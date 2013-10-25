Image 1 of 11 La Ruta race leader Marconi Duran (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy) (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 2 of 11 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 3 of 11 Paolo Montoya (Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus) on his way to winning stage 2 of La Ruta (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 4 of 11 Federico Ramirez (Grupo Orosi-Trek) (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 5 of 11 Todd Wells leads a group of favorites before he would be slowed by flat tires later in the stage (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 6 of 11 Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 7 of 11 Erick Soto (BCR-Pizza Hut) (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 8 of 11 Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale) (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 9 of 11 Todd Wells sets the pace (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 10 of 11 Alex Grant (Sho-Air/Cannondale) (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 11 of 11 La Ruta racers rol out for stage 2 (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)

Costa Rican cyclist Paolo Montoya (Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus) won stage 2 of La Ruta de los Conquistadores that went from Terramall to Turrialba, covering 100km. Costa Rican Marconi Durán (Coopenae-Movistar-Economy), winner of stage 1 on Thursday, finished second at 1:19 followed by Alex Grant (ShorAir-Cannondale) in third at 1:35.

At the end of the stage, Montoya said that his strategy for the day was to improve on his general classification, which he accomplished as he's now up to third overall, but he also noted that Durán is in great shape

"Obviously since the beginning, I decided to take a defensive approach. Today was do or die for me and so I gave my best," said Montoya. "I suffered a little in the high parts that came after the new addition to the stage, and I lost a little bit of time that I had gained on them. I was the first one to begin the descent, where they caught up to me a little more, but in the last part, when I knew I had a chance to win, I gave all I had to lower my time."

"Tomorrow will be a long day. I think there will be a lot of group riding and I have to be in the lead pack," said Montoya. "I hope to win again, but it will be hard. I would be happy if I could be one of the first three [overall], but I came here to win."

Durán said, "I took a big step in a stage that had a lot of climbing. I expected [Todd] Wells and [Alex] Grant to gain some time on the downhill, but thankfully there were no problems on how everything happened. Unfortunately Todd got a flat tire, but these things happen in mountain biking.

Wells actually got several flat tires, before and after he changed wheels at the tech zone. He finished over half an hour down on stage 2, ending any chance at an overall win.

"At least I got second today and I didn't lose much time," said Duran. "I'm really happy to have a chance to win the overall tomorrow. Stage 3 has a lot of mountain climbing at first. It's long and very hot, and we have to have a different strategy. I will have my team that will help me no matter what."

However, the general classification leader doesn't think of himself as the winner yet. "I don't think there is anything set in stone yet," said Duran. "I know I can win this, but until I get to the finish line nothing is certain."

Wells is now placed fifth in the overall results. Because of his setback, Grant had to finish the stage alone and said, "We have to wait and see what happens when we get to Limón, we will fight for the win."

Mata only one step away from winning women's race

American Pua Mata won for the second straight day and is the heavy favourite to claim the overall victory on Saturday. She can only lose if something completely unpredictable happens.

"The hardest part of today was the new part because it was really steep, and I didn't know what to expect so I was riding very cautiously," said Mata.

"I don't know tomorrow's first part, so again I don't know what to expect. I'm really scared of the bridges, so I still don't feel like the winner because anything can happen. I haven't felt so good this year compared to last year. This year, I got injured and although I'm not at my best, I am trying my hardest."

Stage 2 will start on Saturday at 7:00 am. The final day of La Ruta de los Conquistadores will cover 121km from Turrialba to La Playa Bonita in Limón.

