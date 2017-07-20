Trending

Van Vleuten wins on the Izoard to take La Course title

Deignan second and Longo Borghini third

Image 1 of 42

A very happy Annemiek van Vleuten

A very happy Annemiek van Vleuten
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans)

Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

Puck Moonen (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Puck Moonen (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

Puck Moonen (Lotto Soudal Ladies) on the start line

Puck Moonen (Lotto Soudal Ladies) on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 42

The La Course peloton at the start line in Briancon

The La Course peloton at the start line in Briancon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) gets her winning gap

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) gets her winning gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) rides away from Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) rides away from Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) puts in her attack

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) puts in her attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 42

Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 42

Jessie Daams (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Jessie Daams (Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 42

Molly Weaver hits the deck

Molly Weaver hits the deck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 42

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Procycling) climbing to ninth place

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Procycling) climbing to ninth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 42

Tiffany Cromwell in the custom Canyon SRAM kit for La Course

Tiffany Cromwell in the custom Canyon SRAM kit for La Course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

Marianne Vos (WM3 Procycling) missed the time cut

Marianne Vos (WM3 Procycling) missed the time cut
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 42

Amanda Spratt sitting second wheel

Amanda Spratt sitting second wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 42

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 42

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) sitting in the peloton

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) sitting in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 42

Linda Villumsen (Veloconcept Women)

Linda Villumsen (Veloconcept Women)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 42

Georgia Williams asks for service

Georgia Williams asks for service
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 42

La Course winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott)

La Course winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 42

Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) won the combativity prize

Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) won the combativity prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 42

Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans), Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5)

Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans), Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 42

Karol-Ann Canuel sitting on the wheel of Boels teammate Megan Guarnier

Karol-Ann Canuel sitting on the wheel of Boels teammate Megan Guarnier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 42

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo Bigla)

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo Bigla)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 42

FDJ were one of the early instigators

FDJ were one of the early instigators
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 42

Direction Izoard

Direction Izoard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 42

The fast pace quickly whittled down the bunch

The fast pace quickly whittled down the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 42

The mountains loom in the foreground

The mountains loom in the foreground
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

Boels Dolmans controlled the peloton for much of the day

Boels Dolmans controlled the peloton for much of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

There was some great weather for the fourth edition of La Course

There was some great weather for the fourth edition of La Course
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 42

Lizzie Deignan tries to chase down the race lead

Lizzie Deignan tries to chase down the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 42

Annemiek van Vleuten said she regretted going so early, but it worked

Annemiek van Vleuten said she regretted going so early, but it worked
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

Racing in France is nothing without some enormous flags on the side of the road

Racing in France is nothing without some enormous flags on the side of the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

Elisa Longo Borghini looked in trouble but fought back for third place

Elisa Longo Borghini looked in trouble but fought back for third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

Lotto Soudal's Puck Moonen

Lotto Soudal's Puck Moonen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

Molly Weaver was one of those involved in an early crash

Molly Weaver was one of those involved in an early crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Annemiek van Vleuten wore a skinsuit for the climb of the Izoard

Annemiek van Vleuten wore a skinsuit for the climb of the Izoard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

Annemiek van Vleuten wins La Course on the Col d'Izoard

Annemiek van Vleuten wins La Course on the Col d'Izoard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

Annemiek van Vleuten comes over the top as she approaches the finish line

Annemiek van Vleuten comes over the top as she approaches the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

The multi-coloured peloton stands out on the background of the green

The multi-coloured peloton stands out on the background of the green
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

The group of favourites ascends the Col d'Izoard

The group of favourites ascends the Col d'Izoard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

The fans were out early to cheer on the riders

The fans were out early to cheer on the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) claimed the Women's WorldTour offering of La Course by Tour de France with a dominant performance on the Izoard. The Orica rider made use of some botched tactics from Boels Dolmans on the final climb before jumping clear with around four kilometres to go. Lizzie Deignan, who set the pace for the majority of the climb in a bit to set-up her teammate Megan Guarnier, was unable to follow Van Vleuten's attack and was forced to settle for second. Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) finished third.

