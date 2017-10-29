Trending

Samantha Runnels wins HPCX 2

Julie Wright second, Kathryn Cumming third in Jamesburg

Samantha Runnels (Squid Bikes) was having another strong ride today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Runnels (USA)0:48:07
2Julie Wright (USA)0:00:03
3Kathryn Cumming (USA)0:00:09
4Lily Williams (USA)0:00:21
5Stacey Barbossa (USA)0:00:30
6Emily Shields (USA)0:00:43
7Regina Legge (USA)0:00:52
8Rebecca Gross (USA)0:01:19
9Jennifer Malik (USA)0:01:22
10Natalie Tapias (USA)0:01:38
11Rachel Rubino (USA)0:02:58
12Alexandra Burton (USA)0:02:59
13Gabriella Sterne (USA)0:03:01
14Victoria Barclay (USA)0:03:12
15Danielle Morshead (USA)0:03:28
16Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:04:03
17Sophie Russenberger (USA)0:04:21
18Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:05:11
19Leslie Lupien (USA)0:05:16
20Philicia Marion (USA)0:05:19
21Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)0:05:26
22Chelsea Weidinger (USA)0:05:30
23Elizabeth White (USA)0:06:16
24Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)0:06:33
25Taryn Mudge (USA)0:06:44
26Alex Carlson (USA)0:07:24
27Lindsey Crifasi (USA)0:07:52
28Lauren Festa (USA)0:08:35
29Tess Cunningham (USA)
30Kelli Montgomery (USA)
31Riley Gallagher (USA)
DNFArley Kemmerer (USA)
DNFErin Faccone (USA)
DNSShane Ferro (USA)
DNSBarb Blakley (USA)
DNSTerra Kier (USA)
DNSJulie Hunter (USA)
DNSTaylor Kuyk-White (USA)

