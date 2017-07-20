Van Vleuten wins on the Izoard to take La Course title
Deignan second and Longo Borghini third
Stage 1: Briancon - Col d'Izoard
Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) claimed the Women's WorldTour offering of La Course by Tour de France with a dominant performance on the Izoard. The Orica rider made use of some botched tactics from Boels Dolmans on the final climb before jumping clear with around four kilometres to go. Lizzie Deignan, who set the pace for the majority of the climb in a bit to set-up her teammate Megan Guarnier, was unable to follow Van Vleuten's attack and was forced to settle for second. Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) finished third.
"To finish here at the Tour de France with so many people is amazing," Van Vleuten said after the race. "Especially when before I wasn't a climber but since the Rio Olympic Games when I was able to climb with everyone uphill that inspired me to focus more on the climbing. To organise this uphill finish for the girls on the Tour de France is great.
"To be honest, I regretted that I went so early. I had double tactics in mind because we have the pursuit on Saturday and I wanted to have some time in front also. I knew that everybody was hurting and I thought that it was better to go. If you wait to long then it makes it easier for the others. If have the legs then it's good to go early."
As expected the stage came down to showdown on the Izoard. Only Linda Villumsen was able to break free and the former world time trial champion built up a 30-second lead on the lower slopes of the climb.
Boels Dolmans - mainly through Deignan – set the pace in pursuit and whittled down the lead group to under a dozen riders. However's Deignan's pace was too much for the rest of her team and she was briefly forced to ease up as Guarnier battled back into contention.
Orica, meanwhile, allowed Boels to set the pace and then made use of the confusion before Van Vleuten attacked.
The top riders will now go into a pursuit style time trial on Saturday, with the time gaps decided by the gaps at the finish on the Izoard.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica - Scott
|2:07:18
|2
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:43
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:01:23
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:28
|5
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:33
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Scott
|0:01:41
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:51
|8
|Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Servetto Giusta
|0:02:24
|9
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Procycling
|0:02:52
|10
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:04
|11
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:12
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|13
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:38
|14
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:25
|15
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|0:04:34
|16
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing
|17
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:50
|20
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:08
|21
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas
|22
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:05:15
|23
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Astana Women's Team
|0:05:19
|24
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:05:35
|25
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:51
|26
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld - Kuota
|0:06:00
|27
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:06:48
|28
|Ane Santesteban Gonzales (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:58
|29
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
|0:07:25
|30
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|31
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|32
|Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:07:29
|33
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:07:32
|34
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Servetto Giusta
|0:07:46
|35
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Scott
|0:08:12
|36
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:08:22
|37
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:28
|38
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:37
|39
|Severine Eraud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08:55
|40
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:09
|41
|Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|0:09:14
|42
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:29
|43
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:09:34
|44
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - Scott
|0:09:49
|45
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:04
|46
|Alison Jackson (Can) Bepink Cogeas
|0:10:12
|OTL
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
|OTL
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Procycling
|OTL
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott
|OTL
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|OTL
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|OTL
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|OTL
|Amelie Rivat (Fra) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|OTL
|Marion Sicot (Fra) France
|OTL
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|OTL
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott
|OTL
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|OTL
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Procycling
|OTL
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|OTL
|Amber Leone Neben (USA) Team Veloconcept Women
|OTL
|Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|OTL
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|OTL
|Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
|OTL
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|OTL
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld - Kuota
|OTL
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Servetto Giusta
|OTL
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|OTL
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|OTL
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|OTL
|Cyriane Muller (Fra) France
|OTL
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|OTL
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|OTL
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|OTL
|Tatiana Shamanova (Rus) Bepink Cogeas
|OTL
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|OTL
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|OTL
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
|OTL
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|OTL
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
|OTL
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
|OTL
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Procycling
|OTL
|Fanny Leleu (Fra) France
|OTL
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb
|OTL
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|OTL
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) WM3 Procycling
|OTL
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra) France
|OTL
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|OTL
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
|OTL
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|OTL
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Ale Cipollini
|OTL
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|OTL
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|OTL
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|OTL
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) France
|OTL
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
|OTL
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|OTL
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|OTL
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|OTL
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Servetto Giusta
|OTL
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Cogeas
|OTL
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|OTL
|Urška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|OTL
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|OTL
|Laura Asencio (Fra) France
|OTL
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|OTL
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|OTL
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|OTL
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|OTL
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Anna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Procycling
|DNF
|Nicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNS
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Kuota
