Kenyo claims women's road race
Fay, Kormos podium
Elite Women Road Race: Varazdin -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anita Kenyó (Hun) Team Bátorfi AKTK
|1:52:34
|2
|Kriszta Fáy (Hun) Pécsi Junior KE
|3
|Veronika Kormos (Hun) Anna Go Fast Sports
|4
|Katonáne Simon (Hun) Veronika Cervelo Team Prolog
|5
|Gabriella Arató (Hun) Szekszárdi Szabadidos K.E.
|6
|Gitta Arany (Hun) Bianchi Club K.E.
|0:00:09
|7
|Adrienn Gyurján (Hun) Giant Gyömrö
