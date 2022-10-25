Van der Haar lights up men's contest to win Kiremko Nacht van Woerden

Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) rode solo through the shadows of the rare nighttime C2 race and won Kiremko Nacht van Woerden for elite men.

Quinten Hermans (Tormans Cyclo Cross Team) finished second and 21-year-old Ryan Kamp (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) was third from the field of 72 largely-Dutch riders.

Van der Haar, who is fifth in the World Cup standings, was the defending men’s champion from 2019. The Kiremko Nacht van Woerden returned Tuesday night for its 22nd edition after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)