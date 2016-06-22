Image 1 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) on her way to winning the Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) wins Italian time trial title 2016 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) won the time trial title at the Italian championships on Wednesday. She was the fastest woman to cover the 20.5km course in Romanengo, besting compatriots Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec Products) and Silvia Valsecchi (BePink).

"I finally have it back! I'm really happy," said Longo Borghini, who competed in the colours of the Fiamme Oro, the sports organisation of the Italian Police. "It's been hard to take it, to be honest, because I only got to ride my bike after the Aviva Women's Tour, so I haven't been able to train on it, or to try to have a good performance. But I just went, and I won the TT. Pretty good, yeah!"

Longo Borghini has recently returned from a month at altitude training camp, while simultaneously completing her licence to become a police officer. Although she stated a week ago that she has not been in top form, she was third overall at the Aviva Women's Tour and second at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, both WorldTour events.

The 25-year-old continued to show promising form by winning the national time trial title, ahead of her next goals at the Giro Rosa and the Olympic Games.

