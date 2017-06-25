Mullen doubles up on Irish national titles
22-year-old adds road race win to championship haul
Road Race - U23/Elite Men: Wexford -
Three years after he did Irish time trial and road race double as a 19-year-old, Ryan Mullen has repeated the feat in Wexford. The Cannondale-Drapac rider made a race winning attack in the closing kilometres for the win, explaining he rated it better than his time trial success.
Amateur rider Christopher McGlinchey claimed the silver medal while Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) was third. Defending champion Nico Roche (BMC) was fourth at 58 seconds.
"This one means a lot more than the time trial title. I fought so hard for it. The time trial is a pride thing. I expect to win. I'm angry at myself if I don't. The road race, nationals are not your typical race. I'm just really happy I won it," said Mullen.
"It was such a hard race and it was really negative. That's how it goes with nationals. The amateurs sit on the pros and hope if they chase everything down, we'll tow them to the finish and give them a chance at the victory."
Mullen had Christopher McGlinchey (Chain Reaction Cycles) and Conor Dunne (Aqua Blue Sport) for company in the finale and made his move on the final climb of the course with 4km to race. Mullen explained that once solo, he confident he would hold off the chasers but first had to check no one had previously escaped up the road.
"I remember just looking down at my Garmin and thinking: 'Hold 450. Hold 450. You can hold 450 for four kilometers.' And I did," said Mullen. "When I got closer to the finish line, I started thinking: 'Hang on a second. Is anyone up the road? Could I have missed someone?'
"I would have been happy to sprint those guys.I was confident I had the best sprint. It didn’t happen that way, so I had to play the card I was dealt. I had no idea how far behind anyone was after I attacked on the climb. I was just emptying myself, hoping it was enough," said Mullen who will debut his national champion jerseys at the Tour of Austria this week.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:00:04
|2
|Christopher McGlinchey (Irl)
|0:00:23
|3
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:52
|4
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|5
|Sean McKenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:01:04
|7
|Marc Potts (Irl)
|0:01:10
|8
|Lindsay Watson (Irl)
|0:01:14
|9
|Angus Fyffe (Irl)
|0:01:18
|10
|Ryan Reilly (Irl)
|11
|Seán Lacey (Irl)
|0:01:19
|12
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:21
|13
|Eoin Morton (Irl)
|0:03:39
|14
|Eoin O'Connell (Irl)
|0:04:03
|15
|Dermot Trulock (Irl)
|0:04:46
|16
|James Curry (Irl)
|17
|Jake Gray (Irl)
|18
|Adam Stenson (Irl)
|19
|Conn McDunphy (Irl) Team Raleigh GAC
|20
|Conor Hennebry (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:04:52
|21
|Liam Dolan (Irl)
|0:05:06
|22
|Lee Masters (Irl)
|23
|Cormac McGeough (Irl)
|0:07:38
|24
|Mark O'Callaghan (Irl)
|0:08:07
|25
|Connor Lambert (Irl)
|26
|Paul Kennedy (Irl)
|27
|Cathal Moynihan (Irl)
|28
|Sean Moore (Irl)
|29
|Javan Nulty (Irl)
|30
|Conor McCann (Irl)
|31
|James Blanchfield (Irl)
|32
|James Davenport (Irl)
|33
|Christopher Reilly (Irl)
|0:08:12
|34
|Mark Downey (Irl)
|0:08:15
|35
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:47
|36
|Luke Kearney (Irl)
|0:12:37
|37
|Adam Greally (Irl)
|0:18:13
|38
|Robin Kelly (Irl)
|0:18:37
|39
|Jarlath Hassett (Irl)
|40
|Karl Morgan (Irl)
|41
|Nathan Mullan (Irl)
|43
|Donal O'Cionnfhaolaidh (Irl)
|44
|Stephen Murray (Irl)
|45
|Seán O'Malley (Irl)
|46
|Raymond Cullen (Irl)
|47
|Ross Campbell Grogan (Irl)
|48
|James McGreevy (Irl)
|49
|Shane Smith (Irl)
|50
|Nathan McGreehan (Irl)
|51
|Jody Wright (Irl)
|52
|Mark Quigley (Irl)
|0:18:41
|53
|John Brosnan (Irl)
|54
|Sean Mcintyre (Irl)
|55
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|OTL
|Thomas O'Brien (Irl)
|OTL
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl)
|OTL
|Ronan McDonnell (Irl)
|OTL
|David Farrell (Irl)
|OTL
|Edward Brennan (Irl)
|OTL
|Calvin Moore (Irl)
|OTL
|Ronan O'Flynn (Irl)
|OTL
|Adrian Kirby (Irl)
|OTL
|Dermot Gregan (Irl)
|OTL
|Ronan Grimes (Irl)
|OTL
|James Maddock (Irl)
|OTL
|Peter Leahy (Irl)
|OTL
|Matthew McCullagh (Irl)
|OTL
|Odhran Connors (Irl)
|DNF
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Seán Hahessy (Irl)
|DNF
|Anthony Walsh (Irl)
|DNF
|Richard Maes (Irl)
|DNF
|Ryan Callan (Irl)
|DNF
|Robert Farrell (Irl)
|DNF
|Sean Flynn (Irl)
|DNF
|Ronan Killeen (Irl)
|DNF
|Mark Reilly (Irl)
|DNF
|Bobby Coleman (Irl)
|DNF
|David Guerin (Irl)
|DNF
|Craig Rea (Irl)
|DNF
|Mark Dowling (Irl)
|DNF
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl)
|DNF
|Paul Norton (Irl)
|DNF
|Simon Ryan (Irl)
|DNF
|Charles John Prendergast (Irl)
|DNF
|Joseph Breheny (Irl)
|DNF
|Ben Delaney (Irl)
|DNF
|Terrence O Malley (Irl)
|DNF
|Paul Smith (Irl)
|DNF
|Andre Grennell (Irl)
|DNF
|Kieran Crean (Irl)
|DNF
|Mark Shannon (Irl)
|DNF
|Darragh McCarter (Irl)
|DNF
|Damian Roche (Irl)
|DNF
|Marcus Christie (Irl)
|DNF
|Niall Dwyer (Irl)
|DNF
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl)
|DNF
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Cameron McIntyre (Irl)
|DNF
|Cian Sutcliffe (Irl)
|DNF
|Marc Heaney (Irl)
|DNF
|Matthew Sparrow (Irl)
|DNF
|Darnell Moore (Irl)
|DNF
|Sean Grimes (Irl)
|DNF
|Simon Tuomey (Irl)
|DNF
|Darragh O'Mahony (Irl)
|DNF
|Gary Donaldson (Irl)
|DNF
|Ryan Byrne (Irl)
|DNF
|Fionn Jordan (Irl)
|DNF
|Aaron Kearney (Irl)
|DNF
|Daire Feeley (Irl)
|DNF
|Conor Mckenna (Irl)
|DNF
|Sean Keating (Irl)
