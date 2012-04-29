Trending

Wilcoxson wins women's Joe Martin Stage Race

Mancebo wraps up overall victory

Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategies' first-year pro Jade Wilcoxson soloed in for the win Sunday on a difficult, technical criterium course with more than 33 meters of climbing per lap to take her first National Race Calendar stage and her first NRC overall victory on the fourth and final day of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas.

Wilcoxson, who also earned the green points jersey, started the day 46 seconds down on teammate and race leader Carmen Small, while Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse) was just four seconds behind in second. With time bonuses of six, four and two points given to the top three on the stage, the fight for the overall win was far from over.

But Wilcoxson made the small gap between first and second moot when she joined Anna Sanders (FCR-Rouse) and Maria Luisa (Columbian National Team) off the front on the third lap of the 55-minute event. She said the team plan was for herself and Small to try and make it into any breakaways to guarantee no dangerous riders earned the time bonuses, but while Small and her leader's jersey were heavily marked, Wilcoxson slipped away.

The lead trio poured on the power and rode away from the peloton, eventually getting out of sight from the field over much of the eight-corner course. Wilcoxson jettisoned her two breakaway companions on the second intermediate sprint with about 10 laps to go and made contact with the back of the blown-apart field on the last lap. She finished 28 seconds ahead of Luisa, who also stayed away until the end, and, more importantly, 42 seconds ahead of Small. With the six-second time bonus for the win, Wilcoxson grabbed the pink winner's jersey from her teammate by just two seconds.

"I felt bad," Wilcoxson said of taking the overall win from Small. "But it's all in the family, so it's okay."

Wilcoxson finished eighth on the 4km stage 1 time trial on Thursday, just eight seconds off the winning time set by TIBCO-To the Top's Amanda Miller. She finished third on the stage 2 road race, which Small won, despite saying it was the worst she had ever felt on a bike.

"That stage set a new bar for suffering," Wilcoxson said.

She repeated her third-place finish again on the stage 3 road race won by TIBCO's Samantha Schneider before taking her first NRC win and the overall Sunday. Wilcoxson said the result should provide a good boost of confidence for herself and her Optum teammates heading into the upcoming Tour of the Gila and then the UCI 2.HC Exergy Tour in Idaho.

Mancebo fends off final challenges to take men's overall

Competitive Cyclist's Francisco Mancebo defended his NRC lead by taking the overall win after earning the leader's jersey on day one, while national criterium champion Eric Young (Bissell pro Cycling) won the final stage.

Mancebo headed into the last day with a 16-second lead over Kenda/5-Hour Energy's Shawn Milne and 18 seconds over teammate Cesar Grajales. It was similar to the situation the former Spanish national champion faced going into the final stage last year, when he lost his overall lead and tumbled down the standings.

"Thinking back to last year where we came four laps from winning the race, we definitely had that in the back of our heads," said Competitive Cyclist team director Gord Fraser. "It was a tough race, a lot of teams threw everything they had at us, and we came up good. We had a real strong team showing."

The men's finale started with repeated attacks from Bissell, hoping to get its first stage win of the tour, and Kenda, wanting to move Milne from second overall into first. But the field was still together 45 minutes into the 85-minute race, shuffling and reshuffling as attacks went off but were quickly reeled back in.

Bissell's Frank Pipp, the 2011 overall leader, escaped the bunch with about 10 laps remaining and with two other riders gained 10 seconds on the field. The move was quickly pulled back, and Redlands Bicycle Classic overall winner Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy) countered with a solo flier, quickly building a 15-second gap. Starting the day just 27 seconds down, Gaimon's dangerous move prompted another chase from a tiring Competitive Cyclist squad, which was aided by Bissell's stage-win hopes.

