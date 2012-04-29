Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies' first-year pro Jade Wilcoxson soloed in for the win Sunday on a difficult, technical criterium course with more than 33 meters of climbing per lap to take her first National Race Calendar stage and her first NRC overall victory on the fourth and final day of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas.

Wilcoxson, who also earned the green points jersey, started the day 46 seconds down on teammate and race leader Carmen Small, while Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse) was just four seconds behind in second. With time bonuses of six, four and two points given to the top three on the stage, the fight for the overall win was far from over.

But Wilcoxson made the small gap between first and second moot when she joined Anna Sanders (FCR-Rouse) and Maria Luisa (Columbian National Team) off the front on the third lap of the 55-minute event. She said the team plan was for herself and Small to try and make it into any breakaways to guarantee no dangerous riders earned the time bonuses, but while Small and her leader's jersey were heavily marked, Wilcoxson slipped away.

The lead trio poured on the power and rode away from the peloton, eventually getting out of sight from the field over much of the eight-corner course. Wilcoxson jettisoned her two breakaway companions on the second intermediate sprint with about 10 laps to go and made contact with the back of the blown-apart field on the last lap. She finished 28 seconds ahead of Luisa, who also stayed away until the end, and, more importantly, 42 seconds ahead of Small. With the six-second time bonus for the win, Wilcoxson grabbed the pink winner's jersey from her teammate by just two seconds.

"I felt bad," Wilcoxson said of taking the overall win from Small. "But it's all in the family, so it's okay."

Wilcoxson finished eighth on the 4km stage 1 time trial on Thursday, just eight seconds off the winning time set by TIBCO-To the Top's Amanda Miller. She finished third on the stage 2 road race, which Small won, despite saying it was the worst she had ever felt on a bike.

"That stage set a new bar for suffering," Wilcoxson said.

She repeated her third-place finish again on the stage 3 road race won by TIBCO's Samantha Schneider before taking her first NRC win and the overall Sunday. Wilcoxson said the result should provide a good boost of confidence for herself and her Optum teammates heading into the upcoming Tour of the Gila and then the UCI 2.HC Exergy Tour in Idaho.

Mancebo fends off final challenges to take men's overall

Competitive Cyclist's Francisco Mancebo defended his NRC lead by taking the overall win after earning the leader's jersey on day one, while national criterium champion Eric Young (Bissell pro Cycling) won the final stage.

Mancebo headed into the last day with a 16-second lead over Kenda/5-Hour Energy's Shawn Milne and 18 seconds over teammate Cesar Grajales. It was similar to the situation the former Spanish national champion faced going into the final stage last year, when he lost his overall lead and tumbled down the standings.

"Thinking back to last year where we came four laps from winning the race, we definitely had that in the back of our heads," said Competitive Cyclist team director Gord Fraser. "It was a tough race, a lot of teams threw everything they had at us, and we came up good. We had a real strong team showing."

The men's finale started with repeated attacks from Bissell, hoping to get its first stage win of the tour, and Kenda, wanting to move Milne from second overall into first. But the field was still together 45 minutes into the 85-minute race, shuffling and reshuffling as attacks went off but were quickly reeled back in.

Bissell's Frank Pipp, the 2011 overall leader, escaped the bunch with about 10 laps remaining and with two other riders gained 10 seconds on the field. The move was quickly pulled back, and Redlands Bicycle Classic overall winner Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) countered with a solo flier, quickly building a 15-second gap. Starting the day just 27 seconds down, Gaimon's dangerous move prompted another chase from a tiring Competitive Cyclist squad, which was aided by Bissell's stage-win hopes.

Gaimon's advantage surged to 20 seconds with five laps to go, forcing Mancebo to take control of the chase while pulling the entire field along with him. He whittled Gaimon's lead down to 15 seconds with three to go and then pulled the Kenda rider back before the start of the penultimate lap. Kenda and Bissell battled for control over the closing laps, with Bissell delivering Young for the win. Stage 3 winner Eric Marcotte (Elbowz racing) finished second, while Kenda's Milne grabbed third.

