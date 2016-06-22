Longo Borghini wins Italian time trial title
Wiggle High5 rider beats Guderzo and Valsecchi in Romanengo
Time Trial - Women: Romanengo -
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) won the time trial title at the Italian championships on Wednesday. She was the fastest woman to cover the 20.5km course in Romanengo, besting compatriots Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec Products) and Silvia Valsecchi (BePink).
"I finally have it back! I'm really happy," said Longo Borghini, who competed in the colours of the Fiamme Oro, the sports organisation of the Italian Police. "It's been hard to take it, to be honest, because I only got to ride my bike after the Aviva Women's Tour, so I haven't been able to train on it, or to try to have a good performance. But I just went, and I won the TT. Pretty good, yeah!"
Longo Borghini has recently returned from a month at altitude training camp, while simultaneously completing her licence to become a police officer. Although she stated a week ago that she has not been in top form, she was third overall at the Aviva Women's Tour and second at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, both WorldTour events.
The 25-year-old continued to show promising form by winning the national time trial title, ahead of her next goals at the Giro Rosa and the Olympic Games.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:27:19
|2
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|3
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:00:23
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita)
|0:00:49
|6
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:01:00
|7
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:01:09
|8
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:16
|9
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:21
|10
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:30
|11
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:01:32
|12
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:36
|13
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|14
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|0:01:39
|15
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:01:52
|16
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:01:55
|17
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:02:17
|18
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:26
|19
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:38
|20
|Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:02:41
|21
|Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink
|0:03:20
|22
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion
|0:03:37
|23
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:40
|24
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|0:05:41
|25
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:48
