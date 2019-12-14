Ryan Kamp wins U23 men's Hotondcross
Dutchman beats Belgian duo Gerben Kuypers and Joran Wyseure
U23 Men: Ronse - ROnse
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:54:21
|2
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:00:44
|3
|Joran Wyseure (Bel)
|0:00:56
|4
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:01:42
|5
|Ben Turner (GBr) Creafin – Fristads
|0:01:58
|6
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:01:59
|7
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:02:00
|8
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:02:10
|9
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:02:26
|10
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin – Fristads
|0:02:30
|11
|Jarno Liessens (Bel)
|0:02:34
|12
|Wout Vervoort (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:02:43
|13
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|0:02:47
|14
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:02:51
|15
|Jelle Camps (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:03:18
|16
|Thomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:30
|17
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:36
|18
|Gianni Siebens (Bel)
|0:04:00
|19
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:04:08
|20
|Joachim Van Looveren (Bel)
|0:04:13
|21
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:04:50
|22
|Thibaut De Smet (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:05:26
|23
|Sander De Vet (Bel)
|0:05:58
|24
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:06:20
|25
|Michael Bervoets (Bel)
|26
|Jelle Vermoote (Bel)
|0:06:22
|27
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:06:38
|28
|Grégory Careme (Bel)
|0:06:42
|29
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:06:48
|30
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:06:56
|31
|Jens Clynhens (Bel)
|0:07:15
|32
|Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:07:46
|33
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|34
|Dolf Pemen (Bel)
|35
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|36
|Jari Merveillie (Bel)
|37
|Andres Verdonck (Bel)
|38
|Yente Peirens (Bel)
|39
|Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)
|40
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|41
|Pete Uptegrove (Ned)
|42
|Nicolas De Smet (Bel)
|43
|Tomas De Laet (Bel)
|44
|Ydris Salomez (Bel)
|45
|Marco Ehlert (Ned)
|46
|Mikkel Jørgensen (Den)
|47
|Maxim Vanluchene (Bel)
|48
|Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn)
|49
|Andy Ruts (Bel)
|50
|Jason De Graeve (Bel)
|51
|Justin Laevens (Bel)
|DNF
|Julian Siemons (Bel)
|DNF
|Jarno Bellens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|DNF
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)
|DNF
|Floris Van Tricht (Bel)
|DNF
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|DNF
|Maarten Clauwaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Guillian Demeyer (Bel)
|DNF
|Len Dejonghe (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|DNF
|Joren Thys (Bel)
