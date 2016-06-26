Image 1 of 24 Gianlucan Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 24 Brambilla, Nizzolo and Pozzato on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) wins Italian road race title 2016 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 24 Brambilla, Nizzolo and Pozzato on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 24 Gianlucan Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 24 Gianlucan Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 24 Gianlucan Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 24 Gianlucan Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) wins the Italian championship (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) with his gold medal (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 24 Eugenio Alafaci and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) post-race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 24 Bronze medalist Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 24 Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) sprays Giacomo Nizzolo on the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) checks his margin before raising his arms in triumph (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 24 Breakaway rider Gianluca Branbilla gets caught (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) wins Italian road race title 2016 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 24 Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 The peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) wins Italian road race title 2016 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) won the road race title at the Italian Championships on Sunday and will wear the prestigious tricolour jersey for a season. He won the race ahead of Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) and Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina-Southeast).

"Today the race was crazy, I had a lot of friends here cheering for me," Nizzolo said in a team press release. "I have to give a big thanks to the guys, they did a super job for me today. At the beginning I didn't feel good, but at the end I was really motivated on the final climb."

The men raced 228km that ended with four laps of a 20km circuit. The lap included a short, steep climb (300m and 17%) three kilometre from the finish.

Nizzolo's teammates led him into the foot of the last uphill where he was the first to attack, followed by Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff). The move resulted in a selection of five riders at the top.

Brambilla attacked on the descent, and only Nizzolo was able to make the bridge; the two riders arrived to the finish to play a tactical two-up sprint that Nizzolo won, leaving Brambilla in second.

"Marco (Coledan) made a very strong pull into the the last climb and stretched out the peloton and I attacked the climb," Nizzolo said. "We were five at the top of the hill and then Brambilla attacked on the downhill and had a gap.

"I went across to him and we were two, and I pulled until the final kilometer. It was then that I realized this could be the right day. Then in the sprint, I won. It is really, really, really an important race for me and I will enjoy the next days and the next year."

Brief Results