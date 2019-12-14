Trending

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins elite women's Hotondcross

777 teammates Worst second and Kastelijn third

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) claimed the victory at the DVV Verzekeringen trofee Hotondcross in Ronse on Saturday. The Dutch rider soloed to victory by 21 seconds ahead of her compatriots Annemarie Worst and Yara Kastelijn (777 teammates).

Alvarado opened a gap early on in the women's 45-minute race, as riders around her crashed, bobbled or suffered untimely mechanicals. Italy's Eva Lechner was the first to go down, and in the chaos, Alvarado found an opportunity to take the race lead and open a gap on her rivals.

The riders spread apart during the first lap and as they crossed through the finish line for the first time, Alvarado held a 19-second lead over Worst, 29 seconds over Kastelijn and 42 seconds ahead of Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan). Those time margins between Alvarado, Worst and Kastelijn continued to grow through the following laps.

Cant, however, made up significant ground on Alvarado during the subsequent laps but crashed and ended up finishing in fifth place, just behind Evie Richards (Trek) who finished in fourth place.

Worst remains in the lead in the DVV series rankings, 1:02 ahead of Alvarado and 57 seconds ahead of Kastelijn.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:45:20
2Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:00:21
3Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777 0:01:12
4Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Cx 0:01:45
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan 0:02:22
6Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:02:35
7Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:02:37
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:50
9Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads 0:03:17
10Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx 0:03:31
11Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:04:32
12Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:05:03
13Geerte Hoeke (Ned) 0:05:36
14Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:06:02
15Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 0:06:07
16Kim Van De Putte (Bel) 0:08:38
17Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) 0:09:28
18Susanne Meistrok (Ned) 0:10:11
19Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) 0:10:28
20Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
21Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
22Kätlin Kukk (Est)
23Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)
24Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
25Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
26Siobhan Kelly (Can)
27Nele De Vos (Bel)
DNFLoes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan

