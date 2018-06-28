Mullen wins time trial title at Irish Road Championships
Christie second, Kennedy third
Time Trial - Men: Sligo -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:59
|2
|Marcus Christie (Irl) PerformanceSBR
|0:02:01
|3
|Paul Kennedy (Irl) Newcastle West Cycling Club
|0:04:15
|4
|Sean Featherstone (Irl) Newry Wheelers CC
|0:05:41
|5
|Kieran Crean (Irl) Blarney Cycling Club
|0:06:19
|6
|Darragh McCarter (Irl) Donegal Bay Cycling Club
|0:06:35
|7
|Jonathan Caulfield (Irl) Castlebar Cycling Club
|0:07:10
|8
|James McGreevy (Irl) Westport Covey Wheelers CC
|0:07:20
|9
|Colm Quinn (Irl) Newry Wheelers CC
|0:08:13
|10
|David P Sheridan (Irl) Longford Cycling Racing Club
|0:08:43
|DNF
|Aichlinn O Reilly (Irl) STRATA3/VeloRevolution Racing Team
|DNS
|Christopher Reilly (Irl) Bohermeen CC
|DNS
|Jason Earls (Irl) South-East Road Club
