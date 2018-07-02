McCrystal wins Irish road race crown
Gurley and Sharpe round out podium
Road Race - Women: Sligo -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eve McCrystal (Irl)
|2:46:27
|2
|Lydia Gurley (Irl)
|3
|Alice Sharpe (Irl)
|4
|Kelly Murphy (Irl)
|5
|Katharine Smyth (Irl)
|0:00:39
|6
|Lydia Boylan (Irl)
|0:04:39
|7
|Aine Donegan (Irl)
|8
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|0:04:42
|9
|Eileen Burns (Irl)
|10
|Imogen Cotter (Irl)
|11
|Hilary Hughes (Irl)
|0:07:36
|12
|Ellen Mcdermott (Irl)
|0:08:41
|13
|Sinnead Oakes (Irl)
|0:11:33
|14
|Nessa Rochford (Irl)
|15
|Emma Desmond (Irl)
|0:12:33
|16
|Laura Blair (Irl)
|17
|Jennifer Bates (Irl)
|18
|Maire Claffey (Irl)
|19
|Breda Horan (Irl)
|20
|Niamh Stephens (Irl)
|21
|Jennifer Neenan (Irl)
|DNF
|Mia Griffin (Irl)
|DNF
|Orla Walsh (Irl)
|DNF
|Orla Hendron (Irl)
|DNF
|Fiona Guihen (Irl)
|DNF
|Lauren Creamer (Irl)
|DNF
|Laura Banfield (Irl)
|DNF
|Lisa Lamont (Irl)
|DNF
|Claire Ní Reachtagáin (Irl)
|DNF
|Niamh O'Dwyer (Irl)
|DNF
|Arron Fox (Irl)
|DNF
|Sally Mchugh (Irl)
|DNF
|Valerie Considine (Irl)
|DNF
|Mary Daly (Irl)
|DNS
|Joanne Regan (Irl)
