Mani wins in the dark at the Jingle 1

Antonneau and Compton complete the podium

Image 1 of 13

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) on the podium with Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) andKaterina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 2 of 13

The Noosa tent

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 3 of 13

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) in action

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 4 of 13

Meredith MIllar (Noosa)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 5 of 13

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 6 of 13

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) is focused during the start

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 7 of 13

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) enjoys her win

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 8 of 13

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 9 of 13

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 10 of 13

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) stays in the saddle

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 11 of 13

The fast start

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 12 of 13

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) warms up

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Image 13 of 13

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) on the logs

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) struck first in the Friday evening women's race, winning five second clear of her rivals in the Jungle 1 women's race. 

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld) was second at five seconds, with Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) third at a more distant 26 seconds. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani (Fra)0:47:36
2Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)0:00:05
3Katherine Compton (USA)0:00:26
4Katerina Nash (Cze)0:00:52
5Elle Anderson (USA)0:01:57
6Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:02:42
7Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:02:55
8Amanda Miller (USA)0:03:17
9Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:03:50
10Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:05:50
11Caitlyn Vestal (USA)0:06:06
12Emma Swartz (USA)0:06:25
13Laurel Rathbun (USA)0:06:32
14Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:07:33
15Tricia Fleischer (USA)0:07:35
16Jennifer Nowlin (USA)0:08:37
17Hannah Finchamp (USA)0:08:51
18Kristal Boni (USA)-2
19Megan Chinburg (USA)
20Therese Rhodes (Aus)
21Gina Estep (USA)
22Ashley Zoerner (USA)
23Ally Stacher (USA)
24Paula Burks (USA)
25Amanda Schaap (USA)
26Katherine Strempke (USA)-3
27Vanessa Curtis (USA)
28Diedre Ribbens (USA)
DNFMeredith Miller (USA)
DNFCorey Coogan Cisek (USA)
DNFClaire Shurtz (USA)
DNFTeal Stetson-Lee (USA)
DNFSydney Brown (USA)
DNFTanya Notso Grossman (USA)
DNFIvie Crawford (USA)
DNFSuzie Goebel (USA)

