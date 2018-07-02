Trending

McCrystal wins Irish road race crown

Gurley and Sharpe round out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eve McCrystal (Irl)2:46:27
2Lydia Gurley (Irl)
3Alice Sharpe (Irl)
4Kelly Murphy (Irl)
5Katharine Smyth (Irl)0:00:39
6Lydia Boylan (Irl)0:04:39
7Aine Donegan (Irl)
8Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)0:04:42
9Eileen Burns (Irl)
10Imogen Cotter (Irl)
11Hilary Hughes (Irl)0:07:36
12Ellen Mcdermott (Irl)0:08:41
13Sinnead Oakes (Irl)0:11:33
14Nessa Rochford (Irl)
15Emma Desmond (Irl)0:12:33
16Laura Blair (Irl)
17Jennifer Bates (Irl)
18Maire Claffey (Irl)
19Breda Horan (Irl)
20Niamh Stephens (Irl)
21Jennifer Neenan (Irl)
DNFMia Griffin (Irl)
DNFOrla Walsh (Irl)
DNFOrla Hendron (Irl)
DNFFiona Guihen (Irl)
DNFLauren Creamer (Irl)
DNFLaura Banfield (Irl)
DNFLisa Lamont (Irl)
DNFClaire Ní Reachtagáin (Irl)
DNFNiamh O'Dwyer (Irl)
DNFArron Fox (Irl)
DNFSally Mchugh (Irl)
DNFValerie Considine (Irl)
DNFMary Daly (Irl)
DNSJoanne Regan (Irl)

