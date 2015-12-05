Mani wins in the dark at the Jingle 1
Antonneau and Compton complete the podium
Elite Women: -
Image 1 of 13
Image 2 of 13
Image 3 of 13
Image 4 of 13
Image 5 of 13
Image 6 of 13
Image 7 of 13
Image 8 of 13
Image 9 of 13
Image 10 of 13
Image 11 of 13
Image 12 of 13
Image 13 of 13
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) struck first in the Friday evening women's race, winning five second clear of her rivals in the Jungle 1 women's race.
Related Articles
Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld) was second at five seconds, with Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) third at a more distant 26 seconds.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:47:36
|2
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)
|0:00:05
|3
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:00:26
|4
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|0:00:52
|5
|Elle Anderson (USA)
|0:01:57
|6
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:02:42
|7
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:02:55
|8
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|0:03:17
|9
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:03:50
|10
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:05:50
|11
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA)
|0:06:06
|12
|Emma Swartz (USA)
|0:06:25
|13
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|0:06:32
|14
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:07:33
|15
|Tricia Fleischer (USA)
|0:07:35
|16
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA)
|0:08:37
|17
|Hannah Finchamp (USA)
|0:08:51
|18
|Kristal Boni (USA)
|-2
|19
|Megan Chinburg (USA)
|20
|Therese Rhodes (Aus)
|21
|Gina Estep (USA)
|22
|Ashley Zoerner (USA)
|23
|Ally Stacher (USA)
|24
|Paula Burks (USA)
|25
|Amanda Schaap (USA)
|26
|Katherine Strempke (USA)
|-3
|27
|Vanessa Curtis (USA)
|28
|Diedre Ribbens (USA)
|DNF
|Meredith Miller (USA)
|DNF
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|DNF
|Claire Shurtz (USA)
|DNF
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)
|DNF
|Sydney Brown (USA)
|DNF
|Tanya Notso Grossman (USA)
|DNF
|Ivie Crawford (USA)
|DNF
|Suzie Goebel (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy