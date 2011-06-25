Kenyeres is new junior Hungarian champion
Rumac wins Croation title
Junior Men Time Trial: Varazdin -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josip Rumac (Cro) BK Loborika
|0:30:10
|2
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) BK Sokol Vinkovci
|0:00:02
|3
|Marko Horvat (Cro) BK Sv. Nedjelja
|0:01:35
|4
|Marko Herceg (Cro) BD Sloga
|0:02:01
|5
|Pavel Potocki (Cro) KK Adria Mobile
|0:02:14
|6
|Petar Brodaric (Cro) BK Pula
|0:04:59
|7
|Matej Kovac (Cro) BK Zagrebacka Dubrava
|0:06:17
|8
|Martin Trubelja (Cro) BD Sloga
|0:07:07
|DNF
|Eugen Jagušt (Cro) BK Lokomotiva
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ábel Kenyeres (Hun) KSI Schwinn-Csepel SE
|0:30:14
|2
|Máté Radonics (Hun) KSI Schwinn-Csepel SE
|0:01:40
|3
|László Feigl (Hun) Szegedi Kerékpáros
|0:01:43
|4
|Marcell Bedike (Hun) KSI Schwinn-Csepel SE
|0:01:50
|5
|Péter Varga (Hun) Tamási K.E.
|0:01:55
|6
|Péter Varga (Hun) RSC ARBÖ Südburgenlan
|0:02:00
|7
|Bence Kurilla (Hun) Pedáldöngölok HKE
|0:02:19
|8
|Ferenc Forrai (Hun) Szegedi Kerékpáros
|0:02:57
|9
|Ben Nagyernyei (Hun) Sezekszárdi Szabadidos
|0:03:04
|10
|Csaba Németh (Hun) RSC ARBÖ Südburgenlan
|0:03:05
|11
|Fichárd Szucs (Hun) KSI Schwinn-Csepel SE
|0:03:25
|12
|Jonatan Dani (Hun) BVSC-Zuglö Orient 21
|0:03:49
|13
|Bálint Katona (Hun) Tamási K.E.
|0:05:22
|14
|Máté Tóth (Hun) Salgótarjáni HKE
|0:05:49
|15
|Samuel Olah (Hun) KSI Schwinn-Csepel SE.
|0:06:10
|16
|Krisztián Tisler (Hun) Tamási K.E.
|0:06:47
