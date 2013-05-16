Trending

Lewis and Fry win Ingekerreke stage 6

Night time race challenges racers

Brief Stage 6 Results (GC results not available)

Men 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun Lewis (3)0:49:08
2Andrew Blair (1)
3Kyle Ward (186)0:00:02

Women 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry (103)0:56:24
2Terri Rhodes (104)0:04:14
3Kelly Bartlett (107)0:05:50

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Brill (68)0:55:11
2Alex Kooijman (87)0:01:06
3Steven Chinner (76)0:01:08

Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerstin Oelckers (187)1:05:30
2Juliet Plumb (133)
3Judi Mcgrath (130)0:01:25

Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Selkrig (168)0:55:34
2Laurie Berryman (151)0:01:11
3Paul Darvodelsky (8)0:01:13

Women 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Jackson (139)1:08:54
2Janine Pearson (141)0:04:17
3Anne Broadbent (137)0:07:59

Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Stancombe (181)1:02:45
2Kerry Ryan (180)0:06:38
3David Mayne (178)0:12:45

Women 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Caldwell (142)1:26:34

