#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josip Rumac (Cro) BK Loborika0:30:10
2Bruno Maltar (Cro) BK Sokol Vinkovci0:00:02
3Marko Horvat (Cro) BK Sv. Nedjelja0:01:35
4Marko Herceg (Cro) BD Sloga0:02:01
5Pavel Potocki (Cro) KK Adria Mobile0:02:14
6Petar Brodaric (Cro) BK Pula0:04:59
7Matej Kovac (Cro) BK Zagrebacka Dubrava0:06:17
8Martin Trubelja (Cro) BD Sloga0:07:07
DNFEugen Jagušt (Cro) BK Lokomotiva

Hungarian U/19 Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ábel Kenyeres (Hun) KSI Schwinn-Csepel SE0:30:14
2Máté Radonics (Hun) KSI Schwinn-Csepel SE0:01:40
3László Feigl (Hun) Szegedi Kerékpáros0:01:43
4Marcell Bedike (Hun) KSI Schwinn-Csepel SE0:01:50
5Péter Varga (Hun) Tamási K.E.0:01:55
6Péter Varga (Hun) RSC ARBÖ Südburgenlan0:02:00
7Bence Kurilla (Hun) Pedáldöngölok HKE0:02:19
8Ferenc Forrai (Hun) Szegedi Kerékpáros0:02:57
9Ben Nagyernyei (Hun) Sezekszárdi Szabadidos0:03:04
10Csaba Németh (Hun) RSC ARBÖ Südburgenlan0:03:05
11Fichárd Szucs (Hun) KSI Schwinn-Csepel SE0:03:25
12Jonatan Dani (Hun) BVSC-Zuglö Orient 210:03:49
13Bálint Katona (Hun) Tamási K.E.0:05:22
14Máté Tóth (Hun) Salgótarjáni HKE0:05:49
15Samuel Olah (Hun) KSI Schwinn-Csepel SE.0:06:10
16Krisztián Tisler (Hun) Tamási K.E.0:06:47

