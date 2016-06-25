Cecchini defends Italian road title
Longo Borghini second and Stricker third
Road race - Women: Boario Terme - Boario Terme
Elena Cecchini (GS Fiamme Azzurre) successfully defended her national title in the road race in Boario Terme on Sunday. It was the third national title for the Canyon-SRAM rider, who was racing for another team this weekend. Cecchini won the race solo, beating time trial champion Elisa Longo Borghini and Anna Zita Maria Stricker.
"I'm really pleased with this result. Not just the win but the way I did it today," Cecchini said.
The women's road race, held a day ahead of the men's, was a 120km course. The first to make a significant move was Simona Frapporti, who launched a solo attack at 36km into the race and gained over two minutes. Ilaria Sanguineti (BePink) tried to bridge across but wasn't able to fully connect with the solo leader and was reabsorbed into the field.
Frapporti's day out front came to an end at the 83km mark.
Elisa Longo Borghini Group (GS Fiamme Oro) was the next to go, followed by Cecchini, Tatiana Guderzo Rossella Ratto (GS Fiamme Azzurre), Soraya Paladin (Top Girls - Fassa Bortolo), Anna Zita Maria Stricker (INPA-Bianchi) and Giorgia Bronzini (Forest cycles Olympia).
Cecchini made her winning move with seven kilometres to go and crossed the line for a third time as the Italian road champion. Longo Borghini put forth a strong chase for second place, while Stricker won the chase group sprint for third.
"So on the final lap I attacked," Cecchini said. "At one point I lost an overview of how long to go because I was just focused on the attack and I had a headwind and it was so hard at that moment. I saw that I had a 15-second lead and when I passed 10km to go I thought 'oh my, I'm not going to be able to do this.'
"But I just kept going full gas and when I got to the final climb I had 30 seconds on Elisa, and at the top still 20 seconds. So I went full gas on the descent and then there was just 1km to go. When I passed the finish I had to lie down. I was exhausted."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|3:08:24
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:30
|3
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|0:01:05
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|6
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:02:00
|8
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|9
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|10
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|11
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|13
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|14
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|16
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|17
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|19
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|20
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|21
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|22
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|23
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|24
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita)
|25
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|27
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|28
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|29
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) Servetto Footon
|30
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|31
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|32
|Giulia Nanni (Ita) Bepink
|33
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion
|34
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|35
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|36
|Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink
|37
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|38
|Michela Maltese (Ita)
|39
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita)
|40
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|41
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Isotta Barbieri (Ita)
|DNF
|Silvia Folloni (Ita)
|DNF
|Letizia Galvani (Ita)
|DNF
|Cristina Landrischina (Ita)
|DNF
|Aurora Mancini (Ita)
|DNF
|Angelica Riverditi (Ita)
|DNF
|Giulia Tonazzini (Ita)
|DNF
|Sofia Cilenti (Ita)
|DNF
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Miriam Vece (Ita)
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Martina Marchetti (Ita)
|DNF
|Sara Pillon (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Catiuscia Grillo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Sara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chiara Galimberti (Ita)
|DNF
|Nicole Maffietti (Ita)
|DNF
|Daniela Magnetto Allietta (Ita) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Manuela De Iuliis (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Nina Gulino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Vittoria Reati (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|DNF
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Giulia Donato (Ita)
|DNF
|Federica Galli (Ita)
|DNF
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita)
|DNF
|Chiara Perini (Ita)
|DNF
|Deborah Sangalli (Ita)
|DNF
|Marta Bonadonna (Ita)
