Trending

Radotic takes Croatian women's title

Fáy is the best of the Hungarians

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mia Radotic (Cro) BK Tenna- Kaizen0:10:58
2Kriszta Fáy (Hun) Pécsi Junior KE0:11:36
3Anita Kenyó (Hun) Team Bátorfi AKTKELITE0:11:42
4Gitta Arany (Hun) Bianchi Club K.E.0:11:43
5Simona Katonáne (Hun) Taem PrologELITE0:11:46
6Adrienn Gyurján (Hun) Giant Gyömro0:11:52
7Daria Pletikapa (Cro) BK Lokomotiva0:12:12
8Mónika Király (Hun) E.MTE 19040:12:15
9Jelena Gracin (Cro) BK Tenna- Kaizen0:12:20
10Kinga Király (Hun) Salgotarjáni HKE0:12:30
11Antonelabk Ferencic (Cro) BK Meridiana-Kame0:12:49
12Eva Klaric (Cro) BK Sv. Nedjelja0:13:00
13Alelxa Wohlmutter (Hun) MnTdEra 19040:13:02
14Romina Golub (Cro) BD Sloga0:13:20
15Sofijabk Novoselic (Cro) SofijaBK Kalorija0:13:29
16Judit Herceg (Hun) Salgotarjáni HKE0:14:52

Latest on Cyclingnews