Longo Borghini wins fifth women's Italian time trial title

Elisa Longo Borghini won her fifth time trial title at the Italian Road Championships. The all-rounder, who normally races with Trek-Segafredo, was competing in the jersey representing Fiamme Oro state police department.

“It was a great day,” said Longo Borghini. “The victory was the crowning achievement of a race prepared and managed in the best possible way by myself and all the Trek-Segafredo staff who helped me, as well as them, I want to thank the Fiamme Oro sport group for their support."

Longo Borghini covered the 33km route, with a winning time of 47:17 beating compatriots Soraya Paladin by 1:10 and Tatiana Guderzo by 1:58.

Longo Borghini explained that she had a couple of mishaps along the route after dropping her radio connection to her support vehicle, and then hitting a pothole in the roadway and losing her cycling computer.

"All this, despite a bit of bad luck as after 10kms, due to external interference, I lost the radio link with the team car and shortly after, due to a hole in the road, I lost my Wahoo bike computer. I had to interpret the race relying a lot on sensations, from the point of view of performance. But with Giorgia Bronzini and my coach Paolo Slongo, we had studied the course to perfection. I knew the trajectories and the intermediate points so that helped me to stay in line with the times we set. I managed myself and I listened my body. For this reason, the victory and the reconfirmation of the title gives me even more satisfaction," Longo Borghini said.

Longo Borghini noted that she is in top form after spending time at an altitude training camp at Sestriere. She will compete at in the elite women's road race on Sunday, where she lines up as the defending champion.

“Today’s race was also a test to check my condition, after the altitude training camp at Sestriere," she said. "There was optimism, because I had worked well, but without the feedback of a race, good feelings only count for so much. I got the answers I wanted, I know I’m feeling good and it’s a great starting point for the road race on Sunday.

"It will be a completely different race, of course, where not only individual strength will count but also the team. There will be so many variables that will affect the outcome. My mental setting in view of the test, however, is good. The conditions for a good race are there."

Longo Borghini will lead Trek-Segafredo at the upcoming Giro d'Italia Donne held from July 2-11.