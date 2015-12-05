Image 1 of 14 Jonathan Page (Fuji) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 2 of 14 Adam CRaig (Giant) goes deep (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 3 of 14 Jonathan Page (Fuji) out front (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 4 of 14 Jake Wells (Stan'S Notubes) on the run-up (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 5 of 14 Jonathan Page (Fuji) show US cross fans how it done (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 6 of 14 The mud and the fans were deep on Friday night (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 7 of 14 They're off! (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 9 of 14 Jonathan Page (Fuji) takes centre stage on the podium (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 10 of 14 Jonathan Page (Fuji) celebrates his solo victory (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 11 of 14 Jonathan Page (Fuji) handles the logs with ease (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 12 of 14 Allen Krughoff (Noosa) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 13 of 14 Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 14 of 14 Troy Wells (Cliff Bar) in action (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Jonathan Page (Fuji) beat the cyclo-cross grinch and his rivals in the first of three Jungle Cross races on Friday, winning alone under the lights.

Page finished 33 seconds ahead of Andre Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing), with Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team) third at 45 seconds.

