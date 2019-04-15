Trending

Healthy Ageing Tour: Brennauer wins stage 4b

Klein stays in the overall lead

Lisa Brannauer (WNT-Rotor)

(Image credit: WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team1:50:07
2Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
3Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:33
4Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:40
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway
7Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
9Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel
10Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland
11Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
12Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland
13Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT
14Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland
15Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
16Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
17Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland
18Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
19Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
21Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain
22Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium
23Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
24Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
25Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel
26Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
27Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
28Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
29Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany
30Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland
31Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland
32Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland
33Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain
34Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland
35Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
36Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland
37Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland
38Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway
39Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling
40Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
41Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany
42Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland
43Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
44Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
45Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
46Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland
47Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
48Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
49Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO
50Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
51Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
52Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO
53Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
54Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
55Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium
56Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe
57Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes
58Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany
59Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
60Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
61Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing
62Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing
63Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
64Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
65Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
66Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
67Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
68Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain
69Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
70Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
71Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
72Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe
73Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
74Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
75Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
76Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
77Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium
78Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
79Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
80Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:17
81Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:03:23
82Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
83Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:04:35
84Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
85Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway
86Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland
87Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT
88Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel
89Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling
90Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway
91Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway
92Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO
93Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland
94Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe
95Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO
96Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT
97Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany
98Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
99Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus
100Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
101Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe0:05:09
102Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT
DNFWendy Oosterwoud (Ned) NWVG - Uplus

General classification after stage 4b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing11:13:17
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo0:00:08
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:57
5Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:01:01
6Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo0:01:29
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:31
9Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:04
10Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:27
11Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:33
12Rhona Callander (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:02:41
13Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:02:44
14Jessica Roberts (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:03:13
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:33
16Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:21
17Romy Kasper (Ger) National Team Germany0:06:06
18Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:09
19Nina Kessler (Ned) Regioteam Noord-Holland0:06:38
20Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) National Team Great Britain
21Susanne Andersen (Nor) National Team Norway0:06:55
22Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:07:30
23Julia Soek (Ned) National Team Nederland0:07:42
24Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:07:43
25Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:07:52
26Nicole Steigenga (Ned) National Team Nederland0:07:58
27Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:16
28Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:25
29Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:48
30Mareille Meijering (Ned) Team Drenthe0:08:57
31Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:09:06
32Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling0:09:29
33Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo0:10:45
34Britt Knaven (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:10:56
35Louise Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:11:01
36Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) National Team Nederland0:11:15
37Kylie Waterreus (Ned) National Team Nederland0:12:01
38Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) National Team Norway0:12:24
39Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) National Team Belgium0:12:33
40Nienke Wasmus (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:14:30
41Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-Sram Racing0:14:31
42Marta Jaskulska (Pol) National Team Poland0:14:43
43Laura Süßemilch (Ger) National Team Germany0:14:45
44Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo0:14:51
45Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:15:40
46Maria van 'T Geloof (Ned) National Team Nederland0:15:44
47Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek - Segafredo0:15:56
48Kaat Hannes (Bel) National Team Belgium
49Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:16:07
50Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:16:17
51Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
52Fien Delbaere (Bel) National Team Belgium0:16:37
53Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-Sram Racing0:17:25
54Nikol Plosaj (Pol) National Team Poland0:17:44
55Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team Loving Potatoes0:17:53
56Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) National Team Belgium0:18:03
57Weronika Humelt (Pol) National Team Poland0:18:17
58Eva Bijwaard (Ned) SWABO0:18:26
59Merel Hofman (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:18:32
60Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Biehler Pro Cycling0:18:34
61Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:18:55
62Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Biehler Pro Cycling0:19:57
63Katharina Hechler (Ger) National Team Germany0:19:59
64Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:20:29
65Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:20:53
66Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:21:09
67Maaike Boogaard (Ned) National Team Nederland0:21:10
68Stine Borgli (Nor) National Team Norway0:21:12
69Yva Geluk (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:21:20
70Daniela Gaß (Ger) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:21:31
71Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB
72Anna Docherty (GBr) National Team Great Britain0:22:00
73Inez Beijer (Ned) SWABO0:22:09
74Tessa Paardekooper (Ned) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:22:16
75Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:22:25
76Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:22:33
77Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:22:48
78Ilse Miltenburg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:22:54
79Lone Meertens (Bel) National Team Belgium
80Anna Sagan (Pol) National Team Poland0:22:55
81Floor Weerink (Ned) Team Drenthe0:23:03
82Hanneke De Goeje (Ned) SWABO0:23:12
83Gwenno Hughes (GBr) Regioteam Noord-Holland0:23:15
84Dorota Przezak (Pol) National Team Poland0:23:24
85Minke Bakker (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:23:26
86Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:23:27
87Rixt Hoogland (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:23:43
88Eva Jonkers (Ned) Team Rogelli-Gyproc-APB0:23:49
89Manon De Boer (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:25:08
90Dorothea Heitzmann (Ger) National Team Germany0:25:45
91Mathea Neijmeijer (Ned) Team Drenthe0:26:28
92Vibeke Lystad (Nor) National Team Norway0:26:39
93Nicole Clerx (Ned) Team Drenthe0:26:55
94Elyse Fraser (NZl) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:27:11
95Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned) SWABO0:27:21
96Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:27:51
97Aranka Lisanne Berends (Spa) Merida - Adelaar Ladies CT0:28:42
98Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon CT0:29:12
99Kaja Rysz (Pol) National Team Poland0:29:24
100Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) National Team Norway0:30:48
101Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) Team Drenthe0:32:04
102Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned) NWVG - Uplus0:35:05