Gaimon's advantage surged to 20 seconds with five laps to go, forcing Mancebo to take control of the chase while pulling the entire field along with him. He whittled Gaimon's lead down to 15 seconds with three to go and then pulled the Kenda rider back before the start of the penultimate lap. Kenda and Bissell battled for control over the closing laps, with Bissell delivering Young for the win. Stage 3 winner Eric Marcotte (Elbowz racing) finished second, while Kenda's Milne grabbed third.

Mancebo clung to the race lead by just 14 seconds over Milne, who took home the green points jersey. Grajales held onto third overall.

Fraser said the three-day yellow jersey defense provided a good test for the Competitive Cyclist squad heading into this week's Tour of the Gila. After winning the opening time trial by just five seconds, Mancebo helped his cause by finishing second to Milne in the stage 2 field sprint, a result that prevented the other GC rivals from chipping away at his opening advantage.

"We knew the first road stage had a very difficult finish and he could pad his lead there," Fraser said of the team's tactical plan. "We had the reference of last year when he got third in that stage. So we were optimistic he would get a bonus. And certainly he had a good sprint with second. That last k of that stage is very, very difficult and technical, and he excels at that."

Mancebo finished 24th but earned the same time as the leaders in the crash-marred sprint finish of stage 3, where Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing) won and Milne got another time bonus for second. Mancebo held off challenges from Kenda, Optum and Bissell on stage 4, finishing fifth but with the same time as the stage winner to maintain his overall lead.

Fraser said the difference between last year and this year boiled down to a better cast of dedicated supporters around his seasoned team leader.

"We kind of left our speed element in Speedweek," Fraser said. "So we sacrificed stage wins for that potential jersey defense, which obviously played out for us. All eight riders were dedicated to that yellow jersey for Competitive Cyclist. So that was the big difference. I think we match up top to bottom now, eight deep, with most teams, and it showed this week."

Fraser said the team also got extra motivation riding for Bill Peterson, a longtime cycling pedorthist who is fighting cancer. Over the past 30 years, Peterson has worked with many of the world's best cyclists and teams, including Motorola, US Postal, Mercury, Saturn and HealthNet.

"Basically, he does everybody, all the athletes; people fly in from all over the world to get fixed by Bill," Fraser said. "He's been in a two or three year battle with cancer, and he's in it really deep right now. All of us at Competitive Cyclist had him on our minds today. This win definitely goes out to him, and we wish him and his family all the best."

Elite Women stage 4
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:54:52
2Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)0:00:28
3Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)0:00:38
4Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:40
5Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:42
6Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:00:48
7Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:00:57
8Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)0:03:18
9Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)
11Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)
12Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top)
13Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)
14Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)
16Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
17Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:03:22
18Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
19Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)
21Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)
22Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:05:08
23Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:05:23
24Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:05:53
25Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:03

Points
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15pts
2Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)12
3Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)10
4Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
5Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
6Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)5
7Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)4
8Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)3
9Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
10Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)1

Sprint 1
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)3
3Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)1

Sprint 2
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)3
3Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)1

Sprint 3
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)3
3Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)1

Teams
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2:45:58
2FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore0:03:41
3Team TIBCO-To The Top0:05:52
4Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:13:07

Final general classification
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6:40:59
2Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:02
3Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:00:12
4Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)0:01:54
5Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:02:51
6Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:52
7Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:26
8Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)0:05:02
9Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:22
10Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)0:06:00
11Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)0:06:16
12Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)0:06:20
13Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:07:29
14Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)0:08:29
15Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:11:56
16Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:12:04
17Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)0:12:13
18Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:12:20
19Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:12:52
20Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top)0:12:53
21Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)0:12:59
22Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:21:46
23Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:27:53
24Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:28:12
25Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:29:18

Points classification
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)61pts
2Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)30
3Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)28
4Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)22
5Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)18
6Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)17
7Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)15
8Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
9Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)8
10Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)8
11Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)6
12Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)5
13Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)5
14Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)4
15Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)3
16Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)3
17Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)1
18Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
19Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)1

Teams classification
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies20:04:30
2FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore0:07:00
3Team TIBCO-To The Top0:23:43
4Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder1:01:27

