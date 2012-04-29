TIBCO-To the Top pulled off the top two spots Saturday during stage 3 of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas, but the top of the overall classification remained unchanged.

After 115 kilometers of racing, Samantha Schneider took the field sprint in front of teammate Lauren Hall, with Optum Pro Cycling-Kelly Benefit Strategy's Jade Wilcoxson grabbing third. Optum's Carmen Small finished safely in the field and held onto yellow.

Optum spent the day on the front of the peloton fending off attacks from TIBCO and Team FCS-Rouse. But as the bunch approached the finish together, Schneider got the advantage in the final 200 meters and took the win and the 10-second time bonus that went with it. But she started the day 24th overall, more than 10 minutes down, and climbed to 21st overall after Saturday. Hall started the day 18th and moved to 14th with her time bonus for second. Wilcoxson remained third overall but took the lead in the points competition.

Despite the time bonuses, the top of the General Classification looked the same, with Small leading Team FCS-Rouse rider Kathryn Donavan by four seconds. Wilcoxson is now 46 seconds down.

Marcotte avoids late crash to take men's field sprint

The men's race also boiled down to a messy field sprint after the peloton absorbed a serious breakaway of four riders with about 50km remaining in the 184km race. A crash near the front in the final kilometer wiped out most of the team organization and catapulted Eric Marcotte of the elite amateur Elbowz Racing team into the win.

Before the teams could line up for a bunch sprint, the field had to contain the day's major breakaway. Bissell's Ben Jacques-Maynes, Optum's Mike Creed, Kenda/5-Hour Energy's Curtis Winsor and Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) had nearly two minutes on the field before Competitive Cyclist, working on behalf of race leader Francisco Mancebo and second overall Cesar Grajales, pulled them back.

Another group of 11 riders pulled clear on the last climb of the day but gained no more than 30 seconds before Competitive Cyclist and Kenda quickly went to the front to bring the escapees back. The field was together again at 10km to go, with Kenda driving to keep the pace high for sprinter Shawn Milne, the stage 2 winner who started the day fourth overall, just 22 seconds behind Mancebo and four seconds behind Grajales.

Competitive Cyclist mixed it up in the final shuffling at the front, trying to set up Mancebo for one of the time bonuses reserved for the top-three stage finishers, or at least keep them from his his GC rivals. Bissell, Optum and Team Exergy were challenging to seize control of the race for their team leaders and sprinters.

But crossed wheels in the Bissell train caused chaos in the bunch, opening an opportunity for Marcotte to sneak past his Continental rivals for the stage win. Milne rewarded Kenda's work by avoiding the carnage, grabbing second place and collecting a six-second time bonus, moving him into second overall and extending his lead in the green jersey points competition. Marcotte's teammate Joseph Schmalz finished third. Mancebo crossed the line safely in the bunch to maintain his race lead by 16 seconds over Milne. Grajales is now third, still 18 seconds adrift.

More time bonuses are up for grabs Sunday when the stage race concludes with an 85-minute criterium for the men and 55 minutes of racing for the women.

Elite Men stage 3 1 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing) 4:14:21 2 Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 3 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) 4 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 6 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 7 Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team) 8 Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 9 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 10 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 11 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 12 Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 13 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing) 14 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 15 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 16 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 17 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 19 Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 20 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 21 Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 23 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 24 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 25 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 26 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 27 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 28 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 29 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 30 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 31 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 32 A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 33 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 34 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 35 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 36 David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 37 Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) 38 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 39 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 40 Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 41 Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 42 Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team) 43 Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) 44 James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 45 Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 46 Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 47 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing) 48 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing) 49 Arles Castro (Colombian National Team) 50 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 51 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 52 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 53 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 54 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso) 55 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 56 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 57 Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 58 Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 59 Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 60 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 61 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 62 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 63 Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 64 Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy) 65 Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team) 66 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 67 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 68 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 69 Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 70 Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team) 71 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 72 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 73 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 74 Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy) 0:00:20 75 Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:15:38 76 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) 77 Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 78 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 79 Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 80 Max Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 81 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 82 Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 83 Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 84 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 85 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 86 Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 87 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:15:58 88 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:29:48 89 Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:36:52 DNF Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) DNF Evan Mundy (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) DNF Christian Parrett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) DNF Shane Braley (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) DNF Simon Bennett (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) DNF Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Evan Burkhart (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) DNF Booey Hottenstein (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso) DNF Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso) DNF Bob Stumpf (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) DNF Tucker Olander (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling)

Points 1 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing) 15 pts 2 Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 12 3 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) 10 4 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 5 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 6 6 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 5 7 Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team) 4 8 Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 3 9 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 2 10 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 1

Sprint 1 1 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 3 3 Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 1

Sprint 2 1 Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team) 5 pts 2 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 3 3 Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing) 1

Sprint 3 1 Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 3 Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 1

Teams 1 ELBOWZ Racing 12:43:03 2 Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team 3 Hagens Berman Cycling 4 Bissell Pro Cycling 5 CashCall Mortgage 6 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Team Exergy 8 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 9 BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 10 Colombian National Team 11 Athletix Cyclig Team 12 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:15:38 13 xXx Racing-AthletiCo

General classification after stage 3 1 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 8:36:32 2 Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:00:16 3 Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:18 4 Sebastian Salas (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:20 5 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:22 6 Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy) 0:00:24 7 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:25 8 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 9 Phil Gaimon (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:00:27 10 Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team) 11 Marsh Cooper (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:30 12 Coulton Hartrich (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:00:31 13 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:33 14 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 15 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 16 Edwin Avila (Colombian National Team) 0:00:36 17 Arles Castro (Colombian National Team) 18 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:39 19 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:42 20 Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:43 21 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 22 Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team) 0:00:45 23 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:00:46 24 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:50 25 Andrew Bajadali (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:54 26 Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team) 27 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:55 28 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:58 29 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 30 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:59 31 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:00 32 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 33 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:04 34 Mike Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:01:05 35 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:01:09 36 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 0:01:10 37 Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) 0:01:15 38 Mike Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 39 Chris Winn (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 0:01:16 40 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic-Panache Devo Cycling) 0:01:30 41 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:01:31 42 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:32 43 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 44 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:33 45 Ryan Aitchenson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:35 46 Jovan Zekavica (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:01:37 47 Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:38 48 James Schurman (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:01:41 49 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:01:48 50 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:01:53 51 Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:56 52 Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 0:02:01 53 Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) 0:02:18 54 Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy) 55 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:23 56 Roman Kilun (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 57 A.J. Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:02:34 58 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:42 59 Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:04:29 60 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:51 61 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 0:05:40 62 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:05:54 63 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:59 64 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:08:09 65 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:14 66 Winston David (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike) 0:09:43 67 Alder Martz (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:10:06 68 Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:11:39 69 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:14:38 70 Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso) 0:15:32 71 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:15:50 72 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com-Cannondale Elite Cycling Team) 0:15:57 73 Ian Burnett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:16:35 74 Taylor Shelden (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:16:45 75 Chris Aten (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:16:57 76 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 0:17:10 77 Chris Parrish (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:18:07 78 David Moyer (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:24:07 79 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:24:34 80 David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:30:41 81 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:34:00 82 Jonathan Toftoy (xXx Racing-AthletiCo) 0:34:16 83 Jamie Riggs (Jet Fuel Coffee-La Bicicletta) 0:34:18 84 Max Korus (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:34:22 85 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:34:41 86 Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 0:35:13 87 Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:42:56 88 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:48:57 89 Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing) 1:01:24

Points classification 1 Shawn Milne (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 28 pts 2 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing) 15 3 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 12 4 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) 12 5 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 12 6 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 7 Marlon Perez (Colombian National Team) 9 8 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 8 9 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 7 10 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 11 Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 5 12 Mike Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 13 Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) 5 14 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 15 Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy) 4 16 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 17 Weimar Roldan (Colombian National Team) 3 18 Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 3 19 Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage) 3 20 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 21 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 2 22 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 1 23 Juan Esteban Arango (Colombian National Team) 1 24 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 1 25 Curtis Winsor (Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 1 26 Andrew Gonzales (ELBOWZ Racing) 1

Teams classification 1 Competitive Cyclist Racing Team 25:50:33 2 Team Exergy 0:00:18 3 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:22 4 Colombian National Team 0:00:27 5 Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team 0:00:35 6 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:36 7 ELBOWZ Racing 0:01:26 8 CashCall Mortgage 0:01:57 9 BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team 0:03:27 10 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:48 11 Athletix Cyclig Team 0:08:05 12 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:19:01 13 xXx Racing-AthletiCo 1:09:05

Elite Women stage 3 1 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top) 3:06:03 2 Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top) 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne) 6 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 8 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 10 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 12 Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team) 13 Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing) 14 Katherine Williams (Team Belladium) 15 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 16 Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top) 18 Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred) 19 Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 20 Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 21 Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 22 Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:00:08 23 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:13 24 Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:07:55 25 Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:12:53 26 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:13:41 DNS Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Krystal McNutt (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Jerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) DSQ Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO - To The Top) DSQ Jennifer Perricone (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DSQ Kim Jennings (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi) DSQ Michelle Montoya (Bicycles Outback p/b Jubilee Mitsubishi) DSQ Jennifer Mix (787 Racing)

Points 1 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top) 15 pts 2 Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top) 12 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 4 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 5 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne) 6 6 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 7 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 4 8 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 9 Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 2 10 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint 1 1 Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top) 5 pts 2 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 3 Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 1

Sprint 2 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top) 3 3 Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Teams 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9:18:09 2 Team TIBCO-To The Top 3 FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore 4 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:13:41

General classification after stage 3 1 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5:45:27 2 Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:00:04 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:46 4 Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:48 5 Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team) 0:02:10 6 Amanda Miller (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:02:24 7 Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:02:34 8 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:44 9 Rachel Warner (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:02:46 10 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:52 11 Katherine Williams (Team Belladium) 0:03:18 12 Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing) 0:03:34 13 Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred) 0:03:42 14 Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:08:33 15 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:09:18 16 Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:09:22 17 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne) 0:09:35 18 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:09:38 19 Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:10:14 20 Kendall Ryan (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:10:15 21 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:10:21 22 Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:17:18 23 Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO - To The Top) 0:22:30 24 Mary Maroon (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 0:22:40 25 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:23:55 26 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:25:30

Points classification 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 31 pts 2 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 3 Lauren Hall (TIBCO - To The Top) 20 4 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO - To The Top) 15 5 Kathryn Donovan (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 12 6 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 7 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 8 Courteney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 9 Scotti Wilborne (Leborne) 6 10 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 5 11 Lauren Stephens (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 5 12 Maria Luisa (Colombian National Team) 4 13 Jessica Prinner (Hotter'N Hell Hundred) 3 14 Amy McGuire (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 3 15 Anna Sanders (FCS-Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 2 16 Joy McCulloch (Helen's Racing) 1 17 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1