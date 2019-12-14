Yorben Lauryssen wins junior men's Hotondcross
Van Campenhout second, Verstrynge third
Junior men: Ronse - Ronse
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yorben Lauryssen (Bel)
|0:36:46
|2
|Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel)
|0:00:22
|3
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
|0:00:38
|4
|Tibor Del Grosso (Ned)
|0:01:38
|5
|William Junior Lecerf (Bel)
|0:01:45
|6
|Arne Baers (Bel)
|0:02:00
|7
|Victor Van De Putte (Bel)
|0:02:12
|8
|Jelle Harteel (Bel)
|0:02:14
|9
|Levi Van Hoften (Ned)
|0:02:17
|10
|Mathis Avondts (Bel)
|0:02:25
|11
|Twan Van Der Drift (Ned)
|0:02:36
|12
|Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Ned)
|0:02:46
|13
|Joost Brinkman (Ned)
|0:03:00
|14
|Huub Artz (Ned)
|0:03:32
|15
|Wout Janssen (Bel)
|0:03:57
|16
|Brent Delaere (Bel)
|0:04:12
|17
|Maiko Timmer (Ned)
|0:04:16
|18
|Renzo Geurs (Bel)
|0:04:22
|19
|Mauro Delmé (Bel)
|0:04:25
|20
|Pieter Pauwels (Bel)
|0:04:32
|21
|Salvador Alvarado (Ned)
|0:04:39
|22
|Miel Storms (Ned)
|0:06:08
|23
|Quinten Buijs (Ned)
|0:06:30
|24
|Job Boontjes (Ned)
|0:07:21
|25
|Lars Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|0:07:51
|26
|Lou Coopman (Bel)
|0:08:07
|27
|Mathis De Roeck (Bel)
|0:08:57
|28
|Senne Bloem (Bel)
|29
|Niels Dias (Bel)
|DNF
|Jenson Duggy Brown (GBr)
|DNF
|Jonas Van Dijck (Bel)
