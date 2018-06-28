Trending

Murphy wins Irish time trial title

Burns second, McCrystal third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Murphy (Irl) Chapter 20:47:17
2Eileen Burns (Irl) Ballymena Road Club0:01:13
3Eve McCrystal (Irl) Garda Cycling Club0:01:35
4Lauren Creamer (Irl) Brotherton Cycles0:03:33
5Hilary Hughes (Irl) VC Ériu0:04:37
6Jennifer Bates (Irl) Team Gerard-DHL0:06:18
7Imogen Cotter (Irl) VC Ériu0:06:26
8Jane Wilkinson (Irl) Bann Wheelers CC0:07:06
9Lisa Lamont (Irl) MellowVelo Bicyle Cartel0:07:49
10Laura Campbell (Irl) Ballymena Road Club0:08:32
11Claire Ní Reachtagáin (Irl) North Tipperary Wheelers0:09:43
12Orla Hendron (Irl) Scott Orwell Wheelers CC0:10:00
13Jennifer Neenan (Irl) Sundrive Track Team0:11:02
14Joanne Regan (Irl) Ballymena Road Club0:13:17
DNFLydia Gurley (Irl) Aerocoach

Latest on Cyclingnews