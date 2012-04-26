Team TIBCO's Amanda Miller claimed her first NRC victory of 2012 by winning the opening time trial of the Joe Martin Stage Race. Miller scored a slim one-second victory over Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse/Mr. Restore) with Colombian Maria Luisa Calle in third just one more second back.

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) laid the first brick on his path of revenge for last year's defeat by taking the stage win over Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling) and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell).

"Amanda did an incredible job today," said TIBCO directeur sportif Angela van Smoorenburg. "She set herself apart from the competition and is now in position to contend for overall GC victory."

For Competitive Cyclist director Gord Fraser, the repeat win by Mancebo was a relief Last year Mancebo held his race lead until the final stage criterium, when the team lost control of the race and Mancebo tumbled down of the overall classification. This time, Fraser vowed, things would be different.

"Tomorrow will be Competitive Cyclist's first NRC yellow jersey defense of the season. Many of the riders I recruited for this season came aboard for this very reason, and I can't wait to see how my new guys respond to the challenge."

Full Men's Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:08:13.81 2 Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:05.00 3 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:06.68 4 Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:07.71 5 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 0:00:10.05 6 Arles Castro (Colombian National Team) 0:00:10.57 7 Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:00:11.24 8 Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy) 0:00:13.22 9 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:13.35 10 Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team) 0:00:13.43 11 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:15.17 12 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:15.40 13 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:17.57 14 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:17.60 15 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:18.88 16 Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:19.86 17 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:20.29 18 Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team) 0:00:20.42 19 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:21.26 20 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:21.65 21 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:00:23.09 22 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:23.21 23 Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:00:25.52 24 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:27.43 25 Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:27.60 26 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:27.72 27 Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:28.02 28 Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:28.08 29 Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:28.57 30 Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team) 0:00:28.62 31 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 0:00:31.46 32 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:33.31 33 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:34.30 34 Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team) 0:00:34.38 35 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:34.52 36 Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:00:36.97 37 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:37.35 38 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:00:37.64 39 Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:00:38.90 40 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:39.56 41 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:40.18 42 Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:41.33 43 Christian Parrett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:41.91 44 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:42.58 45 Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:00:42.90 46 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:42.95 47 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:00:44.16 48 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:44.42 49 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:44.57 50 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:44.94 51 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:47.53 52 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:47.63 53 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:00:48.25 54 Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) 0:00:49.44 55 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:00:50.03 56 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 0:00:50.19 57 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) 0:00:52.74 58 Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:53.80 59 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 0:00:54.77 60 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:00:55.09 61 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:56.97 62 Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) 0:00:59.77 63 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:01.01 64 Seitzandy (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:01.08 65 Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:02.23 66 Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:01:02.57 67 Zach Hughes (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 0:01:03.91 68 Sullivan Sean (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:04.68 69 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:04.73 70 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:06.83 71 Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:01:06.91 72 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:09.53 73 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:10.99 74 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:11.46 75 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:01:11.85 76 John Minturn (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:11.92 77 James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:01:15.31 78 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:16.43 79 Shane Braley (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:01:19.49 80 Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:01:20.45 81 Craig Magee (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 0:01:20.86 82 Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:01:21.29 83 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 0:01:22.94 84 Tucker Olander (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 0:01:23.09 85 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:01:23.12 86 Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:24.77 87 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:26.08 88 Max Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:01:26.62 89 Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:31.07 90 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:01:31.40 91 Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy) 0:01:32.68 92 David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:01:34.80 93 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 0:01:35.38 94 Bob Stumpf (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:41.91 95 Sean Barrie (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:42.25 96 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:45.30 97 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:46.04 98 Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:01:46.69 99 Gerald Tucker (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:01:47.47 100 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:51.23 101 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:01:54.56 102 Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:59.23 103 Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 0:02:06.40 104 A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:02:08.95 105 Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:11.09 106 Simon Bennett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:02:21.42 107 Booey Hottenstein (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:02:21.76 108 Kris French (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:02:25.64 109 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:34.00 DNS Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ Racing)

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Competitive Cyclist Racing 0:25:05 2 Team Exergy 0:00:16 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:17 4 Columbian National Team 0:00:20 5 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:22 6 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:35 7 Elbowz Racing 0:00:50 8 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:21 9 CashCall Mortgage 0:01:33 10 Athletix Cyclig Team 0:01:35 11 Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose 0:02:17 12 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:32 13 BikeReg.com/Cannondale 0:02:35 14 Horizon Organic/Panache Devo 0:02:41 15 BMC-Hincapie Development 0:02:43 16 XO Communications p/b Cisco 0:03:01 17 XxX Racing-AthletCo 0:03:07 18 Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta 0:03:37 19 Mt Borah/Minerva Design 0:05:16

Elite Women Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:09:59.47 2 Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:00:01.12 3 Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team) 0:00:02.41 4 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:03.49 5 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:08.35 6 Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:00:16.88 7 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:20.54 8 Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:00:21.95 9 Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:00:22.74 10 Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:00:28.52 11 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:36.01 12 Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:00:39.67 13 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:44.02 14 Katherine Williams (Team Belladium) 0:00:48.45 15 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:59.14 16 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:59.82 17 Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:01.87 18 Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing) 0:01:14.53 19 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne) 0:01:16.21 20 Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:01:17.97 21 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:19.04 22 Jerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:01:21.28 23 Meredith Miller (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:01:26.30 24 Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred) 0:01:34.46 25 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:01:37.31 26 Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:01:44.16 27 Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:01:48.45 28 Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi) 0:01:50.75 29 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:55.43 30 Jennifer Perricone (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:06.41 31 Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:02:13.64 32 Jennifer Mix (787 Racing) 0:02:27.24 33 Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:32.63 34 Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:40.32 35 Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:48.41 36 Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi) 0:04:32.15

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:30:29 2 FCS|Rouse' p/b Mr Restore 0:00:08 3 Team TIBCO 0:00:31 4 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:03:22

