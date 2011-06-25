Radotic takes Croatian women's title
Fáy is the best of the Hungarians
Elite Women Time Trial: Varazdin -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BK Tenna- Kaizen
|0:10:58
|2
|Kriszta Fáy (Hun) Pécsi Junior KE
|0:11:36
|3
|Anita Kenyó (Hun) Team Bátorfi AKTKELITE
|0:11:42
|4
|Gitta Arany (Hun) Bianchi Club K.E.
|0:11:43
|5
|Simona Katonáne (Hun) Taem PrologELITE
|0:11:46
|6
|Adrienn Gyurján (Hun) Giant Gyömro
|0:11:52
|7
|Daria Pletikapa (Cro) BK Lokomotiva
|0:12:12
|8
|Mónika Király (Hun) E.MTE 1904
|0:12:15
|9
|Jelena Gracin (Cro) BK Tenna- Kaizen
|0:12:20
|10
|Kinga Király (Hun) Salgotarjáni HKE
|0:12:30
|11
|Antonelabk Ferencic (Cro) BK Meridiana-Kame
|0:12:49
|12
|Eva Klaric (Cro) BK Sv. Nedjelja
|0:13:00
|13
|Alelxa Wohlmutter (Hun) MnTdEra 1904
|0:13:02
|14
|Romina Golub (Cro) BD Sloga
|0:13:20
|15
|Sofijabk Novoselic (Cro) SofijaBK Kalorija
|0:13:29
|16
|Judit Herceg (Hun) Salgotarjáni HKE
|0:14:52
