Healthy Ageing Tour: Wild wins stage 3

Lepistö keeps race lead

Anna van der Breggen on stage 3 of the Healthy Ageing Tour

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Stage 3 of the Healthy Ageing Tour

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Kirsten Wild wins stage 3

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Stage 3 of the Healthy Ageing Tour

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team2:58:08
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
4Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
5Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
7Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
8Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
13Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
14Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
15Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
16Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
19Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:11
20Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland0:01:30
21Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
22Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
23Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
24Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
25Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
26Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
27Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
28Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
29Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
30Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
31Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
32Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
33Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
34Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
35Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
36Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
37Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
38Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo0:01:34
39Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
40Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
41Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:07:34
42Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
43Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
44Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
45Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
46Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
47Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
48Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
49Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
50Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
51Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
52Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
53Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
54Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
55Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
56Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
57Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
58Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
59Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
60Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
61Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
62Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
63Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
64Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
65Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
66Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
67Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
68Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
69Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
70Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
71Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
72Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
73Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
74Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
75Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
76Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
77Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
78Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
79Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
80Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
81Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
82Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
83Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
84Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
85Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
86Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
87Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
88Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
89Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
90Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
91Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
92Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
93Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
94Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
95Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
96Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
97Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
98Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
99Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
100Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:08:06
101Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
102Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
103Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
104Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
105Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
106Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
107Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
DNFLisa Küllmer (Ger) National Team Germany
DNFRebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
DNFNathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
DNFDèvon Kuijstermans (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
DNFKarolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
DNFKim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
DNFEsther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNSBente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNSBerdine Bakker (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing2
3Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2:58:08
2Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
3Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
4Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
5Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
6Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland0:01:30
7Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
8Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
9Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
10Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
11Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
12Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
13Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:01:34
14Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:07:34
15Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
16Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
17Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
18Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
19Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
20Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
21Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
22Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
23Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
24Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
25Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
26Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
27Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
28Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
29Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
30Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
31Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
32Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
33Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
34Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
35Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
36Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
37Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
38Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
39Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
40Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
41Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
42Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
43Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:08:06
44Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
45Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
46Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DLT8:54:24
2National Team Great Britain GBR0:01:30
3Trek - Segafredo TFS0:01:34
4Team Virtu Cycling TVC0:03:00
5National Team Nederland NED
6Canyon // Sram Racing CSR0:07:34
7WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team WNT0:07:41
8National Team Norway NOR0:09:04
9Parkhotel Valkenburg PHV
10Regioteam Noord-Holland RNH0:15:08
11National Team Germany GER
12Hitec Products - Birk Sport HPU
13Biehler Pro Cycling BPC0:16:38
14National Team Belgium BEL
15Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB TRG
16Jan van Arckel JVA0:17:10
17Team Drenthe TDR
18National Team Poland POL0:22:42
19SWABO SWB
20Equano-Wase Zon CT EWZ
21Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT MAD
22NWVG - Uplus NWG

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo9:02:51
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
3Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:00:07
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:10
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:12
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:13
7Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:14
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:00:17
10Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:18
11Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:00:26
12Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:47
13Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:01:48
14Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:01:56
15Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany0:04:20
16Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway0:04:34
17Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:04:36
18Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
19Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
20Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
22Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:17
23Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:05:39
24Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:06:06
25Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
26Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:14
27Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
28Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland0:06:16
29Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:18
30Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:06:20
31Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:23
32Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
33Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway0:06:25
34Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo0:06:27
35Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:09:25
36Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
37Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland0:09:45
38Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
39Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium0:09:53
40Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:12:08
41Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:12:10
42Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
43Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
44Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
45Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
46Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
47Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium0:12:18
48Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
49Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
50Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:12:22
51Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
52Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo0:12:27
53Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
54Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland0:13:04
55Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium0:15:29
56Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
57Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
58Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
59Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
60Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
61Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
62Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
63Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
64Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
65Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
66Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
67Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
68Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
69Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:15:49
70Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
71Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
72Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:15:57
73Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany0:16:01
74Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
75Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
76Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
77Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:16:11
78Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:16:29
79Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:19:08
80Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
81Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
82Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
83Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
84Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
85Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
86Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
87Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
88Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
89Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
90Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
91Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
92Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
93Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
94Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
95Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
96Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
97Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
98Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
99Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
100Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:19:23
101Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland0:19:40
102Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
103Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
104Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
105Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:27:06
106Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway0:27:16
107Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:27:31

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg9:03:05
2Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:04
3Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:01:42
4Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway0:04:20
5Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:04:22
6Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
7Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:05:52
8Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland0:06:02
9Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:06:06
10Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:09
11Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:09:11
12Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland0:09:31
13Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
14Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:11:56
15Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
16Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:12:08
17Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
18Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:15:15
19Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
20Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
21Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
22Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
23Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
24Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
25Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
26Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:15:35
27Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
28Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany0:15:47
29Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
30Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:16:15
31Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:18:54
32Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
33Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
34Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
35Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
36Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
37Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
38Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
39Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
40Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
41Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
42Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
43Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:19:09
44Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland0:19:26
45Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
46Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:26:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo50pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team46
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling38
4Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing32
5Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg30
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam29
7Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling25
8Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany22
9Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo19
10Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway18
11Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
13Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain12
14Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing9
15Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling9
16Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain9
17Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain8
18Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling7
19Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland4
20Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland3

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling8pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team7
3Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling6
4Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany3
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing2
6Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling2
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
8Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland1

Club rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel9:08:57
2Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe0:00:08
3Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:09:23
4Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
5Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
6Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
7Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
8Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
9Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:10:23
10Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO0:13:02
11Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
12Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
13Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
14Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
15Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
16Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
17Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
18Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
19Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
20Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
21Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe0:13:34
22Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
23Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
24Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:21:00
25Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:21:25

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam DLT27:09:25
2National Team Great Britain GBR0:05:58
3Trek - Segafredo TFS0:06:04
4Team Virtu Cycling TVC0:07:03
5Canyon // Sram Racing CSR0:12:08
6WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team WNT0:16:29
7Parkhotel Valkenburg PHV0:17:52
8National Team Nederland NED0:19:35
9Biehler Pro Cycling BPC0:25:16
10National Team Norway NOR0:25:36
11Hitec Products - Birk Sport HPU0:28:02
12National Team Belgium BEL0:29:50
13National Team Germany GER0:31:51
14Regioteam Noord-Holland RNH0:38:21
15Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB TRG0:39:59
16Jan van Arckel JVA0:40:23
17National Team Poland POL0:42:28
18Team Drenthe TDR0:44:10
19SWABO SWB0:45:35
20Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT MAD0:49:14
21Equano-Wase Zon CT EWZ0:53:13
22NWVG - Uplus NWG0:56:32

