Image 1 of 13 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) on the podium with Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) andKaterina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 2 of 13 The Noosa tent (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 3 of 13 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) in action (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 4 of 13 Meredith MIllar (Noosa) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 5 of 13 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 6 of 13 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) is focused during the start (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 7 of 13 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) enjoys her win (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 8 of 13 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 9 of 13 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 10 of 13 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) stays in the saddle (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 11 of 13 The fast start (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 12 of 13 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) warms up (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 13 of 13 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) on the logs (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) struck first in the Friday evening women's race, winning five second clear of her rivals in the Jungle 1 women's race.

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld) was second at five seconds, with Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) third at a more distant 26 seconds.

Results