"To finish here at the Tour de France with so many people is amazing," Van Vleuten said after the race. "Especially when before I wasn't a climber but since the Rio Olympic Games when I was able to climb with everyone uphill that inspired me to focus more on the climbing. To organise this uphill finish for the girls on the Tour de France is great.

"To be honest, I regretted that I went so early. I had double tactics in mind because we have the pursuit on Saturday and I wanted to have some time in front also. I knew that everybody was hurting and I thought that it was better to go. If you wait to long then it makes it easier for the others. If have the legs then it's good to go early."

As expected the stage came down to showdown on the Izoard. Only Linda Villumsen was able to break free and the former world time trial champion built up a 30-second lead on the lower slopes of the climb.

Boels Dolmans - mainly through Deignan – set the pace in pursuit and whittled down the lead group to under a dozen riders. However's Deignan's pace was too much for the rest of her team and she was briefly forced to ease up as Guarnier battled back into contention.

Orica, meanwhile, allowed Boels to set the pace and then made use of the confusion before Van Vleuten attacked.

The top riders will now go into a pursuit style time trial on Saturday, with the time gaps decided by the gaps at the finish on the Izoard. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica - Scott2:07:18
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:43
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:01:23
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:28
5Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:33
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Scott0:01:41
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:51
8Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Servetto Giusta0:02:24
9Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Procycling0:02:52
10Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:04
11Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:12
12Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
13Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:03:38
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb0:04:25
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb0:04:34
16Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing
17Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
18Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
19Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:50
20Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:08
21Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bepink Cogeas
22Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women0:05:15
23Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Astana Women's Team0:05:19
24Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products0:05:35
25Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:05:51
26Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld - Kuota0:06:00
27Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb0:06:48
28Ane Santesteban Gonzales (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:06:58
29Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota0:07:25
30Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
31Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
32Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:07:29
33Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:07:32
34Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Servetto Giusta0:07:46
35Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Scott0:08:12
36Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:08:22
37Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:28
38Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:08:37
39Severine Eraud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:08:55
40Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:09:09
41Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women0:09:14
42Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:29
43Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:09:34
44Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - Scott0:09:49
45Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:04
46Alison Jackson (Can) Bepink Cogeas0:10:12
OTLAlice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld - Kuota
OTLMarianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Procycling
OTLJenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott
OTLSofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
OTLChristine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
OTLCharlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
OTLAmelie Rivat (Fra) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
OTLMarion Sicot (Fra) France
OTLLisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
OTLGeorgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott
OTLSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
OTLJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
OTLAnouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Procycling
OTLLeah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
OTLAmber Leone Neben (USA) Team Veloconcept Women
OTLAude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
OTLLex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
OTLShani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
OTLElena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
OTLNathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld - Kuota
OTLLaura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) Servetto Giusta
OTLCharlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
OTLVictorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
OTLNikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
OTLCyriane Muller (Fra) France
OTLNatalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
OTLDaniela Reis (Por) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
OTLAmiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
OTLTatiana Shamanova (Rus) Bepink Cogeas
OTLJessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
OTLJulie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
OTLIngvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
OTLNicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
OTLSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
OTLAnna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
OTLLauren Kitchen (Aus) WM3 Procycling
OTLFanny Leleu (Fra) France
OTLRozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb
OTLAlexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
OTLValentina Scandolara (Ita) WM3 Procycling
OTLLucie Lahaye (Fra) France
OTLClaudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
OTLKatia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink Cogeas
OTLTiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
OTLDaiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Ale Cipollini
OTLSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
OTLChristina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
OTLBrianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
OTLMarjolaine Bazin (Fra) France
OTLKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto Giusta
OTLAmy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
OTLSoraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
OTLMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
OTLClemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Servetto Giusta
OTLTereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Cogeas
OTLSara Penton (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
OTLUrška Žigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
OTLBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
OTLLaura Asencio (Fra) France
OTLCecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
OTLMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
OTLPuck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
OTLWilleke Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
OTLAmy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
OTLMieke Docx (Bel) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
OTLIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFAnna Plichta (Pol) WM3 Procycling
DNFNicolle Bruderer (Gua) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFMolly Weaver (GBr) Team Sunweb
DNFMartina Stefani (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFAlice Cobb (GBr) Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNSKaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Kuota

Latest on Cyclingnews