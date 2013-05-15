Lewis and Fay win stage 4 at Ingkerreke
Leaders go off course due to marker tampering
Stage 4: -
Stage 4 of the Ingkerreke Commercial Mountain Bike Enduro began in the remote community of Santa Teresa, where riders were cheered off by the friendly locals to attack an 88km point-to-point Outback course. Riders traversed a variety of beautiful and rarely accessible desert terrains, to finish at the Alice Springs Desert Knowledge Centre.
In the chase for general classification points at the pointy end of the field, groups were formed and finish strategies were falling into place.
Stage 3 winner Michael Crosbie gave an account of how stage 4 panned out. "There were attacks within our lead group right from the start. But the group chased everything down keeping us all together. Then at the 15km mark, a selection of about 15 riders were working together on the front bunch - watching each other." Crosbie said.
"The bunch got smaller and smaller until there were about seven or eight of us at the end, then basically that was the race - setting up for a sprint finish. Blair and Lewis were launching attacks; but everyone was chasing back on."
There was however, an unfortunate tampering of a course marker heading into the final sections of the stage which caused the first two lead groups to miss a turn.
Results have therefore been adjusted so as to neutralise the effect of the altered route taken by some 30 riders.
The promoter, Rapid Ascent, endeavoured to reflect results consistent with the time gaps and standings at approximately the 80km mark of the course.
"Rapid Ascent appreciates that riders will share our frustrations and regrets the disappointing finish to what was otherwise a spectacular, epic stage including a steeple chase fence jump, and showcasing the wonders of the Australian outback through the eyes of a mountain biker," read a statement by Rapid Ascent after the stage.
Thursday will bring a double stage, with stages 5 and 6, at the Alice Springs Golf Course - on a 23km course, beginning in the morning with an individual time trial over the 23km course, followed by an evening group stage of the same 23km course.
Brief Stage 4 Results (GC results not available)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shaun Lewis
|3:00:31
|2
|Andrew Hall
|3
|Andrew Blair
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Fay
|3:04:31
|2
|Rowena Fry
|3
|Nienke Oostra
|3:11:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shaun Lewis
|3:00:31
|2
|Andrew Hall
|3
|Andrew Blair
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Fay
|3:04:31
|2
|Rowena Fry
|3
|Nienke Oostra
|0:07:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Kooijman
|3:05:31
|2
|Michael Brill
|0:02:00
|3
|Ed Holinger
|0:03:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerstin Oelckers
|3:22:46
|2
|Judi Mcgrath
|0:00:35
|3
|Juliet Plumb
|0:00:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Selkrig
|3:05:31
|2
|Laurie Berryman
|0:03:00
|3
|John Allison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carolyn Jackson
|3:24:40
|2
|Anne Broadbent
|0:03:10
|3
|Janine Pearson
|0:19:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Stancombe
|3:13:03
|2
|Wayne Maher
|0:30:24
|3
|Kerry Ryan
|0:31:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Caldwell
|3:55:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy