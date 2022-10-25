Vas beats Vos in Nacht van Woerden

Hungarian Kata Blanka Vas celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Koppenbergcross

Hungarian champion Blanka Vas (SD Worx) lit up the nighttime Nacht van Woerden, taking her fifth victory of the 2022-2023 cyclocross season, beating the reigning world champion Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma). Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was third.

The trio of riders broke away early in the C2 race, which made its return after two years of cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pieterse took the hole shot and forced a separation first but in the closing lap, it was Vas who finally shook off her rivals and soloed in for the win.

Vos, curiously riding with a headlight on her bars, literally lit up the finishing straight just behind, while Pieterse held off the chase from Manon Bakker to secure the last podium spot.

