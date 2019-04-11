Trending

Healthy Ageing Tour: Kroger wins stage 2

Lepisto retains the overall lead

Mieke Kroger of Germany and Team Virtu Cycling racing Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Mieke Kroger of Germany and Team Virtu Cycling racing Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling3:23:10
2Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany0:00:13
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:15
4Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
6Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
7Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
8Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
9Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:17
11Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
12Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
13Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
16Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
18Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
19Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
20Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
21Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
22Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
23Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
24Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
25Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
26Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
27Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
28Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
29Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
30Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
31Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
32Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
33Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
34Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
35Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:00:25
36Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
37Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
38Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
39Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
40Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
41Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
42Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
43Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
44Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
45Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:29
46Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
47Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
48Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
49Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
50Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
51Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
52Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
53Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo0:00:34
54Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
55Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
56Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
57Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
58Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway0:00:36
59Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:39
60Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:47
61Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland0:03:36
62Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
63Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
64Berdine Bakker (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
65Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
66Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
67Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
68Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
69Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
70Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
71Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
72Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
73Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
74Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
75Lisa Küllmer (Ger) National Team Germany
76Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
77Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
78Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
79Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
80Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
81Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
82Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
83Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
84Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
85Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
86Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
87Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
88Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
89Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
90Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
91Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
92Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
93Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
94Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
95Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
96Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
97Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
98Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
99Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
100Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
101Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
102Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
103Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
104Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
105Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
106Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
107Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
108Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
109Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
110Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
111Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
112Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
113Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
114Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:03:51
115Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:11:27
116Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes0:11:37
DNFJosie Knight (GBr) National Team Great Britain
DNFLaura Van Regenmortel (Ned) SWABO
DNFCharlotte Broughton (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
DNSChrista Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling25pts
2Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany20
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16
4Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg14
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing12
6Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport10
7Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo9
8Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway8
9Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team7
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling6
11Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo5
12Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport4
13Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland3
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
15Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:23:25
2Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
3Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:00:02
4Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
5Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
6Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
7Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
8Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
9Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
10Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
11Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
12Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
13Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:10
14Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
15Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:14
16Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
17Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
18Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
19Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
20Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
21Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
22Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland0:03:21
23Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
24Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
25Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
26Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
27Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
28Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
29Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
30Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
31Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
32Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
33Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
34Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
35Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
36Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
37Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
38Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
39Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
40Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
41Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
42Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
43Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
44Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
45Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
46Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
47Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
48Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
49Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
50Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
51Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:03:36
DNFJosie Knight (GBr) National Team Great Britain
DNFCharlotte Broughton (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
DNFChrista Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo6:04:49
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:00:01
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:04
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:08
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
6Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
8Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:00:11
9Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:12
11Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
12Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
13Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:20
14Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
15Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:59
16Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany0:04:14
17Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:27
18Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:04:28
19Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
20Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:30
21Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
22Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
23Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
24Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
25Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
26Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
27Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
28Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
29Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
30Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
31Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
32Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:04:38
33Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
34Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
35Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
36Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
37Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland0:04:40
38Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:42
39Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
40Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
41Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
42Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo0:04:47
43Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
44Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
45Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
46Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
47Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway0:04:49
48Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:00
49Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium0:07:49
50Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
51Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
52Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
53Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
54Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
55Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
56Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
57Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
58Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
59Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
60Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
61Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
62Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
63Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
64Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
65Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
66Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
67Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:08:09
68Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
69Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
70Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
71Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
72Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:08:17
73Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
74Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
75Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany0:08:21
76Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
77Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
78Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:31
79Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:11:28
80Berdine Bakker (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
81Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
82Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
83Lisa Küllmer (Ger) National Team Germany
84Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
85Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
86Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
87Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
88Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
89Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
90Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
91Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
92Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
93Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
94Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
95Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
96Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
97Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
98Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
99Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
100Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
101Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
102Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
103Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
104Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
105Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
106Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
107Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
108Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
109Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
110Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
111Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
112Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:11:43
113Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:18:54
114Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:19:19
115Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes0:19:29
116Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway0:19:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo34pts
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing32
3Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling25
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam22
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team21
6Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany20
7Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling18
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16
9Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg16
10Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo15
11Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport11
12Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling9
13Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain8
14Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway8
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
16Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling7
17Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain4
18Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport4
19Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing3
20Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland3
21Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg6:04:59
2Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:02
3Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:00:10
4Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway0:04:18
5Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:04:20
6Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
7Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
8Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
9Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
10Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland0:04:30
11Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:32
12Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
13Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
14Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:37
15Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:07:39
16Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
17Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
18Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
19Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
20Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
21Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
22Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
23Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
24Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
25Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland0:07:59
26Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
27Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
28Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
29Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:08:07
30Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany0:08:11
31Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
32Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:11:18
33Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
34Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
35Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
36Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
37Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
38Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
39Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
40Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
41Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
42Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
43Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
44Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
45Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
46Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
47Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
48Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
49Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
50Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:11:33
51Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:18:44

Latest on Cyclingnews