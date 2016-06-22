Image 1 of 16 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 16 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 16 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 16 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 16 Dario Cataldo (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 16 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 16 Davide Martinelli (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 16 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 16 Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 16 Moreno Moser (Cannondale) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 16 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 16 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 16 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 16 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 16 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 16 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) secured his first-ever national time trial title at the Italian championships on Wednesday in Romanengo. He won on the 41.3km course ahead of Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) and Moreno Moser (Cannondale).

"I was on the podium three times before and I hadn't raced the championships the past six years. I'm really happy that I finally got the jersey because I had never won it," Quinziato said in a team press release.





