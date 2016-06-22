Trending

Quinziato wins time trial title at Italian championships

Boaro second and Moser third

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Dario Cataldo (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Davide Martinelli (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Manuel Quinziato (BMC) wins Italian time trial title 2016

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC) secured his first-ever national time trial title at the Italian championships on Wednesday in Romanengo. He won on the 41.3km course ahead of Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) and Moreno Moser (Cannondale).

"I was on the podium three times before and I hadn't raced the championships the past six years. I'm really happy that I finally got the jersey because I had never won it," Quinziato said in a team press release.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:49:00
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:38
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:00
4Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:18
5Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
6Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:36
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:54
9Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:26
10Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:34
11Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:31
12Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:00
13Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:12
14Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:17
15Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast0:04:22
16Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:04:31
17Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Kolss-BDC Team0:04:42
18Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis0:04:46
19Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:47
20Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:35
21Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:14
22Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast0:06:33
23Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:06:34
24Samuele Conti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast0:06:49
25Cristian Bianchini (Ita)0:07:57
26Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:14
27Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:08:19
28Manuel Cazzaro (Ita)0:08:46
OTLOmar Saronni (Ita)0:18:19

