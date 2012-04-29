Trending

Marcotte, Schneider prevail on stage 3

Mancebo remains in men's lead, Small continues as women's leader

TIBCO-To the Top pulled off the top two spots Saturday during stage 3 of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but the top of the overall classification remained unchanged.

After 115 kilometers of racing, Samantha Schneider took the field sprint in front of teammate Lauren Hall, with Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategy's Jade Wilcoxson grabbing third. Optum's Carmen Small finished safely in the field and held onto yellow.

Optum spent the day on the front of the peloton fending off attacks from TIBCO and Team FCS-Rouse. But as the bunch approached the finish together, Schneider got the advantage in the final 200 meters and took the win and the 10-second time bonus that went with it. But she started the day 24th overall, more than 10 minutes down, and climbed to 21st overall after Saturday. Hall started the day 18th and moved to 14th with her time bonus for second. Wilcoxson remained third overall but took the lead in the points competition.

Despite the time bonuses, the top of the General Classification looked the same, with Small leading Team FCS-Rouse rider Kathryn Donavan by four seconds. Wilcoxson is now 46 seconds down.

Marcotte avoids late crash to take men's field sprint

The men's race also boiled down to a messy field sprint after the peloton absorbed a serious breakaway of four riders with about 50km remaining in the 184km race. A crash near the front in the final kilometer wiped out most of the team organization and catapulted Eric Marcotte of the elite amateur Elbowz Racing team into the win.

Before the teams could line up for a bunch sprint, the field had to contain the day's major breakaway. Bissell's Ben Jacques-Maynes, Optum's Mike Creed, Kenda/5-Hour Energy's Curtis Winsor and Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) had nearly two minutes on the field before Competitive Cyclist, working on behalf of race leader Francisco Mancebo and second overall Cesar Grajales, pulled them back.

Another group of 11 riders pulled clear on the last climb of the day but gained no more than 30 seconds before Competitive Cyclist and Kenda quickly went to the front to bring the escapees back. The field was together again at 10km to go, with Kenda driving to keep the pace high for sprinter Shawn Milne, the stage 2 winner who started the day fourth overall, just 22 seconds behind Mancebo and four seconds behind Grajales.

Competitive Cyclist mixed it up in the final shuffling at the front, trying to set up Mancebo for one of the time bonuses reserved for the top-three stage finishers, or at least keep them from his his GC rivals. Bissell, Optum and Team Exergy were challenging to seize control of the race for their team leaders and sprinters.

But crossed wheels in the Bissell train caused chaos in the bunch, opening an opportunity for Marcotte to sneak past his Continental rivals for the stage win. Milne rewarded Kenda's work by avoiding the carnage, grabbing second place and collecting a six-second time bonus, moving him into second overall and extending his lead in the green jersey points competition. Marcotte's teammate Joseph Schmalz finished third. Mancebo crossed the line safely in the bunch to maintain his race lead by 16 seconds over Milne. Grajales is now third, still 18 seconds adrift.

More time bonuses are up for grabs Sunday when the stage race concludes with an 85-minute criterium for the men and 55 minutes of racing for the women.

Elite Men stage 3
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)4:14:21
2Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
3Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)
4Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
5Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
6Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
7Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)
8Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
9David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
10Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
11Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
12Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
13Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing)
14Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
15Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
16Bobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
17Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
19Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
20Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
21Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
23Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
24Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
25Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
26Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
27Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
28Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
29Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
30Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
31Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
32A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
33Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
34Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
35Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
36David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
37Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
38Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
39Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
40Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
41Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
42Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)
43Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
44James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
45Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
46Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
47Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)
48Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)
49Arles Castro (Colombian National Team)
50Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
51Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
52Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
53Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)
54Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)
55Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
56Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)
57Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
58Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
59Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
60Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
61Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
62Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
63Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
64Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)
65Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)
66Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
67Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
68Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
69Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
70Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team)
71Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
72Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
73Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
74Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)0:00:20
75Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:15:38
76David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
77Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
78Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
79Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
80Max Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
81Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
82Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
83Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
84Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
85Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
86Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
87Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:15:58
88Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing)0:29:48
89Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)0:36:52
DNFChris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFEdison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNFEvan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)
DNFChristian Parrett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
DNFShane Braley (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
DNFSimon Bennett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
DNFJustin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFEvan Burkhart (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
DNFBooey Hottenstein (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)
DNFWyatt Stoup (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)
DNFBob Stumpf (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
DNFTucker Olander (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)

Points
1Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)15pts
2Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)12
3Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)10
4Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
5Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)6
6Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)5
7Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)4
8Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)3
9David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)2
10Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)1

Sprint 1
1Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)3
3Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)1

Sprint 2
1Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)5pts
2Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)3
3Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)1

Sprint 3
1Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
3Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)1

Teams
1ELBOWZ Racing12:43:03
2Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
3Hagens Berman Cycling
4Bissell Pro Cycling
5CashCall Mortgage
6Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Team Exergy
8Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
9BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
10Colombian National Team
11Athletix Cyclig Team
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:15:38
13xXx Racing-AthletiCo

General classification after stage 3
1Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)8:36:32
2Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:16
3Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:18
4Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20
5Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:22
6Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)0:00:24
7Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:25
8Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
9Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:00:27
10Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)
11Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:30
12Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:00:31
13Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:33
14Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
15Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
16Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team)0:00:36
17Arles Castro (Colombian National Team)
18Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:39
19Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:42
20Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:43
21Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
22Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)0:00:45
23Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:46
24Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:50
25Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:54
26Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)
27David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:55
28Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:58
29Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
30Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:59
31Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:00
32Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
33Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:04
34Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:01:05
35Bobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:01:09
36Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:01:10
37Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)0:01:15
38Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
39Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:01:16
40Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)0:01:30
41Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:01:31
42Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:32
43Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
44Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:33
45Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:35
46Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:01:37
47Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:38
48James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:01:41
49Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:01:48
50Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing)0:01:53
51Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:56
52Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:02:01
53Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)0:02:18
54Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
55Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:23
56Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
57A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:02:34
58Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:42
59Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:04:29
60Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:51
61Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:05:40
62Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:05:54
63Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:59
64Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:08:09
65Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:14
66Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)0:09:43
67Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:10:06
68Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:11:39
69Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:14:38
70Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso)0:15:32
71Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:15:50
72Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)0:15:57
73Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:16:35
74Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:16:45
75Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:16:57
76Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:17:10
77Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:18:07
78David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:24:07
79Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:24:34
80David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:30:41
81Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:34:00
82Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:34:16
83Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta)0:34:18
84Max Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:34:22
85Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:34:41
86Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:35:13
87Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:42:56
88Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing)0:48:57
89Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)1:01:24

Points classification
1Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)28pts
2Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)15
3Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)12
4Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)12
5Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)12
6Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
7Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team)9
8Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)8
9Logan Loader (Team Exergy)7
10Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
11Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)5
12Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
13Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)5
14Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
15Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)4
16Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
17Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team)3
18Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)3
19Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)3
20Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
21David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)2
22Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)1
23Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team)1
24Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)1
25Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)1
26Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing)1

Teams classification
1Competitive Cyclist Racing Team25:50:33
2Team Exergy0:00:18
3Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:22
4Colombian National Team0:00:27
5Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team0:00:35
6Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:36
7ELBOWZ Racing0:01:26
8CashCall Mortgage0:01:57
9BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:03:27
10Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:48
11Athletix Cyclig Team0:08:05
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:19:01
13xXx Racing-AthletiCo1:09:05

Elite Women stage 3
1Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)3:06:03
2Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)
6Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
8Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)
10Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)
12Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)
13Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)
14Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)
15Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
16Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)
18Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)
19Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)
20Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)
21Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)
22Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top)0:00:08
23Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:13
24Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:07:55
25Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO - To The Top)0:12:53
26Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:13:41
DNSLindsey Durst (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFJacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFKrystal McNutt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFJerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DSQJennifer Wheeler (TIBCO - To The Top)
DSQJennifer Perricone (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DSQKim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
DSQMichelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi)
DSQJennifer Mix (787 Racing)

Points
1Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)15pts
2Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)12
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
4Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
5Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)6
6Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
7Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)4
8Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
9Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)2
10Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 1
1Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)5pts
2Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)1

Sprint 2
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)3
3Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Teams
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies9:18:09
2Team TIBCO-To The Top
3FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore
4Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:13:41

General classification after stage 3
1Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5:45:27
2Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:00:04
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:46
4Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:48
5Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)0:02:10
6Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top)0:02:24
7Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:02:34
8Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:44
9Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:02:46
10Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:52
11Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)0:03:18
12Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)0:03:34
13Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)0:03:42
14Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)0:08:33
15Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:09:18
16Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:09:22
17Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)0:09:35
18Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:09:38
19Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:10:14
20Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top)0:10:15
21Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)0:10:21
22Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:17:18
23Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO - To The Top)0:22:30
24Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)0:22:40
25Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:23:55
26Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:25:30

Points classification
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)31pts
2Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)22
3Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top)20
4Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top)15
5Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)12
6Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)11
7Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)8
8Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)8
9Scotti Wilborne (Leborne)6
10Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)5
11Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)5
12Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team)4
13Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred)3
14Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)3
15Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore)2
16Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing)1
17Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Teams classification
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17:18:32
2FCS-Rouse  p/b Mr Restore0:03:19
3Team TIBCO-To The Top0:17:51
4Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:48:20

 

