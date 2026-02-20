Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2026 route
Five finish circuits and 152.7km for Women's WorldTour race
The 2026 Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio will start in Luino on the eastern shore of Lake Maggiore with 152.7 kilometres in store for the riders before the line in Cittiglio.
After a 3.8-kilometre neutral rollout, the first climb starts just 25.3 kilometres later, the first of six categorised ascents. An intermediate sprint after 49.8km is one of two along the route, and comes as part of a circuit to the southeast of Cittiglio.
Another QOM comes as the race reaches the official final circuit around Cittiglio. The Casale climb comes at kilometre 67.8 at the start of the first of five circuits before the second intermediate sprint 2.2km later.
Each lap includes two climbs that alternate as QOM primes - the short but steep categorised ascent at Casale on lap 1, 3, and 5, and the longer Orino ascent on laps 2 and 4.
The Orino climb is the final test for the riders and comes with 10.5km to go.
Trofeo Alfredo Binda climbs and sprints
- QOM 1 - Bedero Valcuvia, km. 29.7 (123km to go)
- Sprint 1 - Olginasio, km. 49.8 (102.9)
- QOM 2 - Casale, km. 67.8 (84.9)
- Sprint 2 - Cuveglio, km. 70 (82.7)
- QOM 3 - Orino (3.9km at 3.9%), km. 92.4 (60.3)
- QOM 4 - Casale, km. 103 (49.7)
- QOM 5 - Orino, km. 127.6 (25.1)
- QOM 6 - Casale, km. 138.2 (14.5)
