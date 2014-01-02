Van der Haar wins in Surhuisterveen
Van Amerongen, Teunissen make up all-Dutch podium
Elite Men : -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|2
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|4
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|5
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|6
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentaal Team
|7
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|8
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|9
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|10
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|11
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|12
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|13
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP
|14
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|15
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned)
|16
|Ben Boets (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|17
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor Cycling Team
|18
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|19
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|20
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP
|21
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)
|22
|Ruben Scheire (Bel)
|23
|Emil Hekele (Cze)
|24
|James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group
|25
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|26
|Nicky Gieskens (Ned)
|27
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|28
|Angus Edmond (NZl)
|29
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned)