Full stage 2 and brief GC after stage 2 Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Montoya (CRc) Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus 3:34:15 2 Marconi Duran (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy 0:01:19 3 Alex Grant (USA) ShoAir-Cannondale 0:01:35 4 Jonathan Carballo (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy 0:07:40 5 Erick Soto (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut 0:10:44 6 Federico Ramirez (CRc) Grupo Orosi-Trek 0:13:05 7 Moises Hernandez (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly 8 Jose Montoya (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly 0:20:29 9 Andrey Fonseca (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut 0:22:36 10 Miguel Gutierrez (Mex) Farmacia Paris 0:24:11 11 Dennis Porras (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy 0:26:45 12 Jeffrey Herrera (CRc) Puro MTB-Niner Bikes 0:28:08 13 Alexander Sanchez (CRc) Specialized 0:29:22 14 Dax Jaikel (CRc) Seven Capital 0:30:50 15 Jose Cruz (Mex) Farmacia Paris 0:32:38 16 Todd Wells (USA) Cannondale 0:32:58 17 Hector Riveros (Col) Constructora ARPO 0:51:17 18 Esteban Rodriguez (CRc) 1:23:07 19 Yanan Briceno (CRc) Santa Cruz Bike 1:28:31 20 Trevor Deruis (USA) Bloody Rose MTB Hillclimb 1:29:59 21 Maikol Artavia (CRc) 1:35:23 22 Jean Moraga (CRc) Mi Empleo-Adobe Rent a Car- Dr Frank 1:36:57 23 Kenneth Sanabria (CRc) Navarro y Aviles 1:38:40 24 Cristian Barquero (CRc) Palmares 2:02:26 25 Douglas Dijeres (CRc) 2:03:34 26 Gustavo Orellana (Per) Ciclismo El Valle 2:04:14 27 Luis Marin (CRc) Arpo-Bikenology-Araya 2:27:05 28 Daniel Camacho (CRc) 2:33:09 29 Juan Hernandez (CRc) 2:37:22 30 Gaston Michaud (CRc) 2:38:41 31 Alvaro Maya (Col) Sportlab 2:45:08 32 Leonardo Rutt (CRc) Coreco 2:45:21 33 Ibrahin Iturriaga (CRc) Banco Lafise-Toyota Rent A Car-Oakley-Optica Ver + 3:14:00 34 Jose Iturriaga (CRc) LAFISE - TOYOTA RENT A CAR - OAKLEY 35 Gabriel Cespedes (CRc) Pollo Racing Team 3:19:09 36 Roy Campos (CRc) Chito Cars 3:21:31 37 Federico Corrales (CRc) 4:05:30 38 Antonio Bruna (CRC) 4:07:55

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Mata (USA) 4:25:32 2 Adriana Rojas (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly 0:25:19 3 Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team CF 0:39:10 4 Jane Rynbrandt (USA) CTS Team 5 Milagro Mena (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly 0:42:07 6 Cristine De-Mezerville (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos-Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly 0:57:03 7 Nancy Amores (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz 1:12:08 8 Natalia Navarro (CRc) Liote-Bicicletas Focus 1:14:55 9 Cinthya Coto (CRc) Fox CR 1:23:49 10 Sof?A Howell (CRc) Laboratorio Prostodent 1:28:10 11 Silvia Cespedes (CRc) 1:52:55 12 Sigrid Miller (CRc) Avimil 1:55:40 13 Claribett Vega (CRc) Land Rover 2:01:50 14 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Farmacia Paris 2:02:33 15 Ivannia Fonseca (CRc) Aerodiva 2:07:25 16 Angelica Ordo?Ez (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea 2:24:12 17 Rocio Monge (CRc) 2:41:03 18 Cristina Camacho (CRc) At?n Bikes 2:50:20 19 Silvia Sabor?O (CRc) Bikenology 3:30:33

