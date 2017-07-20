Image 1 of 42 A very happy Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Puck Moonen (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 Puck Moonen (Lotto Soudal Ladies) on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 The La Course peloton at the start line in Briancon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) gets her winning gap (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) rides away from Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) puts in her attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 Shara Gillow (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 42 Jessie Daams (Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 42 Molly Weaver hits the deck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 42 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Procycling) climbing to ninth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 42 Tiffany Cromwell in the custom Canyon SRAM kit for La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 Marianne Vos (WM3 Procycling) missed the time cut (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 Amanda Spratt sitting second wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 42 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) sitting in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 Linda Villumsen (Veloconcept Women) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 Georgia Williams asks for service (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 42 La Course winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) won the combativity prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans), Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 Karol-Ann Canuel sitting on the wheel of Boels teammate Megan Guarnier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo Bigla) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 FDJ were one of the early instigators (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 Direction Izoard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 The fast pace quickly whittled down the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 The mountains loom in the foreground (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Boels Dolmans controlled the peloton for much of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 There was some great weather for the fourth edition of La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 42 Lizzie Deignan tries to chase down the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 Annemiek van Vleuten said she regretted going so early, but it worked (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Racing in France is nothing without some enormous flags on the side of the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 Elisa Longo Borghini looked in trouble but fought back for third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 Lotto Soudal's Puck Moonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 Molly Weaver was one of those involved in an early crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 Annemiek van Vleuten wore a skinsuit for the climb of the Izoard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 Annemiek van Vleuten wins La Course on the Col d'Izoard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 Annemiek van Vleuten comes over the top as she approaches the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 The multi-coloured peloton stands out on the background of the green (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 The group of favourites ascends the Col d'Izoard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 The fans were out early to cheer on the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica Scott) claimed the Women's WorldTour offering of La Course by Tour de France with a dominant performance on the Izoard. The Orica rider made use of some botched tactics from Boels Dolmans on the final climb before jumping clear with around four kilometres to go. Lizzie Deignan, who set the pace for the majority of the climb in a bit to set-up her teammate Megan Guarnier, was unable to follow Van Vleuten's attack and was forced to settle for second. Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) finished third.

"To finish here at the Tour de France with so many people is amazing," Van Vleuten said after the race. "Especially when before I wasn't a climber but since the Rio Olympic Games when I was able to climb with everyone uphill that inspired me to focus more on the climbing. To organise this uphill finish for the girls on the Tour de France is great.

"To be honest, I regretted that I went so early. I had double tactics in mind because we have the pursuit on Saturday and I wanted to have some time in front also. I knew that everybody was hurting and I thought that it was better to go. If you wait to long then it makes it easier for the others. If have the legs then it's good to go early."

As expected the stage came down to showdown on the Izoard. Only Linda Villumsen was able to break free and the former world time trial champion built up a 30-second lead on the lower slopes of the climb.

Boels Dolmans - mainly through Deignan – set the pace in pursuit and whittled down the lead group to under a dozen riders. However's Deignan's pace was too much for the rest of her team and she was briefly forced to ease up as Guarnier battled back into contention.

Orica, meanwhile, allowed Boels to set the pace and then made use of the confusion before Van Vleuten attacked.

The top riders will now go into a pursuit style time trial on Saturday, with the time gaps decided by the gaps at the finish on the Izoard.

Full Results