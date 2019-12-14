Trending

Yorben Lauryssen wins junior men's Hotondcross

Van Campenhout second, Verstrynge third

Yorben Lauryssen (Belgium)
Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yorben Lauryssen (Bel) 0:36:46
2Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel) 0:00:22
3Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) 0:00:38
4Tibor Del Grosso (Ned) 0:01:38
5William Junior Lecerf (Bel) 0:01:45
6Arne Baers (Bel) 0:02:00
7Victor Van De Putte (Bel) 0:02:12
8Jelle Harteel (Bel) 0:02:14
9Levi Van Hoften (Ned) 0:02:17
10Mathis Avondts (Bel) 0:02:25
11Twan Van Der Drift (Ned) 0:02:36
12Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Ned) 0:02:46
13Joost Brinkman (Ned) 0:03:00
14Huub Artz (Ned) 0:03:32
15Wout Janssen (Bel) 0:03:57
16Brent Delaere (Bel) 0:04:12
17Maiko Timmer (Ned) 0:04:16
18Renzo Geurs (Bel) 0:04:22
19Mauro Delmé (Bel) 0:04:25
20Pieter Pauwels (Bel) 0:04:32
21Salvador Alvarado (Ned) 0:04:39
22Miel Storms (Ned) 0:06:08
23Quinten Buijs (Ned) 0:06:30
24Job Boontjes (Ned) 0:07:21
25Lars Van Den Broeck (Bel) 0:07:51
26Lou Coopman (Bel) 0:08:07
27Mathis De Roeck (Bel) 0:08:57
28Senne Bloem (Bel)
29Niels Dias (Bel)
DNFJenson Duggy Brown (GBr)
DNFJonas Van Dijck (Bel)

