Trending

Kenyo claims women's road race

Fay, Kormos podium

Full Results

Hungary Women RR
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anita Kenyó (Hun) Team Bátorfi AKTK1:52:34
2Kriszta Fáy (Hun) Pécsi Junior KE
3Veronika Kormos (Hun) Anna Go Fast Sports
4Katonáne Simon (Hun) Veronika Cervelo Team Prolog
5Gabriella Arató (Hun) Szekszárdi Szabadidos K.E.
6Gitta Arany (Hun) Bianchi Club K.E.0:00:09
7Adrienn Gyurján (Hun) Giant Gyömrö

Latest on Cyclingnews