Colbrelli sprints to Italian men's road title

By

Bahrain Victorious sprinter continues good form with another victory

Image 1 of 8

2021 Italian Road Championship Men Road Race BellariaIgea Marina Imola 2259 km 20062021 Sonny Colbrelli ITA Bahrain Victorious Fausto Masnada ITA Deceuninck QuickStep photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Sonny Colbrelli wins the 2021 Italian title (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 8

2021 Italian Road Championship Men Road Race BellariaIgea Marina Imola 2259 km 20062021 Sonny Colbrelli ITA Bahrain Victorious Fausto Masnada ITA Deceuninck QuickStep photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Fausto Masnada and Sonny Colbrelli on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 8

2021 Italian Road Championship Men Road Race BellariaIgea Marina Imola 2259 km 20062021 Sonny Colbrelli ITA Bahrain Victorious Fausto Masnada ITA Deceuninck QuickStep photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Fausto Masnada and Sonny Colbrelli on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 8

2021 Italian Road Championship Men Road Race BellariaIgea Marina Imola 2259 km 20062021 Sonny Colbrelli ITA Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Sonny Colbrelli at the head of the chasing group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 8

2021 Italian Road Championship Men Road Race BellariaIgea Marina Imola 2259 km 20062021 Fausto Masnada ITA Deceuninck QuickStep photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 8

2021 Italian Road Championship Men Road Race BellariaIgea Marina Imola 2259 km 20062021 Fausto Masnada ITA Deceuninck QuickStep Sonny Colbrelli ITA Bahrain Victorious Samuele Zoccarato ITA Bardiani CSF Faizane photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Fausto Masnada, Sonny Colbrelli and Samuele Zoccarato (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 8

2021 Italian Road Championship Men Road Race BellariaIgea Marina Imola 2259 km 20062021 Fabio Aru ITA Team Qhubeka Assos photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Fabio Aru (Qhubeka-Assos) on the Imola circuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 8

2021 Italian Road Championship Men Road Race BellariaIgea Marina Imola 2259 km 20062021 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

The finish of the Imola circuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) is the new Italian road champion, beating Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) after 226 kilometres of racing in Puglia.

Colbrelli managed to bridge across to Masnada 28km from the finish, after Masnada had attacked the peloton 7km earlier. Between them, Colbrelli and Masnada caught and dropped all of the riders who had formed the day’s break, with Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF) taking third place as the last rider to survive from it. 

The finishing sprint was no contest, as Colbrelli used his superior kick to defeat Masnada comfortably.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane

