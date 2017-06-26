Boylan claims third straight Irish women's road title
WNT rider sticks late attack in Wexford
Road Race - Women: Wexford -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|2:54:52
|2
|Lauren Creamer (Irl)
|0:00:07
|3
|Ellen McDermott (Irl)
|4
|Sinnead Oakes (Irl)
|5
|Lydia Gurley (Irl)
|6
|Fiona Meade (Irl)
|7
|Claire Mcilwaine (Irl)
|8
|Grace Young (Irl)
|9
|Eve McCrystal (Irl)
|10
|Katharine Smyth (Irl)
|11
|Fiona Guihen (Irl)
|0:00:23
|12
|Roisin Thomas (Irl)
|13
|Sharon Bird (Irl)
|14
|Eileen Burns (Irl)
|15
|Kelly Murphy (Irl)
|16
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|17
|Josie Knight (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|18
|Lisa Lamont (Irl)
|19
|Laura Shannon (Irl)
|20
|Nessa Rochford (Irl)
|21
|Emma Walsh (Irl)
|22
|Kate Earlie (Irl)
|23
|Niamh O'donovan (Irl)
|24
|Niamh Stephens (Irl)
|25
|Jennifer Bates (Irl)
|0:01:12
|26
|Maire Claffey (Irl)
|0:01:54
|DNF
|Melanie Spath (Irl)
|DNF
|Róisín Kennedy (Irl)
|DNF
|Julie Rea (Irl)
|DNF
|Ciara Lyons (Irl)
|DNF
|Orla Hendron (Irl)
|DNF
|Mairead Elliott (Irl)
|DNF
|Lorraine Mullarkey (Irl)
|DNF
|Julie Mulligan (Irl)
|DNF
|Joanne Regan (Irl)
|DNF
|Anna Turvey (Irl)
