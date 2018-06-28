Trending

Mullen wins time trial title at Irish Road Championships

Christie second, Kennedy third

Ryan Mullen of Ireland and Team Trek-Segafredo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:40:59
2Marcus Christie (Irl) PerformanceSBR0:02:01
3Paul Kennedy (Irl) Newcastle West Cycling Club0:04:15
4Sean Featherstone (Irl) Newry Wheelers CC0:05:41
5Kieran Crean (Irl) Blarney Cycling Club0:06:19
6Darragh McCarter (Irl) Donegal Bay Cycling Club0:06:35
7Jonathan Caulfield (Irl) Castlebar Cycling Club0:07:10
8James McGreevy (Irl) Westport Covey Wheelers CC0:07:20
9Colm Quinn (Irl) Newry Wheelers CC0:08:13
10David P Sheridan (Irl) Longford Cycling Racing Club0:08:43
DNFAichlinn O Reilly (Irl) STRATA3/VeloRevolution Racing Team
DNSChristopher Reilly (Irl) Bohermeen CC
DNSJason Earls (Irl) South-East Road Club

