Quinziato wins time trial title at Italian championships
Boaro second and Moser third
Time Trial - Men: Romanengo -
Manuel Quinziato (BMC) secured his first-ever national time trial title at the Italian championships on Wednesday in Romanengo. He won on the 41.3km course ahead of Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) and Moreno Moser (Cannondale).
"I was on the podium three times before and I hadn't raced the championships the past six years. I'm really happy that I finally got the jersey because I had never won it," Quinziato said in a team press release.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:00
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:38
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|4
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|5
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:24
|6
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:36
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:54
|9
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|10
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:34
|11
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:31
|12
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:00
|13
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:12
|14
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:17
|15
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|0:04:22
|16
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:31
|17
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:04:42
|18
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|0:04:46
|19
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:47
|20
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:35
|21
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:14
|22
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|0:06:33
|23
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:06:34
|24
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|0:06:49
|25
|Cristian Bianchini (Ita)
|0:07:57
|26
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:14
|27
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:08:19
|28
|Manuel Cazzaro (Ita)
|0:08:46
|OTL
|Omar Saronni (Ita)
|0:18:19