Mancebo clung to the race lead by just 14 seconds over Milne, who took home the green points jersey. Grajales held onto third overall.

Fraser said the three-day yellow jersey defense provided a good test for the Competitive Cyclist squad heading into this week's Tour of the Gila. After winning the opening time trial by just five seconds, Mancebo helped his cause by finishing second to Milne in the stage 2 field sprint, a result that prevented the other GC rivals from chipping away at his opening advantage.

"We knew the first road stage had a very difficult finish and he could pad his lead there," Fraser said of the team's tactical plan. "We had the reference of last year when he got third in that stage. So we were optimistic he would get a bonus. And certainly he had a good sprint with second. That last k of that stage is very, very difficult and technical, and he excels at that."

Mancebo finished 24th but earned the same time as the leaders in the crash-marred sprint finish of stage 3, where Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) won and Milne got another time bonus for second. Mancebo held off challenges from Kenda, Optum and Bissell on stage 4, finishing fifth but with the same time as the stage winner to maintain his overall lead.

Fraser said the difference between last year and this year boiled down to a better cast of dedicated supporters around his seasoned team leader.

"We kind of left our speed element in Speedweek," Fraser said. "So we sacrificed stage wins for that potential jersey defense, which obviously played out for us. All eight riders were dedicated to that yellow jersey for Competitive Cyclist. So that was the big difference. I think we match up top to bottom now, eight deep, with most teams, and it showed this week."

Fraser said the team also got extra motivation riding for Bill Peterson, a longtime cycling pedorthist who is fighting cancer. Over the past 30 years, Peterson has worked with many of the world's best cyclists and teams, including Motorola, US Postal, Mercury, Saturn and HealthNet.

"Basically, he does everybody, all the athletes; people fly in from all over the world to get fixed by Bill," Fraser said. "He's been in a two or three year battle with cancer, and he's in it really deep right now. All of us at Competitive Cyclist had him on our minds today. This win definitely goes out to him, and we wish him and his family all the best."

Elite Women stage 4 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:54:52 2 Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team) 0:00:28 3 Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:00:38 4 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:40 5 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:42 6 Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:00:48 7 Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:00:57 8 Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:03:18 9 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred) 11 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top) 12 Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top) 13 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne) 14 Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 16 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 17 Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:03:22 18 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 19 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing) 21 Katherine Williams (Team Belladium) 22 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:08 23 Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:05:23 24 Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:05:53 25 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:03

Points 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 pts 2 Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team) 12 3 Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top) 10 4 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 5 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 6 Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 5 7 Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 4 8 Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top) 3 9 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 10 Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred) 1

Sprint 1 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi) 3 3 Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 1

Sprint 2 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team) 3 3 Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 1

Sprint 3 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team) 3 3 Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 1

Teams 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2:45:58 2 FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore 0:03:41 3 Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:05:52 4 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:13:07

Final general classification 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6:40:59 2 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:02 3 Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:00:12 4 Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team) 0:01:54 5 Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:02:51 6 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:52 7 Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:26 8 Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:05:02 9 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:05:22 10 Katherine Williams (Team Belladium) 0:06:00 11 Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing) 0:06:16 12 Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred) 0:06:20 13 Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:07:29 14 Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:08:29 15 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:11:56 16 Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:12:04 17 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne) 0:12:13 18 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:12:20 19 Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:12:52 20 Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:12:53 21 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:12:59 22 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:21:46 23 Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:27:53 24 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:28:12 25 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:29:18

Points classification 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 61 pts 2 Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top) 30 3 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 28 4 Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team) 22 5 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 6 Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 17 7 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top) 15 8 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 9 Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 8 10 Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 11 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne) 6 12 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 5 13 Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 5 14 Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred) 4 15 Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top) 3 16 Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 3 17 Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing) 1 18 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 19 Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 1

