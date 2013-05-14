Trending

Blair and Fry climb to stage 2 wins

Hill climb challenges racers' tired legs

Brief Stage 2 results (GC results after stage 2 not available)

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair0:00:24
2Ben Hogarth0:00:11
3Shaun Lewis0:00:23

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry0:00:34
2Jenni King0:00:23
3Jenny Fay0:00:33

Men 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Blair0:00:24
2Ben Hogarth0:00:11
3Shaun Lewis0:00:23

Women 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry0:00:34
2Jenni King0:00:23
3Jenny Fay0:00:33

Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vaughan Sketcher0:00:56
2Stephen Billington0:00:01
3Jamie Burton0:00:02

Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliet Plumb0:01:12
2Julia Jago0:00:02
3Judi Mcgrath

Men 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Selkrig0:00:58
2Laurie Berryman0:00:03
3Paul Darvodelsky0:00:07

Women 50-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carolyn Jackson0:01:25
2Anne Broadbent0:00:01
3Janine Pearson0:00:14

Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Stancombe0:01:13
2Kerry Ryan0:00:05
3Wayne Maher0:00:15

Women 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Caldwell0:02:19

Latest on Cyclingnews