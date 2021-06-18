Trending

Matteo Sobrero wins men's Italian time trial title

Edoardo Affini second and Mattia Cattaneo third, as World Champion Filippo Ganna finishes fourth

Campionati Italiani Ciclismo su Strada 2021 Faenza Men Elite 457 km 18062021 Matteo Sobrero ITA Astana Premier Tech photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Matteo Sobrero (Astana-Premier Tech) wins the elite men's time trial at the Italian Road Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Campionati Italiani Ciclismo su Strada 2021 Faenza Men Elite 457 km 18062021 Matteo Sobrero ITA Astana Premier Tech photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Matteo Sobrero (Astana-Premier Tech) wins the time trial title at the Italian Road Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Campionati Italiani Ciclismo su Strada 2021 Faenza Men Elite 457 km 18062021 Mattia Cattaneo ITA Deceuninck QuickStep photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finishes third in the time trial at the Italian Road Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Campionati Italiani Ciclismo su Strada 2021 Faenza Men Elite 457 km 18062021 Edoardo Affini ITA Jumbo Visma photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) finishes second in the time trial at the Italian Road Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Campionati Italiani Ciclismo su Strada 2021 Faenza Men Elite 457 km 18062021 Filippo Ganna ITA Ineos Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) finishes fourth in the time trial at theItalian Road Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Campionati Italiani Ciclismo su Strada 2021 Faenza Men Elite 457 km 18062021 Filippo Ganna ITA Ineos Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) finishes fourth in the time trial at theItalian Road Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Campionati Italiani Ciclismo su Strada 2021 Faenza Men Elite 457 km 18062021 Matteo Sobrero ITA Astana Premier Tech photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Matteo Sobrero (Astana-Premier Tech) wins the elite men's time trial at the Italian Road Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Campionati Italiani Ciclismo su Strada 2021 Faenza Men Elite 457 km 18062021 Edoardo Affini ITA Jumbo Visma Matteo Sobrero ITA Astana Premier Tech Mattia Cattaneo ITA Deceuninck QuickStep photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Matteo Sobrero (Astana-Premier Tech) wins the elite men's time trial at the Italian Road Championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Sobrero (Astana-Premier Tech) has won the elite men's time trial at the Italian Road Championships. Sobrero finished with a winning time of 58:40 to beat compatriots Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) and Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep). World Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) finished in fourth place at 52 seconds back.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:58:40
2Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:25
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:41
4Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:52
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:20

