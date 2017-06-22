Trending

Mullen claims Irish time trial title

Roche is second, Richardson third

Ryan Mullen enjoyed some time in the hot seat early on in the Volta ao Algarve's third stage.

Ryan Mullen enjoyed some time in the hot seat early on in the Volta ao Algarve's third stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:40:48
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
3Ian Richardson (Irl)0:02:02
4Marcus Christie (Irl)0:02:29
5Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins0:02:30
6Conn Mcdunphy (Irl)0:03:29
7Bryan Mccrystal (Irl)0:04:11
8Edward Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:35
9Sean Featherstone (Irl)0:05:21
10Cian Delaney (Irl)0:05:22

Latest on Cyclingnews