Boylan claims third straight Irish women's road title

WNT rider sticks late attack in Wexford

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling2:54:52
2Lauren Creamer (Irl)0:00:07
3Ellen McDermott (Irl)
4Sinnead Oakes (Irl)
5Lydia Gurley (Irl)
6Fiona Meade (Irl)
7Claire Mcilwaine (Irl)
8Grace Young (Irl)
9Eve McCrystal (Irl)
10Katharine Smyth (Irl)
11Fiona Guihen (Irl)0:00:23
12Roisin Thomas (Irl)
13Sharon Bird (Irl)
14Eileen Burns (Irl)
15Kelly Murphy (Irl)
16Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
17Josie Knight (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:00:53
18Lisa Lamont (Irl)
19Laura Shannon (Irl)
20Nessa Rochford (Irl)
21Emma Walsh (Irl)
22Kate Earlie (Irl)
23Niamh O'donovan (Irl)
24Niamh Stephens (Irl)
25Jennifer Bates (Irl)0:01:12
26Maire Claffey (Irl)0:01:54
DNFMelanie Spath (Irl)
DNFRóisín Kennedy (Irl)
DNFJulie Rea (Irl)
DNFCiara Lyons (Irl)
DNFOrla Hendron (Irl)
DNFMairead Elliott (Irl)
DNFLorraine Mullarkey (Irl)
DNFJulie Mulligan (Irl)
DNFJoanne Regan (Irl)
DNFAnna Turvey (Irl)

