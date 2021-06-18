Matteo Sobrero wins men's Italian time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Edoardo Affini second and Mattia Cattaneo third, as World Champion Filippo Ganna finishes fourth
Matteo Sobrero (Astana-Premier Tech) has won the elite men's time trial at the Italian Road Championships. Sobrero finished with a winning time of 58:40 to beat compatriots Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) and Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep). World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) finished in fourth place at 52 seconds back.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:58:40
|2
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:25
|3
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:41
|4
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:52
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:20