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Prado (CRc) ShoAir-Cannondale-IGeniusCR.com 4:02:23 2 Pablo Sanchez (CRc) Seven Capital 0:02:43 3 Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea 0:04:33 4 Luis Chaverri (CRc) AMPM-Credomatic 0:09:57 5 Marcos Azofeifa (CRc) Liote-Bicicletas Focus 0:14:00 6 Mario Araya (CRc) Grupo Orosi-Trek 0:16:14 7 Randall Aguilar (CRc) Taller RJ Paraiso 8 Santos Corea (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz 0:18:33 9 William Valverde (CRc) Navarro y Aviles First Endurance 0:20:16 10 Esteban Pacheco (CRc) ITG 0:37:19 11 Victor Araya (CRc) Xerox-Roes-Fluid 0:47:06 12 Bryan Obando (CRc) Farmacia La Economica 0:51:09 13 Erick Barboza (CRc) Enertel 0:52:07 14 Roy Rojas (CRc) AM-PM Credomatic 0:56:10 15 Lucas Yacovino (Spa) Yaco Bikes/Bicicosta 0:58:42 16 Christopher Case (USA) VeloNews 1:06:07 17 Andres Gamboa (CRc) 1:07:58 18 Edgar Zumbado (CRc) Coreco 1:08:49 19 Allan Padilla (CRc) 7C-Gallo 1:10:32 20 Adrian Solis (CRc) Clinica Dr. Solis 1:11:26 21 Rodrigo Herrera (CRc) Seven Capital 1:11:27 22 Mauricio Salas (CRc) Autos Salas 1:15:25 23 Minor Castro (CRc) 1:25:10 24 Asdrubal Salazar (CRc) Alografico y Salazar 25 Erick Ballestero (CRc) BMG-Alografico Salazar-2Late 1:26:03 26 Christian Palomo (CRc) BMG-Too Late 27 Andres Bruna (CRc) Hypoxic 1:27:38 28 Wagner Salazar (CRc) 1:29:43 29 Paulo Arce (CRc) Ciclo Brenes 1:30:19 30 Jose Blandon (CRc) 1:32:15 31 Juan Piedra (CRc) Pozuelo DCR SA 1:33:18 32 Alejandro Lopez (CRc) Alografico Cycling Team 1:36:02 33 Johann Ramberg (Per) 1:36:12 34 Luis Garcia (CRc) Costas y Monta?as 1:37:22 35 Eduardo Saenz (CRc) Grupo Oncologico Hope 1:38:45 36 Jose Lopez (CRc) Cane Creek - Fluid 1:39:32 37 Juan Contreras (CRc) Independiente 1:42:19 38 Pablo Castrillo (CRc) Xerox-Roes 39 Marco Moreno (CRc) Ciclo Moreno-Bikenology 1:43:16 40 Philippe Garnier (CRc) Sram-Asics-Garnier 1:45:38 41 Alfonso Quesada (CRc) Fluid-Cane Creek 1:48:50 42 Daniel Casta?O (CRc) 1:52:38 43 Miguel Hernandez (CRc) 1:54:28 44 Irving Matthews (CRc) 1:54:43 45 Omar Roman (CRc) Sin Derecho a Rendirse 2:02:20 46 Jonathan Sanchez (CRc) 2:02:47 47 Javier Vega (CRc) Universal de Alimentos/Piratas MTB 2:04:18 48 Juan Soto (CRc) Tropics Adventure Wear-Sagel 2:08:43 49 Pablo Mora (CRc) 2:16:36 50 Carlos Azofeifa (CRc) Farmacia La Economica 2:16:44 51 Cristian Lara (CRc) 2:19:37 52 Mauricio Odio (CRc) SmartLiving-Garnier 2:21:04 53 Jurgen Chinchilla (CRc) 2:21:29 54 Carlos Ascencio (CRc) 2:23:38 55 Luis Chavarria (CRc) 2:26:15 56 Carlos Ledezma (CRc) Ciclismo Piratas MTB 2:27:37 57 Adrian Hidalgo (CRc) Educational Center ABC 2:32:09 58 Mauricio Barrientos (Sal) 2:34:26 59 Juan Valerin (CRc) 2:44:00 60 Mario Merino (CRc) Coreco 2:44:49 61 Esteban Herrero (CRc) 2:45:05 62 Ariel Amaral (Bra) 2:52:58 63 Jonathan Vega (CRc) 2:54:12 64 Jose Azofeifa (CRc) Lafise-Toyota Rent a Car-Oakley 2:57:12 65 Alejandro Lopez (CRc) Mi Empleo-Adobe Rent a Car- Dr Frank 2:57:43 66 Alejandro Cruz (CRc) 2:58:17 67 Ruud Van HOL Go Fast ! 3:06:36 68 Simon Oramas (USA) 3:10:32 69 Carlos Chacon (CRc) 3:16:38 70 Bruno Negri (Ita) 3:18:40 71 Juan Isaza (Col) Sportlab 3:25:54 72 Jose Jimenez (CRc) Demasa 3:25:55 73 Gerardo Cambronero (CRc) 3:30:11 74 Geovanni Bernini (CRc) Ciclo Aro Nicoya 3:32:47

