Klein wins Healthy Ageing Tour
Wild wins stage 5 final sprint
stage 5: Midwolda - Midwolda
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3:03:35
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|4
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|7
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|8
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|9
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|10
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|11
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|12
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|13
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|14
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|15
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|16
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|17
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|18
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|19
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|20
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|21
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|22
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|23
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|24
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|25
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|26
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|27
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|28
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|29
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|30
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|31
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|32
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|33
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|34
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|35
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|36
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|37
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|38
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|39
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|40
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|41
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|42
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|43
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|44
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|45
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|46
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|47
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|49
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|50
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|51
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|52
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|53
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|54
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|55
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|56
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|57
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|58
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|59
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|61
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|62
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|63
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|64
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:28
|66
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:02:55
|67
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|68
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|69
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|70
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|71
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|72
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|73
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|74
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|75
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|76
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|77
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|79
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|80
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:04
|81
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|82
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:53
|83
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:06:34
|84
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|85
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|86
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|87
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|88
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|89
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|90
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|91
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|92
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|93
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|94
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|96
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|97
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|98
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|99
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|DNF
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
|DNF
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|DNF
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|14:16:52
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:08
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:57
|5
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:01:01
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:23
|7
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:29
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:31
|9
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:58
|10
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:27
|11
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:33
|12
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:02:38
|13
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|14
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:03:13
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|16
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:48
|17
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:06:06
|18
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:09
|19
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|0:06:38
|20
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|21
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:06:55
|22
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:07:30
|23
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:07:42
|24
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:07:43
|25
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:07:52
|26
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:07:58
|27
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:16
|28
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:48
|29
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:09:05
|30
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:29
|31
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:11:15
|32
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:20
|33
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:11:52
|34
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:12:01
|35
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:12:33
|36
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|0:13:47
|37
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:13:51
|38
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:13:56
|39
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:14:30
|40
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:14:43
|41
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:14:45
|42
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:15:19
|43
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:15:44
|44
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|0:15:53
|45
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:15:56
|46
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:16:07
|47
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:16:17
|48
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:16:37
|49
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:17:26
|50
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:17:44
|51
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|0:17:53
|52
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|0:17:55
|53
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:18:03
|54
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:18:17
|55
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|0:18:26
|56
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:18:32
|57
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:18:34
|58
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:18:35
|59
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:14
|60
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:19:57
|61
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:19:59
|62
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:20:20
|63
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:20:29
|64
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|65
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:21:10
|66
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:21:12
|67
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:21:20
|68
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:21:31
|69
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:22:25
|70
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:22:55
|71
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:23:03
|72
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|0:23:15
|73
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:23:24
|74
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:23:26
|75
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:23:27
|76
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:23:49
|77
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:24:26
|78
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:25:29
|79
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:43
|80
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:28:26
|81
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:28:34
|82
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:28:40
|83
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|0:28:43
|84
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:28:50
|85
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:29:22
|86
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:29:23
|87
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:29:28
|88
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|89
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|0:29:46
|90
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:30:06
|91
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:30:17
|92
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:31:42
|93
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:32:19
|94
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:33:13
|95
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:33:29
|96
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|0:33:55
|97
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:34:25
|98
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:35:46
|99
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:38:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy