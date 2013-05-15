Image 1 of 2 Stage 4 leaders set a blistering pace (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 2 of 2 Lead riders jump the fence during stage 4 (Image credit: Rapid Ascent)

Stage 4 of the Ingkerreke Commercial Mountain Bike Enduro began in the remote community of Santa Teresa, where riders were cheered off by the friendly locals to attack an 88km point-to-point Outback course. Riders traversed a variety of beautiful and rarely accessible desert terrains, to finish at the Alice Springs Desert Knowledge Centre.

In the chase for general classification points at the pointy end of the field, groups were formed and finish strategies were falling into place.

Stage 3 winner Michael Crosbie gave an account of how stage 4 panned out. "There were attacks within our lead group right from the start. But the group chased everything down keeping us all together. Then at the 15km mark, a selection of about 15 riders were working together on the front bunch - watching each other." Crosbie said.

"The bunch got smaller and smaller until there were about seven or eight of us at the end, then basically that was the race - setting up for a sprint finish. Blair and Lewis were launching attacks; but everyone was chasing back on."

There was however, an unfortunate tampering of a course marker heading into the final sections of the stage which caused the first two lead groups to miss a turn.

Results have therefore been adjusted so as to neutralise the effect of the altered route taken by some 30 riders.

The promoter, Rapid Ascent, endeavoured to reflect results consistent with the time gaps and standings at approximately the 80km mark of the course.

"Rapid Ascent appreciates that riders will share our frustrations and regrets the disappointing finish to what was otherwise a spectacular, epic stage including a steeple chase fence jump, and showcasing the wonders of the Australian outback through the eyes of a mountain biker," read a statement by Rapid Ascent after the stage.

Thursday will bring a double stage, with stages 5 and 6, at the Alice Springs Golf Course - on a 23km course, beginning in the morning with an individual time trial over the 23km course, followed by an evening group stage of the same 23km course.

Brief Stage 4 Results (GC results not available)

Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun Lewis 3:00:31 2 Andrew Hall 3 Andrew Blair

Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenny Fay 3:04:31 2 Rowena Fry 3 Nienke Oostra 3:11:58

Men 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun Lewis 3:00:31 2 Andrew Hall 3 Andrew Blair

Women 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenny Fay 3:04:31 2 Rowena Fry 3 Nienke Oostra 0:07:27

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Kooijman 3:05:31 2 Michael Brill 0:02:00 3 Ed Holinger 0:03:00

Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerstin Oelckers 3:22:46 2 Judi Mcgrath 0:00:35 3 Juliet Plumb 0:00:36

Men 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Selkrig 3:05:31 2 Laurie Berryman 0:03:00 3 John Allison

Women 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Jackson 3:24:40 2 Anne Broadbent 0:03:10 3 Janine Pearson 0:19:39

Men 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allan Stancombe 3:13:03 2 Wayne Maher 0:30:24 3 Kerry Ryan 0:31:09