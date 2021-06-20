Colbrelli sprints to Italian men's road title
Bahrain Victorious sprinter continues good form with another victory
Road race - Men:
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) is the new Italian road champion, beating Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) after 226 kilometres of racing in Puglia.
Colbrelli managed to bridge across to Masnada 28km from the finish, after Masnada had attacked the peloton 7km earlier. Between them, Colbrelli and Masnada caught and dropped all of the riders who had formed the day’s break, with Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF) taking third place as the last rider to survive from it.
The finishing sprint was no contest, as Colbrelli used his superior kick to defeat Masnada comfortably.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|2
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Colbrelli sprints to Italian men's road titleBahrain Victorious sprinter continues good form with another victory
-
Wout van Aert wins Belgian men's road titleJumbo-Visma rider outsprints Edward Theuns for victory
-
Roosen wins Dutch men's road titleVan der Poel drops out in title defence
-
Cavagna solos to French men's road titleDeceuninck-QuickStep rider wins by 58 seconds ahead of Molard and Touze
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.