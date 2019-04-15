Trending

Healthy Ageing Tour: Van Dijk wins time trial

Klein takes race lead

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:19:30
2Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:00:02
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:13
4Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:39
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:44
6Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:53
9Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:01:05
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:26
11Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
12Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:28
13Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:30
14Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:33
15Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo0:01:38
16Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland0:01:39
17Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:01:40
18Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:45
19Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland0:01:51
20Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
21Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:01:55
22Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
23Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway0:01:57
24Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:59
25Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:02
26Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:02:05
27Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
28Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland0:02:11
29Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
30Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
31Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
32Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway0:02:13
33Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:02:14
34Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:02:22
35Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:02:24
36Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
37Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland0:02:25
38Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:02:29
39Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:30
40Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
41Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
42Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:02:32
43Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes0:02:33
44Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
45Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:36
46Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium0:02:43
47Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany0:02:44
48Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland0:02:49
49Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
50Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:51
51Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
52Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe0:02:52
53Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:02:54
54Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
55Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:02:55
56Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
57Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland0:02:57
58Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:03:01
59Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
60Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe0:03:02
61Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:03:03
62Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO0:03:06
63Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:03:11
64Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:03:12
65Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland0:03:15
66Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:03:16
67Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:03:17
68Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:24
69Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:03:31
70Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:03:33
71Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway0:03:41
72Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway0:03:45
73Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
74Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:03:48
75Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:03:55
76Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
77Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
78Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland0:03:56
79Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland0:04:00
80Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
81Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:04:01
82Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe0:04:04
83Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
84Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
85Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany0:04:07
86Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland0:04:09
87Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO0:04:13
88Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:04:17
89Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
90Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:04:18
91Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:04:25
92Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:04:27
93Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
94Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
95Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium0:04:28
96Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:04:44
97Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:04:50
98Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:05:11
99Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:05:44
100Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:05:48
101Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:05:51
102Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:07:47
103Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland0:09:53
DNSChanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNSMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNSMelanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
DNSMaartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland

General classification after stage 4a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing9:22:30
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:00:08
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:57
5Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:01:01
6Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo0:01:29
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:31
9Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:04
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:33
11Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:02:41
12Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:02:44
13Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:11
14Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:03:13
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:05:19
16Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:21
17Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany0:06:06
18Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:09
19Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland0:06:38
20Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
21Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway0:06:55
22Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:39
23Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland0:07:42
24Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:07:43
25Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:07:52
26Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland0:07:58
27Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:16
28Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:25
29Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway0:08:29
30Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:48
31Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe0:08:57
32Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:09:06
33Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:09:29
34Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo0:10:45
35Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:10:56
36Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:11:01
37Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland0:11:15
38Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland0:12:01
39Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium0:12:33
40Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:14:30
41Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:14:31
42Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland0:14:43
43Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany0:14:45
44Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo0:14:51
45Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:15:40
46Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland0:15:44
47Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium0:15:56
48Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:16:02
49Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo0:16:03
50Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:16:07
51Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:16:17
52Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
53Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium0:16:37
54Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway0:17:17
55Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:17:25
56Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland0:17:44
57Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes0:17:53
58Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium0:18:03
59Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO0:18:14
60Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland0:18:17
61Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:18:21
62Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO0:18:26
63Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:18:32
64Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:18:34
65Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:18:37
66Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:18:38
67Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:18:53
68Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:18:55
69Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland0:19:20
70Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland0:19:29
71Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:19:52
72Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany0:19:59
73Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:20:53
74Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:21:09
75Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland0:21:10
76Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:21:13
77Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:21:31
78Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
79Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany0:21:50
80Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:22:00
81Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:22:25
82Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe0:22:26
83Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe0:22:33
84Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway0:22:44
85Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:22:54
86Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
87Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland0:22:55
88Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe0:23:03
89Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO0:23:12
90Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:23:16
91Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
92Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:23:26
93Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
94Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:23:27
95Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:23:43
96Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:23:49
97Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:23:56
98Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:24:43
99Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:24:47
100Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:29:21
101Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland0:29:24
102Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway0:30:48
103Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:31:10

Latest on Cyclingnews