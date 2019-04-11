Healthy Ageing Tour: Kroger wins stage 2
Lepisto retains the overall lead
Stage 2: Surhuisterveen - Surhuisterveen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|3:23:10
|2
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:00:13
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:15
|4
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|6
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|7
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|8
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|9
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:17
|11
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|12
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|13
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|18
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|19
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|20
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|21
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|22
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|23
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|24
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|26
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|27
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|28
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|29
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|30
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|31
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|32
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|33
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|34
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|35
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:00:25
|36
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|37
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|38
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|39
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|40
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|41
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|42
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|43
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|44
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|45
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:29
|46
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|47
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|48
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|49
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|50
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|51
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|53
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:34
|54
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|55
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|56
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|57
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|58
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:00:36
|59
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:39
|60
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:47
|61
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:03:36
|62
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|63
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|64
|Berdine Bakker (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|65
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|66
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|67
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|68
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|69
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|70
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|71
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|72
|Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|73
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
|74
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|75
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) National Team Germany
|76
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|77
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|78
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|79
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|80
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|81
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|82
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|83
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|84
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|85
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|86
|Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|87
|Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|88
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|89
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|90
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|91
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|92
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|93
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|94
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|95
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|96
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|97
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|98
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|99
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|100
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|101
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|102
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|103
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|105
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|107
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|108
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|109
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|110
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|111
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|112
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|113
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|114
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:03:51
|115
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:11:27
|116
|Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|0:11:37
|DNF
|Josie Knight (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|DNF
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) SWABO
|DNF
|Charlotte Broughton (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
|DNS
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|20
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|4
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|12
|6
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|10
|7
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|9
|8
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|8
|9
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|11
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|5
|12
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|4
|13
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|3
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|15
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:23:25
|2
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|3
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:00:02
|4
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|5
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|6
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|7
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|8
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|9
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|10
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|11
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|12
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|13
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:10
|14
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|15
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:14
|16
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|17
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|18
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|19
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|21
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|22
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:03:21
|23
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|24
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|25
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|26
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|27
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|28
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|29
|Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|30
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|31
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|32
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|33
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|34
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|35
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|36
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|37
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|38
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|39
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|40
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|41
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|42
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|43
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|44
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|45
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|47
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|48
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|49
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|50
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|51
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:03:36
|DNF
|Josie Knight (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|DNF
|Charlotte Broughton (GBr) Liv AWOL Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|6:04:49
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:04
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:08
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:11
|9
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:12
|11
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|12
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|13
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:20
|14
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|15
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:59
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:04:14
|17
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|18
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:04:28
|19
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|20
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:30
|21
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|22
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|23
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|24
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|25
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|26
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|27
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|28
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|29
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|30
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|31
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|32
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:38
|33
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|34
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|35
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|36
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|37
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:04:40
|38
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|39
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|40
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|41
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|42
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:47
|43
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|44
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|45
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|46
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|47
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:04:49
|48
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:00
|49
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:07:49
|50
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|51
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|52
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|53
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|54
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|55
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|56
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|57
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|58
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|59
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|60
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|61
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|62
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|63
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|64
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|65
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|66
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|67
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:08:09
|68
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|69
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|70
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|71
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|72
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:08:17
|73
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|74
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|75
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:08:21
|76
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|77
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|78
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:31
|79
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:11:28
|80
|Berdine Bakker (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|81
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|82
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|83
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) National Team Germany
|84
|Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|85
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|86
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|87
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|88
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|89
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|90
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|91
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|92
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|93
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|94
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|95
|Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|96
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|97
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|98
|Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|99
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|100
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|102
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|103
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|105
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|106
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|107
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|108
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|109
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|110
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|111
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|112
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:11:43
|113
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:18:54
|114
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:19:19
|115
|Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|0:19:29
|116
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:19:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|34
|pts
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|32
|3
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|25
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|21
|6
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|20
|7
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|18
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|9
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16
|10
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|15
|11
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|11
|12
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|9
|13
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|8
|14
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|8
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|16
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|7
|17
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|4
|18
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|4
|19
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|3
|20
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|3
|21
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6:04:59
|2
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:02
|3
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:00:10
|4
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:04:18
|5
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:04:20
|6
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|7
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|8
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|9
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|10
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:04:30
|11
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|12
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|13
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|14
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:37
|15
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:07:39
|16
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|17
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|18
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|19
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|20
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|21
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|22
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|23
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|24
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|25
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:07:59
|26
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|27
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|28
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|29
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:08:07
|30
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:08:11
|31
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|32
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:11:18
|33
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|34
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|35
|Kim Baptista (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|36
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|37
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|38
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|39
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|40
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|41
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|42
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|43
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|44
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|46
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|47
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|48
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|49
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|50
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:11:33
|51
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:18:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy