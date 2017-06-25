Trending

Mullen doubles up on Irish national titles

22-year-old adds road race win to championship haul

Ryan Mullen setting the pace at the front of the Gent-Wevelgem breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Three years after he did Irish time trial and road race double as a 19-year-old, Ryan Mullen has repeated the feat in Wexford. The Cannondale-Drapac rider made a race winning attack in the closing kilometres for the win, explaining he rated it better than his time trial success.

Amateur rider Christopher McGlinchey claimed the silver medal while Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) was third. Defending champion Nico Roche (BMC) was fourth at 58 seconds.

"This one means a lot more than the time trial title. I fought so hard for it. The time trial is a pride thing. I expect to win. I'm angry at myself if I don't. The road race, nationals are not your typical race. I'm just really happy I won it," said Mullen.

"It was such a hard race and it was really negative. That's how it goes with nationals. The amateurs sit on the pros and hope if they chase everything down, we'll tow them to the finish and give them a chance at the victory."

Mullen had Christopher McGlinchey (Chain Reaction Cycles) and Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) for company in the finale and made his move on the final climb of the course with 4km to race. Mullen explained that once solo, he confident he would hold off the chasers but first had to check no one had previously escaped up the road.

"I remember just looking down at my Garmin and thinking: 'Hold 450. Hold 450. You can hold 450 for four kilometers.' And I did," said Mullen. "When I got closer to the finish line, I started thinking: 'Hang on a second. Is anyone up the road? Could I have missed someone?'

"I would have been happy to sprint those guys.I was confident I had the best sprint. It didn’t happen that way, so I had to play the card I was dealt. I had no idea how far behind anyone was after I attacked on the climb. I was just emptying myself, hoping it was enough," said Mullen who will debut his national champion jerseys at the Tour of Austria this week.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac4:00:04
2Christopher McGlinchey (Irl)0:00:23
3Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:52
4Nicholas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
5Sean McKenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
6Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins0:01:04
7Marc Potts (Irl)0:01:10
8Lindsay Watson (Irl)0:01:14
9Angus Fyffe (Irl)0:01:18
10Ryan Reilly (Irl)
11Seán Lacey (Irl)0:01:19
12Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:21
13Eoin Morton (Irl)0:03:39
14Eoin O'Connell (Irl)0:04:03
15Dermot Trulock (Irl)0:04:46
16James Curry (Irl)
17Jake Gray (Irl)
18Adam Stenson (Irl)
19Conn McDunphy (Irl) Team Raleigh GAC
20Conor Hennebry (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:04:52
21Liam Dolan (Irl)0:05:06
22Lee Masters (Irl)
23Cormac McGeough (Irl)0:07:38
24Mark O'Callaghan (Irl)0:08:07
25Connor Lambert (Irl)
26Paul Kennedy (Irl)
27Cathal Moynihan (Irl)
28Sean Moore (Irl)
29Javan Nulty (Irl)
30Conor McCann (Irl)
31James Blanchfield (Irl)
32James Davenport (Irl)
33Christopher Reilly (Irl)0:08:12
34Mark Downey (Irl)0:08:15
35Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:47
36Luke Kearney (Irl)0:12:37
37Adam Greally (Irl)0:18:13
38Robin Kelly (Irl)0:18:37
39Jarlath Hassett (Irl)
40Karl Morgan (Irl)
41Nathan Mullan (Irl)
43Donal O'Cionnfhaolaidh (Irl)
44Stephen Murray (Irl)
45Seán O'Malley (Irl)
46Raymond Cullen (Irl)
47Ross Campbell Grogan (Irl)
48James McGreevy (Irl)
49Shane Smith (Irl)
50Nathan McGreehan (Irl)
51Jody Wright (Irl)
52Mark Quigley (Irl)0:18:41
53John Brosnan (Irl)
54Sean Mcintyre (Irl)
55Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
OTLThomas O'Brien (Irl)
OTLTimothy O'Regan (Irl)
OTLRonan McDonnell (Irl)
OTLDavid Farrell (Irl)
OTLEdward Brennan (Irl)
OTLCalvin Moore (Irl)
OTLRonan O'Flynn (Irl)
OTLAdrian Kirby (Irl)
OTLDermot Gregan (Irl)
OTLRonan Grimes (Irl)
OTLJames Maddock (Irl)
OTLPeter Leahy (Irl)
OTLMatthew McCullagh (Irl)
OTLOdhran Connors (Irl)
DNFDamien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFPhilip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFSeán Hahessy (Irl)
DNFAnthony Walsh (Irl)
DNFRichard Maes (Irl)
DNFRyan Callan (Irl)
DNFRobert Farrell (Irl)
DNFSean Flynn (Irl)
DNFRonan Killeen (Irl)
DNFMark Reilly (Irl)
DNFBobby Coleman (Irl)
DNFDavid Guerin (Irl)
DNFCraig Rea (Irl)
DNFMark Dowling (Irl)
DNFMichael Fitzgerald (Irl)
DNFPaul Norton (Irl)
DNFSimon Ryan (Irl)
DNFCharles John Prendergast (Irl)
DNFJoseph Breheny (Irl)
DNFBen Delaney (Irl)
DNFTerrence O Malley (Irl)
DNFPaul Smith (Irl)
DNFAndre Grennell (Irl)
DNFKieran Crean (Irl)
DNFMark Shannon (Irl)
DNFDarragh McCarter (Irl)
DNFDamian Roche (Irl)
DNFMarcus Christie (Irl)
DNFNiall Dwyer (Irl)
DNFPaidi O'Brien (Irl)
DNFEdward Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFMatthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
DNFCameron McIntyre (Irl)
DNFCian Sutcliffe (Irl)
DNFMarc Heaney (Irl)
DNFMatthew Sparrow (Irl)
DNFDarnell Moore (Irl)
DNFSean Grimes (Irl)
DNFSimon Tuomey (Irl)
DNFDarragh O'Mahony (Irl)
DNFGary Donaldson (Irl)
DNFRyan Byrne (Irl)
DNFFionn Jordan (Irl)
DNFAaron Kearney (Irl)
DNFDaire Feeley (Irl)
DNFConor Mckenna (Irl)
DNFSean Keating (Irl)

