Trending

Longo Borghini wins Italian time trial title

Wiggle High5 rider beats Guderzo and Valsecchi in Romanengo

Image 1 of 5

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) on her way to winning the Italian time trial title 2016

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) on her way to winning the Italian time trial title 2016
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) won the time trial title at the Italian championships on Wednesday. She was the fastest woman to cover the 20.5km course in Romanengo, besting compatriots Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec Products) and Silvia Valsecchi (BePink).

"I finally have it back! I'm really happy," said Longo Borghini, who competed in the colours of the Fiamme Oro, the sports organisation of the Italian Police. "It's been hard to take it, to be honest, because I only got to ride my bike after the Aviva Women's Tour, so I haven't been able to train on it, or to try to have a good performance. But I just went, and I won the TT. Pretty good, yeah!"

Longo Borghini has recently returned from a month at altitude training camp, while simultaneously completing her licence to become a police officer. Although she stated a week ago that she has not been in top form, she was third overall at the Aviva Women's Tour and second at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, both WorldTour events.

The 25-year-old continued to show promising form by winning the national time trial title, ahead of her next goals at the Giro Rosa and the Olympic Games.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:27:19
2Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
3Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:00:23
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
5Vittoria Bussi (Ita)0:00:49
6Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:01:00
7Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:01:09
8Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:16
9Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink0:01:21
10Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:30
11Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:32
12Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink0:01:36
13Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:37
14Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink0:01:39
15Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:01:52
16Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:01:55
17Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:02:17
18Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:26
19Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:38
20Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:02:41
21Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink0:03:20
22Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion0:03:37
23Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:40
24Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini0:05:41
25Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:48

Latest on Cyclingnews