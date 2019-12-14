Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins elite women's Hotondcross
777 teammates Worst second and Kastelijn third
Elite women: Ronse - Ronse
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) claimed the victory at the DVV Verzekeringen trofee Hotondcross in Ronse on Saturday. The Dutch rider soloed to victory by 21 seconds ahead of her compatriots Annemarie Worst and Yara Kastelijn (777 teammates).
Alvarado opened a gap early on in the women's 45-minute race, as riders around her crashed, bobbled or suffered untimely mechanicals. Italy's Eva Lechner was the first to go down, and in the chaos, Alvarado found an opportunity to take the race lead and open a gap on her rivals.
The riders spread apart during the first lap and as they crossed through the finish line for the first time, Alvarado held a 19-second lead over Worst, 29 seconds over Kastelijn and 42 seconds ahead of Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan). Those time margins between Alvarado, Worst and Kastelijn continued to grow through the following laps.
Cant, however, made up significant ground on Alvarado during the subsequent laps but crashed and ended up finishing in fifth place, just behind Evie Richards (Trek) who finished in fourth place.
Worst remains in the lead in the DVV series rankings, 1:02 ahead of Alvarado and 57 seconds ahead of Kastelijn.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:45:20
|2
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:00:21
|3
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777
|0:01:12
|4
|Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Cx
|0:01:45
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|0:02:22
|6
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|0:02:35
|7
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:02:37
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:02:50
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads
|0:03:17
|10
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro Cx
|0:03:31
|11
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:04:32
|12
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
|0:05:03
|13
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:05:36
|14
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:06:02
|15
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:06:07
|16
|Kim Van De Putte (Bel)
|0:08:38
|17
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|0:09:28
|18
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|0:10:11
|19
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:10:28
|20
|Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
|21
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|22
|Kätlin Kukk (Est)
|23
|Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)
|24
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|25
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
|26
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|27
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|DNF
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins elite women's Hotondcross777 teammates Worst second and Kastelijn third
-
Watch the 2019 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships live on CyclingnewsCan Compton make it sweet 16? Tune in Sunday
-
Ryan Kamp wins U23 men's HotondcrossDutchman beats Belgian duo Gerben Kuypers and Joran Wyseure
-
Yorben Lauryssen wins junior men's HotondcrossVan Campenhout second, Verstrynge third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy