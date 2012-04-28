Milne takes hard-fought sprint over Mancebo, Young
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|4:14:04
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|3
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|4
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:00:02
|5
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|6
|Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|7
|Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)
|8
|Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)
|9
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)
|10
|Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)
|0:00:07
|11
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:09
|12
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|13
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|14
|Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|15
|Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|16
|Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|17
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|18
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|19
|Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|20
|Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|21
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|22
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|23
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|25
|Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
|26
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|27
|Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|28
|Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team)
|29
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|30
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:19
|31
|Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|32
|Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|33
|Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|34
|A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|35
|Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
|36
|Arles Castro (Colombian National Team)
|37
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|38
|Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|39
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
|40
|Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|41
|Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|42
|James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|43
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
|44
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|45
|Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|46
|Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)
|47
|Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:00:26
|48
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)
|49
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
|0:00:29
|50
|Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:31
|51
|Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|52
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|53
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:38
|54
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|55
|Sullivan Sean (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:42
|56
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:01:04
|57
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)
|58
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
|0:01:22
|59
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:32
|60
|Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|0:01:34
|61
|Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:55
|62
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:14
|63
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:19
|64
|Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|0:03:44
|65
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:04:00
|66
|Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:04:02
|67
|Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|0:05:02
|68
|Christian Parrett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:06:15
|69
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:07:25
|70
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|71
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|72
|Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|73
|Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:08:28
|74
|Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:08:34
|75
|Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:08:37
|76
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
|0:10:56
|77
|Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|0:13:31
|78
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|79
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:13:35
|80
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|0:14:34
|81
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|82
|Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|0:17:11
|83
|Max Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|84
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing)
|85
|Shane Braley (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|86
|Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
|87
|Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
|88
|Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
|89
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:17:28
|90
|Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:22:26
|91
|David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
|92
|Booey Hottenstein (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|0:25:50
|93
|Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|94
|Tucker Olander (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
|0:26:07
|95
|Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|0:26:39
|96
|Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
|0:27:47
|97
|Bob Stumpf (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|98
|Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:30:05
|99
|Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:33:20
|100
|Simon Bennett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:33:55
|HD
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:43:28
|DNF
|Brett Tivers (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
|DNF
|Zach Hughes (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
|DNF
|Gerald Tucker (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|DNF
|John Minturn (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Seitzandy (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Kris French (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Craig Magee (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
|DNF
|Sean Barrie (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|15
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|12
|3
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|10
|4
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|7
|5
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|6
|6
|Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|5
|7
|Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)
|4
|8
|Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)
|3
|9
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)
|2
|10
|Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|3
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Competitive Cyclist
|12:42:25
|2
|Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
|3
|Team Exergy
|0:00:02
|4
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:05
|5
|Columbian National Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:14
|7
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:00:24
|8
|ELBOWZ Racing
|0:00:36
|9
|BMC-Hincapie Development
|0:00:44
|10
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:00:51
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:04:27
|12
|Athletix Cyclig Team
|0:06:30
|13
|Horizon Organic/Panache Devo
|0:26:42
|14
|Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicl
|0:45:04
|15
|BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:46:02
|16
|XxX Racing-AthletCo
|0:50:20
|17
|Mt Borah/Minerva Design
|0:56:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|4:22:11
|2
|Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:18
|3
|Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:20
|4
|Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|0:00:22
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|6
|Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)
|0:00:24
|7
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|0:00:25
|8
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|0:00:27
|9
|Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)
|10
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:29
|11
|Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:30
|12
|Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:00:31
|13
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:33
|14
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|15
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|16
|Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team)
|0:00:36
|17
|Arles Castro (Colombian National Team)
|18
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:39
|19
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:42
|20
|Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:43
|21
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|22
|Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)
|0:00:45
|23
|Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:46
|24
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:50
|25
|Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:54
|26
|Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)
|27
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:55
|28
|Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:57
|29
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:58
|30
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|31
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:59
|32
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:01:00
|33
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|34
|Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:01:04
|35
|Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:01:05
|36
|Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:01:07
|37
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|38
|Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:01:10
|39
|Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
|0:01:15
|40
|Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|41
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
|0:01:16
|42
|Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:19
|43
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
|0:01:30
|44
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:01:31
|45
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:01:32
|46
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|47
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|48
|Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:35
|49
|Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:01:37
|50
|Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:38
|51
|James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:01:41
|52
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:01:43
|53
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:01:48
|54
|Sullivan Sean (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:01:53
|55
|Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:56
|56
|Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
|0:01:58
|57
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
|0:02:01
|58
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
|0:02:18
|59
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:23
|60
|Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|61
|Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:29
|62
|A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:02:34
|63
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:42
|64
|Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|0:04:29
|65
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:04:51
|66
|Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|0:05:40
|67
|Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:05:54
|68
|Christian Parrett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:07:03
|69
|Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:07:59
|70
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:08:09
|71
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:08:14
|72
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:08:36
|73
|Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:09:43
|74
|Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:09:50
|75
|Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:10:06
|76
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
|0:11:39
|77
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:14:38
|78
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:15:03
|79
|Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|0:15:32
|80
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:15:50
|81
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|0:15:57
|82
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:18:22
|83
|Shane Braley (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:18:37
|84
|Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
|0:18:38
|85
|Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
|0:18:40
|86
|Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|0:18:42
|87
|Max Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|0:18:44
|88
|Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:19:03
|89
|Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:19:09
|90
|David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
|0:24:07
|91
|Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:24:32
|92
|Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:27:18
|93
|Tucker Olander (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
|0:27:36
|94
|Booey Hottenstein (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|0:28:18
|95
|Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|0:28:56
|96
|Bob Stumpf (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:29:35
|97
|Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
|0:30:00
|98
|Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:31:23
|99
|Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:35:13
|100
|Simon Bennett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|0:36:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|15
|pts
|2
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|12
|3
|Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|10
|4
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|7
|5
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|6
|6
|Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|5
|7
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
|5
|8
|Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)
|4
|9
|Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)
|3
|10
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|11
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)
|2
|12
|Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)
|1
|13
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Competitive Cyclist Racin
|13:07:30
|2
|Team Exergy
|0:00:18
|3
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Columbian National Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Gear
|0:00:35
|6
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kel
|0:00:36
|7
|ELBOWZ Racing
|0:01:26
|8
|CashCall Mortgage
|0:01:57
|9
|Panther p/b Competitive C
|0:03:23
|10
|BMC-Hincapie Development
|0:03:27
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:05:48
|12
|Athletix Cyclig Team
|0:08:05
|13
|Horizon Organic/Panache D
|0:29:23
|14
|BikeReg.com/Cannondale El
|0:48:37
|15
|Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicl
|0:48:41
|16
|XxX Racing-AthletCo
|0:53:27
|17
|Mt Borah/Minerva Design
|1:01:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2:29:32
|2
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:02
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:39
|4
|Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:01
|6
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)
|8
|Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)
|9
|Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|0:02:10
|10
|Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)
|0:02:12
|11
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)
|0:02:17
|12
|Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|13
|Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)
|0:02:23
|14
|Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO - To The Top)
|0:05:12
|15
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|16
|Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|17
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top)
|18
|Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)
|0:08:09
|19
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:08:12
|20
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)
|21
|Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|0:08:23
|22
|Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|0:08:43
|23
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)
|0:08:47
|24
|Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO - To The Top)
|25
|Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|26
|Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|0:12:24
|27
|Jennifer Mix (787 Racing)
|0:12:26
|28
|Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:16:11
|29
|Jerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:16:27
|30
|Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:16:46
|31
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:24:49
|32
|Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:30:06
|33
|Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|0:43:31
|34
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:47:13
|35
|Jennifer Perricone (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:51:13
|DNS
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|15
|pts
|2
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|12
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|4
|Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|5
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|6
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|7
|Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)
|4
|8
|Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)
|3
|9
|Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|2
|10
|Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|3
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kel
|7:29:54
|2
|FCS|Rouse' p/b Mr Restore
|0:03:11
|3
|Team TIBCO
|0:11:23
|4
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinde
|0:28:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2:39:24
|2
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|0:00:04
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:50
|4
|Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:48
|5
|Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)
|0:02:10
|6
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)
|0:02:24
|7
|Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|0:02:34
|8
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:44
|9
|Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|0:02:46
|10
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:52
|11
|Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)
|0:03:18
|12
|Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)
|0:03:34
|13
|Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)
|0:03:42
|14
|Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO - To The Top)
|0:06:37
|15
|Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:06:38
|16
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top)
|0:07:07
|17
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:07:14
|18
|Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)
|0:08:39
|19
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:09:18
|20
|Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|0:09:22
|21
|Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO - To The Top)
|0:09:34
|22
|Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)
|0:09:35
|23
|Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|0:10:14
|24
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)
|0:10:31
|25
|Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|0:10:41
|26
|Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|0:14:45
|27
|Jennifer Mix (787 Racing)
|0:15:00
|28
|Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:17:18
|29
|Jerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:17:55
|30
|Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:19:33
|31
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:25:17
|32
|Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:32:46
|33
|Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|0:48:10
|34
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:50:08
|35
|Jennifer Perricone (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:53:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|15
|pts
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|13
|3
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|12
|4
|Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|5
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|6
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|7
|Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|5
|8
|Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)
|4
|9
|Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)
|3
|10
|Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|2
|11
|Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)
|1
|12
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kel
|8:00:23
|2
|FCS|Rouse' p/b Mr Restore
|0:03:19
|3
|Team TIBCO
|0:11:54
|4
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinde
|0:31:39
