Trending

Milne takes hard-fought sprint over Mancebo, Young

Small wins women's stage, takes race lead

Full Results

Elite Men Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)4:14:04
2Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
3Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
4Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:02
5Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:04
6Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
7Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)
8Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)
9Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)
10Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)0:00:07
11Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:09
12Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
13Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
14Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
16Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
17Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
18Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
19Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
21Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
22Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
23Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
24Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
25Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
26Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
27Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team)
29David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
30Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:19
31Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
32Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
33Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
34A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
35Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
36Arles Castro (Colombian National Team)
37Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
38Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
39Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
40Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
41Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
42James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
43Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
44Bobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
45Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
46Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)
47Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:26
48Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)
49Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:00:29
50Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:31
51Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
52Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
53Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:38
54Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
55Sullivan Sean (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:42
56Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:01:04
57Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)
58Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)0:01:22
59Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:32
60Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:01:34
61Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:55
62Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:14
63Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:19
64Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:03:44
65Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:00
66Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:02
67Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:05:02
68Christian Parrett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:06:15
69Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:07:25
70Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
71Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
72Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
73Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:08:28
74Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:08:34
75Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:08:37
76Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:10:56
77Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:13:31
78David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
79Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:35
80Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:14:34
81Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
82Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:17:11
83Max Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
84Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing)
85Shane Braley (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
86Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
87Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
88Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
89Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:17:28
90Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)0:22:26
91David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
92Booey Hottenstein (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:25:50
93Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
94Tucker Olander (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:26:07
95Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:26:39
96Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:27:47
97Bob Stumpf (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
98Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:30:05
99Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:33:20
100Simon Bennett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:33:55
HDJustin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:43:28
DNFBrett Tivers (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
DNFZach Hughes (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
DNFGerald Tucker (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
DNFJohn Minturn (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
DNFSeitzandy (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
DNFKris French (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
DNFCraig Magee (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
DNFSean Barrie (XO Communications p/b Cisco)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)15pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)12
3Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
4Logan Loader (Team Exergy)7
5Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)6
6Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)5
7Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)4
8Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)3
9Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)2
10Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)1

Intermediate Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)5pts
2Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Competitive Cyclist12:42:25
2Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
3Team Exergy0:00:02
4BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:05
5Columbian National Team0:00:07
6Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:14
7CashCall Mortgage0:00:24
8ELBOWZ Racing0:00:36
9BMC-Hincapie Development0:00:44
10Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:00:51
11Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:27
12Athletix Cyclig Team0:06:30
13Horizon Organic/Panache Devo0:26:42
14Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicl0:45:04
15BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:46:02
16XxX Racing-AthletCo0:50:20
17Mt Borah/Minerva Design0:56:19

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)4:22:11
2Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:18
3Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20
4Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:22
5Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
6Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)0:00:24
7Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:25
8Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:27
9Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)
10Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:29
11Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
12Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:31
13Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:33
14Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
15Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
16Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team)0:00:36
17Arles Castro (Colombian National Team)
18Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:39
19Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:42
20Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:43
21Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
22Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)0:00:45
23Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:46
24Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:50
25Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:54
26Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)
27David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:55
28Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:57
29Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:58
30Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
31Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:59
32Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:00
33Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
34Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:04
35Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:01:05
36Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:01:07
37Bobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:01:09
38Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:10
39Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)0:01:15
40Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
41Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:01:16
42Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:19
43Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:01:30
44Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:01:31
45Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:32
46Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
47Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
48Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:35
49Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:01:37
50Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:38
51James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:01:41
52Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:43
53Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:01:48
54Sullivan Sean (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:53
55Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:56
56Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)0:01:58
57Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:02:01
58Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)0:02:18
59Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:23
60Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
61Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:29
62A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:02:34
63Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:42
64Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:04:29
65Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:51
66Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:05:40
67Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:54
68Christian Parrett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:07:03
69Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:59
70Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:08:09
71Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:14
72Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:08:36
73Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:09:43
74Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:09:50
75Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:10:06
76Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:11:39
77Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:38
78David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:15:03
79Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:15:32
80Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:15:50
81Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:15:57
82Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:18:22
83Shane Braley (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:18:37
84Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:18:38
85Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:18:40
86Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:18:42
87Max Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:18:44
88Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:19:03
89Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing)0:19:09
90David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:24:07
91Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)0:24:32
92Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:27:18
93Tucker Olander (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:27:36
94Booey Hottenstein (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:28:18
95Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:28:56
96Bob Stumpf (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:29:35
97Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:30:00
98Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:31:23
99Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:35:13
100Simon Bennett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:36:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)15pts
2Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)12
3Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
4Logan Loader (Team Exergy)7
5Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)6
6Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)5
7Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)5
8Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)4
9Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)3
10Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
11Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)2
12Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)1
13Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Competitive Cyclist Racin13:07:30
2Team Exergy0:00:18
3BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:22
4Columbian National Team0:00:27
5Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Gear0:00:35
6Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kel0:00:36
7ELBOWZ Racing0:01:26
8CashCall Mortgage0:01:57
9Panther p/b Competitive C0:03:23
10BMC-Hincapie Development0:03:27
11Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:48
12Athletix Cyclig Team0:08:05
13Horizon Organic/Panache D0:29:23
14BikeReg.com/Cannondale El0:48:37
15Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicl0:48:41
16XxX Racing-AthletCo0:53:27
17Mt Borah/Minerva Design1:01:35

Elite Women stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2:29:32
2Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:00:02
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:39
4Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:01
6Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)
8Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)
9Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:02:10
10Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)0:02:12
11Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)0:02:17
12Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)
13Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)0:02:23
14Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO - To The Top)0:05:12
15Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
16Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top)
18Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)0:08:09
19Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:08:12
20Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)
21Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:08:23
22Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)0:08:43
23Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)0:08:47
24Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO - To The Top)
25Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)
26Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:12:24
27Jennifer Mix (787 Racing)0:12:26
28Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:16:11
29Jerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:16:27
30Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:16:46
31Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:24:49
32Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:30:06
33Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)0:43:31
34Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:47:13
35Jennifer Perricone (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:51:13
DNSMeredith Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15pts
2Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)12
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
4Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
5Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
6Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
7Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)4
8Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)3
9Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)2
10Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)1

Intermediate Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kel7:29:54
2FCS|Rouse' p/b Mr Restore0:03:11
3Team TIBCO0:11:23
4Team Kenda p/b Geargrinde0:28:17

Elite Women General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2:39:24
2Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:00:04
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:50
4Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:48
5Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)0:02:10
6Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)0:02:24
7Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:02:34
8Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:44
9Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:02:46
10Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:52
11Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)0:03:18
12Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)0:03:34
13Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)0:03:42
14Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO - To The Top)0:06:37
15Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:06:38
16Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top)0:07:07
17Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:07:14
18Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)0:08:39
19Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:09:18
20Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:09:22
21Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO - To The Top)0:09:34
22Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)0:09:35
23Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:10:14
24Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)0:10:31
25Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)0:10:41
26Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:14:45
27Jennifer Mix (787 Racing)0:15:00
28Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:17:18
29Jerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:17:55
30Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:19:33
31Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:25:17
32Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:32:46
33Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)0:48:10
34Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:50:08
35Jennifer Perricone (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:53:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)13
3Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)12
4Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
5Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
6Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
7Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)5
8Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)4
9Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)3
10Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)2
11Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)1
12Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kel8:00:23
2FCS|Rouse' p/b Mr Restore0:03:19
3Team TIBCO0:11:54
4Team Kenda p/b Geargrinde0:31:39

Latest on Cyclingnews