Colbrelli sprints to Italian men's road title

Image 1 of 8 Sonny Colbrelli wins the 2021 Italian title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 8 Fausto Masnada and Sonny Colbrelli on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 8 Fausto Masnada and Sonny Colbrelli on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 8 Sonny Colbrelli at the head of the chasing group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 8 Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 8 Fausto Masnada, Sonny Colbrelli and Samuele Zoccarato (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 8 Fabio Aru (Qhubeka-Assos) on the Imola circuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 8 The finish of the Imola circuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) is the new Italian road champion, beating Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) after 226 kilometres of racing in Puglia.

Colbrelli managed to bridge across to Masnada 28km from the finish, after Masnada had attacked the peloton 7km earlier. Between them, Colbrelli and Masnada caught and dropped all of the riders who had formed the day’s break, with Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF) taking third place as the last rider to survive from it.

The finishing sprint was no contest, as Colbrelli used his superior kick to defeat Masnada comfortably.