Ryan Kamp wins U23 men's Hotondcross

Dutchman beats Belgian duo Gerben Kuypers and Joran Wyseure

Ryan Camp (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:54:21
2Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:00:44
3Joran Wyseure (Bel) 0:00:56
4Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:01:42
5Ben Turner (GBr) Creafin – Fristads 0:01:58
6Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:59
7Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:00
8Pim Ronhaar (Ned) 0:02:10
9Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:02:26
10Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin – Fristads 0:02:30
11Jarno Liessens (Bel) 0:02:34
12Wout Vervoort (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:02:43
13Seppe Rombouts (Bel) 0:02:47
14Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:51
15Jelle Camps (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:03:18
16Thomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:03:30
17Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:03:36
18Gianni Siebens (Bel) 0:04:00
19Mees Hendrikx (Ned) 0:04:08
20Joachim Van Looveren (Bel) 0:04:13
21Kyle Agterberg (Ned) 0:04:50
22Thibaut De Smet (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:05:26
23Sander De Vet (Bel) 0:05:58
24Bart Artz (Ned) 0:06:20
25Michael Bervoets (Bel)
26Jelle Vermoote (Bel) 0:06:22
27Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:06:38
28Grégory Careme (Bel) 0:06:42
29Luke Verburg (Ned) 0:06:48
30Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:06:56
31Jens Clynhens (Bel) 0:07:15
32Noah Vreeswijk (Ned) 0:07:46
33Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
34Dolf Pemen (Bel)
35Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
36Jari Merveillie (Bel)
37Andres Verdonck (Bel)
38Yente Peirens (Bel)
39Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel)
40Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
41Pete Uptegrove (Ned)
42Nicolas De Smet (Bel)
43Tomas De Laet (Bel)
44Ydris Salomez (Bel)
45Marco Ehlert (Ned)
46Mikkel Jørgensen (Den)
47Maxim Vanluchene (Bel)
48Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn)
49Andy Ruts (Bel)
50Jason De Graeve (Bel)
51Justin Laevens (Bel)
DNFJulian Siemons (Bel)
DNFJarno Bellens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
DNFArne Vrachten (Bel)
DNFFloris Van Tricht (Bel)
DNFVictor Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
DNFMaarten Clauwaert (Bel)
DNFGuillian Demeyer (Bel)
DNFLen Dejonghe (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
DNFJoren Thys (Bel)

