRc) Ciclo Aro Nicoya3:32:47

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alfredo Peralta (CRc) AMPM4:24:42
2Luis Hidalgo (CRc) Scotiabank-Ciclo Guilly0:20:02
3Fernando Salazar (CRc) AM-PM0:20:35
4Gerald Pflug (USA) Team CF0:23:23
5Joel Mischke (USA) Basalt Bike & Ski0:32:46
6Willy Quiros (CRc) Casa de Empe?o Puriscal0:43:47
7Ronald Obando (CRc)0:46:30
8Marco Sol?S (CRc)0:49:07
9Harold Alfaro (CRc) Cosecha Dorada0:50:59
10Federico Amador (CRc) AMPM0:57:56
11Alvaro Lang (CRc) CRN21:03:43
12Juan Esquivel (CRc)1:10:04
13Carlos Cabezas (CRc)1:10:51
14Federico Gonzalez (CRc)1:14:00
15Bethold Schwarz (Ger)1:20:03
16Erick Mu?Oz (CRc) PZ1:20:58
17Juan Mondragon (Col) Sportlab1:25:11
18Roy Soto (CRc)1:33:37
19Diego Bernini (CRc)1:35:35
20Arnaldo Brenes (CRc) Grupo Orosi1:36:35
21Carlos Calvo (CRc) Sin Derecho a Rendirse1:41:32
22Roy Padilla (CRc) AM-PM/Nitidos/Credomatic1:44:34
23Juan Villegas (Col) Sportlab1:51:04
24Claudio Ortiz (CRc)1:54:30
25Francisco Aljure (Col) Sportlab1:56:00
26Jimmy Gomez (Col) Sportlab1:58:38
27Mateo Martinez (Mex) Tequila Bike Jalisco1:59:24
28Juan Velasco (Col) Sportlab2:03:24
29Ronald Calvo (CRc) Costas y Monta?as2:14:40
30Carlos Cespedes (CRc) Gordos en Cleta2:16:32
31Carlos Quiros (CRc) CDU Maquinaria2:20:39
32Modesto Jimenez (CRc) Carbuncos-Guapiles2:23:49
33Carlos Caves (CRc)2:27:13
34Gonzalo Cascante (CRc)2:29:00
35Erick Richmond (CRc)2:31:42
36Marco Cerdas (CRc)2:44:32
37Federico Escalante (CRc)2:50:15
38Christian Jimenez (CRc) Team Coreco2:50:29
39Luis Mora (CRc)2:54:27
40Luis Villegas (CRc)3:17:29
41Robert Reed (USA)3:46:41

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Luhn (USA) Gopher Gulch Cyclery4:54:18
2Manuel Avila (CRc) Avimil0:35:37
3Enrico Moreno (CRc) Asociacion de Sobrevivientes del Cancer Int0:46:08
4Wilberth Quesada (CRc) Ciclo Keka-Carniceria EL Sur0:54:18
5Anthony D'amico (USA)1:29:12
6Jorge Espinoza (CRc)1:29:51
7Miguel Bruna (CRc) LAFISE - TOYOTA RENT A CAR - OAKLEY2:14:55
8Gerardo Trujillo (Mex)2:22:37
9Oscar Camacho (CRc) Demasa2:35:57
10Octavio Real (USA)2:38:26
11Gabriel Montoya (CRc)2:56:27
12William Mora (CRc)2:57:26

