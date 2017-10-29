Trending

Scott Smith wins HPCX 2

Kisseberth and Lindine round out podium

Scott Smith (JAM-NCC) at the top of the run-up mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Smith (USA)0:57:45
2Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:00:50
3Justin Lindine (USA)0:00:55
4Michael Owens (USA)0:03:04
5Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:03:31
6Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:03:47
7Adam Myerson (USA)0:03:58
8Merwin Davis (USA)0:04:06
9Mark Flis (USA)0:04:23
10Jordan Snyder (USA)0:05:02
11Zachary Curtis (USA)0:05:31
12Molly Cameron (USA)0:05:45
13Andrew Giniat (USA)0:07:20
14Trevor Raab (USA)0:07:25
15Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA)
16Jesse Stauffer (USA)
17Christopher Rabadi (USA)
18Jules Goguely (USA)
19Patrick Collins (USA)
20Gerald Adasavage (USA)
21Tim Willis (USA)
22Craig Lebair (USA)
23Mike Festa (USA)
24Michael Landry (USA)
25Chris Pino (USA)
26Matthew Clements (USA)
27Nathan Larson (USA)
DNFAnthony Clark (USA)
DNFNathaniel Morse (USA)
DNFPatrick Torpey (USA)
DNFCesar Gallego (USA)
DNSGreg Schott (USA)
DNSJohn Kniesly (USA)
DNSMatthew Bruno (USA)

