Healthy Ageing Tour: Van Dijk wins time trial
Klein takes race lead
Stage 4a: Winsum - Winsum
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:19:30
|2
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:13
|4
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:39
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|6
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:53
|9
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:26
|11
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|12
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:28
|13
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:30
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:33
|15
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:38
|16
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:01:39
|17
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:01:40
|18
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:45
|19
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:01:51
|20
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|21
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:01:55
|22
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|23
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:01:57
|24
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:59
|25
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:02
|26
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:02:05
|27
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|28
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|0:02:11
|29
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|30
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|31
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|32
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:02:13
|33
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:02:14
|34
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:02:22
|35
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:02:24
|36
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|37
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:02:25
|38
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:02:29
|39
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:30
|40
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|41
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|42
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:02:32
|43
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|0:02:33
|44
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|45
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:36
|46
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:02:43
|47
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:02:44
|48
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:02:49
|49
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|50
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:51
|51
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|52
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:02:52
|53
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:02:54
|54
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|55
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:02:55
|56
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|57
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:02:57
|58
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:03:01
|59
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|60
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:03:02
|61
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|62
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|0:03:06
|63
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:03:11
|64
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|65
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:03:15
|66
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:03:16
|67
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:03:17
|68
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:24
|69
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:03:31
|70
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:03:33
|71
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:03:41
|72
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:03:45
|73
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|74
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:03:48
|75
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|76
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|77
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|78
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:03:56
|79
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|0:04:00
|80
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|81
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:04:01
|82
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:04:04
|83
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|84
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|85
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:04:07
|86
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:04:09
|87
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|0:04:13
|88
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:04:17
|89
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|90
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:04:18
|91
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:04:25
|92
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:04:27
|93
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|94
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|95
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:04:28
|96
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:04:44
|97
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:04:50
|98
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:05:11
|99
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:05:44
|100
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:05:48
|101
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:05:51
|102
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:07:47
|103
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:09:53
|DNS
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNS
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNS
|Melanie Klement (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Maartje De Boer (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|9:22:30
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:08
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:57
|5
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:01:01
|6
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:29
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:31
|9
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:04
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:33
|11
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:02:41
|12
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|13
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:11
|14
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:03:13
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|16
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:21
|17
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:06:06
|18
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:09
|19
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|0:06:38
|20
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|21
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:06:55
|22
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:07:39
|23
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:07:42
|24
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:07:43
|25
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:07:52
|26
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:07:58
|27
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:16
|28
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:25
|29
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:08:29
|30
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:48
|31
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:08:57
|32
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:09:06
|33
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:29
|34
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|0:10:45
|35
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:10:56
|36
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:01
|37
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:11:15
|38
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:12:01
|39
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:12:33
|40
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:14:30
|41
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:14:31
|42
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:14:43
|43
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:14:45
|44
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|0:14:51
|45
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:15:40
|46
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:15:44
|47
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:15:56
|48
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:16:02
|49
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|0:16:03
|50
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:16:07
|51
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:16:17
|52
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|53
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:16:37
|54
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:17:17
|55
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:17:25
|56
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:17:44
|57
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|0:17:53
|58
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:18:03
|59
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|0:18:14
|60
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:18:17
|61
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:18:21
|62
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|0:18:26
|63
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:18:32
|64
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:18:34
|65
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:18:37
|66
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:38
|67
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:18:53
|68
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:18:55
|69
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|0:19:20
|70
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:19:29
|71
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:19:52
|72
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:19:59
|73
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|74
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:09
|75
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:21:10
|76
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:21:13
|77
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:21:31
|78
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|79
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:21:50
|80
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:22:00
|81
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:22:25
|82
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:22:26
|83
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:22:33
|84
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:22:44
|85
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:22:54
|86
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|87
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:22:55
|88
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:23:03
|89
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|0:23:12
|90
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:23:16
|91
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|92
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:23:26
|93
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|94
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:23:27
|95
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:23:43
|96
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:23:49
|97
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:23:56
|98
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:24:43
|99
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:24:47
|100
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:29:21
|101
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:29:24
|102
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:30:48
|103
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:31:10