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alfredo Peralta (CRc) AMPM 4:24:42 2 Luis Hidalgo (CRc) Scotiabank-Ciclo Guilly 0:20:02 3 Fernando Salazar (CRc) AM-PM 0:20:35 4 Gerald Pflug (USA) Team CF 0:23:23 5 Joel Mischke (USA) Basalt Bike & Ski 0:32:46 6 Willy Quiros (CRc) Casa de Empe?o Puriscal 0:43:47 7 Ronald Obando (CRc) 0:46:30 8 Marco Sol?S (CRc) 0:49:07 9 Harold Alfaro (CRc) Cosecha Dorada 0:50:59 10 Federico Amador (CRc) AMPM 0:57:56 11 Alvaro Lang (CRc) CRN2 1:03:43 12 Juan Esquivel (CRc) 1:10:04 13 Carlos Cabezas (CRc) 1:10:51 14 Federico Gonzalez (CRc) 1:14:00 15 Bethold Schwarz (Ger) 1:20:03 16 Erick Mu?Oz (CRc) PZ 1:20:58 17 Juan Mondragon (Col) Sportlab 1:25:11 18 Roy Soto (CRc) 1:33:37 19 Diego Bernini (CRc) 1:35:35 20 Arnaldo Brenes (CRc) Grupo Orosi 1:36:35 21 Carlos Calvo (CRc) Sin Derecho a Rendirse 1:41:32 22 Roy Padilla (CRc) AM-PM/Nitidos/Credomatic 1:44:34 23 Juan Villegas (Col) Sportlab 1:51:04 24 Claudio Ortiz (CRc) 1:54:30 25 Francisco Aljure (Col) Sportlab 1:56:00 26 Jimmy Gomez (Col) Sportlab 1:58:38 27 Mateo Martinez (Mex) Tequila Bike Jalisco 1:59:24 28 Juan Velasco (Col) Sportlab 2:03:24 29 Ronald Calvo (CRc) Costas y Monta?as 2:14:40 30 Carlos Cespedes (CRc) Gordos en Cleta 2:16:32 31 Carlos Quiros (CRc) CDU Maquinaria 2:20:39 32 Modesto Jimenez (CRc) Carbuncos-Guapiles 2:23:49 33 Carlos Caves (CRc) 2:27:13 34 Gonzalo Cascante (CRc) 2:29:00 35 Erick Richmond (CRc) 2:31:42 36 Marco Cerdas (CRc) 2:44:32 37 Federico Escalante (CRc) 2:50:15 38 Christian Jimenez (CRc) Team Coreco 2:50:29 39 Luis Mora (CRc) 2:54:27 40 Luis Villegas (CRc) 3:17:29 41 Robert Reed (USA) 3:46:41

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Luhn (USA) Gopher Gulch Cyclery 4:54:18 2 Manuel Avila (CRc) Avimil 0:35:37 3 Enrico Moreno (CRc) Asociacion de Sobrevivientes del Cancer Int 0:46:08 4 Wilberth Quesada (CRc) Ciclo Keka-Carniceria EL Sur 0:54:18 5 Anthony D'amico (USA) 1:29:12 6 Jorge Espinoza (CRc) 1:29:51 7 Miguel Bruna (CRc) LAFISE - TOYOTA RENT A CAR - OAKLEY 2:14:55 8 Gerardo Trujillo (Mex) 2:22:37 9 Oscar Camacho (CRc) Demasa 2:35:57 10 Octavio Real (USA) 2:38:26 11 Gabriel Montoya (CRc) 2:56:27 12 William Mora (CRc) 2:57:26