Unlicensed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alec Petro (USA)4:12:21
2Luis Sojo (CRc) Aerodiva0:10:13
3Pablo Leiva (CRc) Aerodiva0:18:25
4Andrew Mock (Aus) Enduro Magazine Australia0:18:27
5Elias Van-Hoeydonk (Bel) Coreco0:22:57
6James Meyer (USA)0:26:04
7Carl Reilly (USA)0:32:55
8Renato Uma?A (CRc)0:37:08
9Travis Donn (USA)0:42:10
10Wayne Morris (USA)0:53:18
11Marco Amador (CRc)
12Juan Sanchez (CRc) At?n Bikes0:56:08
13Keylor Quiros (CRc) Atun Bikes
14Ilya Cantor (USA)0:56:43
15Jason Molina (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz1:00:01
16Anthony Fonseca (CRc) Constructora Navarro y Aviles-Lunaca S.A.1:00:34
17Bruce Guftanson (USA) Ride 2 Recovery1:01:28
18Harry Johnson (USA) Team Rockford/Clif1:03:20
19Mauricio Martinez (CRc)1:04:12
20Victor Rodriguez (CRc)1:07:37
21Andrew Bennett (USA)1:08:15
22Robert Campbell (USA)1:09:08
23Hugo Gonzalez (Mex) Farmacia Paris1:11:44
24Mark Stephany (USA)1:12:12
25Geiner Garita (CRc)1:13:03
26Juan Vargas (CRc) Team Vargas Racing1:17:20
27Brad Marshall (USA) B&L Bike and Sport1:20:02
28Jose Martinez (CRc) ITG Group-MTB Puntarenas1:22:20
29Cesar Arias (CRc) Aerodiva1:23:09
30Ernets Johnson (USA)1:24:20
31Jostein Alvestad (USA) Lucky Brake1:24:25
32Alexander Arias (CRc) Aerodiva1:25:10
33Ken Krebs (USA) Intent1:26:18
34Ricardo Rovillon (CRc)1:26:19
35Jim Zimmerman (USA) JLvelo Ambassadors1:27:10
36Henry Jimenez (CRc)1:28:39
37Federico Hazera (CRc) Duros como Roca1:29:00
38Juan Casalvolone (CRc) Scott-Shimano1:32:23
39Nat Grew (CRc)1:35:33
40Luis Pena (Mex)1:35:50
41Sergio Paez (Col) Synergy Colombia1:37:00
42Alexander Hernandez (CRc) At?n Bikes
43Dirk Shaw (USA)1:37:36
44Yogesvara Ramirez (CRc)1:37:41
45Tom Smets (Bel) O2 Bikers-Green Force1:39:04
46Gerald Diaz (CRc)1:42:39
47Juan Almeida (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea1:44:14
48Fredrik Strang (Swe) Crescent1:46:02
49Julian Buelvas (Col)1:46:16
50Alejandro Arias (CRc)1:46:32
51Cesar Oconotrillo (CRc) Dreamscape CR Real State services1:49:19
52Rick Schopp (USA)1:50:57
53Andres Bonelli (Uru)1:50:58
54Ricardo Piedra (CRc) Ciclo Villalobos1:51:11
55Juan Calderon (CRc) Scott-Shimano1:52:04
56Fred Winney (USA)1:52:22
57Francisco Saborio (CRc) Bomberos1:52:49
58Marco Chacon (CRc) Herramientas Medicas1:54:02
59Fernando Barros (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea1:54:45
60Daniel Grew (CRc) Coreco1:54:47
61Eunice Rojas (CRc)1:55:16
62Ligia Madrigal (CRc) Bosi1:56:08
63William Muecke (USA)1:56:55
64Pablo Pessoa (CRc) Jeep Team1:59:11
65Michael Borrero (CRc) At?n Bikes1:59:13
66Christopher Esquivel (CRc) Soling-Canicas Ciclismo2:01:35
67Marianela Quesada (CRc)2:02:02
68Will Solis (CRc)2:03:03
69Tab Tollett (USA) Moots2:03:14
70Pablo Gonzalez (CRc)2:06:56
71Luis Nu?Ez (CRc)2:09:31
72Michiel Dronkers (CRc) CRN22:09:39
73Sonia Lopez (Mex) Farmacia Paris2:09:52
74Jose Garcia (Mex) Farmacia Paris2:10:29
75Charles Madison (CRc) Coreco2:10:59
76Douglas Sanchez (CRc) Chilillo Rancing2:11:26
77Fernando Escobar (Sal)2:11:56
78Dauber Sibaja (CRc) Kidesis2:12:19
79Werner Brunner (Swi) bike team regio frauenfeld2:14:48
80Hugo Arguedas (CRc)2:17:08
81Gabriel Baeza (Uru) Ethos2:17:11
82Johnny Nu?Ez (CRc)
83Michael Talbert (USA)2:17:50
84Mauricio Monge (CRc) Coreco-Acoci2:20:35
85Mario Sanchez (CRc) Land Rover-Bikes and Friends2:20:53
86Victor Arguello (CRc)2:21:17
87Guy Jennings (RSA) CoreCo2:21:19
88Chris Carmichael (USA)2:21:34
89Mario Zaghloul (CRc) Lubnan2:26:58
90Ben Swenka (USA) Sho-Air Minnesota2:27:03
91Joshua Fonner (USA) Roam Life2:27:04
92Mike Tobin (USA) Ride 2 Recovery2:27:06
93Bernardo Hildago (CRc)2:31:26
94Castro Diegno (CRc)2:33:00
95Javier Mendez (CRc)2:35:07
96Henry Ag?Ero (CRc) Coreco2:36:08
97Peter Moroz (USA)2:39:38
98Francisco Monterrosa (Sal)2:40:33
99Ronald Cisneros (CRc) Chilillo Rancing2:41:42
100Javier Conejo (CRc) Automercado2:42:18
101Pablo Vargas (CRc) Lafise-Toyota Rent a Car-Oakley2:47:14
102Mauricio Jaubert (CRc)2:47:52
103Jorge Guerra (CRc)2:48:15
104Michelle Zimmerman (USA)2:48:51
105Federico Delgado (CRc) Coca Cola2:50:02
106Gustavo Uma?a (CRc)2:50:40
107Rolando Leiton (CRc)
108Manrique Bermudez (CRc)2:54:02
109Alexander Villegas (CRc)2:54:37
110Luis Conejo (CRc)2:56:16
111Allan Zu?Iga (CRc) Piratas2:58:04
112Renato Quesada (CRc) Verdes Hidroponicos2:58:36
113Gerardo Mena (CRc)3:00:01
114Marco Campos (CRc) Coreco-Acoci3:00:14
115Leonard Rodriguez (CRc) Coreco-Acoci
116Gustavo Vargas (CRc)
117Ignacio Merino (Mex) Farmacia Paris
118Remo Marti (USA)3:03:10
119Mark Gray (GBr)3:03:49
120Voytek Bobak (USA)3:03:50
121Alejandro Barrantes (CRc) Soling-Canicas Ciclismo3:03:51
122Jorge Murillo (CRC03:04:33
123David Haines (USA)3:05:00
124John Gerritsen (USA)3:05:10
125Inti Segura (CRc)
126Alvaro Mora (CRc)3:05:48
127Roberto Quesada (CRc)3:06:13
128Dan McCarthy (USA)3:06:25
129Jose Perez (CRc)3:06:34
130Alex Richmond (CRc)3:06:40
131Mauricio Richmond (CRc) Duros como Roca-Richmond Brothers
132April Herring (USA)3:06:48
133Herman Quiryen (Bel)3:10:12
134Leopoldo Diez (CRc)3:10:33
135Sergio Aldegheri (Arg)
136Estban Cordero (CRc)3:11:34
137Heidi Shilling (USA)3:12:20
138Oscar Roldan (CRc)3:14:48
139Gustavo Sauma (CRc)3:16:03
140Christian Cordoba (CRc)3:17:25
141Miguel Villegas (CRc)3:20:13
142Evelio Delgado (CRc)
143Dennis Murphy (USA)3:21:04
144Wilberth Martinez (CRc) Ciclo Aro Nicoya3:22:49
145William Mondol (CRc)3:22:59
146Luis Cristobal (Col)3:28:16
147William Corrales (CRc)3:30:53
148Faryar Shirzad (USA)3:30:54
149Jorge Garcia (CRc) Atun Bikes3:31:13
150Philip Villegas (USA)3:31:15
151Freddy Quesada (CRc)3:36:17
152Esteban Zu?Iga (CRc)3:39:19
153Silvia Chacon (CRc)3:39:28
154Mark Seaburg (USA)3:39:30
155Francois Thrower (USA)3:41:53
156Adam Rowland (GBr)3:45:21
157Marco Perez (CRC)3:47:23
158Gabriela Barrantes (CRc)
159Dante Medri (USA)3:50:52
160Ronald Mata (CRc)3:54:12
161Mateo Ponce (Ecu)3:54:50
162Laura Moreira (CRc)3:55:36
163Mario Hurtado (Mex)3:58:49

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marconi Duran (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy
2Alex Grant (USA) ShoAir-Cannondale
3Paolo Montoya (CRc) Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pua Mata (USA)
2Adriana Rojas (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly
3Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team CF

Latest on Cyclingnews