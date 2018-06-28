Murphy wins Irish time trial title
Burns second, McCrystal third
Time Trial - Women: Sligo -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Murphy (Irl) Chapter 2
|0:47:17
|2
|Eileen Burns (Irl) Ballymena Road Club
|0:01:13
|3
|Eve McCrystal (Irl) Garda Cycling Club
|0:01:35
|4
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) Brotherton Cycles
|0:03:33
|5
|Hilary Hughes (Irl) VC Ériu
|0:04:37
|6
|Jennifer Bates (Irl) Team Gerard-DHL
|0:06:18
|7
|Imogen Cotter (Irl) VC Ériu
|0:06:26
|8
|Jane Wilkinson (Irl) Bann Wheelers CC
|0:07:06
|9
|Lisa Lamont (Irl) MellowVelo Bicyle Cartel
|0:07:49
|10
|Laura Campbell (Irl) Ballymena Road Club
|0:08:32
|11
|Claire Ní Reachtagáin (Irl) North Tipperary Wheelers
|0:09:43
|12
|Orla Hendron (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers CC
|0:10:00
|13
|Jennifer Neenan (Irl) Sundrive Track Team
|0:11:02
|14
|Joanne Regan (Irl) Ballymena Road Club
|0:13:17
|DNF
|Lydia Gurley (Irl) Aerocoach
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
-
Van der Poel superb in Flandriencross Hamme victorySweeck best of the rest, Merlier third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy