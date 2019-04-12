Healthy Ageing Tour: Wild wins stage 3
Lepistö keeps race lead
Stage 3: Musselkanaal - Musselkanaal
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|2:58:08
|2
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|4
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|7
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|8
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|9
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|13
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|14
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|15
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|16
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|19
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:11
|20
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:01:30
|21
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|22
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|23
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|24
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|25
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|26
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|27
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|28
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|29
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|30
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|31
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|32
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|33
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|34
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|35
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|37
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|38
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:34
|39
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|40
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|41
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:07:34
|42
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|43
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|44
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
|45
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|46
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|47
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|48
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|49
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|50
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|51
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|52
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|53
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|54
|Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|55
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|56
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|57
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|58
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|59
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|61
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|62
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|63
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|64
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|65
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|66
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|67
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|68
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|69
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|70
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|71
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|72
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|73
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|74
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|75
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|76
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|77
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|78
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|79
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|80
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|81
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|82
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|83
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|84
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|86
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|87
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|88
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|89
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|91
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|92
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|93
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|94
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|95
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|96
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|97
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|98
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|99
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|100
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:08:06
|101
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|102
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|103
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|104
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|105
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|106
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|107
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|DNF
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) National Team Germany
|DNF
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|DNF
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|DNF
|Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|DNF
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|DNF
|Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|DNF
|Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNS
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNS
|Berdine Bakker (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|2
|3
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:58:08
|2
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|3
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|4
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|5
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|6
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:01:30
|7
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|8
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|9
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|10
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|11
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|12
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:34
|14
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:07:34
|15
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|16
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|17
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|18
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|19
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|20
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|21
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|22
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|23
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|24
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|26
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|27
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|28
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|29
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|30
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|31
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|32
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|33
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|34
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|35
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|36
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|38
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|39
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|40
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|41
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|42
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|43
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:08:06
|44
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|45
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|46
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DLT
|8:54:24
|2
|National Team Great Britain GBR
|0:01:30
|3
|Trek - Segafredo TFS
|0:01:34
|4
|Team Virtu Cycling TVC
|0:03:00
|5
|National Team Nederland NED
|6
|Canyon // Sram Racing CSR
|0:07:34
|7
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team WNT
|0:07:41
|8
|National Team Norway NOR
|0:09:04
|9
|Parkhotel Valkenburg PHV
|10
|Regioteam Noord-Holland RNH
|0:15:08
|11
|National Team Germany GER
|12
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport HPU
|13
|Biehler Pro Cycling BPC
|0:16:38
|14
|National Team Belgium BEL
|15
|Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB TRG
|16
|Jan van Arckel JVA
|0:17:10
|17
|Team Drenthe TDR
|18
|National Team Poland POL
|0:22:42
|19
|SWABO SWB
|20
|Equano-Wase Zon CT EWZ
|21
|Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT MAD
|22
|NWVG - Uplus NWG
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|9:02:51
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:00:07
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:10
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:12
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:13
|7
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:14
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:17
|10
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:18
|11
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:00:26
|12
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:47
|13
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:01:48
|14
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:01:56
|15
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:04:20
|16
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:04:34
|17
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:04:36
|18
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|19
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|20
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|22
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:17
|23
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:05:39
|24
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:06:06
|25
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|26
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:14
|27
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|28
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:06:16
|29
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:18
|30
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:20
|31
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:23
|32
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|33
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:06:25
|34
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:27
|35
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:25
|36
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|37
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:09:45
|38
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|39
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:09:53
|40
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:12:08
|41
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12:10
|42
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|43
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|44
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|45
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|46
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|47
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:12:18
|48
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|49
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|50
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:22
|51
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|52
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:27
|53
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|54
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:13:04
|55
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:15:29
|56
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|57
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|58
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|59
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|60
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|61
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|62
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|63
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|64
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|65
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|66
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|67
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|68
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|69
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:15:49
|70
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|71
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|72
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:15:57
|73
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:16:01
|74
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|75
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|76
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|77
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:16:11
|78
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:16:29
|79
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:19:08
|80
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|81
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|82
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|83
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|84
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|85
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|86
|Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|87
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|88
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|89
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|90
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|91
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|92
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|93
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|95
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|97
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|98
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|99
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|100
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:19:23
|101
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:19:40
|102
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|103
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|104
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|105
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:27:06
|106
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:27:16
|107
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:27:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:03:05
|2
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:04
|3
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:01:42
|4
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:04:20
|5
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:04:22
|6
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|7
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:05:52
|8
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:06:02
|9
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:06
|10
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:09
|11
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:09:11
|12
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:09:31
|13
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|14
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:11:56
|15
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|16
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:08
|17
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|18
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:15:15
|19
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|20
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|21
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|22
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|23
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|24
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|25
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|26
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:15:35
|27
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|28
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:15:47
|29
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|30
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:16:15
|31
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:18:54
|32
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|33
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|34
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|35
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|36
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|37
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|38
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|39
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|41
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|42
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|43
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:19:09
|44
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:19:26
|45
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|46
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:26:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|50
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|46
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|38
|4
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|32
|5
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|30
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|29
|7
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|25
|8
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|22
|9
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|19
|10
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|18
|11
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|13
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|12
|14
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|9
|15
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|9
|16
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|9
|17
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|8
|18
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|7
|19
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|4
|20
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|3
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|2
|6
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|2
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|8
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|9:08:57
|2
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:00:08
|3
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:09:23
|4
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|5
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|6
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|7
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|8
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|9
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:10:23
|10
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|0:13:02
|11
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|12
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|13
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|14
|Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|15
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|16
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|17
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|18
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|19
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|20
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|21
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:13:34
|22
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|23
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|24
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:21:00
|25
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:21:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DLT
|27:09:25
|2
|National Team Great Britain GBR
|0:05:58
|3
|Trek - Segafredo TFS
|0:06:04
|4
|Team Virtu Cycling TVC
|0:07:03
|5
|Canyon // Sram Racing CSR
|0:12:08
|6
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team WNT
|0:16:29
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg PHV
|0:17:52
|8
|National Team Nederland NED
|0:19:35
|9
|Biehler Pro Cycling BPC
|0:25:16
|10
|National Team Norway NOR
|0:25:36
|11
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport HPU
|0:28:02
|12
|National Team Belgium BEL
|0:29:50
|13
|National Team Germany GER
|0:31:51
|14
|Regioteam Noord-Holland RNH
|0:38:21
|15
|Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB TRG
|0:39:59
|16
|Jan van Arckel JVA
|0:40:23
|17
|National Team Poland POL
|0:42:28
|18
|Team Drenthe TDR
|0:44:10
|19
|SWABO SWB
|0:45:35
|20
|Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT MAD
|0:49:14
|21
|Equano-Wase Zon CT EWZ
|0:53:13
|22
|NWVG - Uplus NWG
|0:56:32
