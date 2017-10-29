Samantha Runnels wins HPCX 2
Julie Wright second, Kathryn Cumming third in Jamesburg
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:48:07
|2
|Julie Wright (USA)
|0:00:03
|3
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|0:00:09
|4
|Lily Williams (USA)
|0:00:21
|5
|Stacey Barbossa (USA)
|0:00:30
|6
|Emily Shields (USA)
|0:00:43
|7
|Regina Legge (USA)
|0:00:52
|8
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:01:19
|9
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:01:22
|10
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:01:38
|11
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:02:58
|12
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|0:02:59
|13
|Gabriella Sterne (USA)
|0:03:01
|14
|Victoria Barclay (USA)
|0:03:12
|15
|Danielle Morshead (USA)
|0:03:28
|16
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:04:03
|17
|Sophie Russenberger (USA)
|0:04:21
|18
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:05:11
|19
|Leslie Lupien (USA)
|0:05:16
|20
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:05:19
|21
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)
|0:05:26
|22
|Chelsea Weidinger (USA)
|0:05:30
|23
|Elizabeth White (USA)
|0:06:16
|24
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)
|0:06:33
|25
|Taryn Mudge (USA)
|0:06:44
|26
|Alex Carlson (USA)
|0:07:24
|27
|Lindsey Crifasi (USA)
|0:07:52
|28
|Lauren Festa (USA)
|0:08:35
|29
|Tess Cunningham (USA)
|30
|Kelli Montgomery (USA)
|31
|Riley Gallagher (USA)
|DNF
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|DNF
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|DNS
|Shane Ferro (USA)
|DNS
|Barb Blakley (USA)
|DNS
|Terra Kier (USA)
|DNS
|Julie Hunter (USA)
|DNS
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy