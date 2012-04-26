Trending

Mancebo wins Joe Martin Stage Race prologue

Miller claims slim victory over Donovan in women's race

Team TIBCO's Amanda Miller claimed her first NRC victory of 2012 by winning the opening time trial of the Joe Martin Stage Race. Miller scored a slim one-second victory over Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse/Mr. Restore) with Colombian Maria Luisa Calle in third just one more second back.

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) laid the first brick on his path of revenge for last year's defeat by taking the stage win over Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling) and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell).

"Amanda did an incredible job today," said TIBCO directeur sportif Angela van Smoorenburg. "She set herself apart from the competition and is now in position to contend for overall GC victory."

For Competitive Cyclist director Gord Fraser, the repeat win by Mancebo was a relief Last year Mancebo held his race lead until the final stage criterium, when the team lost control of the race and Mancebo tumbled down of the overall classification. This time, Fraser vowed, things would be different.

"Tomorrow will be Competitive Cyclist's first NRC yellow jersey defense of the season. Many of the riders I recruited for this season came aboard for this very reason, and I can't wait to see how my new guys respond to the challenge."

Full Men's Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:08:13.81
2Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:05.00
3Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:06.68
4Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:07.71
5Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)0:00:10.05
6Arles Castro (Colombian National Team)0:00:10.57
7Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:11.24
8Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)0:00:13.22
9Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:13.35
10Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)0:00:13.43
11Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:15.17
12Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:15.40
13Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:17.57
14Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:17.60
15Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:18.88
16Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:19.86
17Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:20.29
18Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team)0:00:20.42
19Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:21.26
20Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:21.65
21Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:23.09
22Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:23.21
23Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:25.52
24Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:27.43
25Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:27.60
26Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:27.72
27Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:28.02
28Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:28.08
29Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:28.57
30Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)0:00:28.62
31Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:00:31.46
32Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:33.31
33Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:34.30
34Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)0:00:34.38
35Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:34.52
36Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:00:36.97
37Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:37.35
38Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:00:37.64
39Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:38.90
40David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:39.56
41Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:40.18
42Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:41.33
43Christian Parrett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:41.91
44Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:42.58
45Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:42.90
46Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:42.95
47Bobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:44.16
48Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:44.42
49Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:44.57
50Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:44.94
51Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:47.53
52Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:47.63
53Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:00:48.25
54Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)0:00:49.44
55Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:00:50.03
56Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:00:50.19
57Brett Tivers (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)0:00:52.74
58Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:53.80
59Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:00:54.77
60Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:00:55.09
61Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:56.97
62Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)0:00:59.77
63Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:01.01
64Seitzandy (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:01.08
65Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:02.23
66Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:01:02.57
67Zach Hughes (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:01:03.91
68Sullivan Sean (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:04.68
69Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:04.73
70Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:06.83
71Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:01:06.91
72Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:09.53
73Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:10.99
74Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:11.46
75Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:01:11.85
76John Minturn (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:01:11.92
77James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:01:15.31
78Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:01:16.43
79Shane Braley (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:01:19.49
80Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:01:20.45
81Craig Magee (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:01:20.86
82Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:01:21.29
83Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:01:22.94
84Tucker Olander (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:01:23.09
85Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:01:23.12
86Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:24.77
87David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:26.08
88Max Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:01:26.62
89Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:31.07
90Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:01:31.40
91Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)0:01:32.68
92David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:01:34.80
93Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:01:35.38
94Bob Stumpf (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:41.91
95Sean Barrie (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:42.25
96Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:45.30
97Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:46.04
98Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:01:46.69
99Gerald Tucker (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:01:47.47
100Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:51.23
101Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:01:54.56
102Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:59.23
103Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:02:06.40
104A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:02:08.95
105Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:02:11.09
106Simon Bennett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:02:21.42
107Booey Hottenstein (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:02:21.76
108Kris French (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:02:25.64
109Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:34.00
DNSTyler Jewell (ELBOWZ Racing)

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Competitive Cyclist Racing0:25:05
2Team Exergy0:00:16
3Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:17
4Columbian National Team0:00:20
5Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:22
6Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:35
7Elbowz Racing0:00:50
8Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:21
9CashCall Mortgage0:01:33
10Athletix Cyclig Team0:01:35
11Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose0:02:17
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:32
13BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:02:35
14Horizon Organic/Panache Devo0:02:41
15BMC-Hincapie Development0:02:43
16XO Communications p/b Cisco0:03:01
17XxX Racing-AthletCo0:03:07
18Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta0:03:37
19Mt Borah/Minerva Design0:05:16

Elite Women Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)0:09:59.47
2Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:00:01.12
3Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)0:00:02.41
4Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:03.49
5Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:08.35
6Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:00:16.88
7Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20.54
8Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:00:21.95
9Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)0:00:22.74
10Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:00:28.52
11Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:36.01
12Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO - To The Top)0:00:39.67
13Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:44.02
14Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)0:00:48.45
15Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:59.14
16Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:59.82
17Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:01.87
18Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)0:01:14.53
19Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)0:01:16.21
20Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO - To The Top)0:01:17.97
21Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:19.04
22Jerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:01:21.28
23Meredith Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)0:01:26.30
24Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)0:01:34.46
25Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)0:01:37.31
26Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:01:44.16
27Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top)0:01:48.45
28Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)0:01:50.75
29Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:55.43
30Jennifer Perricone (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:06.41
31Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:02:13.64
32Jennifer Mix (787 Racing)0:02:27.24
33Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:32.63
34Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:40.32
35Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:48.41
36Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)0:04:32.15

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:30:29
2FCS|Rouse' p/b Mr Restore0:00:08
3Team TIBCO0:00:31
4Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:03:22