Teams classification 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 20:04:30 2 FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore 0:07:00 3 Team TIBCO-To The Top 0:23:43 4 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 1:01:27

Elite Men's Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1:23:19 2 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing) 3 Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 4 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 5 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 6 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 7 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 8 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 9 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 11 Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy) 12 Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 13 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 14 Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 16 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 17 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 18 Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team) 19 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) 20 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing) 21 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 22 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 23 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 24 Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 25 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 26 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 27 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 28 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 29 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 30 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing) 31 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 32 Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 33 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 34 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 35 Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 36 Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team) 37 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 38 Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:14 39 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:19 40 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 41 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:24 42 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 43 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:32 44 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:34 45 Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team) 0:00:36 46 Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) 47 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 48 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 49 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 50 Arles Castro (Colombian National Team) 0:00:56 51 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:27 52 Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 53 Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:31 54 Sullivan Sean (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:02:22 55 Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:02:46 56 Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:03:20 57 Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:03:39 58 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 0:03:56 59 Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 60 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:04:16 61 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing) 62 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 63 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 64 David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:04:24 65 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:04:30 66 Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:05:11 67 Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:05:56 68 Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:07:01 69 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:07:10 70 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 71 James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:07:13 72 Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 73 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:18 74 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:07:21 75 Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team) 0:07:23 76 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 0:07:44 77 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 78 Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:10:09 DNS Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) DNF Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) DNF Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Bobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) DNF Max Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) DNF Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy) DNF Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) DNF Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team) 5 pts 2 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 3 3 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 3 3 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Exergy 4:09:57 2 Competitive Cyclist Racin 3 ELBOWZ Racing 4 BISSELL Pro Cycling 5 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kel 6 CashCall Mortgage 7 Hagens Berman Cycling 8 Columbian National Team 0:00:36 9 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Gear 0:01:27 10 Panther p/b Competitive C 0:04:10 11 BMC-Hincapie Development 0:04:16 12 Athletix Cyclig Team 0:12:24 13 XxX Racing-AthletCo 0:18:38

Elite Men Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 9:59:51 2 Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:00:14 3 Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:18 4 Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:20 5 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:22 6 Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy) 0:00:24 7 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:25 8 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 9 Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team) 0:00:27 10 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:30 11 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:31 12 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:33 13 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 14 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:36 15 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:39 16 Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:43 17 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 18 Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team) 0:00:45 19 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:55 20 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:58 21 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:00 22 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 23 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:04 24 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:01:05 25 Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 26 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:01:07 27 Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team) 0:01:12 28 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 0:01:16 29 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:29 30 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 0:01:30 31 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:01:31 32 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:32 33 Arles Castro (Colombian National Team) 34 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 35 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:01:37 36 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:38 37 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:46 38 Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:49 39 Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) 0:01:51 40 Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:01:54 41 Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:56 42 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:17 43 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:23 44 Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:25 45 A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:02:34 46 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:14 47 Sullivan Sean (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:04:15 48 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:51 49 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:15 50 Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:05:43 51 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:05:45 52 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 0:05:57 53 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 0:06:16 54 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:06:18 55 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:08:08 56 Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 57 Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team) 0:08:17 58 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:50 59 James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:08:54 60 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:14:22 61 Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:14:54 62 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:15:02 63 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:15:17 64 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:17:29 65 Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:18:40 66 Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:19:31 67 Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:20:53 68 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:22:42 69 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 0:23:41 70 David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:28:31 71 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:31:55 72 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:34:00 73 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:38:57 74 Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:41:29 75 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 0:42:02 76 Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:45:22 77 Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:48:52 78 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:53:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 38 pts 2 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing) 27 3 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 25 4 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 20 5 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 18 6 Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team) 14 7 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 14 8 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) 12 9 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 10 Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 5 11 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 5 12 Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 13 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 14 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 15 Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy) 4 16 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 17 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 18 Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team) 3 19 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 3 20 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 3 21 Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 3 22 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 3 23 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 24 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 2 25 Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team) 1 26 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 1 27 A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 1 28 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 1 29 Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 1