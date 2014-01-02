Trending

Vos wins in Surhuisterveen

Kastelijn, Brand round out podium

Image 1 of 12

Marianne Vos

Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 12

Vos wins in Surhuisterveen

Vos wins in Surhuisterveen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 12

The Surhuisterveen podium: Yara Kastelijn, Marianne Vos and Lucinda Brand

The Surhuisterveen podium: Yara Kastelijn, Marianne Vos and Lucinda Brand
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 12

Reza Hormes Ravenstijn (Orange Babies)

Reza Hormes Ravenstijn (Orange Babies)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 12

Anna van der Breggen took fifth

Anna van der Breggen took fifth
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 12

Rabo's Anna van der Breggen in Surhuisterveen

Rabo's Anna van der Breggen in Surhuisterveen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 12

Anna van der Breggen dabbles in 'cross

Anna van der Breggen dabbles in 'cross
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 12

Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Focus)

Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Focus)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 12

Ellen van Loy finished just off the podium

Ellen van Loy finished just off the podium
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 12

Lucinda Brand gets her 'cross fix in

Lucinda Brand gets her 'cross fix in
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 12

Marianne Vos in Surhuisterveen

Marianne Vos in Surhuisterveen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 12

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo) rides to the win

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo) rides to the win
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
2Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
3Lucinda Brand (Ned)
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
6Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
7Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
8Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
9Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
10Ilona Meter (Ned) RCS Stevens
11Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
12Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) DRC De Mol
13Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars
14Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
15Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
16Annet Eendhuizen (Ned)
17Corey Coogan (USA)
18Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)
19Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes-Emilio Sport (Ned)
20Julia Boschker (Ned)
21Linda Ter Beek (Ned)
22Laura Krans (Ned)
23Suzie Godart (Lux)
24Trixie Godart (Lux)
25Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
26Danique Braam (Ned)
27Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
28Lorena Peterman (Ned)
29Marjolein Walburg (Ned)