Unlicensed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alec Petro (USA) 4:12:21 2 Luis Sojo (CRc) Aerodiva 0:10:13 3 Pablo Leiva (CRc) Aerodiva 0:18:25 4 Andrew Mock (Aus) Enduro Magazine Australia 0:18:27 5 Elias Van-Hoeydonk (Bel) Coreco 0:22:57 6 James Meyer (USA) 0:26:04 7 Carl Reilly (USA) 0:32:55 8 Renato Uma?A (CRc) 0:37:08 9 Travis Donn (USA) 0:42:10 10 Wayne Morris (USA) 0:53:18 11 Marco Amador (CRc) 12 Juan Sanchez (CRc) At?n Bikes 0:56:08 13 Keylor Quiros (CRc) Atun Bikes 14 Ilya Cantor (USA) 0:56:43 15 Jason Molina (CRc) Ciclo Corea Bike Santa Cruz 1:00:01 16 Anthony Fonseca (CRc) Constructora Navarro y Aviles-Lunaca S.A. 1:00:34 17 Bruce Guftanson (USA) Ride 2 Recovery 1:01:28 18 Harry Johnson (USA) Team Rockford/Clif 1:03:20 19 Mauricio Martinez (CRc) 1:04:12 20 Victor Rodriguez (CRc) 1:07:37 21 Andrew Bennett (USA) 1:08:15 22 Robert Campbell (USA) 1:09:08 23 Hugo Gonzalez (Mex) Farmacia Paris 1:11:44 24 Mark Stephany (USA) 1:12:12 25 Geiner Garita (CRc) 1:13:03 26 Juan Vargas (CRc) Team Vargas Racing 1:17:20 27 Brad Marshall (USA) B&L Bike and Sport 1:20:02 28 Jose Martinez (CRc) ITG Group-MTB Puntarenas 1:22:20 29 Cesar Arias (CRc) Aerodiva 1:23:09 30 Ernets Johnson (USA) 1:24:20 31 Jostein Alvestad (USA) Lucky Brake 1:24:25 32 Alexander Arias (CRc) Aerodiva 1:25:10 33 Ken Krebs (USA) Intent 1:26:18 34 Ricardo Rovillon (CRc) 1:26:19 35 Jim Zimmerman (USA) JLvelo Ambassadors 1:27:10 36 Henry Jimenez (CRc) 1:28:39 37 Federico Hazera (CRc) Duros como Roca 1:29:00 38 Juan Casalvolone (CRc) Scott-Shimano 1:32:23 39 Nat Grew (CRc) 1:35:33 40 Luis Pena (Mex) 1:35:50 41 Sergio Paez (Col) Synergy Colombia 1:37:00 42 Alexander Hernandez (CRc) At?n Bikes 43 Dirk Shaw (USA) 1:37:36 44 Yogesvara Ramirez (CRc) 1:37:41 45 Tom Smets (Bel) O2 Bikers-Green Force 1:39:04 46 Gerald Diaz (CRc) 1:42:39 47 Juan Almeida (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea 1:44:14 48 Fredrik Strang (Swe) Crescent 1:46:02 49 Julian Buelvas (Col) 1:46:16 50 Alejandro Arias (CRc) 1:46:32 51 Cesar Oconotrillo (CRc) Dreamscape CR Real State services 1:49:19 52 Rick Schopp (USA) 1:50:57 53 Andres Bonelli (Uru) 1:50:58 54 Ricardo Piedra (CRc) Ciclo Villalobos 1:51:11 55 Juan Calderon (CRc) Scott-Shimano 1:52:04 56 Fred Winney (USA) 1:52:22 57 Francisco Saborio (CRc) Bomberos 1:52:49 58 Marco Chacon (CRc) Herramientas Medicas 1:54:02 59 Fernando Barros (Ecu) Continental-Cikla-Laeuropea 1:54:45 60 Daniel Grew (CRc) Coreco 1:54:47 61 Eunice Rojas (CRc) 1:55:16 62 Ligia Madrigal (CRc) Bosi 1:56:08 63 William Muecke (USA) 1:56:55 64 Pablo Pessoa (CRc) Jeep Team 1:59:11 65 Michael Borrero (CRc) At?n Bikes 1:59:13 66 Christopher Esquivel (CRc) Soling-Canicas Ciclismo 2:01:35 67 Marianela Quesada (CRc) 2:02:02 68 Will Solis (CRc) 2:03:03 69 Tab Tollett (USA) Moots 2:03:14 70 Pablo Gonzalez (CRc) 2:06:56 71 Luis Nu?Ez (CRc) 2:09:31 72 Michiel Dronkers (CRc) CRN2 2:09:39 73 Sonia Lopez (Mex) Farmacia Paris 2:09:52 74 Jose Garcia (Mex) Farmacia Paris 2:10:29 75 Charles Madison (CRc) Coreco 2:10:59 76 Douglas Sanchez (CRc) Chilillo Rancing 2:11:26 77 Fernando Escobar (Sal) 2:11:56 78 Dauber Sibaja (CRc) Kidesis 2:12:19 79 Werner Brunner (Swi) bike team regio