Van der Haar wins in Surhuisterveen

Van Amerongen, Teunissen make up all-Dutch podium

Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The podium: Thijs van Amerongen, Lars van der Haar and Mike Teunissen

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Thijs Al (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Thijs Al (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Thijs Al (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Winner in Surhuisterveen - Lars van der Haar

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Van der Haar sails over the planks

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lars van der Haar gets ready for the start

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lars van der Haar in the mud

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Mike Teunissen (Rabobank) runs the mud

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Mike Teunissen (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Mike Teunissen (Rabobank) rode onto the podium in the mixed U23/elite event

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Dutch champion Lars van der Haar on his way to the win

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Gert-jan Bosman (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Gert-jan Bosman (Rabobank) races in Surhuisterveen

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Gert-jan Bosman (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lars van der Haar rides to the win in Surhuisterveen

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
2Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
4Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
5Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
6Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentaal Team
7Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
8Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
9Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
10Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
11Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
12Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
13Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP
14Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
15Maurits Lammertink (Ned)
16Ben Boets (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
17Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor Cycling Team
18Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
19Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
20Richard Jansen (Ned) Enertherm-BKCP
21Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)
22Ruben Scheire (Bel)
23Emil Hekele (Cze)
24James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group
25Robby De Bock (Bel)
26Nicky Gieskens (Ned)
27Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
28Angus Edmond (NZl)
29Dylan Groenewegen (Ned)