Elite Men's Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)1:23:19
2Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)
3Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
4Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
5Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
6Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
7Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
8Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
9Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
11Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)
12Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
13Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
14Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
16Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
17Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
18Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)
19Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)
20Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)
21Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
22Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
23Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
24Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
26Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
27Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
28Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
29Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
30Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)
31Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
32Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
33Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
34Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
35Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
36Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)
37Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
38Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:14
39Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:19
40Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
41Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:24
42Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
43Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:32
44Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:34
45Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team)0:00:36
46Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
47Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
48Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
49Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
50Arles Castro (Colombian National Team)0:00:56
51Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:27
52Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
53Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:31
54Sullivan Sean (ELBOWZ Racing)0:02:22
55Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:02:46
56Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:03:20
57Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:03:39
58Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:03:56
59Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
60Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:16
61Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing)
62Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
63Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
64David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:04:24
65Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:04:30
66Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:05:11
67Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:05:56
68Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:07:01
69Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:07:10
70Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
71James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:07:13
72Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
73Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:18
74Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:07:21
75Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)0:07:23
76Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:07:44
77Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
78Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:10:09
DNSBruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
DNFIan Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
DNFChris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFBobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
DNFMax Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
DNFNoe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
DNFSam Johnson (Team Exergy)
DNFDanny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFDavid Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFIan Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFAndrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)5pts
2Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)3
3Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)3
3Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Exergy4:09:57
2Competitive Cyclist Racin
3ELBOWZ Racing
4BISSELL Pro Cycling
5Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kel
6CashCall Mortgage
7Hagens Berman Cycling
8Columbian National Team0:00:36
9Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Gear0:01:27
10Panther p/b Competitive C0:04:10
11BMC-Hincapie Development0:04:16
12Athletix Cyclig Team0:12:24
13XxX Racing-AthletCo0:18:38

Elite Men Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)9:59:51
2Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:14
3Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:18
4Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20
5Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:22
6Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)0:00:24
7Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:25
8Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
9Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)0:00:27
10Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
11Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:31
12Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:33
13Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
14Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:36
15Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:39
16Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:43
17Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
18Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)0:00:45
19David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:55
20Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:58
21Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:00
22Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
23Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:04
24Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:01:05
25Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
26Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:01:07
27Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team)0:01:12
28Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:01:16
29Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:29
30Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:01:30
31Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:01:31
32Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:32
33Arles Castro (Colombian National Team)
34Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
35Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:01:37
36Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:38
37Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:46
38Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:49
39Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)0:01:51
40Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:01:54
41Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:56
42Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:17
43Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:23
44Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:25
45A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:02:34
46Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:14
47Sullivan Sean (ELBOWZ Racing)0:04:15
48Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:51
49Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:15
50Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:05:43
51Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:05:45
52Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:05:57
53Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:06:16
54Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:06:18
55Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:08:08
56Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
57Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)0:08:17
58Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:50
59James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:08:54
60Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:14:22
61Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:14:54
62Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:15:02
63Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:15:17
64Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:17:29
65Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:18:40
66Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:19:31
67Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:20:53
68Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:22:42
69Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:23:41
70David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:28:31
71Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:31:55
72Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:34:00
73Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:38:57
74Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:41:29
75Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:42:02
76Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:45:22
77Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:48:52
78Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing)0:53:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)38pts
2Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)27
3Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)25
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)20
5Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)18
6Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)14
7Logan Loader (Team Exergy)14
8Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)12
9Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
10Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)5
11Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)5
12Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
13Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
14Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
15Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)4
16Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
17Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
18Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)3
19Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)3
20Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)3
21Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)3
22Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)3
23Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
24David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)2
25Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)1
26Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)1
27A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)1
28Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)1
29Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Competitive Cyclist Racin30:00:30
2Team Exergy0:00:18
3BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:22
4Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kel0:00:36
5Columbian National Team0:01:03
6ELBOWZ Racing0:01:26
7CashCall Mortgage0:01:57
8Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Gear0:02:02
9Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:48
10BMC-Hincapie Development0:07:43
11Athletix Cyclig Team0:20:29
12Panther p/b Competitive C0:23:11
13XxX Racing-AthletCo1:27:43

Latest on Cyclingnews