frauenfeld 2:14:48 80 Hugo Arguedas (CRc) 2:17:08 81 Gabriel Baeza (Uru) Ethos 2:17:11 82 Johnny Nu?Ez (CRc) 83 Michael Talbert (USA) 2:17:50 84 Mauricio Monge (CRc) Coreco-Acoci 2:20:35 85 Mario Sanchez (CRc) Land Rover-Bikes and Friends 2:20:53 86 Victor Arguello (CRc) 2:21:17 87 Guy Jennings (RSA) CoreCo 2:21:19 88 Chris Carmichael (USA) 2:21:34 89 Mario Zaghloul (CRc) Lubnan 2:26:58 90 Ben Swenka (USA) Sho-Air Minnesota 2:27:03 91 Joshua Fonner (USA) Roam Life 2:27:04 92 Mike Tobin (USA) Ride 2 Recovery 2:27:06 93 Bernardo Hildago (CRc) 2:31:26 94 Castro Diegno (CRc) 2:33:00 95 Javier Mendez (CRc) 2:35:07 96 Henry Ag?Ero (CRc) Coreco 2:36:08 97 Peter Moroz (USA) 2:39:38 98 Francisco Monterrosa (Sal) 2:40:33 99 Ronald Cisneros (CRc) Chilillo Rancing 2:41:42 100 Javier Conejo (CRc) Automercado 2:42:18 101 Pablo Vargas (CRc) Lafise-Toyota Rent a Car-Oakley 2:47:14 102 Mauricio Jaubert (CRc) 2:47:52 103 Jorge Guerra (CRc) 2:48:15 104 Michelle Zimmerman (USA) 2:48:51 105 Federico Delgado (CRc) Coca Cola 2:50:02 106 Gustavo Uma?a (CRc) 2:50:40 107 Rolando Leiton (CRc) 108 Manrique Bermudez (CRc) 2:54:02 109 Alexander Villegas (CRc) 2:54:37 110 Luis Conejo (CRc) 2:56:16 111 Allan Zu?Iga (CRc) Piratas 2:58:04 112 Renato Quesada (CRc) Verdes Hidroponicos 2:58:36 113 Gerardo Mena (CRc) 3:00:01 114 Marco Campos (CRc) Coreco-Acoci 3:00:14 115 Leonard Rodriguez (CRc) Coreco-Acoci 116 Gustavo Vargas (CRc) 117 Ignacio Merino (Mex) Farmacia Paris 118 Remo Marti (USA) 3:03:10 119 Mark Gray (GBr) 3:03:49 120 Voytek Bobak (USA) 3:03:50 121 Alejandro Barrantes (CRc) Soling-Canicas Ciclismo 3:03:51 122 Jorge Murillo (CRC0 3:04:33 123 David Haines (USA) 3:05:00 124 John Gerritsen (USA) 3:05:10 125 Inti Segura (CRc) 126 Alvaro Mora (CRc) 3:05:48 127 Roberto Quesada (CRc) 3:06:13 128 Dan McCarthy (USA) 3:06:25 129 Jose Perez (CRc) 3:06:34 130 Alex Richmond (CRc) 3:06:40 131 Mauricio Richmond (CRc) Duros como Roca-Richmond Brothers 132 April Herring (USA) 3:06:48 133 Herman Quiryen (Bel) 3:10:12 134 Leopoldo Diez (CRc) 3:10:33 135 Sergio Aldegheri (Arg) 136 Estban Cordero (CRc) 3:11:34 137 Heidi Shilling (USA) 3:12:20 138 Oscar Roldan (CRc) 3:14:48 139 Gustavo Sauma (CRc) 3:16:03 140 Christian Cordoba (CRc) 3:17:25 141 Miguel Villegas (CRc) 3:20:13 142 Evelio Delgado (CRc) 143 Dennis Murphy (USA) 3:21:04 144 Wilberth Martinez (CRc) Ciclo Aro Nicoya 3:22:49 145 William Mondol (CRc) 3:22:59 146 Luis Cristobal (Col) 3:28:16 147 William Corrales (CRc) 3:30:53 148 Faryar Shirzad (USA) 3:30:54 149 Jorge Garcia (CRc) Atun Bikes 3:31:13 150 Philip Villegas (USA) 3:31:15 151 Freddy Quesada (CRc) 3:36:17 152 Esteban Zu?Iga (CRc) 3:39:19 153 Silvia Chacon (CRc) 3:39:28 154 Mark Seaburg (USA) 3:39:30 155 Francois Thrower (USA) 3:41:53 156 Adam Rowland (GBr) 3:45:21 157 Marco Perez (CRC) 3:47:23 158 Gabriela Barrantes (CRc) 159 Dante Medri (USA) 3:50:52 160 Ronald Mata (CRc) 3:54:12 161 Mateo Ponce (Ecu) 3:54:50 162 Laura Moreira (CRc) 3:55:36 163 Mario Hurtado (Mex) 3:58:49

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Marconi Duran (CRc) Coopenae-Movistar-Economy 2 Alex Grant (USA) ShoAir-Cannondale 3 Paolo Montoya (CRc) Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus