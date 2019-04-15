Trending

Klein wins Healthy Ageing Tour

Wild wins stage 5 final sprint

Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM)

Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM)

Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)
Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM)

Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)
Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM)

Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team3:03:35
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
4Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
7Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
8Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
9Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
10Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
11Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
12Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
13Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
14Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
15Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
16Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
17Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
18Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
19Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
20Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
21Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
22Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
23Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
24Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
25Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
26Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
27Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
28Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
29Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
30Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
31Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
32Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
33Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
34Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
35Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
36Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
37Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
38Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
39Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
40Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
41Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
42Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
43Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
44Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
45Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
46Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
47Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
49Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
50Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
51Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
52Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
53Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
54Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
55Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
56Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
57Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
58Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
59Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
60Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
61Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
62Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
63Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
64Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
65Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:28
66Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:02:55
67Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
68Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
69Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
70Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
71Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
72Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
73Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
74Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
75Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
76Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
77Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
78Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
79Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
80Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo0:03:04
81Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
82Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:53
83Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:06:34
84Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
85Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
86Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
87Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
88Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
89Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
90Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
91Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
92Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
93Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
94Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
95Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
96Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
97Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
98Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
99Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
DNFBirgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
DNFAnne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
DNFAranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT

Final general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing14:16:52
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:00:08
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:57
5Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:01:01
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:23
7Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo0:01:29
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:31
9Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:58
10Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:27
11Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:33
12Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:02:38
13Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:02:44
14Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:03:13
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:33
16Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:48
17Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany0:06:06
18Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:09
19Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland0:06:38
20Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
21Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway0:06:55
22Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:30
23Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland0:07:42
24Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:07:43
25Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:07:52
26Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland0:07:58
27Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:16
28Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:48
29Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:09:05
30Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:09:29
31Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland0:11:15
32Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:20
33Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe0:11:52
34Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland0:12:01
35Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium0:12:33
36Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo0:13:47
37Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:13:51
38Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:13:56
39Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:14:30
40Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland0:14:43
41Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany0:14:45
42Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway0:15:19
43Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland0:15:44
44Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo0:15:53
45Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium0:15:56
46Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:16:07
47Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:16:17
48Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium0:16:37
49Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:17:26
50Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland0:17:44
51Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes0:17:53
52Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo0:17:55
53Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium0:18:03
54Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland0:18:17
55Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO0:18:26
56Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:18:32
57Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:18:34
58Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:18:35
59Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:19:14
60Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:19:57
61Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany0:19:59
62Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:20:20
63Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:20:29
64Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:20:53
65Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland0:21:10
66Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway0:21:12
67Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:21:20
68Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:21:31
69Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:22:25
70Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland0:22:55
71Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe0:23:03
72Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland0:23:15
73Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland0:23:24
74Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:23:26
75Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:23:27
76Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:23:49
77Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:24:26
78Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:25:29
79Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:27:43
80Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:28:26
81Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:28:34
82Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany0:28:40
83Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO0:28:43
84Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:28:50
85Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:29:22
86Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe0:29:23
87Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:29:28
88Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
89Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO0:29:46
90Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:30:06
91Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:30:17
92Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:31:42
93Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland0:32:19
94Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway0:33:13
95Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe0:33:29
96Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO0:33:55
97Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:34:25
98Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:35:46
99Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:38:38

