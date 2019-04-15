Healthy Ageing Tour: Brennauer wins stage 4b
Klein stays in the overall lead
Stage 4b: Wolvega - Heerenveen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:07
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:33
|4
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:40
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|7
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|10
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|11
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|12
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|13
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|14
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|15
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|16
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|17
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|18
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|19
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|22
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|23
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|24
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|25
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|26
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|27
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|28
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|29
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|30
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|31
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|32
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|33
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|34
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|35
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|36
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|37
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|38
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
|39
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|40
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|41
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|42
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|43
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|44
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|46
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|47
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|48
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|49
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|50
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|51
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|52
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|53
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|54
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|55
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|56
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|57
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|58
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|59
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|60
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|61
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|62
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|63
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|64
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|67
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|68
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|69
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|70
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|71
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|72
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|73
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|74
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|75
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|76
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|77
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|78
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|79
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|80
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:17
|81
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:03:23
|82
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|83
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:04:35
|84
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|85
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|86
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|87
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|88
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|89
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|90
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|91
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|92
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|93
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|94
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|95
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|96
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|97
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|98
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|99
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|100
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|101
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:05:09
|102
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|DNF
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|11:13:17
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:08
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:57
|5
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:01:01
|6
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:29
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:31
|9
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:04
|10
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:27
|11
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:33
|12
|Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:02:41
|13
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|14
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:03:13
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|16
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:21
|17
|Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:06:06
|18
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:09
|19
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|0:06:38
|20
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|21
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:06:55
|22
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:07:30
|23
|Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:07:42
|24
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:07:43
|25
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:07:52
|26
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:07:58
|27
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:16
|28
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:25
|29
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:48
|30
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:08:57
|31
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:09:06
|32
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:29
|33
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|0:10:45
|34
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:10:56
|35
|Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:01
|36
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:11:15
|37
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:12:01
|38
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:12:24
|39
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:12:33
|40
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:14:30
|41
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:14:31
|42
|Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:14:43
|43
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:14:45
|44
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|0:14:51
|45
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:15:40
|46
|Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:15:44
|47
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
|0:15:56
|48
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
|49
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:16:07
|50
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:16:17
|51
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|52
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:16:37
|53
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
|0:17:25
|54
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:17:44
|55
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
|0:17:53
|56
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
|0:18:03
|57
|Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:18:17
|58
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
|0:18:26
|59
|Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:18:32
|60
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:18:34
|61
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:18:55
|62
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
|0:19:57
|63
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:19:59
|64
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:20:29
|65
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|66
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:09
|67
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
|0:21:10
|68
|Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:21:12
|69
|Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:21:20
|70
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:21:31
|71
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|72
|Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
|0:22:00
|73
|Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
|0:22:09
|74
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:22:16
|75
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:22:25
|76
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:22:33
|77
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:22:48
|78
|Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:22:54
|79
|Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
|80
|Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:22:55
|81
|Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:23:03
|82
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
|0:23:12
|83
|Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
|0:23:15
|84
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:23:24
|85
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:23:26
|86
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:23:27
|87
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:23:43
|88
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
|0:23:49
|89
|Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:25:08
|90
|Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
|0:25:45
|91
|Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:26:28
|92
|Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:26:39
|93
|Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:26:55
|94
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:27:11
|95
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
|0:27:21
|96
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:27:51
|97
|Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
|0:28:42
|98
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
|0:29:12
|99
|Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
|0:29:24
|100
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
|0:30:48
|101
|Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe
|0:32:04
|102
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
|0:35:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy