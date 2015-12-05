Page goes solo on Friday night Jingle 1 Cross race
Dillman and Krughoff complete the men's podium
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14
Jonathan Page (Fuji) beat the cyclo-cross grinch and his rivals in the first of three Jungle Cross races on Friday, winning alone under the lights.
Related Articles
Page finished 33 seconds ahead of Andre Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing), with Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team) third at 45 seconds.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|59:38:00
|2
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|1:00:11
|3
|Allen Krughoff (USA)
|1:00:23
|4
|Troy Wells (USA)
|1:00:32
|5
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|1:00:38
|6
|Todd Wells (USA)
|1:00:41
|7
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|1:01:14
|8
|Adam Craig (USA)
|1:01:40
|9
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|1:02:14
|10
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|1:02:30
|11
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|1:02:46
|12
|Brian Matter (USA)
|1:04:24
|13
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA)
|1:04:46
|14
|Robert Marion (USA)
|1:04:47
|15
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|1:05:27
|16
|Jake Wells (USA)
|1:05:30
|17
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|1:05:57
|18
|Spencer Whittier (USA)
|1:06:00
|19
|Steve Tilford (USA)
|1:06:19
|20
|Brandon Feehery (USA)
|1:07:28
|21
|Carl Decker (USA)
|1:08:05
|22
|Connor Dilger (USA)
|-2
|23
|Tom Burke (USA)
|24
|Braden Kappius (USA)
|25
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA)
|26
|Alexander Martin (USA)
|27
|Abe Goorskey (USA)
|28
|Michael Dutczak (USA)
|-3
|29
|John Thompson (USA)
|-4
|30
|Mathew Allen (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy