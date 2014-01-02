Vos wins in Surhuisterveen
Kastelijn, Brand round out podium
Elite Women: -
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|2
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
|6
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|7
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|8
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|9
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|10
|Ilona Meter (Ned) RCS Stevens
|11
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|12
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol
|13
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars
|14
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
|15
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|16
|Annet Eendhuizen (Ned)
|17
|Corey Coogan (USA)
|18
|Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)
|19
|Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes-Emilio Sport (Ned)
|20
|Julia Boschker (Ned)
|21
|Linda Ter Beek (Ned)
|22
|Laura Krans (Ned)
|23
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|24
|Trixie Godart (Lux)
|25
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|26
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|27
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
|28
|Lorena Peterman (Ned)
|29
|Marjolein Walburg (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy