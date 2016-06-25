Trending

Cecchini defends Italian road title

Longo Borghini second and Stricker third

Image 1 of 15

Elena Cecchini defends Italian road title, all smiles after victory

Elena Cecchini defends Italian road title, all smiles after victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 15

Elena Cecchini defends Italian road title

Elena Cecchini defends Italian road title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 15

Elena Cecchini defends Italian road title, kisses her national team jersey

Elena Cecchini defends Italian road title, kisses her national team jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 15

Elena Cecchini and Elia Viviani

Elena Cecchini and Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 15

Elena Cecchini and Elia Viviani

Elena Cecchini and Elia Viviani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 15

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 15

Women's Italian road race championships

Women's Italian road race championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 15

Elena Cecchini gets a feed from Elia Viviani in the feed zone

Elena Cecchini gets a feed from Elia Viviani in the feed zone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 15

Elena Cecchini's victory salute

Elena Cecchini's victory salute
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 15

Elena Cecchini's victory salute

Elena Cecchini's victory salute
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 15

Simona Frapporti (national team) in a breakaway

Simona Frapporti (national team) in a breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 15

Elena Cecchini goes on the attack solo

Elena Cecchini goes on the attack solo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 15

Elena Cecchini's victory on the podium at Italian road championships

Elena Cecchini's victory on the podium at Italian road championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

Italian road championships

Italian road championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

Elena Cecchini defends Italian road title

Elena Cecchini defends Italian road title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elena Cecchini (GS Fiamme Azzurre) successfully defended her national title in the road race in Boario Terme on Sunday. It was the third national title for the Canyon-SRAM rider, who was racing for another team this weekend. Cecchini won the race solo, beating time trial champion Elisa Longo Borghini and Anna Zita Maria Stricker.

"I'm really pleased with this result. Not just the win but the way I did it today," Cecchini said. 

The women's road race, held a day ahead of the men's, was a 120km course. The first to make a significant move was Simona Frapporti, who launched a solo attack at 36km into the race and gained over two minutes. Ilaria Sanguineti (BePink) tried to bridge across but wasn't able to fully connect with the solo leader and was reabsorbed into the field.

Frapporti's day out front came to an end at the 83km mark. 

Elisa Longo Borghini Group (GS Fiamme Oro) was the next to go, followed by Cecchini, Tatiana Guderzo Rossella Ratto (GS Fiamme Azzurre), Soraya Paladin (Top Girls - Fassa Bortolo), Anna Zita Maria Stricker (INPA-Bianchi) and Giorgia Bronzini (Forest cycles Olympia).

Cecchini made her winning move with seven kilometres to go and crossed the line for a third time as the Italian road champion. Longo Borghini put forth a strong chase for second place, while Stricker won the chase group sprint for third.

"So on the final lap I attacked," Cecchini said. "At one point I lost an overview of how long to go because I was just focused on the attack and I had a headwind and it was so hard at that moment. I saw that I had a 15-second lead and when I passed 10km to go I thought 'oh my, I'm not going to be able to do this.'

"But I just kept going full gas and when I got to the final climb I had 30 seconds on Elisa, and at the top still 20 seconds. So I went full gas on the descent and then there was just 1km to go. When I passed the finish I had to lie down. I was exhausted." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM3:08:24
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:30
3Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi0:01:05
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
5Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
6Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:02:00
8Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
9Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
10Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
11Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
13Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
14Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
15Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
16Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
17Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
19Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
20Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
21Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
22Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
23Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
24Veronica Cornolti (Ita)
25Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
27Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
28Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
29Anna Ceoloni (Ita) Servetto Footon
30Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
31Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
32Giulia Nanni (Ita) Bepink
33Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion
34Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
35Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
36Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink
37Silvia Persico (Ita)
38Michela Maltese (Ita)
39Valentina Bastianelli (Ita)
40Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
41Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFMarta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
DNFSusanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFIsotta Barbieri (Ita)
DNFSilvia Folloni (Ita)
DNFLetizia Galvani (Ita)
DNFCristina Landrischina (Ita)
DNFAurora Mancini (Ita)
DNFAngelica Riverditi (Ita)
DNFGiulia Tonazzini (Ita)
DNFSofia Cilenti (Ita)
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFGaia Tortolina (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFSimona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
DNFMiriam Vece (Ita)
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
DNFMartina Marchetti (Ita)
DNFSara Pillon (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFCatiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFSara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFCarmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
DNFChiara Galimberti (Ita)
DNFNicole Maffietti (Ita)
DNFDaniela Magnetto Allietta (Ita) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
DNFManuela De Iuliis (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFNina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFFederica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFVittoria Reati (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFAlessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFClaudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFAnnalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
DNFGiulia Donato (Ita)
DNFFederica Galli (Ita)
DNFVittoria Bussi (Ita)
DNFChiara Perini (Ita)
DNFDeborah Sangalli (Ita)
DNFMarta Bonadonna (Ita)

